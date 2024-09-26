ഉവ്വ്​, ലോകത്തെ നമുക്ക്​ മാറ്റാനാവും

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    26 Sep 2024 12:52 AM GMT
    26 Sep 2024 3:01 AM GMT

    ഉവ്വ്​, ലോകത്തെ നമുക്ക്​ മാറ്റാനാവും

    ഉവ്വ്​, ലോകത്തെ നമുക്ക്​ മാറ്റാനാവും
    ന്യൂയോർക്കിൽ നടക്കുന്നUnited Nations General Assemblyയുടെ 79ാമത് വാർഷിക സമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ലഭിച്ച അവസരം എന്തുകൊണ്ടും വിലപ്പെട്ടതായി. എല്ലാ ഭൂഖണ്ഡങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുമുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രത്തലവന്മാരെ കാണാനും അവരുടെ ആശയങ്ങൾ നേരിട്ട് കേൾക്കാനും സാധിച്ചു. കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ലീഡർ വിഭാഗത്തിലാണ് ഞാൻ പങ്കെടുത്തത്. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മേഖലയിൽനിന്ന്​ യുവജനങ്ങളുടെയും കുട്ടികളുടെയും പ്രതിനിധികളുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.രാജ്യത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അസംബ്ലിയിൽ സംസാരിച്ചിരുന്നു. സമാപന ദിവസമായ ഇന്ന്​ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ്. ജയശങ്കറും ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്ത് സംസാരിക്കും. ഒരു തലമുറയിൽ ഒരിക്കൽ എന്നാണ്...

    രാജ്യത്തി​ന്റെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം അസംബ്ലിയിൽ സംസാരിച്ചിരുന്നു. സമാപന ദിവസമായ ഇന്ന്​ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ്. ജയശങ്കറും ഇന്ത്യയെ പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്ത് സംസാരിക്കും.

    ഒരു തലമുറയിൽ ഒരിക്കൽ എന്നാണ് അസംബ്ലിയെക്കുറിച്ച് യു.എൻ സെക്രട്ടറി ജനറൽ അന്റോണിയോ ഗുട്ടറസ് പ്രസ്താവിച്ചത്. തലമുറകൾക്കായി മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട ലോകത്തിനായുള്ള പ്രതിജ്ഞയെടുക്കുന്ന ‘ലാൻഡ്മാർക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപനം’ എന്നാണ് യു.എൻ കരാറിനെപ്പറ്റിയുള്ള പൊതു പ്രതിപാദ്യം.

    193 അംഗ രാജ്യങ്ങൾ അംഗീകരിച്ച ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയ കരാറിൽ സുസ്ഥിര വികസനം, സമാധാനം, കാലാവസ്ഥ വ്യതിയാനം, ടെക്നോളജി, ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്റലിജൻസ്, നൂറു വർഷങ്ങൾക്കു ശേഷം ലോകത്ത് ജീവിക്കുന്ന കുഞ്ഞുങ്ങളുടെ ജീവിത സാഹചര്യം, മലിനീകരണ മുക്തമായ ലോകം, പ്രപഞ്ചത്തിന്റെ നിലനിൽപ് തുടങ്ങി ലോകം വെല്ലുവിളിയായി കാണുന്ന എല്ലാ വിഷയങ്ങളും ആസ്പദമാക്കി നടത്തപ്പെടുന്ന ഉച്ചകോടിയാണ് അസംബ്ലി കോൺഫറൻസിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കപ്പെട്ടത്. പരിഹാരമാർഗങ്ങൾ പ്രാവർത്തികമാക്കാൻ ഓരോ രാജ്യവും തയാറായാൽ ഭാവിതലമുറയോടുള്ള കരുതലായി അത് മാറും.

    ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ അധിനിവേശം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന പ്രമേയം യു.എൻ അസംബ്ലി പാസാക്കിയത് ലോകസമാധാനത്തിനായി കൊതിക്കുന്ന, യുദ്ധവിരുദ്ധ മനസ്സുകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസം പകരുന്നു. അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര നിയമം, അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര നീതിന്യായ ക്രിമിനൽ കോടതികളുടെ നീക്കങ്ങൾ, യു.എൻ സുരക്ഷ കൗൺസിലിന്റെ തീരുമാനം എന്നിവ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ഗസ്സയിൽ ഇസ്രായേൽ നടത്തുന്ന അധിനിവേശം നിയമവിരുദ്ധമെന്ന പ്രമേയം പാസാക്കിയത്. 124 രാജ്യങ്ങൾ പ്രമേയത്തിന് അനുകൂലമായി വോട്ട് ചെയ്തപ്പോൾ ഇന്ത്യ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ചില രാജ്യങ്ങൾ വിട്ടുനിന്നു. എന്നും ഫലസ്തീനൊപ്പം നിലകൊണ്ട നമ്മുടെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ നിലപാടുമാറ്റം അംഗരാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ സൃഷ്ടിച്ച നിരാശ പലരും പങ്കുവെച്ചു. കാലാവസ്ഥ പ്രതിസന്ധികൊണ്ടുണ്ടായ നാശത്തേക്കാൾ എത്രയോ ഭീകരമായ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങളാണ് ഗസ്സയിൽ നെതന്യാഹു വർഷിച്ച ബോംബുകൾ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതെന്ന കൊളംബിയൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഗുസ്താവോ പെട്രോയുടെ വിശദീകരണം കരളലിയിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായിരുന്നു.

    യുവജനങ്ങളെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാനും തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എടുക്കുന്നതിൽ അവരെ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്താനും സർക്കാറുകൾ പ്രതിബദ്ധത പുലർത്തണമെന്ന അസംബ്ലിയുടെ ആഹ്വാനം ലോകയുവതക്കുള്ള അംഗീകാരമാണ്. ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭ ഭാവിലോകത്തിനായി ഈ ആശയങ്ങൾ മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുമ്പോൾ എല്ലായിടങ്ങളിലും അതിന്റെ സന്ദേശം എത്തേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. അന്താരാഷ്ട്രതലത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഇത്തരം ചലനങ്ങളെ സൂക്ഷ്മമായി വിലയിരുത്തി അതിനനുസൃതമായി അജണ്ടകൾ തയാറാക്കാൻ യുവജന പ്രസ്ഥാനങ്ങൾക്ക് സാധിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. നന്മയുടെയും സമാധാനത്തിന്റെയും സഹവർത്തിത്വത്തിന്റെയും പുലരിക്കായി ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭ നടത്തുന്ന ചുവടുവെപ്പുകൾ വിജയത്തിൽ എത്തേണ്ടത് മാനവരാശിയുടെ നിലനിൽപിന് അനിവാര്യമാണ്. വൈദ്യുതി കണ്ടെത്തും മുമ്പേ രാത്രിയിൽ പ്രകാശപൂരിതമായ അമേരിക്കയിലെ ഫിലഡൽഫിയ പട്ടണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞു. അതിലേക്ക് നയിച്ചത് ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെ പ്രവർത്തനമായിരുന്നു. എല്ലാവരും ഇരുട്ടിനെ ശപിച്ചപ്പോൾ ഒരാൾമാത്രം വീടിന് മുന്നിൽ വിളക്ക് കത്തിച്ചു. ആ വെളിച്ചം ഇരുളിൽ ആശ്വാസമായി.

    ആ മാതൃക ഓരോരുത്തരും ഏറ്റെടുത്തതോടെ അത്​ നാടി​ന്റെ വെളിച്ചമായി മാറി. ഓരോ പ്രസ്ഥാനവും ഓരോ രാജ്യവും ഇവ്വിധത്തിൽ മാറ്റത്തിനായി മനസ്സുവെച്ചാൽ യുദ്ധവും പട്ടിണിയും വേദനകളുമില്ലാത്ത, ശാന്തിയും സമാധാനവും തുല്യതയും നിറഞ്ഞ ലോകം എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യം അസാധ്യമല്ലതന്നെ.

