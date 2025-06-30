Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    വിദ്യാലയങ്ങളിൽ വിവാദം ഡാൻസ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ

    വിയോജിക്കുന്നവരോട് സമീപകാലത്തായി സി.പി.എം പുലർത്തിവരുന്ന ശത്രുതാസമീപനംതന്നെയാണ് ഈ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിലും മുഴച്ചുകാണുന്നത്. എതിർക്കുന്നവരെ വർഗീയ തീവ്രവാദി മുദ്രകുത്തി ഒതുക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക, അവരുടെ വിശ്വാസാദർശങ്ങളെ കാലഹരണപ്പെട്ടതും പഴഞ്ചനുമാണെന്ന്​ അധിക്ഷേപിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ രീതികളാണ് സി.പി.എം പയറ്റുന്നത്
    ‘‘വിദ്യാഭ്യാസമന്ത്രി ശ്രദ്ധിക്കുക. അടുത്ത അധ്യയന വർഷാരംഭത്തിൽതന്നെ ഇത് നമുക്കങ്ങ് നടപ്പാക്കിയാലെന്താ?’’ -കുട്ടികൾക്കും യുവജനങ്ങൾക്കുമിടയിൽ വർധിച്ചുവരുന്ന ലഹരി ഉപയോഗം, ആക്രമണവാസന എന്നിവക്ക്​ പരിഹാരം കണ്ടെത്താൻ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വിളിച്ചുചേർത്ത യോഗത്തിൽ സൂംബ ഡാൻസിന്​ നിർദേശം നൽകുകയായിരുന്നു മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി. വേദിയിൽ പൊതു വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി വി. ശിവൻകുട്ടി അത് കാര്യമായി ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചുകാണണം. അത്രയും വേഗത്തിലാണ് കൊളംബിയൻ സൂംബ കേരളത്തിലെ സ്കൂൾ പാഠ്യപദ്ധതിയിൽ കയറിപ്പറ്റിയത്. തുടർന്ന് സ്കൂളുകളിലേക്ക് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിന്‍റെ സർക്കുലർ പോയി. വൈകാതെ അധ്യാപക പരിശീലനത്തിന് പദ്ധതികളായി. ചില...

    കായികാധ്വാനം വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും മാനസിക സമ്മർദം കുറക്കാനുമുള്ള പല വ്യായാമ മുറകളും കോവിഡിനു ശേഷം ലോകത്ത്​ വ്യാപക ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ചലനമില്ലായ്മയും സ്ക്രീൻ അഡിക്ഷനും സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിഭാസമായി വളർന്ന ഇക്കാലത്ത് ഫിസിക്കൽ ആക്ടിവിറ്റി പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ഏത് നടപടിയും സ്വാഗതാർഹംതന്നെ. അത്തരത്തിൽ പ്രചാരണം നേടിയ ഒന്നാണ് കൊളംബിയയിൽനിന്നുള്ള സംഗീതവും നൃത്തവും സമന്വയിപ്പിച്ച ശാരീരികചലനങ്ങളുടെ സൂംബ ഡാൻസ്​.

    സൂംബ മുതൽ യോഗ വരെയുള്ള വ്യായാമ പദ്ധതികളിൽ, അവ രൂപപ്പെട്ട സാഹചര്യവുമായും ദേശങ്ങളുമായും ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സാംസ്കാരിക-സാമൂഹികഘടകങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടാവുക സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. അവയോട്​ വിയോജിക്കുന്ന മനുഷ്യരും അധ്യാപകരും വിദ്യാർഥികളും രക്ഷിതാക്കളുമൊക്കെ നമ്മുടെ പൊതുവിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വ്യവസ്ഥയുടെ ഭാഗമായുണ്ട്. അവരൊന്നും വ്യായാമവിരുദ്ധരോ കായികവിനോദ ശത്രുക്കളോ അല്ല. കുട്ടികളുടെ സാംസ്കാരികത്തനിമകൾകൂടി സംരക്ഷിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ കൂടുതൽ ഉപയുക്തമായ വ്യായാമപദ്ധതികൾ നടപ്പാക്കണം എന്നാണ് അവരും പറയുന്നത്. അത്തരം വിയോജിപ്പുകൾക്കുകൂടിയുള്ള ഇടം തീർച്ചയായും ജനാധിപത്യ മതേതര വ്യവസ്ഥയിൽ ഉണ്ടാവണമല്ലോ. പാഠ്യേതര പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടത് തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാനും താൽപര്യമില്ലാത്ത പരിപാടികളിൽനിന്ന് മാറിനിൽക്കാനുമുള്ള സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും അവകാശമാണ്​.

    കുട്ടികളിലെ പിരിമുറുക്കം കുറക്കാനുള്ള പല പരിപാടികളിൽ ഒന്ന് എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നിർദേശിച്ചതെങ്കിലും എല്ലാവരും നിർബന്ധമായി ഭാഗഭാക്കാകേണ്ടത്​ എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസവകുപ്പ് സുംബയെ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്. ആർ.ടി.എഫ് റൂൾ പ്രകാരമുള്ള പരിപാടികളിൽ എല്ലാവരും നിർബന്ധമായും പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്നും രക്ഷിതാക്കൾക്കതിൽ ചോയ്‌സ് ഇല്ലെന്നുമാണ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസമന്ത്രി വിശദീകരിച്ചത്. സൂംബ ഡാൻസിനോട് വിയോജിച്ചാൽ അത് ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വർഗീയതക്ക്​ വളമിടലാണെന്നാണ് മന്ത്രി ശിവൻകുട്ടിയുടെ വാദം. അത്യന്താപേക്ഷിതമല്ലാത്ത ഒരു പരിപാടി സർക്കാർ ഏകപക്ഷീയമായി നടപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനെ ആരെങ്കിലും ചോദ്യംചെയ്‌താൽ അതെങ്ങനെയാണ് ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വർഗീയതയെ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുക? സർക്കാറും ജനങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സംവാദത്തിൽ എന്തിനാണ് ന്യൂനപക്ഷ-ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വേർതിരിവ് കൊണ്ടുവരുന്നത്?

    അഭിപ്രായ വ്യത്യാസങ്ങളിൽ വ്യക്തത വരുത്തുന്നതിന് പകരം ‘എതിർപ്പുകൾ ലഹരിയേക്കാൾ മാരക’മാണെന്ന തീവ്ര നിലപാടാണ് ശിവൻകുട്ടി കൈക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. വിയോജിക്കുന്നവരോട് സമീപകാലത്തായി സി.പി.എം പുലർത്തിവരുന്ന ശത്രുതാസമീപനംതന്നെയാണ് ഈ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിലും മുഴച്ചുകാണുന്നത്. എതിർക്കുന്നവരെ വർഗീയ തീവ്രവാദി മുദ്രകുത്തി ഒതുക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുക, അവരുടെ വിശ്വാസാദർശങ്ങളെ കാലഹരണപ്പെട്ടതും പഴഞ്ചനുമാണെന്ന്​ അധിക്ഷേപിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ രീതികളാണ് സി.പി.എം പയറ്റുന്നത്. മത റിപ്പബ്ലിക് കൊണ്ടുവരാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞുകൊണ്ടാണ് അവരുടെ യുവജനസംഘടന പ്രശ്നത്തെ അഡ്രസ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. യഥാർഥത്തിൽ ജീർണ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തിന്‍റെ ഭാഗമായി വർഗീയധ്രുവീകരണം സൃഷ്ടിച്ച് സമൂഹത്തിൽ അപകടകരമായ പിളർപ്പുണ്ടാക്കുന്നത് സി.പി.എം ആണെന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത.

    വിദ്യാർഥികളിലും യുവാക്കളിലും വളർന്നുവരുന്ന മാരകമായ ലഹരി ഉപയോഗവും ആക്രമണവാസനയുമാണ് ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള ചർച്ചകൾക്ക് സർക്കാറിനെ പ്രേരിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഇപ്പോൾ കൊണ്ടുപിടിച്ചു നടത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്ന സൂംബ ഡാൻസ് ലഹരി വ്യാപനം തടയുമെന്നതിന് ഒരു തെളിവുമില്ല. മാനസിക സമ്മർദം കുറക്കാനും ഫിസിക്കൽ ആക്ടിവിറ്റി കൂട്ടാനുമാണ്‌ ഈ ഡാൻസുകൊണ്ട് ഏറിയാൽ സാധിക്കുക. ഫിസിക്കൽ ആക്ടിവിറ്റി കൂട്ടാൻ ഫിസിക്കൽ എജുക്കേഷൻ അധ്യാപകരെ നിയമിക്കുകയല്ലേ ആത്മാർഥതയുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ ആദ്യം ചെയ്യേണ്ടത് എന്ന ചോദ്യം നമുക്ക് മാറ്റിവെക്കാം. എന്നാൽ, മാനസിക സമ്മർദത്തേക്കാൾ വലിയ കാരണങ്ങൾ ലഹരി ഉപഭോഗത്തിന് പിന്നിലുണ്ട്.

    ലഹരി പരീക്ഷിക്കാനുള്ള കൗമാരത്വരയും അതിലൂടെ സന്തോഷം കിട്ടുമെന്ന തെറ്റിദ്ധാരണയുമാണ് കൂടുതൽ കുട്ടികളെയും അതിലേക്കെത്തിക്കുന്നത് എന്ന് പഠനങ്ങൾ പറയുന്നു. എക്സൈസ് വകുപ്പിന്റെ കണക്കു പ്രകാരം 80 ശതമാനം കുട്ടികൾക്കും ലഹരി പദാർഥങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നത് സഹപാഠികളിൽനിന്നാണ്. സഹപാഠികളുടെ സമ്മർദമാണ് ലഹരി വ്യാപനത്തിന്‍റെ രണ്ടാമത്തെ വലിയ കാരണം. കൂടിവരുന്ന ഡി.ജെ പാർട്ടികളും തട്ടുപൊളിപ്പൻ സംഗീത പരിപാടികളും ഇക്കാര്യത്തിൽ പങ്കുവഹിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്​. മാനസികസമ്മർദം ലഹരി ഉപയോഗത്തിന് കാരണമാവുന്നെങ്കിൽ അതെങ്ങനെ ഉണ്ടാവുന്നു എന്നതും പ്രധാനമല്ലേ? വിദ്യാഭ്യാസരംഗത്തെ കിട മത്സരങ്ങളും അനാരോഗ്യപ്രവണതകളും തടയാൻ എന്താണ് ചെയ്തിട്ടുള്ളത്​? കുട്ടികളിലെ സമ്മർദം കൂട്ടുന്ന കുടുംബത്തകർച്ച തടയാൻ എന്തെങ്കിലും ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ടോ?

    ലഹരി തടയാൻ ആത്മാർഥമായി ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നവർ മാറ്റംവരുത്താൻ ശ്രമിക്കേണ്ടത് കുട്ടികളുടെ ജീവിതവീക്ഷണമാണ്. ധാർമിക മൂല്യങ്ങൾ അവരിൽ കരുപ്പിടിപ്പിക്കുകയാണ് പ്രധാനം. ജീവിതത്തിന്‍റെ മുഖ്യ ലക്ഷ്യം ആസ്വാദനമാണെന്ന് കരുതുകയും കേവലാസ്വാദനത്തിന്‍റെ വഴികൾ തേടുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന ലിബറൽ സമൂഹത്തിൽ ലഹരി വ്യാപിക്കുന്നതിൽ ഒരത്ഭുതവുമില്ല. നിർഭാഗ്യവശാൽ അത്തരം ലിബറൽ കാമ്പസാണ് ഉന്നത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രി അടക്കം സ്വപ്നംകാണുന്നത്​. പ്ലാനറ്റ് നീഡ്‌സ് സെക്ഷ്വൽ ലിബറേഷൻ (ലൈംഗികവിമോചനമാണ് പ്രപഞ്ചം തേടുന്നത്) എന്ന മുദ്രാവാക്യം അശ്ലീല ചിത്രത്തോടൊപ്പം കാമ്പസിലെ ചുവരുകൾ നിറയെ എഴുതിവെച്ചത് ഇപ്പറഞ്ഞവരുടെ വിദ്യാർഥിസംഘടനയാണ്. ‘പ്രണയത്തിന് ലിംഗാതിർത്തികൾ നിർണയിച്ചതാര്?’ എന്ന ചോദ്യമുയർത്തി ധാർമികതയുടെ സകല അതിർവരമ്പുകളും പൊളിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതും അവർതന്നെ. താൽക്കാലിക സുഖങ്ങൾക്കപ്പുറം ജീവിതത്തിന്​ ലക്ഷ്യങ്ങൾ നിർണയിക്കുന്നതിൽ പരാജയപ്പെടുന്നവർക്ക് സമ്മർദങ്ങളെ അതിജീവിക്കാൻ മാർഗങ്ങളില്ലെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കാവുന്നതേയുള്ളൂ. ലഹരിയിലേക്കുള്ള അവരുടെ പലായനം സൂംബ ഡാൻസുകൊണ്ടു മാത്രം പിടിച്ചുനിർത്താൻ കഴിയണമെന്നില്ല.

    ലഹരിവ്യാപനം തടയാൻ സർക്കാർ എന്ത് നടപടിയാണ് കൈക്കൊള്ളുന്നത്? ആടിയും പാടിയുമൊക്കെ ലഹരി വ്യാപനം തടയാമെന്നു കരുതുന്ന സർക്കാർ പാതയോരങ്ങളിൽ ആടിയാടി നടക്കുന്ന മനുഷ്യരെക്കുറിച്ചൊന്നും പറയുന്നില്ല. ഒരുവശത്ത് മദ്യത്തിന്‍റെ ലഭ്യത അനുദിനം വർധിപ്പിക്കുകയും മറുവശത്ത് ലഹരി തടയാനെന്ന പേരിൽ ചൊട്ടുവിദ്യകൾ അടിച്ചേൽപിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നതുകൊണ്ട് എന്താണ് പ്രയോജനം? മാറേണ്ടത് ലഹരിയോടുള്ള സമീപനമാണ്. തിരിച്ചുപിടിക്കേണ്ടത് ഉൾക്കൊള്ളലിന്‍റെയും സമവായത്തിന്‍റെയും സംസ്കാരമാണ്. ഭൗതികവാദ മുരട്ടുതത്ത്വങ്ങൾക്ക് സാധിക്കാത്ത ചിലത് ധാർമികതമൂല്യങ്ങളിലൂന്നിയ ജീവത സമീപനങ്ങൾക്ക് സാധിച്ചേക്കും. അതുകൊണ്ട് ലഹരി വിരുദ്ധ പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ധാർഷ്ട്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാഷ മതിയാക്കി സമവായത്തിന്‍റെ വഴി തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കാം. അത്തരം ശ്രമങ്ങൾ സൂംബ ഡാൻസിൽ തട്ടി വഴിതെറ്റാതിരിക്കട്ടെ.

