Madhyamam
    Editorial
    Posted On
    27 Sep 2024 1:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 Sep 2024 3:03 AM GMT

    സ്ത്രീകളെ വേണ്ടാത്ത ഇന്ത്യ?

    സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ജീവിക്കാൻ പറ്റാത്ത ഇടമായി രാജ്യം മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നത് രാജ്യദ്രോഹ വർത്തമാനമോ അതിശയോക്തിയോ അല്ല
    സ്ത്രീകളെ വേണ്ടാത്ത ഇന്ത്യ?
    കൊൽക്കത്ത ആർ.ജി കർ മെഡിക്കൽകോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ യുവ ഡോക്ടർ ബലാത്സംഗക്കൊല ചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടതിനെത്തുടർന്നുള്ള പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങളും പ്രക്ഷോഭങ്ങളും അടങ്ങിയിട്ടില്ല. താരാരാധനയും വീരാരാധനയും വിളങ്ങിനിൽക്കുന്ന സിനിമ മേഖലയിൽ നടമാടുന്ന ലൈംഗികചൂഷണങ്ങളുടെയും പീഡനങ്ങളുടെയും മൂടിവെക്കപ്പെട്ട കഥകൾ ഒന്നൊന്നായി ചുരുൾ നിവർന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സിനിമരംഗത്തെ വിശേഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മാധ്യമശ്രദ്ധയും ജനങ്ങളുടെ ആകാംക്ഷയും കൂടുതൽ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിനിടയിൽ മറ്റുപല അതിക്രമങ്ങളും വേണ്ടവിധം റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യപ്പെടുന്നതുപോലുമില്ല. 2017 മുതലുള്ള കാലയളവിൽ സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്ത്രീകൾക്കെതിരായ 1,18,581 അതിക്രമ കേസുകളുണ്ടായി...


    ബി.ജെ.പി ഇതര സർക്കാറുകൾ ഭരിക്കുന്ന പശ്ചിമബംഗാളും കേരളവും പോലുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ സ്ത്രീസുരക്ഷ വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ഇടപെടാനും പ്രസ്താവനയിറക്കാനും പ്രചാരണം നൽകാനും കേന്ദ്രസർക്കാറും, ദേശീയ വനിത കമീഷനും സംഘ്പരിവാർ സൈബർ സെല്ലുകളുമൊക്കെ ശുഷ്കാന്തി പുലർത്തുന്നുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, ഒന്നേകാൽ വർഷത്തിനിപ്പുറവും മണിപ്പൂരിലെ ബലാത്സംഗക്കേസ് നേർദിശയിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ ഇവർക്കാർക്കും താൽപര്യമില്ല. ബി.ജെ.പിയുടെ സ്വന്തം തട്ടകങ്ങളായി കരുതപ്പെടുന്ന ഗുജറാത്ത്, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്, രാജസ്ഥാൻ, യു.പി തുടങ്ങിയ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ സ്ത്രീപീഡനങ്ങൾ ദേശീയ ചാനലുകൾക്ക് അന്തിച്ചർച്ചാ വിഷയവുമല്ല. ഇതൊന്നും അത്ര ഗുരുതരമായ കുറ്റകൃത്യമല്ലെന്നും മിടുക്കുള്ള ആണുങ്ങളുടെ അവകാശമാണെന്നുമൊരു ചീഞ്ഞളിഞ്ഞ മനോഭാവം പടർന്നിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നുവേണം കരുതാൻ. അതുകൊണ്ടാകുമല്ലോ, മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ പവിത്രനഗരിയായ ഉജ്ജയിനിൽ തിരക്കേറിയ ജങ്ഷനിൽ സ്ത്രീ ബലാത്സംഗത്തിനിരയായപ്പോൾ കണ്ടുനിന്ന ജനങ്ങൾ തടയാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിന് പകരം കാമറയിൽ പകർത്തി ഇന്റർനെറ്റിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യാനൊരുെമ്പട്ടത്.

    മാധ്യമങ്ങളും പൊതുസമൂഹവും മാത്രമല്ല നിയമപാലന സംവിധാനവും എത്രയധികം രോഗാതുരവും സ്ത്രീവിരുദ്ധവുമായിക്കഴിഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നു എന്നതിന്റെ കൃത്യമായ ഉദാഹരണമാണ് ഒരാഴ്ച മുമ്പ് ഒഡിഷ തലസ്ഥാനമായ ഭുവനേശ്വറിലെ ഭരത്പുർ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ ഒരു യുവതിക്ക് നേരിടേണ്ടിവന്ന കൊടിയ ദുരനുഭവം. അർധരാത്രി കടയടച്ച് പ്രതിശ്രുത വരനൊപ്പം വീട്ടിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്ന യുവതിയുടെ വാഹനത്തെ ഏതാനും തെരുവുതെമ്മാടികൾ പിന്തുടർന്നു. അത്തരമൊരു സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ ഒരു പൊലീസ് സംഘത്തെ വഴിയിൽ കണ്ടെങ്കിൽ രക്ഷയായേനെ എന്നാണല്ലോ ആരും ആഗ്രഹിക്കുക. ഏതെല്ലാമോ വിധേനെ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തിപ്പെട്ട യുവതി സംഭവം വിവരിച്ച് പ്രതികളെ കണ്ടെത്തണമെന്നും സുരക്ഷ നൽകമെന്നും അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. തെരുവുതെമ്മാടികൾ ഇതിനേക്കാൾ മാന്യരാണ് എന്ന് തോന്നിപ്പിക്കും വിധത്തിലെ അരുതായ്മകളാണ് പിന്നാലെ സംഭവിച്ചത്. സൈനിക ഓഫിസറായ പ്രതിശ്രുതവരനെ നിയമവിരുദ്ധമായി പൊലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ വെച്ചു. ഇത് അന്യായമാണെന്ന് നിയമപുസ്തകം ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയ നിയമ ബിരുദധാരികൂടിയായ യുവതിയെ വലിച്ചിഴച്ച് കൊണ്ടു​േപായി കൈകാലുകൾ കെട്ടിയിട്ടു. വിവസ്ത്രയാക്കുകയും മർദിക്കുകയും പുരുഷ പൊലീസുകാർ മാറിമാറി വന്ന് നഗ്നതപ്രദർശനം നടത്തുകയും ബലാത്സംഗ ഭീഷണി മുഴക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സ്റ്റേഷനിലും തെരുവുകളിലുമെല്ലാം വനിത പൊലീസുകാരുടെ സാന്നിധ്യം സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമേകുമെന്നും അവകാശങ്ങൾ ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്നുമൊക്കെയാണല്ലോ പരമ്പരാഗതമായി നമ്മൾ വിശ്വസിച്ചുപോരുന്നത്. ഇവിടെ അതിക്രമം നടത്താനും അധിക്ഷേപം ചൊരിയാനും ബലാത്സംഗ ഭീഷണി മുഴക്കിയ ആൺപൊലീസുകാർക്ക് ആവേശം പകരാനും മൂന്ന് പൊലീസുകാരികളുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. പൊലീസുകാരുടെ അതിക്രമത്തെ ചോദ്യംചെയ്ത ‘ധിക്കാര’ത്തിന് യുവതിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് മൂന്നു ദിവസം കസ്റ്റഡിയിൽ വെച്ചു. നേരം പുലർന്നിട്ടും മകളെക്കാണാതെ ഉരുകിക്കഴിഞ്ഞ മുൻ സൈനിക ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനായ പിതാവിനെ അറസ്റ്റ് വിവരം അറിയിച്ചതുപോലും ഏറെ വൈകിയാണ്. വിഷയത്തിൽ ഒഡിഷ ഹൈകോടതി ശക്തിയുക്തം ഇടപെട്ടതുകൊണ്ട് മൂന്നു നാൾക്ക് ശേഷം യുവതിക്ക് ജാമ്യം ലഭിച്ചു. ഒരു കുറ്റവും ചെയ്യാത്ത സൈനിക ഓഫിസറെ അന്യായമായി 14 മണിക്കൂറോളം തടങ്കലിൽ വെച്ചതിൽ ഉത്കണ്ഠയറിയിച്ച് കരസേന അധികൃതരും ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസിന് കത്തയച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് ജുഡീഷ്യൽ അന്വേഷണത്തിന് ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു സർക്കാർ. യുവതിയുടെ രാത്രിസഞ്ചാരവും സാമർഥ്യവുമാണ് ഇതിനെല്ലാം കാരണമെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് പൊലീസ് അതിക്രമത്തെ ന്യായീകരിക്കുകയാണ് സംഘ്പരിവാർ സൈബർകൂട്ടങ്ങൾ. നിയമപാണ്ഡിത്യമുള്ള, സൈനിക കുടുംബ പശ്ചാത്തലവും സാമൂഹിക പദവികളുമുള്ള ഒരു യുവതി നേരിട്ടത് ഇത്തരമൊരു അനുഭവമെങ്കിൽ സാധാരണക്കാരിൽ സാധാരണക്കാരികളായ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് എത്രയോ അകലെയായിരിക്കും നീതി.

    2011 വർഷത്തിൽ 2,28,650 ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന സ്ത്രീ വിരുദ്ധ അതിക്രമങ്ങൾ 2021 ആയപ്പോൾ 87 ശതമാനം വർധിച്ച് 4,28,278 ആയി നാഷനൽ ക്രൈം റെക്കോഡ്സ് ബ്യൂറോ റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ ഇടംപിടിച്ചതിനുള്ള കാരണം ഇപ്പോൾ നമുക്ക് വ്യക്തമാണ്. സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് ജീവിക്കാൻ പറ്റാത്ത ഇടമായി രാജ്യം മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാൽ അതൊരു രാജ്യദ്രോഹ വർത്തമാനമോ അതിശയോക്തിയോ അല്ല; മറിച്ച്, പച്ചപ്പരമാർഥമാണ്.

    sidekick