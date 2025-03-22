തെളിനീരുറവകളാകാം, നാടിനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    അ​തി​തീ​ക്ഷ്​​ണ​ വേ​ന​ൽച്ചൂടി​ലാ​ണ് നാ​ട്. അ​തി​ന്റെ ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളെല്ലാം ന​മു​ക്ക് ചു​റ്റും ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഭൂ​മി വ​ര​ണ്ടൊ​ട്ടി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു, കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള​ക്ഷാ​മം വർധിക്കുന്നു. ഇ​ല​ക​ൾ കൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞും ക​രി​ഞ്ഞും പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ക്കാ​കെ വ​ര​ണ്ട ഭാ​വ​മാ​ണ്. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും ജീ​വ​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം തൊ​ണ്ട​ന​ന​ക്കാ​ൻ തെ​ളി​നീ​ര്​ തേടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന കാലം. ഇ​തെ​ഴു​തു​മ്പോ​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു കാ​ര​ണ​വ​ർ എന്‍റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്നു: ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത്, ഊണ്​ ക​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങും മു​മ്പ് ഒ​രു പി​ടി ചോ​റു​മാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​കും. കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത്...

    അ​തി​തീ​ക്ഷ്​​ണ​ വേ​ന​ൽച്ചൂടി​ലാ​ണ് നാ​ട്. അ​തി​ന്റെ ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ളെല്ലാം ന​മു​ക്ക് ചു​റ്റും ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഭൂ​മി വ​ര​ണ്ടൊ​ട്ടി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു, കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള​ക്ഷാ​മം വർധിക്കുന്നു. ഇ​ല​ക​ൾ കൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞും ക​രി​ഞ്ഞും പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ക്കാ​കെ വ​ര​ണ്ട ഭാ​വ​മാ​ണ്. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും ജീ​വ​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം തൊ​ണ്ട​ന​ന​ക്കാ​ൻ തെ​ളി​നീ​ര്​ തേടിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന കാലം.

    ഇ​തെ​ഴു​തു​മ്പോ​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു കാ​ര​ണ​വ​ർ എന്‍റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്നു: ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ സ​മ​യ​ത്ത്, ഊണ്​ ക​ഴി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങും മു​മ്പ് ഒ​രു പി​ടി ചോ​റു​മാ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പു​റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് പോ​കും. കു​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് എ​നി​ക്ക് അ​തു വ​ലി​യ ആ​ശ്ച​ര്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് ഇ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം വെ​റു​തെ പു​റ​ത്ത് ക​ള​യു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​നി​ക്ക് സം​ശ​യം. ഒ​രു ദി​വ​സം ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ട് നേ​രി​ട്ടു ചോ​ദി​ച്ചു. ‘‘കാ​ക്ക​ക്കും പൂ​ച്ച​ക്കും ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് ഞാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​വ​ർ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം ക​ഴി​ച്ചു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യാ​ൽ ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും.’’ ^അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. എ​ന്നെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം അ​തു പു​തി​യ അ​റി​വാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.


    അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ ത​ത്ത്വ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​മാ​ണ് സാത്വികനും ഹരിതപ്രിയനുമായ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​നി​ക്ക് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​യി. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല; സ​സ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ജ​ന്തു​ക്ക​ളും സൂ​ക്ഷ്​​മാ​ണു​ക്ക​ളും അ​ട​ക്കം ന​മു​ക്കു​ചു​റ്റു​മു​ള്ള​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലെ വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ല്യാ​വ​കാ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന്​. മ​നു​ഷ്യ^​വ​ന്യ​ജീ​വി സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ഇ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത്, നാ​മൊ​ന്ന് ശാ​ന്ത​മാ​യി ആ​ലോ​ചി​ച്ചു​നോ​ക്കു​ക. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പാ​ർ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​മല്ലേ ഈ ​പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ചം? എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യു​ള്ള വി​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള​ല്ലേ പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ച​നാ​ഥ​ൻ ഈ ​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്?

    സ​ഹ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ശ​പ്പി​നെ​യും ദാ​ഹ​ത്തെ​യും അ​തി​ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ണു​ന്ന ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പേ​രെ നാ​ട്ടി​ൻ​പു​റ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​ല്ലാ​മു​ള്ള പ​ഴ​യ​ത​ല​മു​റ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്നും കാ​ണാം. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും ഇ​ത​ര ജീ​വ​ജാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​മെ​ല്ലാ​മു​ള്ള പാ​ര​സ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ, കൊ​ണ്ടും കൊ​ടു​ത്തു​മു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇൗ ​പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ച​ത്തി​ന് അ​തി​ന്റെ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക താ​ളം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നാ​വു​ക. ദാ​ഹ​മ​ക​റ്റാ​ൻ പ്ര​യാ​സ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പ​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന വേ​ന​ലി​ൽ ഒ​രു പാ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ​പം ജ​ലം വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും ക​രി​ഞ്ഞു​ണ​ങ്ങി​യ സ​സ്യ​ല​താ​ദി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഓജസ്സേകാൻ വെ​ള്ളം ഒ​ഴി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യെ​ല്ലാം പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ച​ത്തി​ന്റെ താ​ള​ക്ര​മ​ത്തോ​ട് നീ​തി​പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ് നാം ​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഒ​രു കൂ​ട്ട​ർ ഈ ​സ​മീ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​റ്റം വ​രു​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ച​ത്തി​ന്റെ താ​ളം തെ​റ്റു​മെ​ന്നു​റ​പ്പാ​ണ്. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഉ​ള്ള​വ​രും ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രും ത​മ്മി​ലുള്ള ​വി​ട​വ് വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പ്ര​പ​ഞ്ചം സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വേ​ദി​യാ​യി മാ​റു​കയും ചെയ്യുന്നു.


    കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​ക​ളും ചെ​ക്ക്ഡാ​മു​ക​ളു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഒ​രു​ക്കി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വേ​ന​ലി​ൽ കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള വി​ത​ര​ണം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി പ​രി​ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, വ​ര​ൾ​ച്ച പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾക്ക്​ ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​മി​തി​യു​ണ്ട്. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ പ​ര​സ്പ​രം ത​ണ​ലാ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത​ത്രെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ പ​രി​ഹാ​രം. അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി ന​മ്മ​ിൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കേ​ണ്ട കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടാ​ണ് അ​ത്. ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്, ഒ​രു പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ഒ​രു കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ വെ​ള്ള​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നി​രി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ. സ​മീ​പ​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കി​ണ​റു​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം വ​റ്റി​വ​ര​ണ്ടു. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് കൂ​ടി കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ളം ത​ന്റെ കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഒ​രാ​ൾ ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട​ത്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തിെന്റ ​പ​ല കോ​ണു​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ഹ​ജീ​വി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഉ​റ​വ​യാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​സ്നേ​ഹി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന വസ്തുതത​ന്നെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ന് കു​ളി​ര് പ​ക​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. പ്രപഞ്ചത്തിന്‍റെ ​ജൈ​വി​ക വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യോ​ട് അ​വ​ർ പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​മാ​ണ​ത്.

    എ​ത്ര ശൗര്യമാർന്ന പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കാ​ളും ദീ​പ്ത​വും ല​ളി​ത​വു​മാ​ണ് പൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന വേ​ന​ലി​ൽ തന്‍റെ അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വെ​ള്ളം കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള, വി​ശ​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ന് ഒ​രു പൊ​തി​ച്ചോ​റും ഒ​രു കുമ്പിൾ വെ​ള്ള​വും ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​ത.


    വേ​ന​ൽക്കാ​ല​ത്ത്, സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ക്ല​ബു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും മ​റ്റു യു​വ​ജ​ന കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം മു​ൻ​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ൽ കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള​വി​ത​ര​ണം ക​ട​ന്നു​വ​രേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. പ​ല​ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​മു​ക്ക് ഈ ​ദൗ​ത്യം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാം. കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ള​മെ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യാം. പൊ​തുയിട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കു​ടി​വെ​ള്ള സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കാം. വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ വ​ഴി​യാ​ത്രി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ദാ​ഹ​മ​ക​റ്റാ​നു​ള്ള താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​രു​ക്കാം, കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ മു​ൻ​കൈ​യി​ൽ പ​ക്ഷി^​മൃ​ഗാ​ദി​ക​ളു​ടെ ദാ​ഹ​മ​ക​റ്റാ​നു​ള്ള ത​ണ്ണീ​ർ​ക്കു​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കാം...

    അ​ങ്ങ​നെ സ​ഹ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ശ​പ്പും ദാ​ഹ​വു​മ​ക​റ്റി, മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ന​ന്മ​യു​ടെ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും വ​റ്റാ​ത്ത തെ​ളി​നീ​രു​ക​ളാ​യി ന​മു​ക്ക് സ്വ​യം മാ​റാം.

    വി​ഖ്യാ​ത ഫ്ര​ഞ്ച് ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൻ റൂ​സോ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് :

    ദ​യാ​വാ​യ്പി​നെ​ക്കാ​ൾ ഔ​ന്ന​ത്യ​മു​ള്ള എ​ന്ത് അ​റി​വാ​ണ് നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക?

