Madhyamam
    അപരപ്രിയം
    അപരപ്രിയം
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 6:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2025 8:23 AM IST

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജീവിത പ്രലോഭനങ്ങളുടെ കയറ്റുമതി
    cancel

    ‘‘ല​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ ന​ഗ​ര​ഭി​ത്തി പ​ണി​യാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൂ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്നും, ഒ​രു ബി​ഷ​പ്പി​നെ വാ​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ വീ​ണ്ടും മു​ന്നൂ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്നും, റോം 20 ​നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളോ​ളം അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​രു​ളി​ൽ നോ​വ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും, ഇ​ന്ന് ന​മു​ക്ക് പാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ട്ടി​ക​ളും വാ​ച്ചു​ക​ളും ത​ന്ന് ര​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വി​റ്റ്സ​ർ​ല​ൻ​ഡ് പ​തി​നാ​റാം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ​യും യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​നെ ചോ​ര​യി​ൽ കു​ളി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും യൂ​റോ​പ് ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്കു​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ! നീ​തി​പൂ​ർ​വ​ക​വും...

    ‘‘ല​ണ്ട​ൻ അ​തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ ന​ഗ​ര​ഭി​ത്തി പ​ണി​യാ​ൻ മു​ന്നൂ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്നും, ഒ​രു ബി​ഷ​പ്പി​നെ വാ​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ വീ​ണ്ടും മു​ന്നൂ​റ് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്തു​വെ​ന്നും, റോം 20 ​നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളോ​ളം അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​രു​ളി​ൽ നോ​വ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും, ഇ​ന്ന് ന​മു​ക്ക് പാ​ൽ​ക്ക​ട്ടി​ക​ളും വാ​ച്ചു​ക​ളും ത​ന്ന് ര​സി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വി​റ്റ്സ​ർ​ല​ൻ​ഡ് പ​തി​നാ​റാം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ​യും യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​നെ ചോ​ര​യി​ൽ കു​ളി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും യൂ​റോ​പ് ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്കു​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ!

    നീ​തി​പൂ​ർ​വ​ക​വും മാ​നു​ഷി​ക​വു​മാ​യൊ​രു മാ​തൃ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി ല​ക്ഷ്യ​​ബോ​ധ​ത്തോ​ടെ പൊ​രു​തു​ന്ന യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ർ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള വീ​ക്ഷ​ണം പു​നഃ​പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ന​ന്നാ​യി സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യു​മെ​ന്ന് ഞാ​ൻ വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു. എ​ണ്ണ​മ​റ്റ പാ​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ നൊ​മ്പ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യു​ള്ള അ​ന്യാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ഫ​ല​മാ​ണ് ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​ർ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​നും കൊ​ള്ള​ക്കും അ​വ​ഗ​ണ​ന​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജീ​വ​ത്താ​യി പ്ര​തി​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ലു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ മേ​ൽ​ക്കൈ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​തേ​വ​രെ ഒ​ന്നി​നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പ്ര​ള​യ​ത്തി​നോ പ്ലേ​ഗു​ബാ​ധ​ക്കോ ക്ഷാ​മ​ത്തി​നോ അ​തു​മ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മൊ​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത യു​ദ്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കോ ഒ​ന്നി​നും.

    മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ലു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഈ ​മേ​ൽ​ക്കൈ വ​ള​രു​ക​യും വേ​ഗ​ത പ്രാ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ്. പെ​രു​കു​ന്ന​ത് മ​ര​ണ​മ​ല്ല ജീ​വി​ത​മാ​ണ്. ഓ​രോ കൊ​ല്ല​വും ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്കി​നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ഏ​ഴി​ര​ട്ടി കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലാ​റ്റി​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ജ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​തി​ന് വി​പ​രീ​ത​മാ​യി സ​മ്പ​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പെ​രു​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലാ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്’’ (ഗ​ബ്രി​യേ​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്വേ​സ് നൊ​ബേ​ൽ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്.) 

    ഡോ. ​ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ് ഫാ​ൻ, ഗ​ബ്രി​യേ​ൽ ഗാ​ർ​സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്വേ​സ്

    ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​മാ​യ ചാ​ര​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യും അ​തി​നൂ​ത​ന​മാ​യ സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ​യും കൈ​വ​ശ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, പ​രാ​ജ​യ​മ​റി​യാ​ത്ത സൈ​നി​ക ശ​ക്തി​യു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലും ആ​ധു​നി​ക കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഒ​രു മി​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. 2023 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഹ​മാ​സ് അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ക​ട​ന്നാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഈ ​മി​ത്തി​നെ ഏ​റ​ക്കു​റെ പൊ​ളി​ച്ചു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ നി​ഷ്പ്ര​ഭ​മാ​ക്കി, ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി ഇ​രു​ന്നൂ​റോ​ളം പേ​രെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും 251 പേ​രെ ബ​ന്ദി​ക​ളാ​ക്കി ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ‘ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​ൽ അ​ഖ്സ ഫ്ല​ഡ്’ എ​ന്നു പേ​രി​ട്ട ഈ ​ക​ട​ന്നാ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​നും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ത്വ​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച ആ​ഘാ​തം ചെ​റു​ത​ല്ല. ഈ ​ക​ട​ന്നാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യു​ള​വാ​കു​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി ഭ​യാ​ന​ക​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധം തു​ട​രാ​ൻ ഹ​മാ​സ് സ്വ​യം സ​ജ്ജ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള യു​ദ്ധ​സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം തെ​ളി​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ഹ​മാ​സി​നെ ഭൂ​മു​ഖ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ച്ചു​നീ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ജ​നാ​ധി​വാ​സ യോ​ഗ്യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ഭൂ​മി​യാ​ക്കി​മാ​റ്റു​മെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പ്ര​ത്യാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് പ​രി​പൂ​ർ​ണ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം സൈ​നി​ക സാ​മ​ഗ്രി​ക​ളും വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യ​വും ന​ൽ​കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് ബ്രി​ട്ട​നും ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സും ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യു​മ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വി​വി​ധ യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​വ​ന്നു. ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ വ​ൻ​കി​ട കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​റ​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് മ​നോ​ഭാ​വം പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് സ​ർ​വ​സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും വാ​രി​ക്കോ​രി ന​ൽ​കി. ലോ​ക​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ഹ​മാ​സ് വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി.

    ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള വെ​ള്ള​വും വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വും ത​ട​യു​ക​യും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ​ട്ടി​ണി​ക്കി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ​ത്ത​ന്നെ വം​ശീ​യ ഉ​ന്മൂ​ല​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ, സി​വി​ലി​യ​ൻ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്ക​രു​തെ​ന്ന് പോ​ലു​ള്ള അ​ന്ത​ർ​ദേ​ശീ​യ ക​രാ​റു​ക​ൾ ലം​ഘി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും ഗ​ർ​ഭി​ണി​ക​ളെ​യും ല​ക്ഷ്യം​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കി. ആ​ധു​നി​ക യു​ദ്ധ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി സി​വി​ലി​യ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു. യു​ദ്ധ​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ 166ഓ​ളം മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ​സേ​ന മ​നഃ​പൂ​ർ​വം കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ഇ​ക്കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ഹ​മാ​സ്​ ത​ല​വ​ൻ ഇ​സ്മാ​ഈ​ൽ ഹ​നി​യ്യ​യെ ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യ തെ​ഹ്റാ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വ്യോ​മാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മ​​റ്റൊ​രു പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ല്ലാ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ളും കാ​റ്റി​ൽ പ​റ​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ത്. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ത​ല​വ​നും ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ലെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സൂ​ത്ര​ധാ​ര​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന യ​ഹ്‍യ സി​ൻ​വാ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. ഹ​മാ​സി​ന്റെ നി​ര​വ​ധി താ​വ​ള​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ജ​നു​വ​രി 15നാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ-​ഹ​മാ​സ് വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ധാ​ര​ണ​യാ​യ​ത്. ജ​നു​വ​രി 19ന് ​അ​ത് പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്നു. 470 ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ട ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും നീ​ണ്ട​തും ആ​ഘാ​ത​മേ​റി​യ​തു​മാ​യ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ യു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്. ജ​നു​വ​രി 30ന് ​ലോ​ക​പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ജേ​ണ​ലാ​യ ‘ലാ​ൻ​സ​റ്റ്’ പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട ക​ണ​ക്കു​പ്ര​കാ​രം 64260 പേ​രാ​ണ് ഈ ​കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ശ​രാ​ശ​രി ഒ​രു​ദി​വ​സം136 ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യാ​യ യൂ​റോ മെ​ഡ് ഹ്യൂ​മ​ൻ റൈ​റ്റ്സ് മോ​ണി​റ്റ​ർ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് പ്ര​കാ​രം എ​ഴു​പ​തി​നാ​യി​രം ട​ൺ ബോം​ബാ​ണ് ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ച​ത്. ര​ണ്ടാം​ലോ​ക യു​ദ്ധ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഹി​റ്റ്ല​റു​ടെ ജ​ർ​മ​ൻ സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ ല​ണ്ട​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 18,500 ട​ൺ ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു. തി​രി​ച്ച് ബ്രി​ട്ട​നും സ​ഖ്യ​ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളും ഡ്ര​സ്ഡ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 3,900 ട​ണും ഹാം​ബ​ർ​ഗ് ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 8,500 ട​ണും ബോം​ബ് വ​ർ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​മൂ​ന്നു വ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് 41 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ നീ​ള​വും 12 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വീ​തി​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു ചെ​റു പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​നു​മേ​ൽ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യി​ല​ധി​കം ബോം​ബാ​ണ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 470 ദി​വ​സം​കൊ​ണ്ട് നി​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ​റാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലി​നാ​ണ് ധാ​ര​ണ​യാ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്. 42 ദി​വ​സം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന മൂ​ന്നു ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ള്ള ക​രാ​റാ​ണി​ത്. ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ, വ​യോ​ധി​ക​ർ, മു​റി​വേ​റ്റ​വ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട 33 ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ക​ളു​ടെ കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​ന്നു. പ​ക​രം 1900 ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും. മൂ​ന്നു ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഈ ​പ്ര​ക്രി​യ തു​ട​രും. ഇ​​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സേ​ന​യു​ടെ ഘ​ട്ടം ഘ​ട്ട​മാ​യു​ള്ള പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ, ഗ​സ്സ​യു​ടെ പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് ക​രാ​റി​ലു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഖ​ത്ത​റും ഈ​ജി​പ്തും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​മാ​ണ് ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ടം വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്.

    യു​ദ്ധ​വി​രാ​മ ക​രാ​ർ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യ അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മോ എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര സ്ഥി​തി​യും മ​ധ്യ-​പൂ​ർ​വേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ ഭൗ​മ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ക​രാ​ർ പാ​ലി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​നാ​ണ് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പേ​രും ക​രു​തു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​രാ​ർ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം നി​ല​വി​ൽ​വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ സൈ​നി​ക മേ​ധാ​വി ഹെ​ർ​സി ഹ​ലെ​വി രാ​ജി​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ലെ ഹ​മാ​സ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​മേ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് രാ​ജി. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലെ മു​ൻ​നി​ര മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ ​രാ​ജ്യം പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു എ​ന്ന​ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ള്ള ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പി​നെ​യും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ പി​ന്മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ​യും പ​ല​രും താ​ര​ത​മ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് വി​യ​റ്റ്നാം യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ത്തോ​ടാ​ണ്. വ​ന​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും പു​ഴ​ക​ളും പ​ർ​വ​ത​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ വി​യ​റ്റ്നാ​മി​ൽ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലാ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഗ​റി​ല്ലാ യു​ദ്ധം ന​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത​ല്ല ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ന്റെ സ്ഥി​തി. എ​ങ്കി​ലും ഹ​മാ​സ് ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച തു​ര​ങ്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​റ്റൊ​രു​ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഗ​റി​ല്ലാ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ന് അ​വ​സ​ര​മൊ​രു​ക്കി. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​ത്യം, ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലും ലാ​റ്റി​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലും മു​ൻ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് പാ​വ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​മ്രാ​ജ്യ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഹ​മാ​സി​നെ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള ഒ​രു പാ​വ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പ​രാ​ജ​യം.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ വം​ശീ​യ ഉ​ന്മൂ​ല​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ​ത​ന്നെ അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന വി​കാ​രം പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല​ട​ക്കം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്നു. ഏ​റ്റ​വും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​യ കാ​ര്യം, ദ​ക്ഷി​ണാ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക പോ​ലു​ള്ള രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്ത നി​ല​പാ​ടും ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ ഭൂ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ വി​രു​ദ്ധ മ​നോ​ഭാ​വ​വു​മാ​ണ്. പു​തി​യൊ​രു ഭൗ​മ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ച്ചു​ത​ണ്ടാ​യി ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ൻ വ​ൻ​ക​ര മാ​റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തെ ബ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഈ ​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ച​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ഇ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​നു​കൂ​ല പ്ര​ക​ട​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പേ​രി​ൽ യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വി​ട​ത്തെ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​നേ​രെ പ്ര​തി​കാ​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പും ആ ​വ​ഴി​ക്കാ​ണ് നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​രു​പ​താം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​പ്ല​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ർ​ക്സി​സം പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സം​ഘ​ട​നാ ച​ട്ട​ക്കൂ​ടു​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ഏ​ക​മു​ഖ​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ​യും നാ​നാ​വ​ശ​ത്തേ​ക്കും ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പു​ക​ൾ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഏ​ക​മു​ഖ​മാ​യ ലോ​ക​ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ​യ​ല്ല പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഡോ. ​ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ് ഫാ​നോ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ‘ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലെ പ​തി​ത​ർ’ ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​തി​ജീ​വ​ന പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ദൈ​നം​ദി​നാ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ തൃ​ഷ്ണ​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് വെ​ളി​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ തു​ര​ത്തി​യോ​ടി​ക്ക​ലി​നും സാ​ർ​വ​ത്രി​ക നാ​ശ​ത്തി​നു​മെ​തി​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ടി​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​ത പ്ര​ലോ​ഭ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ലോ​ക​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

