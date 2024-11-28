Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Articles
    Posted On
    28 Nov 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    28 Nov 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഏ​റെ പ​ഠി​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ട്

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ശ​നി, ഞാ​യ​ർ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ മു​സ്‌​ലിം പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ ലോ ​ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ ന​ല്ല പാ​ഠ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ക​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി​വി​ധ ചി​ന്താ​ധാ​ര​ക​ളും സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളും പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി വേ​ർ​തി​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട് പോ​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലെ മു​സ്‌​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​വ​രു​ടെ പൊ​തു കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഒ​രു മി​നി​മം പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ കൂ​ടി​യി​രു​ന്ന് ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളും ന​ട​ത്തി ക്രി​യാ​ത്മ​ക​മാ​യ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ടു​ത്ത്...

    പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഹ​ന​ഫീ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​നും പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ ലോ ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റു​മാ​യ മൗ​ലാ​നാ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സൈ​ഫു​ല്ലാ​ഹ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നി​യെ അ​ഹ് ലെ ​ഹ​ദീ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മൗ​ലാ​നാ അ​സ്ഗ​ർ അ​ലി ഇ​മാം മ​ഹ്ദി അ​സ്സ​ല​ഫി അ​ഭി​സം​ബോ​ധ​ന ചെ​യ്ത​ത് ഫ​ഖീ​ഹെ അ​സ്ർ ( ഈ ​കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ മ​ഹാ​പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ൻ ) എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഓ​രോ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും മ​റ്റു പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ഹ​സ്റ​ത്ത് മൗ​ലാ​നാ സാ​ഹി​ബ് ( ബ​ഹു​മാ​ന്യ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ൻ ) എ​ന്ന് വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച് കൊ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    അ​വ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി, പ​ര​സ്പ​രം സ​ലാം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഹ​സ്ത​ദാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി ആ​ശ്ലേ​ഷി​ച്ചു, ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ച് ന​മ​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു, ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ച് ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ച്ചു, ഒ​രേ മു​റി​യി​ൽ ഉ​റ​ങ്ങി. എ​ല്ലാം അ​തി​മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​വും അ​തി​ലേ​റെ വ​ശ്യ​വു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഈ​യ​ടു​ത്ത് പാ​ണ​ക്കാ​ട് സാ​ദി​ഖ് അ​ലി ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ടെ ഒ​രു പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ർ​ത്തു പോ​യി-‘‘​ന​മ്മ​ൾ ഒ​ന്നാ​വേ​ണ്ട , ഒ​ന്നാ​വാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ല, ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നാ​ൽ മ​തി’’ എ​ന്ന് .

    1973 ൽ ​ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ഖാ​രി ത്വ​യ്യി​ബ് ഖാ​സി​മി, മൗ​ലാ​നാ​മി​ന്ന​ത്തു​ല്ലാ​ഹ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് മു​സ്‌​ലിം പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ ലോ ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട് മൗ​ലാ​നാ മു​ജാ​ഹി​ദു​ൽ ഇ​സ്‍ലാം ഖാ​സി​മി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​മേ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്തു. മൗ​ലാ​നാ അ​ബു​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ ന​ദ് വി​യാ​ണ് ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ബോ​ർ​ഡി​നെ ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ന്നീ​ട് മൗ​ലാ​നാ റാ​ബി ന​ദ് വി ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. ഹൈ​ദ​രാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മൗ​ലാ​നാ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സൈ​ഫു​ല്ലാ​ഹ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നി​യും മൗ​ലാ​നാ ഫ​സ് ലു​റ​ഹിം മു​ജ​ദ്ദി​ദി (ജ​യ് പു​ർ) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്ക് ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​താ​ചാ​ര പ്ര​കാ​രം ജീ​വി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ച അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ത്തി​ന്നെ​തി​രി​ൽ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളെ നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യും ആ​ശ​യ​പ​ര​മാ​യും നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ബോ​ർ​ഡ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. ഏ​ക സി​വി​ൽ കോ​ഡ്, പൗ​ര​ത്വ നി​യ​മം, വി​വാ​ഹ- വി​വാ​ഹ​മോ​ച​ന നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​ന​ന്ത​രാ​വ​കാ​ശം, മ​ത​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സു​ര​ക്ഷ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി ഇ​ട​പെ​ടു​ന്നു.

    അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക്കാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക്കും സു​ര​ക്ഷ​ക്കും വേ​ണ്ടി പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ളാ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​മു​ദാ​യി​ക സൗ​ഹാ​ർ​ദം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ‘പൈ​ഗാ​മെ ഇ​ൻ​സാ​നി​യ​ത്ത്’ എ​ന്ന ഒ​രു പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യും ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു റ​ഷാ​ദി​യ അ​റ​ബി​ക് കോ​ള​ജ് കോ​ൺ​ഫ​റ​ൻ​സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജം​ഇ​യ്യ​തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മാ എ ​ഹി​ന്ദ് ദാ​റു​ൽ ഉ​ലൂം വ​ഖ​ഫ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് മ​ഹ​മൂ​ദ് മ​ദ​നി , അ​ഹ് ലെ ​ഹ​ദീ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് അ​സ്ഗ​ർ അ​ലി ഇ​മാം മ​ഹ്ദി, ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി അ​മീ​ർ സ​ആ​ത്തു​ല്ലാ ഹു​സൈ​നി, പേ​ഴ്സ​ന​ൽ ലോ ​ബോ​ർ​ഡ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് മൗ​ലാ​നാ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സൈ​ഫു​ല്ലാ​ഹ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നി , മൗ​ലാ​നാ ഫ​സ് ലു ​റ​ഹിം മു​ജ​ദ്ദി​ദി, വ​നി​താ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ഫാ​ത്വി​മാ മു​സ​ഫ​ർ, ഉ​സ്മാ നി​ഹാ​ദ്, ദാ​റു​ൽ ഉ​ലൂം ദ​യൂ​ബ​ന്ദ്, ന​ദ് വ​ത്തു​ൽ ഉ​ല​മാ ല​ഖ്നോ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ന്മാ​ർ, ശീ​ആ ബോ​റാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ, വി​വി​ധ സം​ഘ​ട​നാ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    സു​ന്നി, ശി​ആ, ഹ​ന​ഫി, സ​ല​ഫി, ദ​യൂ​ബ​ന്ദി, ബ​റേ​ൽ​വി വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും വ്യ​ക്തി​നി​യ​മ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ ബാ​ന​റി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് ത​ട​സ്സ​മാ​യി​ല്ല. മു​മ്പ് മ​ക്ക​യി​ലും ല​ണ്ട​നി​ലും മൊ​റോ​ക്കോ​യി​ലും മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലും ഈ​ജി​പ്തി​ലും ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ലും ന​ട​ന്ന ചി​ല ആ​ഗോ​ള മു​സ്‌​ലിം പ​ണ്ഡി​ത സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ല്ലാം പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യ​തും ഈ​യൊ​രു വി​കാ​രം ത​ന്നെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​രാ​ൻ പോ​വു​ന്ന വ​ഖ​ഫ് നി​യ​മ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഖു​ദ്ദൂ​സ് സാ​ഹി​ബ് ഈ​ദ്ഗാ​ഹ് മൈ​താ​നി​യി​ൽ ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മു​സ്‍ലിം പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ർ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ, വി​വി​ധ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച് അ​ന്ത​സ്സോ​ടെ ജീ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി ഒ​രു​മി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​രി​യാ​ണ്, നാം ​ഒ​ന്നാ​വേ​ണ്ട, ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നാ​ൽ മ​തി!

