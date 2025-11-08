Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Nov 2025 8:45 AM IST

    വിദ്യാർഥി കൈക്കലാക്കിയത്​ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളു​ടെ 10 അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ

    അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ട്​ (2)
    വിദ്യാർഥി കൈക്കലാക്കിയത്​ സുഹൃത്തുക്കളു​ടെ 10 അക്കൗണ്ടുകൾ
    കൊ​ച്ചി​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു ദേ​ശ​സാ​ത്​​കൃ​ത ബാ​ങ്കി​ലെ തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ സ​മ​യം. പ​ണം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ്​ കോ​ള​ജ്​ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന്​ പൊ​ലീ​സെ​ത്തു​ന്നു. ഇ​വ​രെ വ​ള​യു​ന്നു. ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം ക​ണ്ട്​ ബാ​ങ്ക്​ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ അ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പി​ലാ​ണ്. ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ സൈ ​ഹ​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്​ അ​റ​സ്​​റ്റെ​ന്നും ഇ​വ​ർ പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ണം വ​ലി​യ സൈ​ബ​ർ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പ് റാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​ണെ​ന്നും പൊ​ലീ​സ് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​തോ​​ടെ​യാ​ണ്​ കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഗൗ​ര​വം ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക്​ ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    ഒ​റ്റ ദി​വ​സം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ളം ആ​യി​ര​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​ണി​നി​ര​ത്തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. ഒ​റ്റ ദി​വ​സം കൊ​ണ്ട്​ 300 കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ത​ട്ടി​പ്പു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ത​ട​യി​ടാ​നാ​യെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ൽ. പ​ല കേ​സു​ക​ളി​ലും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ തു​ക ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ​ണം എ​വി​ടെ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും അ​റി​യി​ല്ല. പ്ര​തി​ക​ളി​ലൊ​രാ​ൾ സ​ഹ​പാ​ഠി​ക​ളു​ടെ പ​ത്ത് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം കൈ​വ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ൽ ​ഞെ​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ഗെ​യി​മി​ങ് പ്ലാ​റ്റ്‌​ഫോ​മു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​ണം വ​രു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ട​മ​ക​ളോ​ട്​ ഇ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ള​ത്ത്​ 60 വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള ഒ​രു സ്ത്രീ​യു​ടെ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ല​ക്ഷ​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ ഇ​ട​പാ​ട് ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തി​നെ​ത്തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​വ​രു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കാ​ക​ട്ടെ, ഇ​തേ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ അ​റി​വി​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം ​റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ങ്​ പോ​ർ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​സ്​​ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന. സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ​മാ​യ ബാ​ങ്ക്​ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ല അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളും ഏ​റെ​ക്കാ​ല​മാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ര​ഹി​ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഒ​രു സു​പ്ര​ഭാ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മാം​വി​ധം അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി. ല​ക്ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ന്നു. എ.​ടി.​എ​മ്മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും​ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ണം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ത്ത​രം പാ​റ്റേ​ണു​ക​ൾ മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ വി​ര​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​യ​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്.

    തീ​വ്ര കെ.​വൈ.​സി പു​തു​ക്ക​ലു​മാ​യി ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ

    വ്യാ​ജ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​ബി.​സി നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​പ്ര​കാ​രം തീ​വ്ര കെ.​വൈ.​സി പു​തു​ക്ക​ൽ യ​ജ്ഞ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ബാ​ങ്കു​ക​ൾ. പ​ത്തു​വ​ർ​ഷം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യ എ​ല്ലാ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധ​മാ​യും കെ.​വൈ.​സി പു​തു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​പ​ക്ഷം പ​ണം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്ക​ല​ട​ക്കം ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​ബി.​സി മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ്. ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റി​ലെ ക​ണ​ക്ക​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 57 ല​ക്ഷം അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​ണ് കെ.​വൈ.​സി കാ​ലാ​വ​ധി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​വ​യാ​യു​ള്ള​ത്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ആ​കെ ബാ​ങ്ക് അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ 20 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തോ​ളം വ​രു​മി​ത്.

    കേ​ര​ളം മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഹോ​ട്സ്​​പോ​ട്ട്​

    വാ​ട​ക അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന് വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഹോ​ട്സ്​​പോ​ട്ടാ​യി കേ​ര​ളം മാ​റു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്ന് തു​റ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത​ല ബാ​ങ്കേ​ഴ്സ് സ​മി​തി​യാ​ണ് (എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​ബി.​സി). ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് 25ന് ​ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ എ​സ്.​എ​ൽ.​ബി.​സി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ കെ.​എ​സ്. പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​തി​ന്‍റെ ഗൗ​ര​വം പ​ല​ർ​ക്കും ബോ​ധ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ന് വീ​ട്ടു​മു​റ്റ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ത​ട്ടി​പ്പി​ന്‍റെ തീ​പ്പൊ​ള്ള​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞ് തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത്.

    മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി ഇ​ക്കൊ​ല്ലം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ഇ​തു​വ​രെ 250 കോ​ടി​യി​ലേ​റെ രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ട​പാ​ട് ന​ട​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം. 15000 ഓ​ളം അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ര​യ​ധി​കം തു​ക കൈ​മാ​റ്റം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. 6000ത്തോ​ളം മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ 79 കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ ദു​രൂ​ഹ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്ക്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്താ​കെ 8.5 ല​ക്ഷം മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് സി.​ബി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്ത​ൽ. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ​യും നി​ൽ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സൈ​ബ​ർ ക്രൈം ​കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്‍റ​റി​ന്‍റെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്. ഇ​തു​പ്ര​കാ​രം രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മ്യൂ​ൾ അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം 20 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം വ​രും. പ​ണ​മി​ട​പാ​ട് ന​ട​ന്ന​തും ന​ട​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തു​മാ​യ 28,000 അ​ക്കൗ​ണ്ടു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ക്കൊ​ല്ലം ഇ​തു​വ​രെ മ​ര​വി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

