Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    25 July 2024 1:50 AM GMT
    Updated On
    25 July 2024 4:47 AM GMT

    'പോരാട്ട ഭൂമിയിലെ മൂന്നു ധീരാത്മാക്കൾ'

    ‘പോരാട്ട ഭൂമിയിലെ മൂന്നു ധീരാത്മാക്കൾ’
    ക​ന​ത്ത ശീ​ത​ക്കാ​റ്റി​നെ അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച്, കാ​ർ​ഗി​ൽ കൈ​യേ​റി​യ പാ​ക് പ​ട​യെ തു​ര​ത്താ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​വാ​ൾ റൈ​ഫി​ൾ​സ് റെ​ജി​മെ​ന്റി​ലെ 17ാം ബ​റ്റാ​ലി​യ​നെ ന​യി​ച്ച കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കേ​ണ​ൽ രാ​ജ് നാ​രാ​യ​ൺ, വീ​ര​മൃ​ത്യു വ​രി​ച്ച സൈ​നി​ക​രെ​യും ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഓ​ർ​ത്തെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു. നിലവിൽ രാ​ജ​സ്ഥാ​നി​ലാണ് അദ്ദേഹം.

    അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ണ​യ​കു​ടീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ജി​ന്റു

    കാ​ർ​ഗി​ൽ യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ക് പ​ട​യെ ധീ​ര​മാ​യി നേ​രി​ട്ട് വീ​ര​മൃ​ത്യു​വ​രി​ച്ച ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ ജി​ന്റു ഗൊ​ഗോ​യ് എ​ന്നു​മെ​നി​ക്ക് നൊ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന വേ​ദ​ന​യാ​ണ്. ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ൾ ബാ​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് അ​വ​ൻ മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. അ​സം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ അ​വ​ന്റെ മ​ധു​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ണ​യ​വും വി​വാ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വാ​തി​ൽ​പ​ടി​യി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ൻ പൊ​ലി​ഞ്ഞ​തും റെ​ജി​മെ​ന്റി​നാ​കെ മ​റ​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത നൊ​മ്പ​ര​മാ​ണ്. പ​ഞ്ചാ​ബി​യാ​യ അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി പ​രാ​ശ​റു​മാ​യി ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ണ​യ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം വി​വാ​ഹ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​വും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി ജി​ന്റു ജീ​വ​ൻ ബ​ലി​ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. പ്ര​ണ​യ​നാ​ളു​ക​ളി​ലൊ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച കാ​മ​റ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നെ​ന്നും പ്രി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​മ്പാ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ട​വ​ൻ മ​ഞ്ഞു​മ​ല​ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​പ്പി​യെ​ടു​ത്തു. യു​ദ്ധം​കൊ​ടു​മ്പി​രി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു​നാ​ളി​ൽ പാ​ക് പ​ട​യെ തു​ര​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​വ​ൻ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​വീ​ണു. ജി​ന്റു​വി​ന്റെ പി​താ​വ് വാ​യു​സേ​ന​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​ര​മി​ച്ച ഉ​​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​യ​ർ ഓ​ഫി​സ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ടി.​ആ​ർ. ​ഗൊ​ഗോ​യ് മ​ക​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗ​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടും ത​ള​ർ​ന്നി​ല്ല. കാ​ലാ​പ​ത്ത​ർ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ജി​ന്റു വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​വീ​ണ​ത്. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം സ്വ​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സം​സ്ക​രി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം ചി​താ​ഭ​സ്മം ജി​ന്റു വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​വീ​ണ കാ​ലാ​പ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​മ​ജ്ജ​നം ​ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന പി​താ​വി​ന്റെ ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹം സൈ​ന്യം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത് ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​റ​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. ല​ഫ്. കേ​ണ​ൽ ഋ​ഷി സി​ങ്ങാ​ണ് ചി​താ​ഭ​സ്മം നി​മ​ജ്ജ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. അ​സ​മി​ലെ ജോ​ർ​ഹ​ട്ടി​ൽ ജി​ന്റു​വി​ന്റെ ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കാ​യി ഇ​ന്നും ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. പ്ര​ണ​യി​നി​യാ​യ അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ച അ​മൂ​ല്യ​മാ​യ കാ​മ​റ പാ​ക് സൈ​നി​ക​ർ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും മ​റ​ക്കാ​നാ​വാ​ത്ത ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ പ്ര​ണ​യ​നി​മി​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ക​ർ​ത്തി​യ ആ ​ഫ്രെ​യി​മു​ക​ളും ഓ​ർ​മ​യാ​യി.

    ക​ണ്ണീ​രോ​ർ​മ​യാ​യി വീ​രേ​ന്ദ്ര ലാ​ലി​ന്റെ ‘കൊ​ച്ചു​പാ​വ’

    പി​റ​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ ക​ൺ​മ​ണി​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി പാ​വ മേ​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​നി​യൊ​രി​ക്ക​ലും നാ​ട​ണ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ ​സൈ​നി​ക​ൻ ഓ​ർ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല. ഉ​ത്ത​രാ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യാ​യ വീ​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ലാ​ൽ കാ​ർ​ഗി​ൽ മ​ല​നി​ര​ക​ളി​ൽ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റു​വീ​ഴു​ന്ന​ത് 1999 ജൂ​ൺ 30നാ​ണ്. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്റെ ജീ​വ​ത്യാ​ഗം അ​റി​യാ​തെ ഭാ​ര്യ ജൂ​ലൈ ഏ​ഴി​ന് ആ​ദ്യ ക​ൺ​മ​ണി​ക്ക് ജ​ന്മം ന​ൽ​കി. ​വീ​​രേ​ന്ദ്ര​ലാ​ലി​​ന്റെ വി​യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം, മേ​ലു​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​നാ​യ ഞാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പെ​ട്ടി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യ ക​ൺ​മ​ണി​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കാ​നാ​യി നി​ധി പോ​ലെ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച പാ​വ​ക്കു​ട്ടി ക​ണ്ട​ത്. അ​ന്ന് ഒ​രു​പാ​ട് ക​ര​ഞ്ഞു. ലാ​ലി​ന്റെ ല​​ഗേ​ജു​ക​ൾ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​യ​ച്ചു​​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ മ​റ​ക്കാ​​തെ ത​ന്നെ പാ​വ​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യെ​യും ഭ​ദ്ര​മാ​യി പാ​ക്ക് ചെ​യ്തു. ലാ​ലി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ പാ​വ​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യെ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ നി​മി​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ന​സ്സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മാ​യി​ല്ല.

    കൃ​പാ​ൽ​സി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ അ​ന്ത്യാ​ഭി​ലാ​ഷം; ‘ആ ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ വീ​ട്ട​ണം’

    യു​ദ്ധ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വു​മാ​യി എ​ത്തു​ന്ന നാ​യ​ക് കൃ​പാ​ൽ​സി​ങ് വീ​ര​മൃ​ത്യു മ​രി​ച്ച​ത് ധീ​ര​നാ​യാ​ണ്. യു​ദ്ധ​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് പൂ​രി​യും റൊ​ട്ടി​യും ബ​ട്ട​റും ജാ​മു​മാ​യി എ​ത്തു​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള മ​ട​ക്ക​യാ​ത്ര​യി​ലാ​ണ് പാ​ക് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഷെ​ല്ലാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​യ​ത്. ഷെ​ല്ലേ​റ്റ് സി​ങ്ങി​​ന്റെ വ​യ​റി​ന്റെ ഒ​രു​ഭാ​ഗം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ ഉ​ട​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചു. ഒ​പ്പ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ക​മ​ൽ​ബാ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങി​നോ​ട് കൃ​പാ​ൽ​സി​ങ് മ​ര​ണം മു​ന്നി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​തി​യെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ‘സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രി​ൽ ചി​ല​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള പ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ക​ണ​ക്ക് ഡ​യ​റി​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്. ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കി​ട്ടു​​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​ത് കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​ക​ണം’

