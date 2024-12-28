Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 7:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Dec 2024 8:20 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ ഒ​റ്റ​മൂ​ലി

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ ഒ​റ്റ​മൂ​ലി
    ഒ​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടും യു.​പി.​എ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ല​ത്തും 33 വ​ര്‍ഷ​ത്തെ പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലും മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സി​ങ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​യി എ​ന്ത് ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​രം​കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ. ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ള്‍ താ​ന്‍ ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​വെ​ച്ച സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം​ത​ന്നെ വെ​ള്ള​വും വ​ള​വും ന​ല്‍കി​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ വി​പ​ണി​യു​ടെ ശ​ക്തി ക്ര​മേ​ണ കൂ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തൊ​ഴി​ലു​റ​പ്പ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി, വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ നി​യ​മം, ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ 27...

    തൊ​ഴി​ലു​റ​പ്പ് പ​ദ്ധ​തി, വി​വ​രാ​വ​കാ​ശ നി​യ​മം, ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ 27 ശ​ത​മാ​നം പി​ന്നാ​ക്ക സം​വ​ര​ണം, ക​ര്‍ഷക​ ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ എ​ഴു​തി​ത്ത​ള്ളാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍, നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ റൂ​റ​ല്‍ ഹെ​ല്‍ത്ത് മി​ഷ​ന്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ള്ള തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടേ​ത്.

    ര​ണ്ടാം യു.​പി.​എ സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് ആ​ദ്യം ഊ​ര്‍ജ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യും പി​ന്നീ​ട് വ്യോ​മ​യാ​ന സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യും പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ള്‍, മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ പു​തു​മു​ഖ​മെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ എ​നി​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ച പി​ന്തു​ണ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ ഏ​റെ പ്ര​ചോ​ദ​ന​വും ക​രു​ത്തു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന മ​റ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​താ​ണ്.

    മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, സൂ​നാ​മി കാ​ല​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തു​ക​യും പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ടു​ക​യും​ചെ​യ്ത അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ല്‍കി​യ പി​ന്തു​ണ സ​മാ​ന​ത​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​താ​ണ്. ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ഭ​ക്ത​രെ​ത്തു​ന്ന രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ന കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ ശ​ബ​രി​മ​ല​യു​ടെ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​നും മ​റ്റു​മാ​യി മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സി​ങ് സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​ര്‍ വ​ന​ഭൂ​മി വി​ട്ടു​ന​ല്‍കി​യ​ത് ഒ​രു നാ​ഴി​ക​ക്ക​ല്ലാ​ണ്.

    ഞാ​ന്‍ വ്യോ​മ​യാ​ന സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്ത്, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ശ്‌​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ സ​ക്രി​യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ല്‍ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ്ര​ത്യേ​കം ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഞാ​ന്‍ ഊ​ര്‍ജ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കാ​ല​ത്ത്, പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ത​ന്നെ നേ​രി​ട്ട് ശ്ര​ദ്ധ ചെ​ലു​ത്തി ന​ല്‍കി​യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര വി​ഹി​ത​ത്തോ​ളം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് പി​ല്‍ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് മ​റ്റൊ​ന്നും ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​മി​ല്ല. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളും ചെ​ലു​ത്തി​യ ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യും ഇ​ന്നും ഓ​ര്‍ക്കു​ന്നു. 

    TAGS:Manmohan SinghKerala News
    News Summary - The main asset of the Indian economy
