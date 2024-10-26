Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    26 Oct 2024 12:59 AM GMT
    26 Oct 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    എ​ന്തി​ന്​ ത​നി​ച്ച് കൂ​ടു​കെ​ട്ടി ക​ഴി​യ​ണം?

    എ​ന്തി​ന്​ ത​നി​ച്ച് കൂ​ടു​കെ​ട്ടി ക​ഴി​യ​ണം?
    എ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് അ​വ​ർ എ​ന്നോ​ട് അ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്​? മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ മു​ന്നി​ൽ ഞാ​ൻ ആ​കെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യി; ഇ​ത്ര​കാ​ലം ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ല്ലാം പാ​ഴാ​യി. ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ സ​ൽ​​പേ​ര്, ഇ​ത്ര വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ സ​ർ​വി​സ്-​എ​ല്ലാം ന​ഷ്ട​മാ​യി. ആ​കെ നാ​ണം​കെ​ട്ടു. സ്കൂ​ൾ കാ​ലം തൊ​ട്ടേ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ്. എ​ന്തു ചെ​യ്താ​ലും അ​വ​സാ​നം നാ​ണം കെ​ടും. ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ഇ​നി ഒ​രു വ​ഴി​യു​മി​ല്ല. എ​ന്‍റെ മ​ര​ണം അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​രു പാ​ഠ​മാ​കും. എ​ന്റെ പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രും മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നെ​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് ഒ​ന്നി​നും കൊ​ള്ളി​ല്ല. ഞാ​ൻ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കാ​യി. വീ​ട്ടു​കാ​രും മ​ക്ക​ളും എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ഇ​നി എ​ന്നെ വെ​റു​ക്കും....

    സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം പ​ല​തു​മാ​കാം. അ​പ്പു​റം നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഭാ​ര്യ​യോ, ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വോ, കാ​മു​ക​നോ, കാ​മു​കി​യോ, അ​മ്മ​യോ, അ​ച്ഛ​നോ ,സു​ഹൃ​ത്തോ, ശ​ത്രു​വോ, അ​സു​ഖ​മോ, മ​രു​ന്നു​ക​ളോ ആ​കാം. പു​രു​ഷ​നോ, സ്ത്രീ​യോ, ട്രാ​ൻ​സോ ആ​കാം. വ​യ​സ്സ്​ അ​ഞ്ചോ അ​റു​പ​ത്ത​ഞ്ചോ ആ​കാം. പ്ര​ശ്നം നേ​രി​ട്ട​ത് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലോ, കോ​ള​ജി​ലോ, ജോ​ലി സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തോ, പൊ​തു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലോ, ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കോ ആ​കാം. കു​റ്റം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ബ​ന്ധു​വോ, മി​ത്ര​മോ, കൂ​ടെ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​രോ വ​ഴി​പോ​ക്ക​നോ ആ​വാം, അ​തു​മ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ തോ​ന്നി​യ​താ​വാം. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ പ്ര​വ​ണ​ത ന​മു​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ അ​ലി​ഞ്ഞു​ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ഉ​പ്പ് പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ്; പ​ക്ഷേ, ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​ൻ വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​യാ​സ​വും. ഒ​രു നി​മി​ഷ​ത്തെ, ഒ​രു ആ​യു​സ്സി​ന്‍റെ ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ട്ടാ​ൻ അ​ത് ന​മ്മെ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കും. ഓ​രോ 40 സെ​ക്ക​ൻ​ഡി​ലും ഒ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ കാ​ര​ണം മ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ലോ​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്ക്. അ​താ​യ​ത് നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഈ ​കു​റി​പ്പ്​ വാ​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കെ, എ​വി​ടെ​യോ ഒ​രാ​ൾ ജീ​വ​ന്റെ പു​സ്ത​കം അ​ട​ച്ചു​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​മ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​വാ​മെ​ന്ന്.

    എ​ന്തി​ന്​ എ​ല്ലാം ത​നി​ച്ച്​ പേ​റ​ണം?

    വി​ഷ​മം വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​ത് മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രു​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​മ്മ​ൾ ഇ​നി​യും പ​ഠി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ന​മ്മ​ൾ ന​മ്മെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​ട​ച്ചു​പൂ​ട്ടി​യ ഒ​രു കൂ​ടു​ണ്ട് പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും. ഓ​രോ ക​മ്പും ഇ​ല​യും തൂ​വ​ലും പ​ല​കു​റി പ​ല​യി​ട​ത്തു​നി​ന്നാ​യി പെ​റു​ക്കി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ട് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ കൂ​ട്. അ​തി​ന് കോ​ട്ടം ത​ട്ടി എ​ന്ന തോ​ന്ന​ൽ മ​തി സ​ക​ല​തും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​ൻ. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഒ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്ക​ണം; ഈ ​കൂ​ട് ത​ന്നെ അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന സ​ത്യം. ഒ​രു നി​മി​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ൾ ജീ​വി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ എ​ല്ലാം ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്രം. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട ഒ​ന്ന് ഈ ​നി​മി​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. മ​ര​ണം അ​രി​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റു​ന്ന​ത​റി​യാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞെ​ന്നു​വ​രി​ല്ല. മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ ഒ​രു പ​ത​ർ​ച്ച തോ​ന്നു​മ്പോ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ സ​ഹാ​യം ചോ​ദി​ക്കു​ക. സൂ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​നോ സൂ​പ്പ​ർ വു​മ​ണോ അ​ല്ല വി​ഷ​മ​വും സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​വും, ര​ക്ത​വും മാം​സ​വു​മു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ളെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം ഓ​ർ​ക്കു​ക. അ​ഹി​ത​മാ​യ​വ കേ​ൾ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴും മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ വ​രു​ന്ന വി​ഷ​മം, സ​ങ്ക​ടം, ഉ​ത്ക​ണ്ഠ; പ​നി​യും ജ​ല​ദോ​ഷ​വും ചു​മ​യും പോ​ലെ ഏ​ത് പ്രാ​യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും വ​രാ​വു​ന്ന അ​സു​ഖ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി വേ​ണ്ട ചി​കി​ത്സ നേ​ടു​ക. ന​ഷ്ടം ന​മ്മ​ൾ​ക്കും ന​മ്മ​ളെ സ്നേ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും ന​മ്മ​ളെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ല​ങ്ങി​യ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മാ​ത്ര​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക. പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്ല. സ​ഹാ​യം കൈ​നീ​ട്ടു​ന്ന അ​ക​ല​ത്തി​ലോ, ഒ​രു ഫോ​ൺ വി​ളി​യു​ടെ അ​പ്പു​റ​മോ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ത് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക. ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ക.

    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചി​ന്താ​ഗ​തി അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​വ​സ്ഥ മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഈ ​ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളും വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ഓ​രോ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്കും വ​ള​രെ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ക.

    പൊ​തു ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൾ

    1. പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ/(Hopelessness): ഒ​രു ര​ക്ഷ​യും പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മോ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യ​താ​യി തോ​ന്ന​ൽ.

    2. നി​സ്സ​ഹാ​യ​ത/Helplessness: നി​ല​വി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം ത​നി​ക്ക് നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന ആ​ധി.

    3. വി​ല​ഹീ​ന​ത/Worthlessness: നി​സ്സാ​ര​രെ​ന്നോ സ്‌​നേ​ഹി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​ത്ത​വ​രെ​ന്നോ അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മെ​ന്നോ തോ​ന്ന​ൽ.

    4. കു​റ്റ​ബോ​ധം/Guilt: അ​മി​ത​മാ​യ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്താ​പം അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ സ്വ​യം കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ.

    5. ല​ജ്ജ/Shame: നാ​ണ​ക്കേ​ടി​ന്റെ​യോ അ​പ​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ തീ​വ്ര​മാ​യ വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    6. നി​ര​സി​ക്ക​ൽ/Rejection: ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, നി​ര​സി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു, അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഉ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വെ​ന്ന തോ​ന്ന​ൽ.

    7. ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട​ൽ/Escape: വൈ​കാ​രി​ക​വേ​ദ​ന​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മ​ര​ണം ര​ക്ഷാ മാ​ർ​ഗ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന ധാ​ര​ണ

    8. പ്ര​തി​കാ​രം/Revenge: സ്വ​ന്തം മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന ചി​ന്ത.

    9. സ്വ​യം വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നം/Self-Criticism: നി​ഷേ​ധാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ സ്വ​യം പ്ര​തി​ച്ഛാ​യ ശാ​ശ്വ​ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന, ക​ഠി​ന​മാ​യ സ്വ​യം വി​ധി.

    10. ശ്രു​തി/Rumination: മു​ൻ​കാ​ല പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ ആ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചോ നി​ര​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റു​ന്ന ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൾ.

    11. വി​ഷാ​ദം/Depression: നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന ദുഃ​ഖം, താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ക്കു​റ​വ് .

    12. ഉ​ത്ക​ണ്ഠ/Anxiety: അ​മി​ത​മാ​യ ഭ​യം, ഉ​ത്ക​ണ്ഠ.

    13. മി​ഥ്യ​യാ​യ ഭ​യം /Paranoia: യു​ക്തി​ര​ഹി​ത​മാ​യ സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ അ​വി​ശ്വാ​സം.

    14. നി​രാ​ശ/Despiration: ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ഒ​രു പോം​വ​ഴി​യു​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന തോ​ന്ന​ൽ.

    15. കോ​പം/Anger: ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​രാ​ശ, നീ​ര​സം, അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ശ​ത്രു​ത.

    16. വൈ​കാ​രി​ക മ​ര​വി​പ്പ്/Emotional Numbness: വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നോ മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്നോ വി​ച്ഛേ​ദി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യ തോ​ന്ന​ൽ

    17. പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​യ​ൽ/Detachment: ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നോ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നോ പി​ന്മാ​റ​ൽ.

    18. താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട​ൽ/Loss of interest: മു​മ്പ് ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദ​ക​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​സ്വ​ദി​ക്കാ​ൻ പ​റ്റാ​ത്ത അ​വ​സ്ഥ.

    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ആ​ശ​യം ഒ​രു സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​മാ​ണ്, ഈ ​പ​ട്ടി​ക സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മ​ല്ല. നി​ർ​ദി​ഷ്ട ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളെ​യോ വി​കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യോ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​പ​ക​രം അ​നു​ക​മ്പ​യോ​ടും വി​വേ​ക​ത്തോ​ടും കൂ​ടി വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ സ​മീ​പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഏ​ത് പ്രാ​യ​ത്തി​ലും ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കാം, എ​ന്നാ​ൽ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലോ സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ക​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളി​ലോ അ​പ​ക​ട​സാ​ധ്യ​ത വ​ർ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ലാ​യി കാ​ണു​ന്ന അ​പ​ക​ട ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ:

    1. ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ ച​രി​ത്രം

    2. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ ച​രി​ത്രം

    3. മു​മ്പ​ത്തെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    4. മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ൾ (ഉ​ദാ. വി​ഷാ​ദം, ബൈ​പോ​ളാ​ർ ഡി​സോ​ർ​ഡ​ർ)

    5. ല​ഹ​രി​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ദു​രു​പ​യോ​ഗം

    6. വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റാ​ത്ത അ​സു​ഖം അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വേ​ദ​ന

    7. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഒ​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ട​ൽ

    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള അ​ട​യാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് അ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മു​ള്ള വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളെ അ​തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പി​ന്തി​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട​ത് അ​ത്യാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്. നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​റി​യാ​തെ നീ​ട്ടു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കൈ, ​ഒ​രു പു​ഞ്ചി​രി, ഒ​രു വാ​ക്ക് ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം ത​ന്നെ മാ​റ്റി​മ​റി​ച്ചേ​ക്കാം.

    ദി​ശ 1056, ത​ണ​ൽ 0495-2760000, പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ 0484 2448830, സ​ഞ്ജീ​വ​നി 0471 2533900 തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​നു​ക​ളി​ലും എ​ല്ലാ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

