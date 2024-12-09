Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 1:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Dec 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    അടിമുടി മാറും അധികാര സമവാക്യം

    അടിമുടി മാറും അധികാര സമവാക്യം
    ഒ​രാ​​​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ് വ​ട​ക്കു​പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ​ൻ സി​റി​യ​ൻ ന​ഗ​ര​മാ​യ ഇ​ദ്‍ലി​ബി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​മ​ത​ർ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴും ബ​​ശ്ശാ​​റു​​ൽ അ​​സ​​ദി​ന്റെ പ​ത​നം അ​ചി​ന്ത്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 29 വ​ർ​ഷം ഉ​രു​ക്കു​മു​ഷ്‌​ടി​യു​മാ​യി രാ​ജ്യം ഭ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന പി​താ​വ് ഹാ​ഫി​സി​ന്റെ മ​ര​ണ ശേ​ഷം ര​ണ്ടാ​യി​രാ​മാ​ണ്ടി​ൽ അ​തേ പാ​ത​യി​ലൂ​ന്നി അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ബ​ശ്ശാ​റി​ന്റെ വീ​ഴ്ച തീ​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യും സി​റി​യ​യു​ടെ വ​ഴി​ത്തി​രി​വാ​ണ്.പി​താ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​നാ​യി ക്രൗ​ര്യം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ തു​റ​ന്ന സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും പി​ൻ​ഗാ​മി...

    പി​താ​വി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​നാ​യി ക്രൗ​ര്യം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ തു​റ​ന്ന സ​മീ​പ​ന​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും പി​ൻ​ഗാ​മി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്നൊ​രു പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ തു​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​തെ​ല്ലാം അ​ൽ​പാ​യു​സ്സാ​യൊ​ടു​ങ്ങി.

    എ​തി​ർ​ശ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​​ളെ വെ​ച്ചു​പൊ​റു​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ക​ടു​ത്ത നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ സ​മീ​പ​നം പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നാ​ണ് സി​റി​യ സാ​ക്ഷ്യം​വ​ഹി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യി അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്തി 2011ൽ ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ള്ളി​വി​ട്ട വ്യ​ക്തി​യെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​വും ബ​ശ്ശാ​ർ എ​ക്കാ​ല​വും ഓ​ർ​മി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    അ​ന്ന് അ​ഞ്ചു​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​റെ​പ്പേ​ർ​ക്കാ​ണ് ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്; 60 ​ല​ക്ഷം പേ​ർ അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി. റ​ഷ്യ​യു​ടെ​യും ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ​യും പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​മ​ത​രെ ഞെ​രി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്തി. റ​ഷ്യ അ​വ​രു​ടെ അ​ത്യു​ഗ്ര​മാ​യ വ്യോ​മ​സേ​ന​യെ വി​ട്ടു​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​റാ​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ളെ ന​ൽ​കി, ല​ബ​നാ​നി​ലെ സാ​യു​ധ സം​ഘ​മാ​യ ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല മി​ക​ച്ച പ​രി​ശീ​ല​നം ല​ഭി​ച്ച പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ളെ​യും അ​യ​ച്ചു.

    സ്വ​ന്തം പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കു​രു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഇ​ക്കു​റി സ​ഖ്യ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബ​ശ്ശാ​റി​നെ കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു. അ​വ​രു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ, ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​സ്റ്റ് സായുധ ഗ്രൂ​പ്പാ​യ ഹ​യാ​ത്ത് ത​ഹ്‌​രീ​ർ അ​ൽ ശാം (എ​ച്ച്.​ടി.​എ​സ്) നയിക്കുന്ന വി​മ​ത​രെ ത​ട​യാ​ൻ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​നാ​യി​ല്ല -ചി​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ, പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യി അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ന​ഗ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ അ​​ല​​പ്പോ വി​മ​ത​ർ പി​​ടി​​ച്ച​​ട​ക്കി​യ​ത് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​മേ​തു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഹ​മാ​യും ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക​കം വ്യ​​വ​​സാ​​യ ന​​ഗ​​ര​​മാ​​യ ഹിം​​സും നേ​ടി. മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ പി​ന്നി​ട്ട​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും ത​ല​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ ഡ​മ​സ്ക​സി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​വ​ർ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റി.

    അ​സ​ദ് കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ര​നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ട് നീ​ണ്ട ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് അ​ന്ത്യ​മാ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര സ​മ​വാ​ക്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും അ​തു മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കും. ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ക​ടു​ത്ത അ​ടി​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​റാ​നും ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തി​ലെ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​സ​ദി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള സി​റി​യ.

    ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും വെ​ടി​ക്കോ​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ന​ട​ന്ന​തും ഇ​തു​വ​ഴി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ​മൂ​ലം ഇ​തി​ന​കം​ത​ന്നെ ഏ​റെ ക്ഷ​ത​മേ​ൽ​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്ന ഹി​സ്ബു​ല്ല​യു​ടെ ഭാ​വി സി​റി​യ​യി​ലെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തോ​ടെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​വും. വ്യോ​മാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച് ഉ​ന്ന​മാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​ണ് ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യു​ള്ള മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ യ​മ​നി​ലെ ഹൂ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ.

    ഈ ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പു​റ​മെ ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ലെ സാ​യു​ധ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഹ​മാ​സും ചേ​രു​ന്ന, ഇ​റാ​ൻ വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പി​ന്റെ അ​ച്ചു​ത​ണ്ടി​പ്പോ​ൾ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി ത​ക​ർ​ന്നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​റാ​ൻ ഒ​രു അ​സ്തി​ത്വ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യാ​യി കാ​ണു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലാ​വ​ട്ടെ ഈ ​പു​തു​ചി​ത്രം കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ട​പ്പെ​ടും.

    തു​ർ​ക്കി​യ​യു​ടെ അ​നു​ഗ്ര​ഹാ​ശി​സ്സു​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്താ​നാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ല​രും വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. സി​റി​യ​യി​ലെ ചി​ല വി​മ​ത​ർ​ക്ക് പി​ന്തു​ണ​യേ​കു​ന്ന തു​ർ​ക്കി​യ പ​ക്ഷേ, എ​ച്ച്.​ടി.​എ​സി​ന് പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. സി​റി​യ​ൻ അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളി​ൽ 30 ല​ക്ഷം പേ​രെ​ങ്കി​ലും തു​ർ​ക്കി​യ​യി​ലാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന​ത് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​മാ​യി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി വ​ലു​താ​ണ്.

    അ​വ​രെ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഉ​ത​കും​വി​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന് ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര പ​രി​ഹാ​രം തേ​ടു​ന്ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് റ​​ജ​​ബ് ത്വ​​യ്യി​​ബ് ഉ​​ർ​​ദു​​ഗാ​​ൻ നി​ര​ന്ത​രം നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു​പോ​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ലും ബ​ശ്ശാ​ർ അ​തി​ന് വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഈ ​വീ​ഴ്ച ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി​യാ​ളു​ക​​ളെ സ​ന്തോ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ കു​റെ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ദേ​ശീ​യ​വാ​ദ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന മ​ട്ടി​ൽ പു​ന​ര​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ൽ​ഖാ​ഇ​ദ​യി​ൽ വേ​രു​ക​ളു​ള്ള, അ​ക്ര​മാ​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പൂ​ർ​വ ച​രി​ത്ര​മു​ള്ള എ​ച്ച്.​ടി.​എ​സി​ന് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ല​ഭി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ഭാ​വി എ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കും? അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ന​യ​ത​ന്ത്ര​പ​ര​വും അ​നു​ര​ഞ്ജ​ന​പ​ര​വു​മാ​യ സ്വ​ര​മു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​ത് പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും ബോ​ധ്യ​മാ​വു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    ഭ​ര​ണം അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം അ​വ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്താ​യി​രി​ക്കും എ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലും ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​യു​ണ്ട്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, നാ​ട​കീ​യ​മാ​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാം​വി​ധ​മു​ള്ള അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ശൂ​ന്യ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ത് അ​രാ​ജ​ക​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തേ​ക്കും.

    (ബി.​ബി.​സി മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റ് ക​റ​സ്​​പോ​ണ്ട​ന്റാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

