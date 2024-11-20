Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 1:15 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 2:54 AM GMT

    ഇൻകം ടാക്സ് നൽകാതെ 80 വർഷം; നേടിയത് കോടികൾ

    ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ 80 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി വി​വേ​ച​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വ​മ്പ​ൻ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് 2024 ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ച​രി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യൊരു വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി. ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് 1944ൽ Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) ​യു​ടെ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​രും ക​ന്യാ​സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും വ​രു​മാ​ന​നി​കു​തി അ​ട​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന നി​യ​മം. പി​ന്നീ​ട് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വു​ക​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി 2014 വ​രെ...

    ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ 80 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി വി​വേ​ച​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യി അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന വ​മ്പ​ൻ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് 2024 ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ച​രി​ത്ര​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​യൊരു വി​ധി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി. ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് 1944ൽ Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) ​യു​ടെ സ​ർ​ക്കു​ല​ർ പ്ര​കാ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​രും ക​ന്യാ​സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളും വ​രു​മാ​ന​നി​കു​തി അ​ട​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന നി​യ​മം.

    പി​ന്നീ​ട് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വു​ക​ൾ​കൂ​ടി അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി 2014 വ​രെ നി​ർ​ബാ​ധം തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന ഈ ​വ​മ്പ​ൻ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം ആ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ഡി​സം​ബ​റി​ൽ ആ​ദാ​യ​നി​കു​തി വ​കു​പ്പി​​ന്റെ നി​കു​തി​യ​ട​ക്ക​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​ദ്രാ​സ്- കേ​ര​ള ഹൈ​കോ​ട​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​നു​കൂ​ല വി​ധി​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​തെ വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ 93 അ​പ്പീ​ലു​ക​ളാ​ണ് സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ​യെ​ടു​ത്തി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​വ​രും വ​രു​മാ​ന​സ​മ്പാ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഭാ വി​ല​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ള്ള​വ​രു​മാ​ക​യാ​ൽ Civil death സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ Individual ആ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വ​രു​മാ​നം മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ രൂ​പ​ത​ക്കു​ള്ള​താ​ണെ​ന്നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ഭാ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​ദം.

    ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ വ്ര​ത​മെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​രാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കെ​ന്തി​ന് ശ​മ്പ​ളം, സ​ന്യാ​സ ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​ർ​വ​സം​ഗ പ​രി​ത്യാ​ഗി​ക​ൾ വ​രു​മാ​ന​നി​കു​തി അ​ട​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന​തി​ന് പ​ക​രം വ​രു​മാ​നം ത​ന്നെ വേ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് വെ​ക്കു​ക​യ​ല്ലേ വേ​ണ്ട​ത്, എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടേ​തു​മാ​യ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ലെ പ​ണ​മെ​ടു​ത്ത് ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഒ​ഴു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണോ വേ​ണ്ട​ത് എ​ന്നൊ​ക്കെ​യു​ള്ള സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക​മാ​യും ആ​രു​ടെ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലും പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. മൂ​ന്നം​ഗ സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി ബെ​ഞ്ചി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്ത ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സ് ഡി.​വൈ. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ചൂ​ഢ് ത​ന്നെ ഈ ​ചോ​ദ്യം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചു. ‘രൂ​പ​ത​ക്ക് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കും? ഒ​രു മ​ത​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല ... സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് പ​ണം ന​ൽ​കും. ആ ​പ​ണം ആ​ർ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണോ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ അ​വ​ർ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ​പോ​ലെ നി​കു​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യേ പ​റ്റൂ.

    പ​ണം രൂ​പ​ത​ക്കാ​ണ് പോ​വു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും 75 ശ​ത​മാ​നം തു​ക​യും ചാ​രി​റ്റ​ബി​ൾ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് ചെ​ല​വ​ഴി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സ​ഭാ വ​ക്കീ​ല​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ വാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ട് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ചീ​ഫ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​സി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണം: ഒ​രു ഹി​ന്ദു പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​ൻ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നി​രി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ, ഞാ​ൻ എ​ന്റെ ശ​മ്പ​ളം എ​ന്റെ പ​ക്ക​ൽ വെ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഈ ​പ​ണം ഞാ​ൻ ഒ​രു സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക്ക് പൂ​ജ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന്. എ​ന്നു​ക​രു​തി ആ ​വ്യ​ക്തി ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ, അ​യാ​ൾ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശ​മ്പ​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ നി​കു​തി കു​റ​യ്ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​മോ? നി​യ​മം എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പൊ​തു​വാ​യ​താ​ണ്. ഇ​ത് ടി.​ഡി.​എ​സി​ന് വി​ധേ​യ​മ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​റ​യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യും?’.

    പ​ണം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഒ​രാ​ളെ മാ​ത്ര​മേ ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സി​ന്റെ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ വ്യ​ക്തി​യാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യൂ, കാ​നോ​ൻ നി​യ​മ​പ്ര​കാ​രം സി​വി​ൽ ഡെ​ത്ത് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച പു​രോ​ഹി​ത ക​ന്യാ​സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ അ​തി​ൽ വ​രി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള വാ​ദം സ​ഭ കോ​ട​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചു. മ​ത​നി​യ​മ പ്ര​കാ​രം പ​ണം വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ പ​റ്റാ​ത്ത ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ പേ​രി​ൽ ശ​മ്പ​ളം വാ​ങ്ങി അ​ത് മ​താ​വ​ശ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​മി​ല്ലേ എ​ന്ന് ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് പു​രോ​ഹി​ത നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്.

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ണം കൊ​ണ്ട് മ​ത​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം

    ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ ഈ ​അ​നീ​തി സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി തി​രു​ത്തി എ​ന്ന​ത് സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​ക​രം ത​ന്നെ. പ​ക്ഷേ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 80 കൊ​ല്ല​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ എ​ത്ര ആ​യി​രം കോ​ടി​യാ​വും ഈ ​സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യം വ​ഴി സ​ഭ പൊ​തു​ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ചോ​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ക. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് കോ​ള​ജ് സെ​ഗ്മെ​ന്റ് മാ​ത്ര​മെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക. ഒ​രു സ​ഭാ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​രോ ക​ന്യാ​സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളോ ആ​യ 10 പേ​ർ എ​ങ്കി​ലും ശ​രാ​ശ​രി ര​ണ്ടു​ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് കൊ​ടു​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​വ​രാ​യി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വും. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ 20 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ ആ ​വ​ക​യി​ൽ ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റി​ന്റെ പ​ണം രൂ​പ​താ ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് വ​കു​പ്പു​മാ​യി കേ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന 2014 മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​ത്രം രൂ​പ​ത​യു​ടെ /സ​ന്യാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ചു​രു​ങ്ങി​യ വ​രു​മാ​നം ര​ണ്ട് കോ​ടി രൂ​പ. ഇ​നി പ്ല​സ് ടു​വും സ്കൂ​ളും മ​റ്റ് എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മെ​ടു​ക്കൂ. അ​ൺ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ സ​ന്യ​സ്ഥ​രെ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കൂ. ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം എ​ട്ടു​പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​റെ​യാ​യി തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ഏ​ർ​പ്പാ​ടാ​ണെ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കൂ. പൊ​തു​ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ന് ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കി​ട്ടേ​ണ്ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യ സം​ഖ്യ എ​ഴു​താ​ൻ എ​ത്ര പൂ​ജ്യം ചേ​ർ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​റി​യാ​തെ കു​ഴ​ങ്ങും.


     


    അപർണ സെൻ,  ജസ്റ്റിസ് ചന്ദ്രചൂഢ്

    ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന പു​രോ​ഹി​ത ക​ന്യാ​സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ ശ​മ്പ​ളം കൂ​ട്ടാ​തെ​യു​ള്ള ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് ഇ​ന വ​രു​മാ​നം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണി​ത്. ശ​മ്പ​ളം ഒ​രു സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​വ​ർ​ഷം 20 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പ​ത്ത് പേ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റ​വും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ ശ​രാ​ശ​രി കൂ​ട്ടി​യാ​ൽ​പോ​ലും 2 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യി. ucanews.com ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന വി​വ​ര​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ചി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളും 400 കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളും ആ​റ് യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​ക​ളും ആ​റ് മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളു​മ​ട​ക്കം 50000 ൽ​പ​രം സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​വ​യി​ലെ​ല്ലാം ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​രെ​വെ​ച്ച് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഫ​ണ്ട് ഡ​യോ​സി​സ് ഫ​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി​യ​ത് എ​ത്ര കോ​ടി​ക​ളാ​വു​മെ​ന്ന് ഒ​ന്നാ​ലോ​ചി​ച്ച് നോ​ക്കൂ.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഗു​ണ​ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളെ മ​തി​പ്പോ​ടെ കാ​ണു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് നാം. ​പ​ക്ഷേ, സ​ഭ​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം മ​ത​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗം എ​ന്ന​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ണം മ​ത​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു സം​വി​ധാ​നം കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ. കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം നി​ന്ന്​ നേ​ടി​യ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ർ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ത​ട​സ്സ​മ​ന്യേ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നും അ​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി.

    സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഖ​ജ​നാ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ​ണം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 84 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി മ​ത​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ഈ ​സ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വും സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കാ​തെ കൈ​യ​ട​ക്കി വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത പു​രോ​ഹി​ത നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​മാ​ണ് മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ മ​ത​വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ണം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന പെ​രും നു​ണ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് മോ​ദി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത്​ സ​ഭാ മ​ക്ക​ളെ ഭ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ് വ​ഴി കോ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ​മ്പാ​ദി​ച്ചു​വെ​ച്ച സ​ഭാ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​മാ​ണ് ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ്​​കോ​ള​ർ​ഷി​പ് എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാം മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ക്ഷേ​പി​ച്ച് പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി മൂ​ന്ന് കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി മു​സ്‍ലിം - ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ന്നി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന​ത്.

    അ​പ​ർ​ണാ സെ​ന്നി​ന്റെ മി​സി​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് മി​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​യ്യ​ർ എ​ന്ന സി​നി​മ​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു രം​ഗ​മു​ണ്ട്. ക​ലാ​പ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഒ​രു ബ​സി​ൽ ക​യ​റി മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ ക​ലാ​പ​കാ​രി​ക​ളോ​ട് ഞ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ഹി​ന്ദു​വാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന് യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്നൊ​രാ​ൾ ബ​സി​ലു​ള്ള വൃ​ദ്ധ മു​സ്‍ലിം ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ ചൂ​ണ്ടി ഇ​വ​ർ മു​സ്‍ലി​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് കാ​ണി​ച്ചു കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ക​ലാ​പ​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ അ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. അ​വ​ർ പോ​യ​ശേ​ഷം എ​ന്തി​നീ ദു​ഷ്ട​ത ചെ​യ്തു എ​ന്ന​ന്വേ​ഷി​ച്ച​യാ​ളോ​ട് താ​ൻ ജൂ​ത​നാ​ണെ​ന്നും പാ​ന്റ​ഴി​ച്ച് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ത​ന്നെ പി​ടി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പോ​യി​ക്കൊ​ല്ലു​മെ​ന്ന് പേ​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് വൃ​ദ്ധ​ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളെ ഒ​റ്റു​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​ര​ണം.

    സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ കാ​ലം​മു​ത​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ള​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ പി​റ്റേ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് വ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളാ​വാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​ന്റെ​യും നെ​ഹ്റു​വി​യ​ൻ കാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ള​ൽ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ബ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​രാ​ൻ ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​ക്ക് സാ​ധി​ച്ചു. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം ക്ലാ​സി​ഫൈ​ഡ് സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ആ​രൊ​ക്കെ എ​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ്റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​റി​യു​ന്ന​തും പ്ര​യാ​സ​ക​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ടെ​ക്നോ​ള​ജി​യു​ടെ വ്യാ​പ​ന​വും മാ​റി​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​വും ത​ങ്ങ​ള​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്നി​രു​ന്ന പ്രി​വി​ലേ​ജു​ക​ൾ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് സ്ക്രൂ​ട്ട്നി​ക്ക് വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ശ​ങ്ക വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യെ താ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ഇ​ത്ര​യും കാ​ലം സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ​ണ​വും സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​ന്നെ വി​ഭ​വ​സ്രോ​ത​സ്സു​ക​ളാ​ക്കി മ​ത​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ന്ന ക​ത്തോ​ലി​ക്കാ സ​ഭ​ക്കാ​വു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    അ​തി​നാ​ൽ മേ​ൽ സി​നി​മ​യി​ലെ ഒ​റ്റു​കാ​ര​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളെ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ച്ച് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​മെ​ന്ന വ്യാ​മോ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം. എ​ന്താ​യാ​ലും പു​തി​യ കോ​ട​തി വി​ധി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പു​തി​യ കാ​ല​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ സ​മ്പ​ത്തി​നെ​യും അ​ത് കൈ​വ​ന്ന വ​ഴി​ക​ളെ​യും അ​തി​ന്റെ ന​ട​ത്തി​പ്പ് രീ​തി​ക​ളെ​യും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    (അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചു)

    TAGS:Income taxCentral Board of Direct TaxesMunambam Waqf land dispute
