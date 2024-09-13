Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സീ​​താ​​റാം യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി വി​​ട​​പ​​റ​​യു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹി​​ന്ദു​​ത്വ ഫാ​​ഷി​​സം ഭ​​ര​​ണം കൈ​​യാ​​ളു​​ന്ന ഈ ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് ഇ​​ന്ത്യ എ​​ന്ന ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ത്തി​​നാ​​യി പോ​​രാ​​ടു​​ന്ന രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തെ മു​​ഴു​​വ​​ൻ ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​വാ​​ദി​​ക​​ളെ​​യും ദുഃ​​ഖ​​ത്തി​​ലാ​​ഴ്ത്തി​​യാ​​ണ് സീ​​താ​​റാം യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി​​യു​​ടെ വി​​യോ​​ഗം. ഒ​​രു ദ​​ശ​​ക​​ത്തോ​​ളം സി.​​പി.​​എ​​മ്മി​​നെ ന​​യി​​ച്ച സീ​​താ​​റാം യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി വി​​ട​​വാ​​ങ്ങു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ അ​​ത് വേ​​റി​​ട്ടൊ​​രു ഇ​​ട​​തു​​പ​​ക്ഷ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​യു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നം ​കൂ​ടി​​യാ​​യി വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്തേ​​ണ്ടി​​വ​​രും. വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥാ​​പി​​ത...

    ഹി​​ന്ദു​​ത്വ ഫാ​​ഷി​​സം ഭ​​ര​​ണം കൈ​​യാ​​ളു​​ന്ന ഈ ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് ഇ​​ന്ത്യ എ​​ന്ന ആ​​ശ​​യ​​ത്തി​​നാ​​യി പോ​​രാ​​ടു​​ന്ന രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്തെ മു​​ഴു​​വ​​ൻ ജ​​നാ​​ധി​​പ​​ത്യ​​വാ​​ദി​​ക​​ളെ​​യും ദുഃ​​ഖ​​ത്തി​​ലാ​​ഴ്ത്തി​​യാ​​ണ് സീ​​താ​​റാം യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി​​യു​​ടെ വി​​യോ​​ഗം. ഒ​​രു ദ​​ശ​​ക​​ത്തോ​​ളം സി.​​പി.​​എ​​മ്മി​​നെ ന​​യി​​ച്ച സീ​​താ​​റാം യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി വി​​ട​​വാ​​ങ്ങു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ അ​​ത് വേ​​റി​​ട്ടൊ​​രു ഇ​​ട​​തു​​പ​​ക്ഷ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​യു​​ടെ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നം ​കൂ​ടി​​യാ​​യി വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്തേ​​ണ്ടി​​വ​​രും. വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥാ​​പി​​ത ഇ​​ട​​തു​​പ​​ക്ഷം നേ​​രി​​ട്ടു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന ആ​​ശ​​യ സം​​ഘ​​ർ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്കി​​ട​​യി​​ലും, പ്ര​​ത്യ​​യ​​ശാ​​സ്ത്ര അ​​ടി​​ത്ത​​റ​​യി​​ൽ നി​​ല​​യു​​റ​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടു​​ത​​ന്നെ സ​​മാ​​ന​​ത​​ക​​ളി​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത വി​​ധം ​പ്രാ​​യോ​​ഗി​​ക രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ പു​​തി​​യ മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​ക​​ൾ അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹം മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടു​​വെ​​ച്ചു. മു​​ഖ്യ​​മ​​ന്ത്രി പി​​ണ​​റാ​​യി വി​​ജ​​യ​​ൻ അ​​നു​​സ്മ​​രി​​ച്ച​​തു​​പോ​​ലെ, പാ​​ർ​​ട്ടി​​യു​​ടെ വി​​മ​​ർ​​ശ​​ക​​ർ​ക്കു​​പോ​​ലും യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി സ്വീ​​കാ​​ര്യ​​നാ​​യ​​ത് ഈ ​​മാ​​തൃ​​ക​​ക​​ളെ മു​​ൻ​​നി​​റു​​ത്തി​​യാ​​ണ്. ഇ​​ന്ത്യ​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ത്മാ​​വി​​നെ തൊ​​ട്ട​​റി​​ഞ്ഞ നേ​​താ​​വെ​​ന്ന് പ്ര​​തി​​പ​​ക്ഷ നേ​​താ​​വ് രാ​​ഹു​​ൽ ഗാ​​ന്ധി അ​​നു​​ശോ​​ച​​ന സ​​ന്ദേ​​ശ​​ത്തി​​ൽ കു​​റി​​ച്ച​​തും ഇ​​തേ കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്താ​​ലാ​​ണ്. പ​​​ത്ത് വ​​​ർ​​​ഷം പി​​​ന്നി​​​ട്ട മോ​​​ദി​​​യു​​​ടെ നേ​​​തൃ​​​ത്വ​​​ത്തി​​​ലു​​​ള്ള ഫാ​​​ഷി​​​സ്റ്റ് സ​​​ർ​​​ക്കാ​​​റി​​​നെ താ​​​ഴെ​​​യി​​​റ​​​ക്കാ​​​ൻ പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി​​​ക്ക​​​ക​​​ത്തും പു​​​റ​​​ത്തും യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി മു​​​ന്നോ​​​ട്ടു​​​വെ​​​ച്ച​​​ത് പ്ര​​​തി​​​പ​​​ക്ഷ ഐ​​​ക്യ​​​മെ​​​ന്ന ആ​​​ശ​​​യ​​​മാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു. അ​​​തൊ​​​രു പു​​​തി​​​യ നി​​​ല​​​പാ​​​ടാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നി​​​ല്ല. 1992ൽ, ​​​പോ​​​ളി​​​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​​​റോ അം​​​ഗ​​​മാ​​​യ​​​​ശേ​​​ഷം യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി ആ​​​ദ്യ​​​മാ​​​യി ര​​​ചി​​​ച്ച പു​​​സ്ത​​​കം ത​​​ന്നെ ഹി​​​ന്ദു രാ​​​ഷ്ട്ര​​​യു​​​ടെ അ​​​പ​​​ക​​​ട​​​ങ്ങ​​​ളെ​​​ക്കു​​​റി​​​ച്ചു​​​ള്ള പ​​​ഠ​​​ന​​​മാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു (വാ​​​ട്ട് ഈ​​​സ് ദി​​​സ് ഹി​​​ന്ദു രാ​​​ഷ്ട്ര? ഓ​​​ൺ ഗോ​​​ൾ​​​വ​​​ർ​​​ക്ക​​​ർ​​​സ് ഫാ​​​ഷി​​​സ്റ്റ് ഐ​​​ഡി​​​യോ​​​ള​​​ജി ആ​​​ൻ​​​ഡ് ദി ​​​സ​​​ഫ​​​റോ​​​ൺ ബ്രി​​​ഗേ​​​ഡ്സ് പ്രാ​​​ക്ടീ​​​സ്). അ​​​ന്നു​​​തൊ​​​ട്ട്, ഹി​​​ന്ദു​​​ത്വ​​​ക്കെ​​​തി​​​രാ​​​യ ആ​​​ശ​​​യ സ​​​മ​​​രം​​​കൂ​​​ടി​​​യാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി​​​യു​​​ടെ ജീ​​​വി​​​തം; പ്രാ​​​യോ​​​ഗി​​​ക രാ​​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​​യ​​​ത്തി​​​ലാ​​​ക​​​ട്ടെ, എ​​​ല്ലാ പ്ര​​​ത്യ​​​യ​​​ശാ​​​സ്ത്ര ഭി​​​ന്ന​​​ത​​​ക​​​ൾ​​​ക്കു​​​മ​​​പ്പു​​​റം സ​​​ർ​​​വ മ​​​തേ​​​ത​​​ര-​​​ന്യൂ​​​ന​​​പ​​​ക്ഷ വി​​​ഭാ​​​ഗ​​​ങ്ങ​​​ളു​​​ടെ ഐ​​​ക്യ മു​​​ന്ന​​​ണി​​​യും അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​​ഹം സ്വ​​​പ്നം ക​​​ണ്ടു. അ​​​ത്ത​​​രം മു​​​ന്ന​​​ണി​​​ക​​​ൾ​​​ക്ക് പൊ​​​തു​​​മി​​​നി​​​മം പ​​​രി​​​പാ​​​ടി ത​​​യാ​​​റാ​​​ക്കി.

    ഈ ​​​പ്രാ​​​യോ​​​ഗി​​​ക ന​​​യ​​​ത്തി​​​ന്റെ പേ​​​രി​​​ൽ പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി​​​യി​​​ൽ​​​നി​​​ന്ന് ഏ​​​റ്റ​​​വും കൂ​​​ടു​​​ത​​​ൽ വി​​​മ​​​ർ​​​ശ​​​നം കേ​​​ട്ട നേ​​​താ​​​വു​​​കൂ​​​ടി​​​യാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി. 2016​ൽ ​​​പ​​​ശ്ചി​​​മ ബം​​​ഗാ​​​ളി​​​ൽ പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി തോ​​​റ്റ​​​മ്പി​​​യ പ​​​ശ്ചാ​​​ത്ത​​​ല​​​ത്തി​​​ൽ ചേ​​​ർ​​​ന്ന കേ​​​ന്ദ്ര ക​​​മ്മി​​​റ്റി​​​യി​​​ൽ യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി​​യെ എ​​ല്ലാ​​വ​​രും വ​​ള​​ഞ്ഞി​​ട്ട് കു​​റ്റ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യ​​ത് വ​​ലി​​യ വാ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​യാ​​യി. കോ​​​​ൺ​​​​ഗ്ര​​​​സു​​​​മാ​​​​യു​​​​ണ്ടാ​​​​ക്കി​​​​യ അ​​​​ട​​​​വു​​​​​ന​​​​യ​​മാ​​ണ് പ​​രാ​​ജ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ആ​​ഴം വ​​ർ​​ധി​​പ്പി​​ച്ച​​തെ​​ന്നാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു വി​​മ​​ർ​​ശ​​നം. പ​​​ല​​​രും പ​​​രോ​​​ക്ഷ​​​മാ​​​യി ‘കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സു​​​കാ​​​ര​​​ൻ’ എ​​​ന്നു പ​​​രി​​​ഹ​​​സി​​​ച്ചു. യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി​​​ക്ക് കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സു​​​മാ​​​യു​​​ള്ള ബ​​​ന്ധ​​​മെ​​​ന്തെ​​​ന്ന കാ​​​ര്യം സു​​​വി​​​ദി​​​ത​​​മാ​​​ണ്. 2004ലെ ​​​ഒ​​​​​​​​ന്നാം യു.​​​​​​​​പി.​​​​​​​​എ സ​​​​​​​​ർ​​​​​​​​ക്കാ​​​​​​​​റി​​​​​​​​നു​​​​​​​​വേ​​​​​​​​ണ്ടി പൊ​​​​​​​​തു​​​​​​​​മി​​​​​​​​നി​​​​​​​​മം പ​​​​​​​​രി​​​​​​​​പാ​​​​​​​​ടി രൂ​​​​​​​​പ​​​​​​​​പ്പെ​​​​​​​​ടു​​​​​​​​ത്താ​​​​​​​​ൻ പി. ​​​​​​​​ചി​​​​​​​​ദം​​​​​​​​ബ​​​​​​​​ര​​​​​​​​​ത്തോ​​​​​​​​ടൊ​​​​​​​​പ്പം കൂ​​​​​​​​ടി​​​​​​​​യാ​​​​​​​​ണ്​ കോ​​​​​​​​ൺ​​​​​​​​ഗ്ര​​​​​​​​സ്​ ബാ​​​​​​​​ന്ധ​​​​​​​​വ​​​​​​​​ത്തി​​​​​​​​ന്​ തു​​​​​​​​ട​​​​​​​​ക്ക​​​​​​​​മി​​​​​​​​ട്ട​​​​​​​​ത്. 2005ൽ ​​​​​​​​രാ​​​​​​​​ജ്യ​​​​​​​​സ​​​​​​​​ഭ​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​ലെ​​​​​​​​ത്തി​​​​​​​​യ​​​​​​​​തോ​​​​​​​​ടെ ആ ​​​​​​​​ബ​​​​​​​​ന്ധ​​​​​​​​ത്തി​​​​ന്റെ ശ​​​​​​​​ക്​​​​​​​​​തി വ​​​​​​​​ർ​​​​​​​​ധി​​​​​​​​ച്ചു. പ​​​​​​​​ല​​​​​​​​പ്പോ​​​​​​​​ഴും ഒ​​​​​​​​ന്നാം യു.​​​​​​​​പി.​​​​​​​​എ​​​​​​​​യു​​​​​​​​ടെ വ​​​​​​​​ക്​​​​​​​​​താ​​​​​​​​വ്​ ത​​​​ന്നെ​​​​​​​​യാ​​​​​​​​യി. എ​​​​​​​​ങ്കി​​​​​​​​ലും പാ​​​​​​​​ർ​​​​​​​​ട്ടി ത​​​​​​​​ന്നെ​​​​​​​​യാ​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​രു​​​​​​ന്നു മു​​​​​​​​ഖ്യം. അ​​​​​​​​തു​​​​​​​​കൊ​​​​​​​​ണ്ടാ​​​​​​​​ണ്​ യു.​​​​​​​​പി.​​​​​​​​എ​​​​​​​​യു​​​​​​​​മാ​​​​​​​​യി സൗ​​​​​​​​ഹൃ​​​​​​​​ദം വേ​​​​​​​​​ണ്ടെ​​​​​​​​ന്ന്​ തീ​​​​​​​​രു​​​​​​​​മാ​​​​​​​​നി​​​​​​​​ച്ച​​​​​​​​പ്പോ​​​​​​​​ൾ ഇ​​​​​​​​റ​​​​​​​​ങ്ങി​​​​​​​​പ്പോ​​​​​​​​ന്ന​​​​​​​​ത്. എ​​ന്തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് ഇ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യൊ​​രു നി​​ല​​പാ​​ട് എ​​ന്ന​​ത് വ്യ​​ക്തം: എ​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്തും ഫാ​​ഷി​​സ​​ത്തി​​നെ​​തി​​രാ​​യ പോ​​രാ​​ട്ട​​മാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ ജീ​​വി​​തം. അ​​ത് തു​​ട​​ങ്ങു​​ന്ന​​തു​​ത​​ന്നെ ഇ​​ന്ദി​​രാ ഫാ​​ഷി​​സ​​ത്തി​​നെ​​തി​​രെ പോ​​ര​​ടി​​ച്ചാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. കാ​​രാ​​ട്ടി​​നൊ​​പ്പം ജെ.​​എ​​ൻ.​​യു​​വി​​ൽ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു അ​​ന്ന്. ആ ​​പോ​​രാ​​ട്ട​​ത്തി​​ലൂ​​ടെ ന​​ഷ്ട​​മാ​​യ​​ത് ഗ​​വേ​​ഷ​​ണ ബി​​രു​​ദ​​മാ​​ണ്. പ​​ക്ഷേ, അ​​​തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ടൊ​​ന്നും ത​​ള​​ർ​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. എ​​ഴു​​ത്തി​​ലും രാ​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ലു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം പോ​​രാ​​ട്ടം തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്നു. രാ​​ജ്യ​​ത്ത് ഹി​​ന്ദു​​ത്വ​​ഭ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ല​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ക​​ണ്ടു​​തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ​​​പ്പോ​​ഴേ, സാ​​ധ്യ​​മാ​​കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രെ​​യെ​​ല്ലാം​​കൂ​​ട്ടി അ​​തി​​ന് ത​​ട​​യി​​ട്ടു. അ​​തി​​ന്റെ​ കൂ​​ടി ഫ​​ല​​ശ്രു​​തി​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു ഒ​​ന്നാം യു.​​പി.​​എ സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​ർ. 2014ൽ, ​​വ​​ർ​​ധി​​ത വീ​​ര്യ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ ഫാ​​ഷി​​സം വീ​​ണ്ടും അ​​ധി​​കാ​​ര​​ത്തി​​ലെ​​ത്തി​​യ​​പ്പോ​​ൾ പ​​ഴ​​യ മു​​ദ്രാ​​വാ​​ക്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​മാ​​യി അ​​ദ്ദേ​​ഹ​​വും രം​​ഗ​​ത്തെ​​ത്തി. തൊ​​ട്ട​​ടു​​ത്ത വ​​ർ​​ഷം സി.​​പി.​​എം ജ​​ന​​റ​​ൽ സെ​​ക്ര​​ട്ട​​റി​​യാ​​യി തെ​​ര​​ഞ്ഞെ​​ടു​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​പ്പോ​​ൾ, ആ ​​പോ​​രാ​​ട്ട​​ത്തി​​ന് പാ​​ർ​​ട്ടി ശ​​ക്തി പ​​ക​​രു​​മെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ് ക​​രു​​തി​​യ​​ത്. പ​​ക്ഷേ, അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​​ഹ​​​ത്തി​​​ന്റെ ആ​​​ശ​​​യ​​​നി​​​ല​​​പാ​​​ടു​​​ക​​​ളി​​​ൽ​​​നി​​​ന്ന് ഏ​​​റെ അ​​​ക​​​ലെ മാ​​​റി​​​യു​​​ള്ളൊ​​​രു പി.​​​ബി സം​​​ഘ​​​മാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു കൂ​​​ടെ​​​യു​​​ണ്ടാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്ന​​​ത്. 2022ലെ ​​​പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സ് സ​​​മ്പൂ​​​ർ​​​ണ കീ​​​ഴ​​​ട​​​ങ്ങ​​​ലി​​​ന്റേ​​​താ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു​​​വെ​​​ന്നു പ​​​റ​​​യാം. മോ​​​ദി​​​യു​​​ടെ ഗു​​​ജ​​​റാ​​​ത്ത് മോ​​​ഡ​​​ലി​​​ന് ബ​​​ദ​​​ലാ​​​യി കേ​​​ര​​​ള​​​ത്തി​​​ലെ ഇ​​​ട​​​തു മോ​​​ഡ​​​ൽ ഉ​​​യ​​​ർ​​​ത്തി​​​ക്കാ​​​ണി​​​ച്ചു​​​വേ​​​ണം തെ​​​ര​​​ഞ്ഞെ​​​ടു​​​പ്പു​​​ക​​​ളെ നേ​​​രി​​​ടാ​​​നെ​​​ന്ന കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സ് തീ​​​രു​​​മാ​​​ന​​​മൊ​​​ക്കെ അ​​​ങ്ങ​​​നെ സം​​​ഭ​​​വി​​​ച്ച​​​താ​​​ണ്. അ​​​തു​​​വ​​​രെ​​ ​േക​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി​​​ൽ​​​വ​​​ർ ലൈ​​​ൻ പ​​​ദ്ധ​​​തി​​​യെ തു​​​റ​​​ന്നെ​​​തി​​​ർ​​​ത്ത യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി​​​ക്ക് പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി​​​ക്കു​​​വേ​​​ണ്ടി നി​​​ല​​​പാ​​​ടു​​​ക​​​ൾ തി​​​രു​​​ത്തേ​​​ണ്ടി​​​വ​​​ന്നു. അ​​​തി​​​നും മു​​​മ്പേ അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​​ഹം ഒ​​​തു​​​ക്ക​​​പ്പെ​​​ട്ടി​​​രു​​​ന്നു​​​വെ​​​ന്നും നി​​​രീ​​​ക്ഷി​​​ക്കാം. 2017ൽ ​​​അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​​ഹ​​​ത്തെ രാ​​​ജ്യ​​​സ​​​ഭ​​​യി​​​ലേ​​​ക്ക് അ​​​യ​​​ക്കേ​​​ണ്ട​​​തി​​​ല്ലെ​​​ന്ന പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി നി​​​ല​​​പാ​​​ടി​​​നെ അ​​​ങ്ങ​​​നെ വാ​​​യി​​​ക്കാം. യെ​​​​​​​​ച്ചൂ​​​​​​​​രി​​​​​​​​യു​​​​​​​​ടെ സാ​​​​​​​​ന്നി​​​​​​​​ധ്യം രാ​​​​​​​​ജ്യ​​​​​​​​സ​​​​​​​​ഭ​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​ലു​​​​​​​​ണ്ടാ​​​​​​​​ക​​​​​​​​ണ​​​​​​​​മെ​​​​​​​​ന്ന്​ രാ​​​​​​​​ഷ്​​​​​​​​​ട്രീ​​​​​​​​യ ശ​​​​​​​​ത്രു​​​​​​​​ക്ക​​​​​​​​ൾ​​​​​​പോ​​​​​​​​ലും ആ​​​​​​​​ഗ്ര​​​​​​​​ഹി​​​​​​​​ച്ച​​​​​​​​താ​​​​​​​​ണ്. കോ​​​​​​​​ൺ​​​​​​​​ഗ്ര​​​​​​​​സു​​​​​​​​മാ​​​​​​​​യി സ​​​​​​​​ഹ​​​​​​​​ക​​​​​​​​രി​​​​​​​​ച്ചാ​​​​​​​​ൽ, പ​ശ്ചി​മ​ബം​​​​​​​​ഗാ​​​​​​​​ളി​​​​​​​​ൽ​​​​​​​​നി​​​​​​​​ന്നു​​​​​​ത​​​​​​​​ന്നെ രാ​​​​​​​​ജ്യ​​​​​​​​സ​​​​​​​​ഭ പ്ര​​​​​​​​വേ​​​​​​​​ശ​​​​​​​​​​​വും സാ​​​​​​​​ധ്യ​​​​​​​​മാ​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​രു​​​​​​​​ന്നു. രാ​​​​​​​​ഹു​​​​​​​​ൽ ഗാ​​​​​​​​ന്ധി നേ​​​​​​​​രി​​​​ട്ടെ​​​​​​​​ത്തി പി​​​​​​​​ന്തു​​​​​​​​ണ അ​​​​​​​​റി​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​ക്കു​​​​​​​​ക​​​​​​​​വ​​​​​​​​രെ ചെ​​​​​​​​യ്​​​​​​​​​തു. പ​​​​​​​​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​​​​​​​​തൊ​​​​​​​​ന്നും പാ​​​​​​​​ർ​​​​​​​​ട്ടി​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​ലെ ത​​​​​​​​ല​​​​​​മു​​​​​​​​തി​​​​​​​​ർ​​​​​​​​ന്ന നേ​​​​​​​​താ​​​​​​​​ക്ക​​​​​​​​ൾ​​​​​​​​ക്ക്​ മ​​​​​​​​ന​​​​​​​​സ്സി​​​​​​​​ലാ​​​​​​​​യി​​​​​​​​ല്ല. കീ​​​ഴ്വ​​​ഴ​​​ക്ക​​​ങ്ങ​​​ൾ ചൂ​​​ണ്ടി​​​ക്കാ​​​ണി​​​ച്ച് അ​​​ദ്ദേ​​​ഹ​​​ത്തെ അ​​​വ​​​ർ പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി ആ​​​പ്പീ​​​സി​​​ൽ ഇ​​​രു​​​ത്തി. തെ​​​റ്റ് തി​​​രു​​​ത്താ​​​ൻ 2020ൽ ​​​അ​​​വ​​​സ​​​രം വ​​​ന്ന​​​പ്പോ​​​ഴും അ​​​വ​​​ർ യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി​​​ക്ക് അ​​​വ​​​സ​​​രം ന​​​ൽ​​​കി​​​യി​​​ല്ല.

    2017ൽ, ​​​കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സ് പി​​​ന്തു​​​ണ​​​യി​​​ൽ യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി രാ​​​ജ്യ​​​സ​​​ഭ​​​യി​​​ലെ​​​ത്തി​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു​​​വെ​​​ങ്കി​​​ൽ അ​​​ത് ഐ​​​ക്യ പ്ര​​​തി​​​പ​​​ക്ഷ​​​മെ​​​ന്ന ആ​​​ശ​​​യ​​​ത്തി​​​ന് വ​​​ലി​​​യ പ്ര​​​ചോ​​​ദ​​​ന​​​മാ​​​കു​​​മാ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു​​​വെ​​​ന്ന് നി​​​രീ​​​ക്ഷി​​​ച്ച​​​വ​​​രു​​​ണ്ട്. ​പ​​​ക്ഷേ, അ​​​ത്ത​​​ര​​​മൊ​​​രു സ​​​ഖ്യ​​​ത്തെ പ​​​ല​​​കാ​​​ര​​​ണ​​​ങ്ങ​​​ളാ​​​ൽ പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി നേ​​​തൃ​​​ത്വം ത​​​ള്ളി​​​യെ​​​ങ്കി​​​ലും യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി​​​ക്കു​​​ള്ളി​​​ൽ ആ​​​ശ​​​യ സ​​​മ​​​രം തു​​​ട​​​ർ​​​ന്നു. തൊ​​​ട്ട​​​ടു​​​ത്ത വ​​​ർ​​​ഷം ഹൈ​​​ദ​​​രാ​​​ബാ​​​ദി​​​ൽ ന​​​ട​​​ന്ന പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സ് ഈ ​​​ആ​​​ശ​​​യ​​​സ​​​മ​​​ര​​​ത്തി​​​ന്റെ കൂ​​​ടി വേ​​​ദി​​​യാ​​​യി. കോ​​​ൺ​​​ഗ്ര​​​സി​​​ൽ അ​​​വ​​​ത​​​രി​​​പ്പി​​​ക്കേ​​​ണ്ട ക​​​ര​​​ട് രാ​​​ഷ്ട്രീ​​​യ പ്ര​​​മേ​​​യ​​​ത്തെ​​​ച്ചൊ​​​ല്ലി​​​യു​​​ണ്ടാ​​​യ ത​​​ർ​​​ക്കം അ​​​ക്കാ​​​ല​​​ത്ത് വ​​​ലി​​​യ വാ​​​ർ​​​ത്ത​​​യാ​​​യി. മോ​​​ദി​​​യു​​​ടേ​​​ത് ഫാ​​​ഷി​​​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​​​ര​​​ണ​​​മാ​​​ണോ അ​​​ല്ലേ എ​​​ന്ന​​​താ​​​യി​​​രു​​​ന്നു ത​​​ർ​​​ക്ക വി​​​ഷ​​​യം. അ​​​ത് ഫാ​​​ഷി​​​സ​​​മാ​​​ണെ​​​ന്ന് മാ​​​ത്ര​​​മ​​​ല്ല, അ​​​തി​​​ന്റെ ​അ​​​പ​​​ക​​​ട​​​ങ്ങ​​​ളൊ​​​ഴി​​​വാ​​​ക്കാ​​​ൻ മ​​​തേ​​​ത​​​ര പാ​​​ർ​​​ട്ടി​​​ക​​​ളു​​​മാ​​​യി സ​​​ഖ്യം വേ​​​ണ​​​മെ​​​ന്നും യെ​​​ച്ചൂ​​​രി വാ​​​ദി​​​ച്ചു. അ​​​തേ​​​സ​​​മ​​​യം, ‘കാ​​​രാ​​​ട്ട് പ​​​ക്ഷം’ എ​​​ന്ന് മാ​​​ധ്യ​​​മ​​​ങ്ങ​​​ൾ വി​​​ശേ​​​ഷി​​​പ്പി​​​ച്ച മ​​​റു​​​പ​​​ക്ഷം മോ​​​ദി​​​യു​​​ടെ ഭ​​​ര​​​ണ​​​ത്തി​​​ൽ ഫാ​​​ഷി​​​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​​​വ​​​ണ​​​ത​​​ക​​​ൾ മാ​​​ത്ര​​​മാ​​​ണു​​​ള്ള​​​തെ​​​ന്ന് വാ​​​ദി​​​ച്ചു. ഈ ​​​വാ​​​ദ​​​മാ​​​ണ് പി​​​ന്നീ​​​ട് പ്ര​​​മേ​​​യ​​​ത്തി​​​ൽ ഇ​​​ടം​​​പി​​​ടി​​​ച്ച​​​ത്. സി.​​പി.​​എം മ​​റ്റൊ​​രു പാ​​ർ​​ട്ടി കോ​​ൺ​​ഗ്ര​​സി​​ന്റെ പ​​ടി​​വാ​​തി​​ൽ​​ക്ക​​ൽ എ​​ത്തി​​നി​​ൽ​​ക്കെ​​യാ​​ണ് യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി​​യു​​ടെ വി​​യോ​​ഗം എ​​ന്ന​​തും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​​ണ്. ഹി​​ന്ദു​​ത്വ ഭ​​ര​​ണ​​കൂ​​ടം മൂ​​ന്നാ​​മൂ​​ഴ​​ത്തി​​ൽ പു​​തി​​യ ത​​ന്ത്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​മാ​​യി മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടു​​പോ​​കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ, യെ​​ച്ചൂ​​രി​​യു​​ടെ മു​​ദ്രാ​​വാ​​ക്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ഇ​​ക്കു​​റി ആ​​ര് ഏ​​റ്റെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​മെ​​ന്ന​​താ​​ണ് പ്ര​​ധാ​​ന ചോ​​ദ്യം.

