Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 1:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Nov 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ന്തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു?

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ന്തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു?
    cancel

    ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളും പ​ണ​ക്കൊ​ഴു​പ്പും അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ മ​ത്സ​ര​വും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അ​സാ​ന്മാ​ർ​ഗി​ക​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ടി​വേ​ര്, വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ന് വ​ഴി​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ന​യ​രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ക​മീ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളും പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടും ഒ​ടു​വി​ല​ത്തെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് ര​ണ്ടാം ത​ല​മു​റ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഗു​ണ​ത​യും...

    ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളും പ​ണ​ക്കൊ​ഴു​പ്പും അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ മ​ത്സ​ര​വും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ അ​സാ​ന്മാ​ർ​ഗി​ക​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ടി​വേ​ര്, വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ച്ച് നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ന് വ​ഴി​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്

    പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ന​യ​രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ക​മീ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളും പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടും ഒ​ടു​വി​ല​ത്തെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് ര​ണ്ടാം ത​ല​മു​റ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ഗു​ണ​ത​യും തു​ല്യ​ത​യും ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യെ​ന്ന​ത് ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. തു​ല്യ​ത​യി​ലൂ​ന്നി​യ, നീ​തി​യി​ല​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത​മാ​യ ഗു​ണ​മേ​ന്മ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് വാ​ചാ​ല​രാ​കു​ന്ന വേ​ള​യി​ൽ വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന ക്ലാ​സ് മു​റി യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് നാം ​ക​ട​ന്നു​ചെ​ല്ലേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ 6286 സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളും 8275 എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ (1). എ​ണ്ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ടു​ത​ലു​ള്ള എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​തി​ലും പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ നെ​ടും​തൂ​ണു​ക​ളാ​യ തു​ല്യ​ത, നീ​തി, സ​മ​ത്വം എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ നി​ഷ്പ്ര​ഭ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ദൂ​രം ക​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പാ​ഠ്യ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി നി​ഷ്ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കും പ്ര​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള ലി​സ​ണി​ങ്-​സ്പീ​ക്കി​ങ് സ്കി​ല്ലു​ക​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​ത​കു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷ് ക്ലാ​സ് മു​റി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ്പോ​ക്ക​ൺ ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷി​നാ​യി പു​റം ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളെ വെ​ച്ച് ഫീ​സ് വാ​ങ്ങി​ച്ച് ഭാ​ഷാ​നൈ​പു​ണ്യം വി​ക​സി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് പ​ല എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും കാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ്. പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​ട്ടും ഇ​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം അ​പ്രാ​പ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്ന വ​ലി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ന​മ്മു​ടെ മു​ഖ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ദൈ​ന്യ​ത​യോ​ടെ നോ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ത്താ​ശ​യോ​ടെ പു​റം ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ൾ പ​ണം വാ​ങ്ങി​ച്ച് സ​ർ​ഗ​ശേ​ഷി വി​കാ​സ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ചി​ത്ര​ര​ച​ന, സം​ഗീ​തം, ക​രാ​ട്ടേ പോ​ലു​ള്ള ആ​യോ​ധ​ന ക​ല​ക​ൾ, ബു​ദ്ധി​വി​കാ​സ​ത്തി​നാ​യി ചെ​സ്, അ​ബാ​ക്ക​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഒ​ഴി​വു​ദി​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ചി​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​സ​മ​യ​ത്തു​പോ​ലും പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലൊ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മു​ള്ള ക​ലാ​മേ​ള​യി​ലൂ​ടെ മാ​ത്രം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ർ​ഗ​ശേ​ഷി പ​രി​പോ​ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യി​ല്ല​യെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ടൈം​ടേ​ബി​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​ഗ​വേ​ള, ആ​ർ​ട്ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം പീ​രി​യ​ഡു​ക​ൾ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യും കൂ​ട്ടി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ത്തി​ട്ടും പ​ല സ്കൂ​ളി​ലും ഇ​ത് കാ​ണു​ന്നി​ല്ല. വ​ള​ർ​ച്ചാ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വാ​യ​ത്ത​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട പാ​ഠ്യേ​ത​ര പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​ത് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ വാ​ങ്ങാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യും​വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ത്ത​രം ബ​ദ​ൽ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വേ​റെ​യു​ള്ള​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്.

    സ്കൂ​ൾ വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളെ വെ​ച്ച് പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ​മ​യ​പ​രി​ധി​യു​ടെ കാ​ര​ണം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് അ​വ​ക്കു മാ​ത്രം വേ​ദി​യൊ​രു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​യി പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​മാ​ണ്. കു​ബേ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ രം​ഗ​വേ​ദി​ക്ക് പു​റ​ത്ത് വ​ലി​യൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ണീ​രോ​ടെ മാ​റി​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പി.​ടി.​എ യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​യ​രു​ന്ന അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളും വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​പ​ര​മാ​യ പോ​രാ​യ്മ​ക​ളും ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത്തി​ലെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ത്ത എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ മ​ത്സ​ര പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​മി​ത പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളും മ​റ്റു ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തോ പ​ല ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള​തോ ആ​യ മ​ത്സ​ര പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ, എ​ല്ലാ മാ​സ​വും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ജി.​കെ ക്വി​സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​സ​മ​യ​ത്തെ അ​പ​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും പോ​ർ​ഷ​നെ​ടു​ത്തു തീ​രാ​നാ​വാ​തെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ർ നെ​ട്ടോ​ട്ട​മോ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​നും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​വു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. നി​മി​ഷ​നേ​ര പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി അ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യ മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത നേ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് സ​മ്മാ​നം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ന​ന്ദം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ നി​രു​ത്സാ​ഹ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് തൊ​ണ്ണൂ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ യ​ശ്പാ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ (2) ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടും ഫ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. ഓ​രോ ചു​വ​ടി​ലും പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​പ​ര​ത മു​ഖ​മു​ദ്ര​യാ​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം വ​രു​ന്ന പ​ഠ​ന പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു ആ​ധി​യും വ്യ​ഥ​യു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ പ​ഠ​ന​മി​ക​വു​ള്ള പ​ത്തു ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യും കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്, യു.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ് കോ​ച്ചി​ങ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​വ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രു​ടെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​ന്റെ​യും സ്കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ ഗ​രി​മ​യു​ടെ​യും അ​ള​വു​കോ​ലാ​കു​ന്ന​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്.

    ച​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ച്ചും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ ശാ​രീ​രി​ക-​മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​തെ​യു​മാ​ണി​വ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫോ​ട്ടോ വെ​ച്ച പോ​സ്റ്റ​റു​ക​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ളി​ന്റെ ഖ്യാ​തി വ​ള​ർ​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ങ് ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​ണി​ത്. മി​ക​ച്ച സ്കൂ​ളി​നെ തേ​ടി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ വ​ന്നു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക ത​സ്തി​ക കൂ​ടു​ക​യും കോ​ഴ​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യം പൊ​ടി​പൊ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. ഇ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണ​ത്തി​ന​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ അ​നു​വാ​ദം വാ​ങ്ങാ​തെ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രെ നി​യ​മി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​സാ​ന്മാ​ർ​ഗി​ക രീ​തി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ (3) പ്ര​സ​ക്തി.

    എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ള​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ശ​മ്പ​ളം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​നം പി.​എ​സ്.​സി​ക്ക് വി​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ക​ർ​ശ​ന നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​വും ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ദ​ലി​ത് -പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യം ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും സാ​മു​ദാ​യി​ക സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ പി​ൻ​ബ​ല​മു​ള്ള കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റു​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​തി​ർ​പ്പ് മ​റി​ക​ട​ന്ന് ഇ​ത് ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ആ​ർ​ജ​വം ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​നി​ല്ല. യു.​പി​യി​ൽ 30 മു​ത​ൽ 50 ല​ക്ഷം വ​രെ​യും ഹ​യ​ർ​സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു കോ​ടി​യും കോ​ഴ വാ​ങ്ങി​യാ​ണ് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ പൊ​തു വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​കു​തി​യി​ല​ധി​ക​വും എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളാ​ണെ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ സു​ല​ഭ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ലാ​ണ് എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ളെ ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. മു​ക​ളി​ൽ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ച്ച അ​സാ​ന്മാ​ർ​ഗി​ക​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​വേ​ര് നി​യ​മ​നം ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് വി​ദ്യാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശ​സ്തി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ത്വ​ര​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​നം പി.​എ​സ്.​സി​ക്ക് വി​ടു​ക​യെ​ന്ന ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ ഏ​തു​വി​ധേ​ന​യും ന​ട​പ്പി​ൽ വ​രു​ത്തി​യേ മ​തി​യാ​കൂ. ഇ​തി​ന് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​തി​രാ​ത്തി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം കാ​ലം എ​ന്തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​കു​തി​പ്പ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ല​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചെ​ല​വി​ട്ട് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ണ്ട ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും മ​റ്റും എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യം ബാ​ക്കി​യാ​വു​ന്നു!

     Reference:

    1. ഡി.​പി.​ഐ സ്റ്റാ​റ്റി​സ്റ്റി​ക്സ്, ഹ​യ​ർ​സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡ​റി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് -കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ 6286 സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ, 8275 എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ

    2. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നാ​ഴി​ക​ക്ക​ല്ലു​ക​ൾ -പേ​ജ് 153: ഡോ. ​സി. ഗോ​കു​ൽ​ദാ​സ​ൻ പി​ള്ള

    3. ഖാ​ദ​ർ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഭാ​ഗം 2,

    പേ​ജ് 99

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:aided schoolsKhader Committee Report
    News Summary - Why Khader Committee Report?
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick