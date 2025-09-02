Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    അപരപ്രിയം
    Posted On
    2 Sept 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 Sept 2025 8:39 AM IST

    രാഷ്ട്രീയ നൈരാശ്യത്തെ മറികടക്കുമ്പോൾ

    രാഷ്ട്രീയ നൈരാശ്യത്തെ മറികടക്കുമ്പോൾ
    ആ​ധു​നി​ക റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​തി​പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഘ​ട​ക​മാ​ണ് പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ​വ​രു​ടെ സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം. പൗ​രാ​ണി​ക കാ​ല​ത്ത് രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ വം​ശ​ത്തി​ലോ കു​ല​ത്തി​ലോ ഉ​ള്ള​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​നാ​വ​കാ​ശ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് അ​ത് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ സ​മ്പ​ന്ന പ്ര​ഭു​ക്ക​ളാ​യ ആ​ണു​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​ത്രം പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​പു​ലീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. 1792ൽ ​ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സി​ലെ ഒ​ന്നാം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​മാ​ണ് സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​നാ​വ​കാ​ശം എ​ന്ന സ​ങ്ക​ൽ​പ​ത്തി​ന് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി തു​ട​ക്കം...

    സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യം പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യും മൂ​ന്ന് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന​ത്.

    • രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​വി​യെ പ​റ്റി തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം
    • അ​നേ​ക ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ഭ​ജി​ത​മാ​യ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​തി​നെ​ല്ലാ​മ​തീ​ത​മാ​യി പൗ​ര​ർ​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ല്യ​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യും മാ​ർ​ഗ​വും
    • ഒ​രു രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തെ ചി​ട്ട​​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നു​മു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ദ​വും നി​യ​മാ​നു​സൃ​ത​വു​മാ​യ പൗ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശം.

    ഈ ​മൂ​ന്ന് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​ത് പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്. ഈ ​അ​വ​കാ​ശം വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചി​ത്ത​ഭ്രം​ശം ബാ​ധി​ച്ച​വ​രെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ മി​ക്ക രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ളൂ.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യം നേ​ടി​യ​തി​നൊ​പ്പം ത​ന്നെ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​വും സം​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 326 പ്ര​കാ​രം ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഭ​ര​ണ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും സ്ത്രീ ​പു​രു​ഷ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​മോ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​ക​ളോ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ലു​ക​ളോ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ ഏ​വ​ർ​ക്കും സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​നം വി​നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​നും മ​ത്സ​രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​വാ​നു​മു​ള്ള അ​വ​കാ​ശം നി​ല​വി​ൽ​വ​ന്നു.


    പട്നയിൽ​ വോട്ടർ അധികാർ റാലിക്കെത്തിയ ​​കോൺഗ്രസ് പ്രവർത്തകർ


    ഇ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, മ​റ്റു പ​ല രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മെ​ന്ന പോ​ലെ പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്ക​ൻ ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യും ക​ട​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​ത് നി​ര​ന്ത​ര ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​വ​കാ​ശ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ലാ​ണ്. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​ർ സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യ​ത്തെ പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യി മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​വൂ എ​ന്ന് വാ​ദി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​ന​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ര​ണം, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം പേ​രും നി​ര​ക്ഷ​ര​രാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഈ ​ആ​ശ​യ​ത്തെ സ​മൂ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​യി ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ, ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പൂ​ർ​ണ വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​വും ഗ്രാ​മ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ നി​ര​ക്ഷ​ര​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​മി​ത വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​വും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള നി​യ​മ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​മാ​ണ് വേ​ണ്ട​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ വാ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​മേ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​വ​രോ​ട് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി വി​യോ​ജി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഡോ. ​ബി.​ആ​ർ. അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ‘‘വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​മാ​യി​ട്ട​ല്ല, ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത​വ​ണ്ണം അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് എ​നി​ക്ക് തോ​ന്നു​ന്നു. പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​മെ​ന്ന സ​ങ്ക​ൽ​പ​ത്തെ അ​പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ ത​ള്ളി​ക്ക​ള​യു​ക. പ്രാ​തി​നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദം കേ​വ​ലം അ​തി​ഭൗ​തി​ക​മോ വി​കാ​ര​തീ​വ്ര​മോ ആ​യ ഒ​രു ബാ​ധ​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ക. എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചേ​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന സ്വ​ന്തം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ലി​ലൂ​ന്നി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യാ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യോ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വി​ശേ​ഷാ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​മാ​യി വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ കാ​ണു​ക. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​മോ​ച​നം വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​മു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ കാ​രു​ണ്യ​ത്തി​ന് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ്പ​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം നി​ഗ​മ​നം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​ടി​മ​ത്ത സ​മ്പ്ര​ദാ​യം തെ​റ്റി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് തു​ല്യം ത​ന്നെ. കാ​ര​ണം, അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ ഇ​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന​പ്പു​റം ഒ​രു അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന പ​രി​ക​ൽ​പ​ന​യാ​ണ് അ​ടി​മ​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു നി​ഗ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്തം ജ​ന​കീ​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഏ​ത് രൂ​പ​ത്തെ​യും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​നാ​ശ​ക​ര​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. അ​തി​നാ​ൽ, ഞാ​ന​തി​നെ മൊ​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ നി​രാ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.’’

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ നി​ർ​വ​ചി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ‘രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നീ​തി’ എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ​ക്കാ​ൾ ‘രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക​ത’ എ​ന്ന അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്. ഇ​താ​ക​ട്ടെ, ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ‘സം​യോ​ജി​ത ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്’ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്നും ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു.

    ​​മേ​ൽ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച​തു​പോ​ലെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യി​ലും ‘ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു വോ​ട്ട്’ എ​ന്ന ത​ത്ത്വ​ത്തി​ലും സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ പൗ​ര​രു​ടെ സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​നാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ അ​ക​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്നും തു​ര​ങ്കം​വെ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ഏ​ർ​പ്പാ​ടാ​ണ് ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. 2019ലും 2024​ലും ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ​ത് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രോ​ണി​ക് ബാ​ല​റ്റ് യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ലും വോ​ട്ട​ർ​പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ലും കൃ​ത്രി​മം കാ​ട്ടി​യി​ട്ടാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​പ​ക പ​രാ​തി​ക​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത്ത​രം അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​നെ വ​രു​തി​യി​ലാ​ക്കി ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ ത​ന്നെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും രാ​ജ്യം സാ​ക്ഷ്യം​വ​ഹി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്നു.

    2024ൽ ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ന്ന മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യി​ലും ഹ​രി​യാ​ന​യി​ലും പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക്ക് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യ വി​ജ​യ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ങ്കി​ലും ഫ​ല​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം വ​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ മാ​റി​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​താ​യി​ട്ടാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ഇ​തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണം, വോ​ട്ട​ർ ലി​സ്റ്റി​ൽ ഉ​ള്ള​തി​ലു​മ​ധി​കം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ ബാ​ല​റ്റു​പെ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും, അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​മ​യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ക്ര​മാ​തീ​ത​മാ​യ അ​ള​വി​ൽ വോ​ട്ടു ശ​ത​മാ​നം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​തു​മാ​ണ്. ഈ ​അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ത്വ​ത്തെ​പ്പ​റ്റി ല​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രാ​തി​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത്തോ​ടെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചി​ല്ല.

    2024ലെ ​പൊ​തു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് 40 ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ട പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ താ​ര​പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ക​നാ​യ ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ എ​ല്ലാ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മെ​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ത്തി​നു വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ത​രം ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​മു​യ​ർ​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു.

    നി​ര​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി ക്ര​മ​ക്കേ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യും ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മെന്ന പ​ദ​വി ബ​ലി​ക​ഴി​ച്ചും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത ദേ​ശീ​യ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ നേ​ടി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത മൗ​ലി​കാ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​ന്നാ​യ വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​യ്മ​ചെ​യ്യാ​നാ​ണ് ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വ് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ രം​ഗ​ത്തും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക രം​ഗ​ത്തും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ തോ​തി​ൽ നൈ​രാ​ശ്യം പ​ട​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യി മാ​റി. ഇ​നി എ​ന്ത് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടും ഫ​ല​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പേ​ർ നി​ശ​ബ്ദ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്കും നി​ഷ്ക്രി​യ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്കും പി​ൻ​വാ​ങ്ങി. വി​മ​ത ശ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ലാ​താ​യി. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ മ​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, രാ​ഷ്ട്രം മ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ത​ൽ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ബ്രാ​ഹ്മ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് മേ​ൽ​ക്കോ​യ്മ ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ വം​ശീ​യ ദേ​ശം ഉ​ദി​ച്ചു​യ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും പ​ല​രും വേ​ദ​ന​യോ​ടെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി.

    ഇ​പ്ര​കാ​രം, സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക​വും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ നൈ​രാ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ലി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം വീ​ണു​പോ​യ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ തീ​ർ​ത്തും അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ നേ​താ​വ് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ത​ന്റെ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം വി​ളി​ച്ചു​ചേ​ർ​ത്ത​ത്. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന് വി​ജ​യ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ഹാ​ദേ​വ​പു​രം നി​യോ​ജ​ക​മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ഒ​രു​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ ക​ള്ള​വോ​ട്ട് ന​ട​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ൾ നി​ര​ത്തി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ഈ ​മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ൽ 2024 ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യൊ​ട്ടാ​കെ വോ​ട്ട് മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​സ്ഥാ​ന​​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. ഈ ​വോ​ട്ട് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വോ​ട്ട് മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത് അ​ഞ്ച് മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. കൃ​ത്രി​മ​മാ​യി വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രെ ചേ​ർ​ക്കു​ക, തെ​റ്റാ​യ​തും നി​ല​വി​ലി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തു​മാ​യ അ​ഡ്ര​സു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക, ഒ​റ്റ അ​ഡ്ര​സി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളി​ക്കു​ക, കൃ​ത്രി​മ​മാ​യ ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക, ഫോ​റം 6 ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗം ചെ​യ്യു​ക എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ​വ.

    അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​മാ​യി ത​ന്നെ കോ​ളി​ള​ക്ക​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ വാ​ർ​ത്ത സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​വി​ട്ട വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ മ​റ​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നും നി​സ്സാ​ര​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ കു​ത്ത​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ല​ക്ഷ​ൻ ക​മീ​ഷ​നാ​ക​ട്ടെ, ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​കൊ​ണ്ട് നേ​രി​ടു​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കു​ത്ത​ക മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​പ​രി വി​വി​ധ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോ​മു​ക​ളി​ലെ ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ൽ കൊ​ടു​ങ്കാ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി​യ കു​റ്റാ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ട് വ​രെ ഇ​ള​ക്കി​മ​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നാം ​ക​ണ്ട​ത്. കേ​വ​ലം ഒ​രു രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ത​ന്ത്രം എ​ന്ന നി​ല വി​ട്ട് ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ​യും റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​നെ​യും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യി അ​ത് മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.

    രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി ‘വോട്ടുചോരി’ ആരോപണമുയർത്തിയ വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിനിടെ

    ഇ​തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ൽ ഉ​ട​ൻ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന ബി​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ല​ക്ഷ​ൻ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ വോ​ട്ട​ർ പ​ട്ടി​ക​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക തീ​വ്ര പു​തു​ക്ക​ൽ’ (SIR) ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ 65 ല​ക്ഷം പേ​ർ​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘വോ​ട്ട​ർ അ​ധി​കാ​ർ യാ​ത്ര’ ന​ട​ന്നു. ബി​ഹാ​റി​ലെ പ​തി​നാ​റ് ജി​ല്ല​ക​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ 13000 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ പി​ന്നി​ട്ട് ​സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് സ​മാ​പി​ച്ച ഈ ​പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ ജാ​ഥ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ ക​ക്ഷി​ക​​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രും പ​​ങ്കു​ചേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​പ്ര​കാ​രം ഇ​ല​ക്ഷ​ൻ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ നി​ബ​ന്ധ​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ അ​യ​വ് വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും, ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട ​കാ​ര്യം, SIRന്റെ ​ഉ​ള്ള​ട​ക്കം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ ദ​ലി​ത​രും ആ​ദി​വാ​സി​ക​ളും പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​ക്കാ​രും മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളു​മാ​യ ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് പേ​രെ വോ​ട്ട​വ​കാ​ശ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രാ​ക്കി മാ​റ്റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. പൗ​ര​ത്വ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി നി​യ​മം വ​ള​ഞ്ഞ വ​ഴി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​തെ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ സം​ശ​യം വേ​ണ്ട.

    മ​ണ്ഡ​ൽ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ റി​​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി എ​ൺ​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​രേ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ അ​ല​യ​ടി​ച്ച ബ​ഹു​ജ​ൻ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ണ മു​ന്ന​ണി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ ആ​വേ​ശ​മാ​ണ് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ബി​ഹാ​ർ യാ​ത്ര ഉ​ള​വാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ ക​ടം​ക​ഥ​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നോ​ടു​ള്ള താ​ക്കീ​തി​നൊ​പ്പം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നി​രാ​ശ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ പൗ​ര​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ​യും കീ​ഴാ​ള ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന സ​ഞ്ച​യ​ത്തെ​യും സ​മ​കാ​ലീ​ന യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ടു​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ഉ​ൾ​ച്ചേ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യി ഈ ​മു​ന്നേ​റ്റം മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

