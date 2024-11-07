Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    7 Nov 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 Nov 2024 3:17 AM GMT

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഫ​ല​സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ

    ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​തും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ​വ​ന്ന ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ വി​ദേ​ശ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​കും?
    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഫ​ല​സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ
    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം വ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് ജ​യി​ച്ച​താ​യാ​ണ് ന​മു​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​നു​മാ​നി​ക്കാം. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്, എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ജ​യി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന​തും ജ​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലോ​ക​ത്തും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലും എ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​തും വ​ള​രെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. ട്രം​പ് ജ​യി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന് വി​ല​ക്ക​യ​റ്റ​മാ​ണ്. പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്, പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ വി​ല വ​ർ​ധ​ന. വേ​റൊ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം ഗ​സ്സ​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ബൈ​ഡ​ന്‍റെ...

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഇ​തു​വ​രെ ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം വ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പ് ജ​യി​ച്ച​താ​യാ​ണ് ന​മു​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​നു​മാ​നി​ക്കാം. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്, എ​ങ്ങ​നെ ജ​യി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന​തും ജ​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ലോ​ക​ത്തും പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലും എ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​തും വ​ള​രെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. ട്രം​പ് ജ​യി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്ന് വി​ല​ക്ക​യ​റ്റ​മാ​ണ്.

    പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച്, പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ വി​ല വ​ർ​ധ​ന. വേ​റൊ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം ഗ​സ്സ​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച ബൈ​ഡ​ന്‍റെ ന​യ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ഴും ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ക​ണ്ണ​ട​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ളം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര സ​ഹാ​യ​വും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും ന​ൽ​കി. മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ് ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ക​ണ്ണ് തു​റ​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ എ​ന്താ​ണ് ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും തു​ട​രു​ന്ന വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​നോ​ട് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ധാ​ർ​മി​ക ധൈ​ര്യം ബൈ​ഡ​ന് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല.

    അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഒ​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടും മൂ​ന്നും ത​വ​ണ വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​നോ​ട് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​തി​നെ​യെ​ല്ലാം നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു ധി​ക്കാ​ര​പൂ​ർ​വം ത​ള്ളു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു ബൈ​ഡ​നെ ക​ബ​ളി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു നി​ഷ്ക​രു​ണം ത​ള്ളി.

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു സ​ഖ്യ അ​റ​ബ് വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രു​ണ്ട്. അ​വ​ർ ചി​ല നി​യോ​ജ​ക മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ്. അ​വ​ർ ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​ന് എ​തി​രാ​യി വോ​ട്ടു​ചെ​യ്തു. മ​റ്റൊ​രു കാ​ര്യ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു. ബൈ​ഡ​നാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം ബൈ​ഡ​ൻ ത​ന്നെ പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ്ഥാ​നാ​ർ​ഥി ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​ന് ജൂ​ത ലോ​ബി​യു​ടെ വോ​ട്ട് കി​ട്ടി​യി​ല്ല. നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ട്രം​പി​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണ് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ അ​നു​കൂ​ല വോ​ട്ട് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ജൂ​ത വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളും ക​മ​ല​ക്ക് എ​തി​രാ​യി.

    യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​ൽ പ​ല​രും പ​റ​യു​ന്നു ട്രം​പ് നാ​റ്റോ സ​ഖ്യം വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റു​മെ​ന്ന്. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​തി​ൽ ഒ​ര​ർ​ഥ​വു​മി​ല്ല. കാ​ര​ണം മി​ലി​റ്റ​റി ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ കോം​പ്ല​ക്സി​ന്‍റെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും ഉ​ത്സാ​ഹ​മു​ള്ള സെ​യി​ൽ​സ്മാ​നാ​ണ് ട്രം​പ്. നാ​റ്റോ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റി​യാ​ൽ യൂ​റോ​പ്പ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങി​ല്ല. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ട്രം​പ് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും നാ​റ്റോ​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റു​മെ​ന്ന് പേ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ജി.​ഡി.​പി​യു​ടെ മൂ​ന്ന് അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ നാ​ല് ശ​ത​മാ​നം പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധാ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​വേ​ണ്ടി ചെ​ല​വ​ഴി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. അ​തി​ന​ർ​ഥം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​ങ്ങ​​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത് ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ, ഡ​ബ്ല്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​ഒ, യു​നെ​സ്കോ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ എ​തി​ർ​പ്പ് ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു​പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കി​വ​രു​ന്ന തു​ക കൊ​ടു​ത്തി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വ​രും. ചൈ​ന​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഒ​രു​പ​രി​ധി വ​രെ ട്രം​പ് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​യു​ദ്ധ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പേ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് സാ​ധ്യ​ത. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ചൈ​ന​യു​മാ​യി തു​റ​ന്ന വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​യി​ല്ല. കാ​ര​ണം ഒ​രു വ​ലി​യ വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​യു​ദ്ധ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യാ​ൽ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ലെ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ല കൂ​ടും. അ​ത് ട്രം​പി​ന് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യി ന​ല്ല​താ​വി​ല്ല. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ കു​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    വ്ലാ​ദി​മ​ർ പു​ടി​നു​മാ​യി ട്രം​പ് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കും. ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ യു​ദ്ധം നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​വു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. കാ​ര​ണം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ യു​ക്രെ​യി​ന് യു​ദ്ധം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കി​ല്ല. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പി​ന്തു​ണ​യും കു​റ​യും.

    അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് സെ​ല​ൻ​സ്കി​ക്ക് വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ സം​ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കാ​തെ നി​വൃ​ത്തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ല. അ​തേ സ​മ​യം ട്രം​പ് പു​ടി​നോ​ട് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ചൈ​ന​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള അ​ടു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ന് ചെ​റി​യ തോ​തി​ൽ ഹാ​നി​ക​ര​മാ​യേ​ക്കാം. എ​ന്നാ​ലും ചൈ​ന-​റ​ഷ്യ ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് സാ​ധ്യ​ത. കാ​ര​ണം ചൈ​ന​യാ​ണ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ എ​തി​രാ​ളി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ഉ​ഭ​യ​ക​ക്ഷി തീ​ർ​പ്പി​ലെ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യോ​ട് തു​ല്യ​മാ​യ സൈ​നി​ക​ശ​ക്തി​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യെ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ചൈ​ന​യു​ടെ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യം. അ​തി​ന് കു​റ​ച്ച് സ​മ​യ​മെ​ടു​ത്തേ​ക്കും. റ​ഷ്യ​ക്കും ചൈ​ന​ക്കും ഒ​രു​കാ​ര്യ​മ​റി​യാം, ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ളെ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക എ​തി​ർ​ത്ത് ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ മ​റ്റേ​യാ​ളെ​യും ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ശ്ര​മി​ക്കും. ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്കെ​തി​രെ യോ​ജി​പ്പി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​രു​കൂ​ട്ട​ർ​ക്കും ബോ​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ട്രം​പ് പു​ടി​നോ​ട് വ​ലി​യ അ​ടു​പ്പം കാ​ണി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ത​ന്നെ​യും റ​ഷ്യ​യും ചൈ​ന​യും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ മാ​റ്റ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    ട്രം​പും മോ​ദി​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള മി​ക​ച്ച കെ​മി​സ്ട്രി ന​ല്ല​താ​ണ്. ട്രം​പും മോ​ദി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ കാ​ര്യ ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ‘പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ കെ​മി​സി​ട്രി’​ക്ക് ധാ​രാ​ളം പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യം കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും ട്രം​പി​ന് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. ഈ ​സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ്യ​കൈ​മാ​റാ​നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം മ​ടി​കാ​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നോ​ട് അ​നു​കൂ​ല സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​കും ട്രം​പും തു​ട​രു​ക.

    ഫ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നോ​ടു​ള്ള സ​മീ​പ​നം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യേ​ക്കും. ഈ ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ഉ​പാ​ധി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പി​ടാ​ൻ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​മാ​യേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത. അ​തേ സ​മ​യം ആ​ത്മ​വീ​ര്യം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​തി​ജീ​വി​ച്ച് ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പോ​രാ​ട്ടം തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത.

