    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 11 July 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 July 2025 10:08 AM IST

    ഓർമപ്പൈങ്കിളിയുടെ കാലം

    ഓർമപ്പൈങ്കിളിയുടെ കാലം
    ഈ​യി​ടെ​യാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക​ക്ക​മ്പോ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഭി​വൃ​ദ്ധി പ്രാ​പി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രി​ന​മാ​ണ് അ​വ​ന​വ​ൻ​ക​ഥ. ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​രം പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യും സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പാ​രാ​യ​ണ​പ്രി​യ​വും അ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഏ​താ​ണ്ടെ​ല്ലാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളും പ​ണ്ടു​മി​ന്നും ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള കൊ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ച്ചു ജീ​വി​ത​ക്ലേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക സ​ങ്ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കു​ടും​ബ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ...

    ഈ​യി​ടെ​യാ​യി മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക​ക്ക​മ്പോ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഭി​വൃ​ദ്ധി പ്രാ​പി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രി​ന​മാ​ണ് അ​വ​ന​വ​ൻ​ക​ഥ. ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ൽ വി​പ​ണി​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​രം പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന വി​ൽ​പ​ന​യും സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പാ​രാ​യ​ണ​പ്രി​യ​വും അ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഏ​താ​ണ്ടെ​ല്ലാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളും പ​ണ്ടു​മി​ന്നും ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നേ​രി​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള കൊ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ച്ചു ജീ​വി​ത​ക്ലേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക സ​ങ്ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കു​ടും​ബ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ ലോ​കാ​നു​ഭ​വ​മെ​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​മെ​ലോ​ഡ്രാ​മ​ക​ൾ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​മാ​യി വ​ള​ർ​ന്നു​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പു​ത്ത​ൻ പൈ​ങ്കി​ളി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​പ്പൈ​ങ്കി​ളി. ജീ​വി​ത​മെ​ഴു​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന, അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വേ​ഷം കെ​ട്ടു​ന്ന ഈ ​പൊ​ള്ള​യെ​ഴു​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​നും വി​വേ​കി​ക​ളാ​യ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കും എ​ന്തു​കി​ട്ടും?

    പ​ല​ത​ര​മാ​ണ് ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പൈ​ങ്കി​ളി​യു​ടെ പ​റ​ക്ക​ലും പാ​ട്ടും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ലോ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലോ ഒ​രു​കാ​ല​ത്തും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തും ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പെ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന​യാ​ൾ മാ​ത്രം അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​തു​മാ​യ മ​ഹാ​ദാ​രി​ദ്യ്ര​ത്തി​ലും കൊ​ടും​പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യി​ലും നി​ന്നു ക​ര​ക​യ​റി​യോ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും ക​യ​റാ​തെ​യോ ക​ഥാ​പു​രു​ഷ​ൻ സ്വ​യം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ മെ​ലോ​ഡ്രാ​മ​യാ​ണ് ഒ​രി​നം. കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ യാ​ഥാ​സ്​​ഥി​തി​ക​ത്വം​മൂ​ലം താ​ൻ അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ച്ച ക​ഠോ​ര​യാ​ത​ന​ക​ൾ, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ‘അ​പൂ​ർ​വ​സം​ഭ​വ​മാ​യ’ കൂ​ലി​വേ​ല ചെ​യ്ത് കു​ടും​ബം പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ​യി​ട​വു​മു​ള്ള​തു​പോ​ലെ ഫൈ​വ് സ്റ്റാ​ർ സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത നാ​ട​ൻ​പ​ള്ളി​ക്കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ലെ ത​ന്റെ പ​ഠ​ന​സ​മ​രം. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​ല​തും പ​ഴ​യ നോ​വ​ലു​ക​ളി​ലെ ബ്ല​ർ​ബു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന​തു​പോ​ലെ ‘ഹൃ​ദ​യ​ദ്ര​വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ശ​ക്തി’​യോ​ടെ ആ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യു​മു​ണ്ട്. പ​ല​ത​രം വ​ണ്ടി​ക​ൾ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ത​ദുഃ​ഖം (മെ​ഴ്സി​ഡ​സ്​ ബെ​ൻ​സ്​ കാ​ർ, ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ ഓ​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ ഏ​കാ​ന്ത​ത​യും വി​ഷാ​ദ​വും ഉ​ട​ൻ വ​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണു പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ. വ​ന്നി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഇ​തൊ​രു പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​മാ​യി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ദുഃ​ഖി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്), അ​റി​യാ​വു​ന്ന ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ കൂ​ലി​വാ​ങ്ങി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ലെ മ​ഹാ​ത്യാ​ഗ​വും വ്യ​സ​ന​വും എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​ല​തും വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ളെ ഈ​റ​ന​ണി​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.


     


    ‘സ്റ്റോളൻ ജനറേഷൻ’ അതിജീവിത മേരി തെർസാക് തന്റെപുസ്തകവുമായി

    സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ​യി​ലെ കു​റി​പ്പാ​യി​ട്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ചി​ല​പ്പോ​ൾ തു​ട​ക്കം (സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​വാ​സ​വ്യ​വ​സ്​​ഥ ആ​ത്മ​ര​തി​ക്ക് അ​ന​ന്ത​മാ​യ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ൾ വാ​ഗ്ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്). അ​തി​ന് ഉ​ട​ൻ മേ​ൽ​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ദുഃ​ഖ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​പ്പ​റ്റി​യൊ​ന്നും ഒ​രു പി​ടി​പാ​ടു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ലോ​ല​ഹൃ​ദ​യ​രാ​യ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ലൈ​ക്കും ഷെ​യ​റും എ​ന്ത​തി​ശ​യ​മേ എ​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള പ്ര​ശം​സ​യും ക​ര​ച്ചി​ലും പി​ഴി​ച്ചി​ലും കി​ട്ടു​ന്നു. ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ(​ദ)​നം ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ പു​സ്​​ത​ക​മാ​വു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നെ പ​തി​പ്പോ​ടു​പ​തി​പ്പ്. വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക​യു​ക്തി​യും സം​സ്​​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​യു​ക്തി​യും ആ​ലിം​ഗ​ന​ബ​ദ്ധ​രാ​യി സ​മാ​ന​സ​ന്താ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ വീ​ണ്ടും വീ​ണ്ടും ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പെ​ങ്കി​ലും എ​ഴു​തി​യി​ട്ടു മ​രി​ച്ചാ​ൽ മ​തി​യെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ കു​റ്റം​പ​റ​യാ​ൻ പ​റ്റു​മോ?

    സ​ത്യ​മാ​യി (വെ​റും സ​ത്യ​മ​ല്ല, പ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ജീ​വി​ത​സ​ത്യ​മാ​യി) അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഈ ​ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ ഫി​ക്ഷ​നോ അ​തോ യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​മോ എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. ഒ​ന്നെ​ഴു​തി വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ ബ​ല​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യി ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​ന വ്യാ​പാ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും ഇ​ത്ത​രം ര​ച​ന​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​വേ​ക​മു​ള്ള വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ എ​ളു​പ്പ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​പ്പോ​കു​ന്ന വൈ​രു​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, കാ​ടു​ക​യ​റ​ലു​ക​ൾ, വി​ട​വു​ക​ൾ, ചി​ല കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​പ്പ​റ്റി​യു​ള്ള നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​ത​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കും. വ്യാ​ജ​വി​കാ​ര​വി​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ഥാ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ സെ​ന്റി​മെ​ന്റ​ലി​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ഴു​കി​നീ​ങ്ങു​ക​യോ വ​ഴു​തി​വീ​ഴു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ആ​രാ​ധ​ക വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ത്ത​രം ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കാ​നി​ട​യി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് കു​റ്റം​പ​റ​ച്ചി​ലോ താ​ഴ്ത്തി​ക്കെ​ട്ട​ലോ അ​ല്ല; ബൗ​ദ്ധി​ക മേ​നി​ന​ടി​ക്ക​ലു​മ​ല്ല. ഏ​ത് ആ​ത്മാ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ക​ത്തി​നും (അ​ത് ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​യാ​യാ​ലും ഓ​ർ​മ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പാ​യാ​ലും) വി​ല ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ളോ സൂ​ച​ന​ക​ളോ ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത വെ​റും ‘സ​ത്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദം’ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യ മെ​ലോ​ഡ്രാ​മ​യു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ളി​യി​ൽ തെ​ന്നി​വീ​ണു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ലോ​ല​ഹൃ​ദ​യ​രാ​യ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സ​ന്ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​ത്ത​ത്. ച​രി​ത്ര​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള ക​ഠി​ന​ഹൃ​ദ​യ​രാ​യ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് സം​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​വും.

    ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പൈ​ങ്കി​ളി​യോ​ട് വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ചോ​ദി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ല​തു​ണ്ട്. യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യം എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​സ​മ​ക്ഷം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ക​ഥ​യു​ടെ ‘സ​ത്യം’ എ​ന്ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​വാ​ദം ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​ക​ർ​ത്താ​ക്ക​ൾ സാ​ധൂ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ്? ഞാ​ൻ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്, ഓ​ർ​മി​ച്ച​താ​ണ് തെ​ളി​വ് എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ അ​തി​ന് വാ​സ്​​ത​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ത കി​ട്ടു​മോ? ഈ ​ഓ​ർ​മ​ക​ളെ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ത്യ​സ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലാ​യി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ലാ​വു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്തൊ​ക്കെ​യാ​വാം?




     

    തീ​ർ​ത്തും വൈ​യ​ക്തി​ക​മാ​യ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​ക​ൾ പൊ​തു​സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​മു​ന്നി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ണി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​തി​നൊ​രു സാം​സ്​​കാ​രി​ക​പ്ര​സ​ക്തി വേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലേ? ഒ​രാ​ൾ ത​ന്റെ സ്വ​ന്തം ക​ഥ പ​റ​യു​ക​യോ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് ഏ​തു​ത​രം പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്? ആ ​ക​ഥ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​ത്ത​രം ക​ഥ​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് എ​ന്താ​ണു ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ക? ഏ​റ്റ​വും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട ചോ​ദ്യം ഈ ​ആ​ഖ്യാ​ന​കം ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തെ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും മാ​റ്റി​മ​റി​ക്കു​മോ എ​ന്നു​ള്ള​താ​ണ്. അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ അ​ടി​മ​ക​ളും ആ​സ്​​ട്രേ​ലി​യ​യി​ലെ ആ​ദി​മ നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളി​ലെ ‘സ്റ്റോ​ള​ൻ ജ​ന​റേ​ഷ​നി’​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രും എ​ഴു​തി​യ ആ​ത്മാ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ മാ​റ്റി​മ​റി​ച്ച് ച​രി​ത്രം തി​രു​ത്തി​യ​വ​യാ​ണ് (ആ​സ്​ ട്രേ​ലി​യ​യി​ലെ വെ​ള്ള​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം 1905-1967 കാ​ല​ത്ത് ആ​ദി​മ​നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ അ​ച്ഛ​ന​മ്മ​മാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു വേ​ർ​പെ​ടു​ത്തി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ​യും ക്രൈ​സ്​​ത​വ സ​ഭ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കീ​ഴി​ൽ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്നു. അ​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ‘അ​പ​ഹ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ത​ല​മു​റ’ എ​ന്നു​വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്). ഈ ​ശ​ക്തി​യു​ള്ള ആ​ത്മാ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ക​ല്ലേ​ൻ പൊ​ക്കു​ട​ന്റെ ‘ക​ണ്ട​ൽ​ക്കാ​ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ എ​ന്റെ ജീ​വി​തം’ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ പ​ല ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ. നി​സ്സാ​ര​ത​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഭ​ര​ണി​ക​ൾ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യ കൊ​ച്ചു​വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നോ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യി​ല്ല. അ​വ​ന​വ​ൻ ആ​ത്മ​സു​ഖ​ത്തി​നാ​യി എ​ഴു​തു​ന്ന​വ പ​ര​ന് സു​ഖ​ത്തി​നാ​യി വ​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ​രെ ചി​ന്താ​കു​ല​രെ​ങ്കി​ലു​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലേ?

    ഇ​ന്ന​യി​ന്ന ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കേ ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​യെ​ഴു​താ​വൂ എ​ന്നു നി​യ​മ​മൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല. സ​ത്യ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ അ​തി​നെ സാ​ധൂ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ആ​ഴ​മു​ള്ള​വ​യും വാ​യ​ന​ക്കാ​രോ​ട് അ​ർ​ഥ​വ​ത്താ​യി സം​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യു​മാ​വ​ണം. ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥാ പു​സ്​​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ത്യ​വാ​ങ്മൂ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കാ​ലം മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നോ​ർ​ക്കാം. മേ​ൽ​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഗു​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ല്ലാം അ​വ​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സ​ത്യാ​ഭാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​കാ​ര​ത​ര​ളി​ത​ത്വ​വും വി​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​വു​മൊ​ക്കെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യേ​ക്കാം. ക​ല്പി​ത​ക​ഥ​യെ സ​ത്യ​മെ​ന്നു തീ​ർ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി വാ​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രും അ​ങ്ങ​നെ വി​ശ്വ​സി​ച്ചു​പോ​യ​വ​രു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഒ​രു ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​യു​ക്തി​യി​ല​ല്ലേ കു​രു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

