Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightവഖഫ് ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ 2024:...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 1:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 2:56 AM GMT

    വഖഫ് ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ 2024: സർക്കാറിന്റെ കണ്ണ് വഖഫ് സ്വത്തുക്കളിലാണ്​ ​

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വഖഫ് ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ 2024: സർക്കാറിന്റെ കണ്ണ് വഖഫ് സ്വത്തുക്കളിലാണ്​ ​
    cancel

    നിലവിലുള്ള വഖഫ് നിയമം 1995 പ്രകാരം മുസ്‌ലിം നിയമം അംഗീകരിക്കുന്ന മതപരമോ ധാർമികമോ ആയ മാർഗത്തിൽ നിരുപാധികം ദൈവമാർഗത്തിൽ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്ന വസ്‌തുക്കളാണ് വഖഫ് എന്ന് പറയുന്നത്. ഈ നിയമ പ്രകാരം ഏതൊരു വ്യക്തിക്കും വഖഫ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് അവകാശവുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ച 2024ലെ പുതിയ വഖഫ് ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ പ്രകാരം കുറഞ്ഞത് അഞ്ച്​ വർഷമെങ്കിലുമായി ഇസ്‌ലാം മതത്തിൽ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തിക്ക് മാത്രമേ വഖഫ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് അവകാശമുള്ളൂ. പുതിയ ബില്ലിലെ 3(B) വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം, ഭേദഗതി നിയമം നിലവിൽ വരുന്നതിനുമുമ്പ് നിലവിലുള്ള വഖഫുകളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച വിശദവിവരം ആറുമാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ഗവൺമെന്റ്...

    നിലവിലുള്ള വഖഫ് നിയമം 1995 പ്രകാരം മുസ്‌ലിം നിയമം അംഗീകരിക്കുന്ന മതപരമോ ധാർമികമോ ആയ മാർഗത്തിൽ നിരുപാധികം ദൈവമാർഗത്തിൽ സമർപ്പിക്കുന്ന വസ്‌തുക്കളാണ് വഖഫ് എന്ന് പറയുന്നത്. ഈ നിയമ പ്രകാരം ഏതൊരു വ്യക്തിക്കും വഖഫ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് അവകാശവുമുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ച 2024ലെ പുതിയ വഖഫ് ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ പ്രകാരം കുറഞ്ഞത് അഞ്ച്​ വർഷമെങ്കിലുമായി ഇസ്‌ലാം മതത്തിൽ വിശ്വസിക്കുന്ന വ്യക്തിക്ക് മാത്രമേ വഖഫ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിന് അവകാശമുള്ളൂ. പുതിയ ബില്ലിലെ 3(B) വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം, ഭേദഗതി നിയമം നിലവിൽ വരുന്നതിനുമുമ്പ് നിലവിലുള്ള വഖഫുകളെ സംബന്ധിച്ച വിശദവിവരം ആറുമാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ഗവൺമെന്റ് തയാറാക്കുന്ന വസ്‌തുതാ ശേഖരണ ലിസ്റ്റിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തണമെന്ന് വ്യവസ്ഥ ചെയ്യുന്നു. വകുപ്പ് 3(B)(2) പ്രകാരം പ്രസ്‌തുത വഖഫുകൾ വസ്‌തുക്കളുടെ അതിർത്തികൾ നിർണയിച്ചിരിക്കേണ്ടതും കൈവശം, ഉപയോഗം, വഖഫ് ചെയ്യുന്ന (വാഖിഫ്) വ്യക്തിയുടെ മേൽവിലാസം, വഖഫ് ചെയ്‌ത തീയതി, ലക്ഷ്യം, വഖഫ് ആധാരം, നിലവിലെ മുത്തവല്ലി, വാർഷിക ആദായം, നികുതിയിനങ്ങൾ, ചെലവുകൾ, ശമ്പളം, മതപരമായ ആവശ്യത്തിനോ, ധാർമികമായ ആവശ്യത്തിനോ തുടങ്ങി കേന്ദ്ര ഗവൺമെന്റ് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുന്ന എല്ലാ വിവരങ്ങളും ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിരിക്കണം. ഇത്തരം നിബന്ധനകളും വിവരങ്ങളും പാലിക്കപ്പെട്ടാൽ മാത്രമേ വഖഫ് വസ്തു‌വായി പരിഗണിക്കപ്പെടുകയുള്ളൂ. വകുപ്പ് 3(C)(1) പ്രകാരം, ഈ നിയമം നിലവിൽ വരുന്നതിനുമുമ്പോ ശേഷമോ വസ്‌തു സർക്കാർ ഭൂമിയായി കണ്ടെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അതിനെ വഖഫ് സ്വത്തായി കണക്കാക്കുകയില്ല. ഇത്തരം തർക്കങ്ങൾ കലക്ടറുടെ തീരുമാനത്തിന് വിധേയമായിരിക്കും. സർവേ സംബന്ധമായ വിഷയങ്ങൾ സർവേ കമീഷണറിൽനിന്ന്​ എടുത്തുമാറ്റി കലക്‌ടറുടെ അധികാരത്തിൻ കീഴിൽവരും.

    ഇപ്പോൾ പ്രാബല്യത്തിലുള്ള 1995ലെ നിയമപ്രകാരം വഖഫ് ബോർഡിനുണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഘടനക്കും പുതിയ നിയമത്തിൽ ഭേദഗതി വരുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. വകുപ്പ് 11 പ്രകാരം ബോർഡിൽ 11 മെംബർമാരിൽ അധികരിക്കാൻ പാടില്ല. 11 അംഗങ്ങളിൽ ചെയർപേഴ്‌സൻ, സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ ഒരു പാർലമെന്റ് അംഗം, (3) ഒരു നിയമസഭാംഗം, മുസ്‌ലിം സമുദായത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട 3 അംഗങ്ങൾ അതായത്, ഒരുലക്ഷമോ അതിലധികമോ വരുമാനമുള്ള വഖഫുകളിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു മുത്തവല്ലി (4) മുസ്‌ലിം നിയമത്തിൽ അവഗാഹമുള്ള ഒരു പണ്ഡിതൻ, മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയിലേക്കോ, പഞ്ചായത്തിലേക്കോ തെരഞ്ഞെടുക്കപ്പെട്ട രണ്ടോ അതിലധികമോ അംഗങ്ങൾ, സാമൂഹിക, സാമ്പത്തിക, കാർഷിക മേഖലകളിൽ അനുഭവജ്ഞാനമുള്ള രണ്ട് വ്യക്തികൾ, സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാറിലെ ജോയന്റ് സെക്രട്ടറി റാങ്കിൽ കുറയാത്ത ഒരു ഓഫിസർ, ഒരു ബാർ കൗൺസിൽ അംഗം എന്നിവർ ഉൾപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കണം. ബോർഡംഗങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ടുപേർ സ്ത്രീകളും ആകെയുള്ള അംഗങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ടുപേർ ഇതര സമുദായത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടവരുമായിരിക്കണം.

    ജോ. സെക്രട്ടറിയുടെ റാങ്കിൽ കുറയാത്ത ആളായിരിക്കണം ബോർഡിന്റെ ചീഫ് എക്‌സിക്യൂട്ടിവ് ഓഫിസർ. ഇദ്ദേഹം മുസ്‍ലിം സമുദായത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട വ്യക്തി ആകണമെന്ന മുൻ നിബന്ധന പുതിയ ബില്ലിലില്ല. കൂടാതെ 18ാം വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം ഈ ആക്ട് നിലവിൽ വരുന്ന തീയതി മുതൽ പ്രമാണമില്ലാത്ത വസ്‌തുക്കൾ വഖഫ് ചെയ്യാൻ പാടില്ല. മറ്റ് പല വകുപ്പുകളിലുമുള്ള മാറ്റങ്ങൾ കൂടാതെ വഖഫ് വസ്തു‌ക്കൾ കൈമാറ്റം ചെയ്യുന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച അപ്പീൽ അധികാരം വഖഫ് ട്രൈബ്യൂണലിൽനിന്ന്​ എടുത്തുമാറ്റി. വഖഫ് കൈമാറ്റം ചെയ്താലുള്ള ശിക്ഷ കഠിന തടവിൽനിന്ന്​ വെറും തടവായി ലഘൂകരിച്ചു. നിലവിൽ വഖഫിൽനിന്ന്​ ബോർഡിലേക്ക് നൽകുന്ന വിഹിതം ഏഴ്​ ശതമാനത്തിൽനിന്ന്​ അഞ്ച്​ ശതമാനമായി കുറച്ചു. ഇത് വഖഫുകൾക്ക് ആശ്വാസമായി തോന്നിയേക്കാം.

    വളരെ ദൂരവ്യാപകവും വഖഫിന്റെ നാശത്തിന് ഹേതുവുമാകുന്ന തരത്തിലാണ് ബില്ലിലെ 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 വകുപ്പുകൾ. 39ാം വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം സർവേ കമീഷണറുടെ അധികാരം കലക്‌ടറിലേക്ക് മാറ്റും. 40ാം വകുപ്പ് പ്രകാരം, ഇതര സമുദായത്തിൽപ്പെട്ട ആളുകൾ വഖഫ് ആയോ സംഭാവന ആയോ കൊടുത്ത വഖഫ് സ്വത്തുക്കൾ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നതല്ല. വഖഫ് സംബന്ധമായ തർക്കങ്ങൾ തീർക്കാൻ ബോർഡിനുണ്ടായിരുന്ന അധികാരം എടുത്തുമാറ്റി. 1984ലും 1995ലും അവസാനമായി 2013ലും നിലവിൽ വന്ന വഖഫ് നിയമങ്ങളും ഭേദഗതികളും വഖഫ് വസ്‌തുക്കളുടെ സംരക്ഷണം ലക്ഷ്യം വെച്ചിട്ടുള്ളതായിരുന്നുവെങ്കിൽ മുസ്​ലിം സമുദായത്തിന്റെ വിശ്വാസപരമായ അടിത്തറ തകർക്കാനും, സമുദായ ഉന്നമനത്തിനായി ചെലവഴിക്കേണ്ട സ്വത്തുകൾ പിടിച്ചെടുക്കാനും കൈയേറ്റങ്ങളെ തേച്ചുമായ്​ക്കാനും ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടാണ് പുതിയ ഭേദഗതി.

    നിലവിലെ നിയമപ്രകാരം വഖഫുകൾ വാക്കാലും ഉപയോഗത്താലും വഖഫ് പ്രമാണബലത്തിലും, വസ്‌തുക്കളായി തീർന്നിട്ടുള്ളതായിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, പുതിയ നിയമങ്ങൾ പ്രാബല്യത്തിൽ വന്നാൽ നിലവിലുള്ള ബഹുഭൂരിപക്ഷം വഖഫുകളും, ഖബർസ്ഥാൻ, പള്ളികൾ, യത്തീംഖാനകൾ, വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങൾ തുടങ്ങി സമുദായത്തെ സ്ഥാപനങ്ങളും സ്വത്തുക്കളും അന്യാധീനപ്പെടും. ഇന്ത്യൻ ഭരണഘടനയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനം തന്നെ പരമാധികാര, ജനാധിപത്യ, മതേതര റിപ്പബ്ലിക് എന്നതാണ്. വിശ്വാസവും മതാനുഷ്‌ഠാനങ്ങളും ഭരണഘടനയുടെ സംരക്ഷണത്തിൽ പെട്ടതാണ്. ഭരണഘടനയുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനം തന്നെ നിഷ്ഫലമാക്കുന്നതാണ് പുതിയ ബില്ല്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:India NewsWaqf Amendment Bill
    News Summary - Waqf Amendment Bill 2024
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick