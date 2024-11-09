Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 1:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    ക്ഷേമരാഷ്​ട്ര സങ്കൽപത്തോട്​ വിട പറയുന്നോ?

    ക്ഷേമരാഷ്​ട്ര സങ്കൽപത്തോട്​ വിട പറയുന്നോ?
    എല്ലാ സ്വകാര്യസ്വത്തും സർക്കാറുകൾക്ക്​ പൊതുവിഭവമായി കണക്കാക്കാനാവില്ലെന്ന്​ ചീഫ് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ഡി.വൈ. ചന്ദ്രചൂഡ് അധ്യക്ഷനായ ഇന്ത്യൻ സുപ്രീംകോടതിയിലെ ഒമ്പതംഗ ബെഞ്ച്​ നവംബർ അഞ്ചിന്​ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ച വിധി ക്ഷേമരാഷ്ട്രം കെട്ടിപ്പടുക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ശ്രമങ്ങൾക്ക്​ ഗുരുതരമായ പ്രത്യാഘാതങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്​ടിക്കും. ജനസംഖ്യയുടെ ഒരു ശതമാനം മാത്രം വരുന്ന സമ്പന്ന സമൂഹം രാഷ്​ട്രവരുമാനത്തിന്റെ വലിയൊരു പങ്കും സമ്പത്തും നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന, ഇന്ത്യ അങ്ങേയറ്റം അസമത്വത്തെ അഭിമുഖീകരിക്കുന്ന സമയത്താണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു വിധി വരുന്നത്​. ജനസംഖ്യയിലെ ഈ ‘ഒരു ശതമാനം’ ആളുകളാണ്​ 2022-2023ൽ രാജ്യത്തി​ന്റെ ദേശീയ വരുമാനത്തിന്റെ...

    ജനസംഖ്യയുടെ ഒരു ശതമാനം മാത്രം വരുന്ന സമ്പന്ന സമൂഹം രാഷ്​ട്രവരുമാനത്തിന്റെ വലിയൊരു പങ്കും സമ്പത്തും നിയന്ത്രിക്കുന്ന, ഇന്ത്യ അങ്ങേയറ്റം അസമത്വത്തെ അഭിമുഖീകരിക്കുന്ന സമയത്താണ് ഇത്തരമൊരു വിധി വരുന്നത്​. ജനസംഖ്യയിലെ ഈ ‘ഒരു ശതമാനം’ ആളുകളാണ്​ 2022-2023ൽ രാജ്യത്തി​ന്റെ ദേശീയ വരുമാനത്തിന്റെ 22.6 ശതമാനവും നേടിയത്​, രാജ്യത്തെ സമ്പത്തിന്റെ 40.1 ശതമാനവും അവർ കൈവശപ്പെടുത്തി. പൊതുജനങ്ങളുടെ ആരോഗ്യ പരിരക്ഷക്കായി വളരെ കുറഞ്ഞ തുകമാത്രം ചെലവിടുന്ന ഭരണകൂടം വാണിജ്യവത്​കൃതമായ ആരോഗ്യ പരിരക്ഷ സംവിധാനത്തെയാണ്​ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്​. അതായത്​ മാന്യമായ ആരോഗ്യ പരിരക്ഷ പണമുള്ളവർക്ക് മാത്രമായി ചുരുങ്ങുന്നു എന്നർഥം. കണക്കുകൾ പ്രകാരം

    ദാരിദ്ര്യം കുറഞ്ഞുവെങ്കിലും, ദാരിദ്ര്യത്തിൽ നിന്ന് രക്ഷപ്പെട്ട പലരും വീണ്ടും ദാരിദ്ര്യത്തിലേക്ക് വഴുതിവീഴാനുള്ള വക്കിലാണുള്ളത്​. ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ചില ദരിദ്ര സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലെ ശിശുമരണ നിരക്ക് സബ് സഹാറൻ ആഫ്രിക്കയിലേതിനെക്കാൾ കൂടുതലാണ്.

    ജസ്റ്റിസ് വി.ആർ. കൃഷ്ണയ്യർ

    ലോക അസമത്വ റിപ്പോർട്ട് 2022 പ്രകാരം ജനസംഖ്യയിലെ 10 ശതമാനമാളുകൾ ദേശീയ വരുമാനത്തിന്റെ 57 ശതമാനം കൈയാളുന്ന, ഏറ്റവുമധികം അസമത്വമുള്ള ലോകരാജ്യങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യ. ഏറ്റവും അടിത്തട്ടിലുള്ള 50 ശതമാനമാളുകളുടെ വിഹിതം ദേശീയ വരുമാനത്തി​​ന്റെ 13 ശതമാനം മാത്രമാണ്. സാമ്പത്തികവും സാമൂഹികവുമായ സമത്വം പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുകയെന്ന കടമ നിർവഹിക്കുന്നതിൽ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഭരണകൂടം തീർത്തും പരാജയപ്പെട്ടു.

    ഭരണഘടനയുടെ 39 (ബി) അനുച്ഛേദത്തിൽ പറയുന്ന സാമൂഹിക ഭൗതിക സ്വത്തുകളുടെ ഗണത്തിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്വത്തും ഉൾപ്പെടുമോ എന്നതായിരുന്നു ഈ കേസിൽ കോടതിക്ക്​ മുമ്പാകെ വന്ന ചോദ്യം. ഏതു സ്വകാര്യസ്വത്തും അത്തരത്തിൽ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത്​ പൊതുനന്മക്കായി വിതരണം ചെയ്യാനാവില്ലെന്നാണ്​ വിരമിക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്ന ചീഫ്​ ജസ്​റ്റിസ്​ ചന്ദ്രചൂഡ്​ എഴുതിയ ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വിധിന്യായം വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്​. ഒമ്പതംഗ ബെഞ്ച്​ മൂന്ന്​ വിധിന്യായങ്ങൾ തയാറാക്കിയിരുന്നു​. ചീഫ്​ ജസ്​റ്റിസിന്റെ വിധിയോട്​ ജസ്​റ്റിസുമാരായ ഋഷി​​കേശ്​റോയ്​, ജെ.ബി. പർദിവാല, മനോജ്​ മിശ്ര, രാ​​​​​ജേഷ്​ ബിന്ദാൽ, സതീഷ്​ ചന്ദ്ര ശർമ, അഗസ്​റ്റിൻ ​ജോർജ്​ മസീഹ്​ എന്നിവർ പൂർണമായി യോജിച്ചു. സ്വകാര്യ ട്രാൻസ്​പോർട്ട്​ കമ്പനികളുടെ സ്വകാര്യവത്​കരണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട രംഗനാഥ്​ മിശ്രയും കർണാടക സർക്കാറും തമ്മിലെ കേസിൽ (1977) സമൂഹക്ഷേമം മുൻനിർത്തി ഏതൊരു സ്വകാര്യ സ്വത്തും സർക്കാറിന്​ ഏറ്റെടുത്ത്​ പുനർവിതരണം ചെയ്യാനാകുമെന്ന ജസ്​റ്റിസ്​ വി.ആർ. കൃഷ്​ണയ്യർ മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ച ന്യൂനപക്ഷ വീക്ഷണത്തിലൂന്നിയാണ്​ ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വിധിയോട്​ വിയോജിച്ച്​ ജസ്​റ്റിസ്​ സുധാൻശു ദുലിയ വിധിയെഴുതിയത്​. ജസ്​റ്റിസ്​ വി.ബി. നാഗരത്​നയാവട്ടെ, ആർട്ടിക്കിൾ 39 (ബി) യുടെ വ്യാഖ്യാനത്തോട് വിയോജിച്ച്​ പ്രത്യേക വിധിന്യായമെഴുതിയെങ്കിലും അടിസ്ഥാന വിഷയങ്ങളിൽ ഭൂരിപക്ഷ വീക്ഷണത്തോട് യോജിപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.‘‘ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള എല്ലാ വിഭവങ്ങളും സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ "ഭൗതിക വിഭവങ്ങൾ" ആയി കണക്കാക്കാനാവില്ലെന്നും ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കനുസൃതമായി വേണം യോഗ്യത കണക്കാക്കാനെന്നുമായിരുന്നു അവരുടെ നിലപാട്​.

    രംഗനാഥ റെഡ്ഡി കേസിൽ സുപ്രീംകോടതി 4: 3 ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിൽ സ്വകാര്യ സ്വത്ത് "സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ഭൗതിക വിഭവങ്ങളുടെ" പരിധിയിൽ വരുന്നില്ലെന്ന് വിധിച്ചുവെങ്കിലും,അതിനുവിരുദ്ധമായ ജസ്റ്റിസ് കൃഷ്ണയ്യരുടെ ന്യൂനപക്ഷ വീക്ഷണമാണ് വർഷങ്ങളായി നിലനിന്നുപോന്നത്.

    ജസ്റ്റിസ് കൃഷ്ണയ്യരുടെ വിധിന്യായത്തി​ന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ 1983ൽ കൽക്കരി ഖനികളുടെ ദേശസാത്കരണം സുപ്രീംകോടതി ശരി​വെക്കുകയുമുണ്ടായി. 1977ലെ വിധിന്യായത്തിൽ കൃഷ്​ണയ്യർ എഴുതി:

    ആർട്ടിക്കിൾ 39 (ബി) പ്രകാരം സ്വകാര്യ സ്വത്തുക്കളും പൊതുവിഭവങ്ങളും "ഒരു സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ഭൗതിക വിഭവങ്ങളുടെ" ഭാഗമാണ്.

    ഭൗതിക വിഭവങ്ങളിൽ പൊതു സ്വത്ത് മാത്രമല്ല, എല്ലാ ദേശീയ സമ്പത്തും ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. ഭൗതിക ലോകത്തിലെ മൂല്യവും ഉപയോഗവും എല്ലാം ഒരു ഭൗതിക വിഭവമാണ്, വ്യക്തി സമൂഹത്തിലെ അംഗമായതിനാൽ അവരുടെ വിഭവങ്ങളും സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമാണ്." ജസ്റ്റിസ് കൃഷ്​ണയ്യരുടെ വാദഗതിയെ മുന്നോട്ടുവെച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ജസ്റ്റിസ് ദുലിയ പറഞ്ഞു: അനുച്ഛേദം 39 (ബി) ലുള്ള "സമൂഹത്തിന്റെ ഭൗതിക വിഭവങ്ങൾ" എന്ന പ്രയോഗത്തിൽ സ്വകാര്യ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള വിഭവങ്ങൾ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു എന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ ഒരു ആശയക്കുഴപ്പവും വേണ്ട.

    സമൂഹത്തി​ന്റെ പൊതുനന്മ ലക്ഷ്യംവെച്ച്​ ഉള്ളവരും ഇല്ലാത്തവരും തമ്മിലെ ഭയാനകമായ അന്തരം അൽപമെങ്കിലും കുറച്ചുകൊണ്ടുവരാൻ ഉതകുമായിരുന്ന ന്യായവീക്ഷണങ്ങളെ പഴഞ്ചനെന്നുപറഞ്ഞ്​ തള്ളുന്ന കാലത്ത്​ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ബഹുഭൂരിപക്ഷം വരുന്ന മനുഷ്യർക്ക്​ നമ്മുടേതെന്ന്​ പറയാൻ ഇനി എന്താണ്​ ബാക്കിയുണ്ടാവുക​​​?

    (മുതിർന്ന ദേശീയ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകനും സാമൂഹിക നിരീക്ഷകനുമാണ്​ ലേഖകൻ)

    TAGS:VerdictsindiaSupreme Court
