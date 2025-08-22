Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 8:30 AM IST

    ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​സ​മ​രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ച​രി​ത്ര​സ​മ​രം
    cancel

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ സ്ഥാ​ന​മു​ള്ള “കൊ​ല്ലം ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി”​യു​ടെ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​ക്കു​ പി​ന്നി​ൽ, തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഠി​നാ​ധ്വാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ആ ​തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറു​ക​ളും കേ​ന്ദ്ര- സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളും പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ര​ക്ഷി​താ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ത​ള്ളി​വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ശ​മ്പ​ള​വും പെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും ബോ​ണ​സും പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നും സം​ഘ​ട​നാ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​വു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴും, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ണ​ട​ച്ച നി​ല​പാ​ട് തു​ട​രു​ന്നു....

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ സ്ഥാ​ന​മു​ള്ള “കൊ​ല്ലം ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി”​യു​ടെ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വീ​കാ​ര്യ​ത​ക്കു​ പി​ന്നി​ൽ, തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ഠി​നാ​ധ്വാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ആ ​തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ മാ​നേ​ജ്മെൻറു​ക​ളും കേ​ന്ദ്ര- സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളും പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​ര​ക്ഷി​താ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലേ​ക്കും ത​ള്ളി​വി​ട്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ശ​മ്പ​ള​വും പെ​ൻ​ഷ​നും ബോ​ണ​സും പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നും സം​ഘ​ട​നാ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​വു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴും, സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ണ​ട​ച്ച നി​ല​പാ​ട് തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി അ​ട​ഞ്ഞു​കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​ക​ളി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ ​ഉ​ത്സ​വ കാ​ല​ത്ത്​ 5000 രൂ​പ സ​ഹാ​യ​വും ഓ​ണ​ക്കി​റ്റും​പോ​ലും അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി വി​രോ​ധം

    പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ന്​ അ​ർ​ഹ​ത ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ൻ 3650 ഹാ​ജ​ർ വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ക്രൂ​ര​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ, തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​താ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള കേ​ന്ദ്ര-​സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടു​നി​ൽ​പ്പാ​ണ്. 10 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ സേ​വ​ന​ത്തി​ന് പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന സം​വി​ധാ​നം പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്ക​ണം. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ വാ​ർ​ധ​ക്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മാ​ന്യ​ത​യോ​ടെ ക​ഴി​യാ​ൻ സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കാ​തെ, ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ള്ളി​വി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്​ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല.

    • സീ​സ​ണ​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ന്നാ​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ന്നും പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കെ​ത്തു​ന്നി​ല്ല.
    • കാ​പെ​ക്​​സ്, ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ്പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ മൗ​നാ​നു​മ​തി​യോ​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി യൂ​നി​യ​നു​ക​ളെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.
    • വി​ല​ക്ക​യ​റ്റം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണാ​തീ​ത​മാ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ വേ​ത​ന​വ​ർ​ധ​ന അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ത​യാ​റ​ല്ല.
    • സ്റ്റാ​ഫി​ന്​ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന 35 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ശ​മ്പ​ള​വ​ർ​ധ​ന നി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചു.

    15 വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഡി.​എ 56 പൈ​സ​യി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ഈ ​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സ​മ​രം ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ മു​ന്നി​ലെ ഏ​ക​മാ​ർ​ഗം. പ്ര​മോ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ സീ​നി​യോ​റി​റ്റി മാ​നി​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തും ശ​മ്പ​ള ഏ​കീ​ക​ര​ണം ത​ട​യു​ന്ന​തു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ 14 ഇ​ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ആ​ഗ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ 22ന്​ ​കേ​ര​ള ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ്​

    കൊ​ല്ലം മു​ണ്ട​ക്ക​ൽ ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി വി​ക​സ​ന കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഹെ​ഡ് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ, പ​ണി​മു​ട​ക്കും പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധ​സം​ഗ​മ​വും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ച​രി​ത്ര പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്കൊ​പ്പം ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ വി​ശ്വാ​സ​മു​ള്ള ഏ​വ​രും കൈ​കോ​ർ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​വും തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത​വും ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ക.

    (കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​സ​മി​തി അം​ഗ​മാ​യ ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ കേ​ര​ള ക​ശു​വ​ണ്ടി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി യൂ​നി​യ​ൻ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റാ​ണ്)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:cashew workers
    News Summary - The historic struggle of cashew workers
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X