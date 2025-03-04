Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 4 March 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 March 2025 8:23 AM IST

    ഈ കുറ്റങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാം പ്രതി കുട്ടികളല്ല

    ഈ കുറ്റങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നാം പ്രതി കുട്ടികളല്ല
    ​എ​ട്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​നി​രി​ക്ക​വേ നി​ന​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കാ​തെ ഒ​രു ചോ​ദ്യം തൊ​ടു​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടു സ​ബ്ജ​ക്ട് എ​ക്സ്പേ​ർ​ട്ട്. വി​ഷ​യം സോ​ഷ്യോ​ള​ജി ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ചോ​ദ്യം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും സ​മൂ​ഹ​പ​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​ത് എ​ഴു​തു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഈ ​ചോ​ദ്യം ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​ണു​താ​നും.''​ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്രി​മി​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണെ''​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ ​ചോ​ദ്യം. ''ബ്രോ​ക്ക​ൺ ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​ഥ​വാ ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​മാ​ണ് ഓ​രോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക...

    ​എ​ട്ടു​വ​ർ​ഷം മു​മ്പ് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക നി​യ​മ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​നി​രി​ക്ക​വേ നി​ന​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കാ​തെ ഒ​രു ചോ​ദ്യം തൊ​ടു​ത്തു​വി​ട്ടു സ​ബ്ജ​ക്ട് എ​ക്സ്പേ​ർ​ട്ട്. വി​ഷ​യം സോ​ഷ്യോ​ള​ജി ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ ചോ​ദ്യം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും സ​മൂ​ഹ​പ​ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​ത് എ​ഴു​തു​മ്പോ​ൾ ഈ ​ചോ​ദ്യം ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​ണു​താ​നും.‘‘​ന​മ്മു​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ ക്രി​മി​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണെ’’​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ ​ചോ​ദ്യം. ‘‘ബ്രോ​ക്ക​ൺ ഫാ​മി​ലി അ​ഥ​വാ ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​മാ​ണ് ഓ​രോ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ത​ൽ​ഫ​ല​മാ​യി കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​ക​ളെ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും’’ എ​ന്ന്​ മു​ൻ​പി​ൻ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കാ​തെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ തൃ​പ്ത​യാ​യ​തി​നാ​ലാ​വാം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കാ​തെ മ​റ്റു​ചോ​ദ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ന്നു.

    25 വ​യ​സ്സി​നു താ​ഴെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും തൊ​ലി​പ്പു​റ​മെ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചെ​ന്നെ​ത്തി നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത്ത​രം ഒ​തു​ക്കി​പ്പ​റ​ച്ചി​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ന​മ്മ​ൾ മു​ഖ​വി​ല​ക്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​തെ പോ​കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ഥ​വാ ചെ​റു​പ്പ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം. ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് സു​ല​ഭ​മാ​യി കി​ട്ടു​ന്ന വെ​ർ​ച്വ​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​ന്റു​ക​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ളും ന​മ്മ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​റി​യാ​റു​ണ്ടോ? കൂ​ട്ട​ക്കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ക്രൂ​ര​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കേ​വ​ല പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ക​ട​ക്ക​ണി, പ്രേ​മ​നൈ​രാ​ശ്യം, ആ​ർ​ഭാ​ട ജീ​വി​തം, ധൂ​ർ​ത്ത്, റാ​ഗി​ങ്, പ​ക​പോ​ക്ക​ൽ, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് എ​ന്നി​വ​യി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ത​ള​ച്ചി​ടേ​ണ്ട​വ​യ​ല്ല. കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​രു​ടെ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം പ​ഠി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ, അ​തി​നെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ വി​ശ​ക​ല​നം ചെ​യ്യു​മ്പോ​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​യി വ​രു​ന്ന ചി​ല അ​നി​ഷേ​ധ്യ​മാ​യ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​ട്ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ർ ഊ​ളി​യി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങു​മ്പോ​ൾ ചി​ല യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​യാ​തെ വ​യ്യെ​ന്നാ​കു​ന്നു. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യം അ​ഥ​വാ Crime എ​ന്ന​ത് ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു​പോ​യ കു​ടും​ബ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​മാ​യും ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​ടി​ഞ്ഞ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​മാ​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യു​മാ​യെ​ല്ലാം അ​ഭേ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ്. ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ്യ​ക്ത​മോ അ​വ്യ​ക്ത​മോ ആ​യ ഒ​രു പാ​ളി ഓ​രോ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും അ​ടി​വേ​രു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​ഞ്ഞി​രി​പ്പു​ണ്ട്. ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ​ർ​ധ​ന​വും കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ കാ​ല​ത്ത് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ള​രെ സ്പ​ഷ്ട​മാ​ണു​താ​നും. മാ​താ​പി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വേ​ർ​പി​രി​യ​ൽ അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ തു​ട​ച്ച​യാ​യു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന ക​ല​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഈ​ഗോ, കോം​പ്ല​ക്സ്, സ്വാ​ർ​ഥ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, അ​മി​ത​മാ​യ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ​ത എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​യാ​ണ്.


    സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക അ​സം​ഘ​ടി​ത​ത്വ സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്തം (Social Disorganisation theory) പ്ര​കാ​രം അ​സ്ഥി​ര​മാ​യ കു​ടും​ബ​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ൾ ഓ​രോ കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ​യും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ മേ​ൽ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള അ​നൗ​പ​ചാ​രി​ക​മാ​യ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വ​ള​രെ കു​റ​വാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ നി​ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കൂ​ടാ​നും ഇ​ട​യു​ണ്ട്. ലേ​ബ​ലി​ങ് സി​ദ്ധാ​ന്തം (Labelling Theory) സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലെ കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മേ​ൽ ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ് വി​ര​ൽ​ചൂ​ണ്ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ബാ​ലാ​വ​കാ​ശ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ൻ ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ അ​ഡ്വ. ന​സീ​ർ ചാ​ലി​യം നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​ത്; അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് കാ​ല​യ​ള​വി​ൽ ബോ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ മു​മ്പി​ൽ ഹാ​ജ​രാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​ട്ടു​മു​ക്കാ​ൽ ബാ​ല​കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​ക​ളും ഭി​ന്ന​കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ (Broken Family) നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​രാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.


    മാ​റി​വ​രു​ന്ന ജീ​വി​ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ, സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​ത​യു​ടെ ത​ള്ളി​ക്ക​യ​റ്റ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ, കൊ​റോ​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലെ ന്യൂ ​നോ​ർ​മ​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ, ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ മ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ? കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ ഓ​രോ ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലും അ​വ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ടെ താ​ങ്ങാ​യും ത​ണ​ലാ​യും വ​ഴി​കാ​ട്ടി​യാ​യും കൂ​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​കാ​റു​ണ്ടോ? പ​ല കു​ടും​ബ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മാ​താ​വും പി​താ​വും ജീ​വി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ട്ടു​കൂ​ടി ‘സിം​ഗി​ൾ പാ​ര​ന്റി​ങ്’ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു മു​മ്പി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ന​ല്ല ഭാ​ര്യാ​ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്ക​ന്മാ​രാ​യി അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു. പ​ല ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും കു​ടും​ബ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധം പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തു​ത​ന്നെ അ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​യോ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല ഇ​ട​വേ​ള​ക​ളി​ലോ ആ​ണ്. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ‘parenting’ എ​ന്ന ക​ല​യെ​യും തെ​റ്റി​ദ്ധ​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​യ​വ​രാ​ണ് പ​ല ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും. കു​ട്ടി ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്തും വാ​ങ്ങി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ക്ക​ലാ​ണ് ന​ല്ല പാ​ര​ന്റി​ങ് അ​ഥ​വാ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ വാ​ത്സ​ല്യം എ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തു​ന്ന ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തെ (absence) ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​റ​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​രു​ടെ മു​മ്പി​ൽ പ​ണം വീ​ശി ന​ഷ്ടം നി​ക​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു.


    കു​ടും​ബ​സ്ഥി​ര​ത കെ​ട്ടി​പ്പ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും കു​റ്റ​കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ട​യി​ടാ​നും സ​മൂ​ഹ ഐ​ക്യ​ത്തെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നും ഉ​ത​കു​ന്ന പാ​ര​ന്റി​ങ് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ഈ ​ത​ല​മു​റ​യി​ലെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. ഒ​രു ര​ക്ഷി​താ​വി​ന്റെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ഭാ​ഗ​ധേ​യം (Social Roles) എ​ന്തെ​ല്ലാ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​രും ഈ ​ഭാ​ഗം അ​ഭി​ന​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. മാ​റി​വ​രു​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക ജീ​വി​ത സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ‘parenting’ എ​ന്ന കോ​ൺ​സെ​പ്റ്റി​നെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ർ പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​വ​ചി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ത്ത​രം പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​വ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​നോ അ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് മാ​റാ​നോ വൈ​കാ​രി​ക​മാ​യ പ​ക്വ​ത​യോ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യോ കൈ​വ​രി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു ജ​ന​ത​യാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടേ​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​കീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​യി​ലും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​നും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ നാം ​ഇ​നി​യും പ​ഠ​ന​വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​മു​ള​ള ഒ​രു പു​തി​യ ത​ല​മു​റ​യെ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​ക്ക​വ​ണ്ണം ഒ​രു പോ​സി​റ്റി​വ് റോ​ൾ മോ​ഡ​ലി​ങ്ങി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​ള​രാ​ൻ ഞാ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ത​ല​മു​റ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ, ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മാ​ന​സി​ക സ​മ​നി​ല വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്താ​നും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക വ്യ​തി​യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നും പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കാ​നും സു​സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ർ സ​ഗൗ​ര​വം മു​ന്നി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. ശാ​സ്ത്ര സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഒ​രു ഐ​ച്ഛി​ക വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളും (സോ​ഷ്യോ​ള​ജി പോ​ലു​ള്ള​വ) ക​രി​ക്കു​ല​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തും ഒ​രു അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​ത​യാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന് മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    (കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്​ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് കോ​ള​ജി​ൽ സോ​ഷ്യോ​ള​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​സി. പ്ര​ഫ​സ​റാ​ണ്​ ലേ​ഖി​ക)

