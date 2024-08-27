Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    27 Aug 2024 1:20 AM GMT
    27 Aug 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന് മ​ര​ണ​മ​ണി​യോ?

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന് മ​ര​ണ​മ​ണി​യോ?
    ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നെ മാ​ര്‍ക്സി​സ്റ്റ് എ​ന്നും ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് എ​ന്നു​മൊ​ക്കെ ട്രം​പ് പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​നും പാ​ർ​ശ്വ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഊ​ന്നി​യാ​ണ് ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും...

    ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ അ​ര​നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടാ​യി മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഗോ​ള പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യ ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പു​തി​യ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ള്‍ രൂ​പം​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യോ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി അ​തി​നെ ഊ​ർ​ധ​ശ്വാ​സം വ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ല്‍ അ​തി​ശ​യോ​ക്തി​യ​ല്ല. യു.​എ​സി​ൽ, ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ലും ക​മ​ല​യു​ടെ ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യി​ലും തെ​ളി​യു​ന്ന​ത് ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​വി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ഗോ​ള​സം​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് മാ​റി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ണ്.

    ആ​ഗോ​ള സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​വും യു.എസ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും

    ഉ​ദാ​രീ​ക​ര​ണം, സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ക​മ്പോ​ള സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഊ​ന്ന​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സം, 1980 മു​ത​ൽ ആ​ഗോ​ള​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യം പു​ല​ര്‍ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പെ​ന്‍ഷ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ്ര​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി​യും, സ​ബ്സി​ഡി​ക​ള്‍ നി​ര്‍ത്ത​ലാ​ക്കി​യും, തൊ​ഴി​ല്‍വി​പ​ണി​യെ അ​സ്ഥി​ര​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യും അ​സ​മ​ത്വം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചും നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ല്‍ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ, സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര വി​പ​ണി​ക​ളും പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളും കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യും ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​വും സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന വാ​ദ​മാ​ണ് ഉ​യ​ര്‍ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ട​ത്ത​രം വ​ര്‍ക്കി​ങ് ക്ലാ​സ് വോ​ട്ട​ര്‍മാ​രെ​പ്പോ​ലും അ​ത് വി​ശ്വ​സി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​ക്-​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍, വ​രു​മാ​ന അ​സ​മ​ത്വം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും പൊ​തു​ക്ഷേ​മ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വ് ഇ​ന്ന് പ​ര​ക്കെ​യു​ണ്ട്. 2008ലെ ​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യും 2018 മു​ത​ല്‍ ഉ​രു​ണ്ടു​കൂ​ടി​യ പു​തി​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​ന്ദ്യ​വും ആ​ഗോ​ള​ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന തൊ​ഴി​ല്‍ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥി​തി​യി​ൽ അ​ന്ത​ർ​ലീ​ന​മാ​യ പ​രാ​ധീ​ന​ത​ക​ളെ തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ട്രം​പ്-​മോ​ദി ന​യ​സാ​മ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ

    യു.​എ​സി​ൽ ട്രം​പ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ പ​ത്തു​വ​ര്‍ഷ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച​തു​പോ​ലെ അ​തി​വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ്പി​ല്‍വ​രു​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​ലും കോ​ര്‍പ​റേ​റ്റ് നി​കു​തി​വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ക്ക​ലും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മു​ഖ​മു​ദ്ര​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ലാ​ഭം വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ടം കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​ർ​ക്കും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള നി​കു​തി വെ​ട്ടി​ക്കു​റ​ച്ച് സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യെ ഉ​ത്തേ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​നം. ഈ ​സ​മീ​പ​നം മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തെ തൃ​പ്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി, പ​ക്ഷേ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക​മാ​യ പൊ​തു​സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, നി​യോ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ക​ര്‍ഷ​ണ​ശ​ക്തി ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും കു​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ട്രം​പി​ന്‍റെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ബോ​ധ്യ​മാ​വു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ഒ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തെ, പ്ര​ത്യേ​കി​ച്ച് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന് ത​ട​സ്സ​മാ​യി കാ​ണു​ന്ന​വ​രെ, ആ​ക​ർ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​ഒ​ഴു​ക്കി​നെ​തി​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് ത​ന്‍റെ ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര അ​ജ​ണ്ട മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​നെ മാ​ര്‍ക്സി​സ്റ്റ് എ​ന്നും ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് എ​ന്നു​മൊ​ക്കെ ട്രം​പ് പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വം പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​നും പാ​ർ​ശ്വ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​സു​ര​ക്ഷ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഊ​ന്നി​യാ​ണ് ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​പു​ലീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ ല​ഭ്യ​ത, വ്യാ​പ്തി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സു​ര​ക്ഷാ​വ​ല​ക​ൾ, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ​ത്തി​ലും ഭ​വ​ന​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലും നി​ക്ഷേ​പം എ​ന്നി​വ​ക്കാ​യി അ​വ​ർ വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ആ ​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്, എ​ഴു​പ​തു​ക​ളോ​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ചു​വ​ടു​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. അ​ത്, പു​ന​ർ​വി​ത​ര​ണ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഈ ​മാ​റ്റ​മാ​ണ് വ​ലി​യ ജ​ന​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ത്തെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ റാ​ലി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൂ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്‌. ഇ​ത് ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​ത​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ട്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തെ സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    ആ​ഗോ​ള​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ, ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന അ​സം​തൃ​പ്തി നി​ര​വ​ധി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ പൊതുതെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ല്‍ മോ​ദി​യു​ടെ വ​മ്പ​ന്‍ വി​ജ​യ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ച്ച് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ സീ​റ്റു​ക​ള്‍ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തും ക​ടു​ത്ത യ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക നി​യോ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ മ​ര​ണ​മ​ണി മു​ഴ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന ധാ​ര​ണ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തെ​യും സാ​മ്രാ​ജ്യ​ത്വ​ത്തെ​യും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം അ​തീ​വ താ​ല്‍പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​താ​ണ് അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ല്‍, ഒ​രു​പ​ക്ഷേ അ​തി​ന്‍റെ ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടു​ള്ള ഈ ​സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് ധ്രു​വീ​ക​ര​ണം.

    ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലി​സം തി​രി​ഞ്ഞോ​ടു​ന്നു​വോ?

    ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​ത്തം നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ധാ​ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ഴി​തു​റ​ന്ന​ത് അ​തി​ന്‍റെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ വി​ജ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ഒ​ന്നു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്-​ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഇ​ന്റ​ലി​ജ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ (AI) ഉ​യ​ർ​ച്ച​യും അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​കാ​സ​വും. ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​നം മു​ത​ൽ സേ​വ​ന വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളെ AI ഓ​ട്ടോ​മേ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന് ന​മു​ക്ക​റി​യാം. ഈ ​പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ൽ ദ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്നു. ദ്രു​ത​ഗ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​മു​ന്നേ​റ്റം തൊ​ഴി​ൽ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യും വി​പ​ണി​യി​ല്‍ മാ​ന്ദ്യ​വും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ, യ​ന്ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ മാ​റ്റി​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ വൈ​ദ​ഗ്ധ്യം പ​ല തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും അ​പ്രാ​പ്യ​മാ​ണ്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​ഷ​ളാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് സ​മ്പ​ത്തും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​വും ഏ​താ​നും സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക ഭീ​മ​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ കൈ​ക​ളി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​കൂ​ടി നി​മി​ത്ത​മാ​വു​ക​യാ​ണ് നി​ർ​മി​ത​ബു​ദ്ധി. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, ഈ ​അ​വ​സ്ഥ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ഴ​മേ​റി​യ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ള്‍ മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തെ അ​തി​ന്റെ ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ ച​ട്ട​ക്കൂ​ടി​നെ പു​ന​ർ​വി​ചി​ന്ത​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. അ​ധ്വാ​ന​ത്തെ ചൂ​ഷ​ണം​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഒ​രു വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക്ക് അ​ധ്വാ​നം​ത​ന്നെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യു​മെ​ന്ന​ത് കേ​വ​ലം അ​തി​ഭൗ​തി​ക​വാ​ദ​പ​ര​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു ചോ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി മാ​റു​ക​യാ​ണ്. AIയും ​ഓ​ട്ടോ​മേ​ഷ​നും ആ​ത്യ​ന്തി​ക​മാ​യി ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​ത​ന്നെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് ചി​ല ചി​ന്ത​ക​ർ വാ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​താ​ണ് പ​ല രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ലാ​ഭ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ക്ഷേ​മ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ൻ​ഗ​ണ​ന ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തും വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ത്തെ അ​ഭി​സം​ബോ​ധ​ന ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ പു​തി​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക മാ​തൃ​ക​യു​ടെ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സ് യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ല്‍ മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യെ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കാം എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ല്ലാ​തെ അ​വ​ര്‍ സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് ആ​വു​ക​യ​ല്ല.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ത്ത​ന്നെ, മോ​ദി​യും കൂ​ട്ട​രും ഭ​യ​ന്നു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ദേ​ശീ​യ പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ സ്കീ​മി​ന് (എ​ൻ.​പി.​എ​സ്) പ​ക​രം ഏ​കീ​കൃ​ത പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ പ​ദ്ധ​തി (യു.​പി.​എ​സ്) മോ​ദി പു​ന​രാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത് ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​ത​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യ വ്യ​തി​ച​ല​ന​മാ​ണ്. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നാ​യി യു.​എ​സ് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ൾ, ക​മ​ല ഹാ​രി​സി​ന്റെ ക്ഷേ​മ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തെ​ളി​യു​ന്ന​ത് ഈ ​പു​തി​യ വി​ജ​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​വും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​നീ​തി​യും പ​ല വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ​യും കേ​ന്ദ്ര ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളാ​കു​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ, ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്ഫോം മാ​റ്റം ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​മാ​യി അ​ത് സം​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, ക​മ​ല ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ള്‍മു​ഴ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യം തു​ട​രു​ന്ന ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ വ്യ​വ​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി ലെ​ജി​റ്റി​മ​സി നേ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​മോ എ​ന്ന​ത് കാ​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു​കാ​ണേ​ണ്ട കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​തി​നു​ള്ള വ​ലി​യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ള്‍ തീ​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യും ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു​വ​ന്നി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

