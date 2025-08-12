Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Open Forum
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Aug 2025 8:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Aug 2025 8:45 AM IST

    ഉ​ന്ന​ത ക​ലാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ തൂ​ക്കു​ക​യ​റു​ക​ള്‍

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    cancel

    “അ​​വ​​ർ എ​​ന്‍റെ ക​​രി​​യ​​ർ ന​​ശി​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു. ഇ​​നി എ​​നി​​ക്കി​​ത് താ​​ങ്ങാ​​നാ​​വി​​ല്ല. അ​​വ​​ർ പ​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന് വേ​​ണ്ടി കു​​ട്ടി​​ക​​ളെ പീ​​ഡി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. പ​​ണം അ​​ട​​ച്ചാ​​ല്‍ നി​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ പാ​​സ് ആ​​വും, അ​​ല്ലെ​​ങ്കി​​ല്‍ അ​​വ​​ർ നി​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ര​​ക്തം വ​​റ്റി​​ക്കും. എ​​നി​​ക്ക് മ​​തി​​യാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു”. ഈ​​യി​​ടെ ഉദയ്പൂരിൽ ജീ​​വ​​നൊ​​ടു​​ക്കി​​യ ശ്വേ​​ത എ​​ന്ന മെ​​ഡി​​ക്ക​​ല്‍ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യാ കു​​റി​​പ്പി​​ലെ വ​​രി​​ക​​ളാ​​ണി​​ത്. വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന...

    “അ​​വ​​ർ എ​​ന്‍റെ ക​​രി​​യ​​ർ ന​​ശി​​പ്പി​​ച്ചു. ഇ​​നി എ​​നി​​ക്കി​​ത് താ​​ങ്ങാ​​നാ​​വി​​ല്ല. അ​​വ​​ർ പ​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന് വേ​​ണ്ടി കു​​ട്ടി​​ക​​ളെ പീ​​ഡി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. പ​​ണം അ​​ട​​ച്ചാ​​ല്‍ നി​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ പാ​​സ് ആ​​വും, അ​​ല്ലെ​​ങ്കി​​ല്‍ അ​​വ​​ർ നി​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ര​​ക്തം വ​​റ്റി​​ക്കും. എ​​നി​​ക്ക് മ​​തി​​യാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു”. ഈ​​യി​​ടെ ഉദയ്പൂരിൽ ജീ​​വ​​നൊ​​ടു​​ക്കി​​യ ശ്വേ​​ത എ​​ന്ന മെ​​ഡി​​ക്ക​​ല്‍ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യാ കു​​റി​​പ്പി​​ലെ വ​​രി​​ക​​ളാ​​ണി​​ത്.

    വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക പ്ര​​യാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ പ്ര​​തീ​​ക​​മാ​​ണ് ഈ ​​ക​​ത്തും ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​യും. ഇ​​താ​​ദ്യ​​ത്തേ​​ത​​ല്ല, അ​​വ​​സാ​​ന​​ത്തേ​​താ​​ക​​ണ​​മെ​​ന്ന് ആ​​ശി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും പ്രാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യാ​​മെ​​ന്ന് മാ​​ത്രം.

    സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​വ​​ത്കൃ​​ത കൊ​​ല​​പാ​​ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ

    ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലും മ​​ത്സ​​ര പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷാ പ​​രി​​ശീ​​ല​​ന കേ​​ന്ദ്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലു​​മാ​​ണ് വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ൾ ഏ​​റെ​​യും റി​​പ്പോ​​ർ​​ട്ട് ചെ​​യ്യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​ത്. കേ​​ന്ദ്ര ഗ​​വ​​ണ്‍മെ​​ന്‍റ് ക​​ണ​​ക്ക് പ്ര​​കാ​​രം 2018നു​​ശേ​​ഷം നൂ​​റി​​ല​​ധി​​കം വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ളാ​​ണ് സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​ർ സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ല്‍ മാ​​ത്രം ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ ചെ​​യ്ത​​ത്. അ​​തി​​ല്‍ ഐ.​​ഐ.​​ടി, ഐ.​​ഐ.​​എം, എ​​ൻ.​​ഐ.​​ടി, ഐ.​​ഐ.​​എ​​സ്.​​ഇ.​​ആ​​ർ, ഐ.​​ഐ.​​ഐ.​​ടി, കേ​​ന്ദ്ര സ​​ർ​​വ​​ക​​ലാ​​ശാ​​ല​​ക​​ള്‍, എ​​യിം​​സ് എ​​ന്നി​​വ ഉ​​ൾ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്നു. ഇ​​തി​​നെ പ്ര​​തി​​രോ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​നും ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യാ പ്ര​​വ​​ണ​​ത കു​​റ​​ക്കാ​​നു​​മു​​ള്ള ന​​ട​​പ​​ടി​​ക​​ള്‍ വി​​ജ​​യി​​ക്കു​​ന്നി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ് സ​​മീ​​പ​​കാ​​ല സം​​ഭ​​വ​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ സൂ​​ചി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

    ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രി​​ല്‍ ഭൂ​​രി​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​വും സാ​​മ്പ​​ത്തി​​ക​​മാ​​യും സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക​​മാ​​യും പി​​ന്നാ​​ക്കം നി​​ല്‍ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​രാ​​ണ്. ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത ക​​ലാ​​ല​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ ജാ​​തി​​വി​​വേ​​ച​​ന​​വും പ​​ണ​​ക്കൊ​​ഴു​​പ്പും ഇ​​തി​​ന്‍റെ മു​​ഖ്യ കാ​​ര​​ണ​​മാ​​യി ക​​ണ​​ക്കാ​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. ശ്വേ​​ത എ​​ന്ന പെ​​ണ്‍കു​​ട്ടി ആ​​രോ​​പി​​ച്ച​​തു​​പോ​​ലെ മാ​​ർ​​ക്ക് ന​​ല്‍കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ലെ വി​​വേ​​ച​​ന​​വും സ്കോ​​ള​​ർ​​ഷി​​പ്പു​​ക​​ള്‍ വൈ​​കി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തും മ​​റ്റു​​ള്ള​​വ​​രു​​ടെ മു​​ന്നി​​ല്‍വെ​​ച്ച് അ​​ധി​​ക്ഷേ​​പി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തും അ​​സ​​ഭ്യ​​വും ലൈം​​ഗി​​ക പീ​​ഡ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​മൊ​​ക്കെ കു​​ട്ടി​​ക​​ളെ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​യി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ന​​യി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​​വ ഒ​​ര​​ർ​​ഥ​​ത്തി​​ൽ സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​വ​​ത്കൃ​​ത കൊ​​ല​​പാ​​ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​ണ്. പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷാ പ​​രി​​ശീ​​ല​​ന കേ​​ന്ദ്ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ ആ​​സ്ഥാ​​നം എ​​ന്ന​​റി​​യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന രാ​​ജ​​സ്ഥാ​​നി​​ലെ കോ​​ട്ട എ​​ന്ന സ്ഥ​​ല​​ത്തു​​മാ​​ത്രം ഓ​​രോ വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​വും ഇ​​രു​​പ​​തി​​ല​​ധി​​കം പേ​​ർ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്നു.

    2006ല്‍ ​​എ​​യിം​​സി​​ലെ ദ​​ലി​​ത് വി​​വേ​​ച​​ന​​ത്തെ​​ക്കു​​റി​​ച്ച് പ​​ഠി​​ക്കാ​​ന്‍ നി​​യോ​​ഗി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട സു​​ഖ്ദേ​​വ് തൊ​​റാ​​ട്ട് ക​​മ്മി​​റ്റി​​യു​​ടെ റി​​പ്പോ​​ർ​​ട്ട് മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക​​മാ​​യും പ​​ഠ​​ന​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യും ദ​​ലി​​ത് വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ള്‍ നേ​​രി​​ടു​​ന്ന നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ ചൂ​​ണ്ടി​​ക്കാ​​ട്ടി​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. ര​​ണ്ട് ദ​​ശ​​ക​​ത്തി​​നു​​ശേ​​ഷ​​വും ഇ​​തേ പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ ആ​​വ​​ർ​​ത്തി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന​​ത് വ്യ​​വ​​സ്ഥി​​തി​​യി​​ല്‍ ഒ​​രു മാ​​റ്റ​​വും വ​​ന്നി​​ട്ടി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്നാ​​ണ് തെ​​ളി​​യി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

    ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത ജാ​​തി​​യി​​ല്‍പെ​​ട്ട​​വ​​ർ​​ക്ക് ഇ​​ന്‍റേ​​ണ​​ല്‍ പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ക​​ളി​​ലും വൈ​​വ​​ക​​ളി​​ലും മി​​ക​​ച്ച മാ​​ർ​​ക്ക് ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ക്ലാ​​സു​​ക​​ളി​​ല്‍ പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണ​​ന ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യു​​മ്പോ​​ള്‍ ദ​​ലി​​ത്-​​പി​​ന്നാ​​ക്ക വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ള്‍ അ​​ധി​​ക സ​​മ​​യം ക​​ഷ്ട​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടാ​​ണ് കോ​​ഴ്സു​​ക​​ള്‍ വി​​ജ​​യ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യി പൂ​​ർ​​ത്തീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത്.

    യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​മാ​​വാ​​ത്ത രോ​​ഹി​​ത് ആ​​ക്ട്

    2016ല്‍ ​​ഹൈ​​ദ​​രാ​​ബാ​​ദ് യൂ​​നി​​വേ​​ഴ്സി​​റ്റി വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി രോ​​ഹി​​ത് വെ​​മു​​ല ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ ചെ​​യ്ത​​തി​​നെ തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്ന് നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി പ്ര​​ക്ഷോ​​ഭ​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ അ​​ര​​ങ്ങേ​​റി​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ള്‍ അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക പീ​​ഡ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും അ​​ത് പ​​രി​​ഹ​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള സം​​വി​​ധാ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ അ​​ഭാ​​വ​​വും പ​​ല​​കു​​റി ച​​ർ​​ച്ച ചെ​​യ്യ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും ഒ​​ന്നും ഫ​​ല​​വ​​ത്താ​​യി​​ല്ല. രോ​​ഹി​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ മ​​ര​​ണ​​ശേ​​ഷം ദ​​ലി​​ത് വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ൾ​​ക്ക് സു​​ര​​ക്ഷി​​ത​​ത്വം ഉ​​റ​​പ്പു​​വ​​രു​​ത്തു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നാ​​യി രോ​​ഹി​​ത് ആ​​ക്ട് കൊ​​ണ്ടു വ​​ര​​ണ​​മെ​​ന്ന് ആ​​വ​​ശ്യ​​മു​​യ​​ർ​​ന്നെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും അ​​ത് യാ​​ഥാ​​ർ​​ഥ്യ​​മാ​​യി​​ല്ല.

    ക​​ർ​​ണാ​​ട​​ക​​യി​​ലെ കോ​​ണ്‍ഗ്ര​​സ് സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​ർ ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ ജാ​​തി വി​​വേ​​ച​​നം ത​​ട​​യാ​​നാ​​യി രോ​​ഹി​​ത് വെ​​മു​​ല ബി​​ല്‍ വി​​ഭാ​​വ​​നം ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട്. ത​​ട​​വു​​ശി​​ക്ഷ​​ക്കും പി​​ഴ​​ക്കും പു​​റ​​മെ ജാ​​തി വി​​വേ​​ച​​നം ന​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ക്ക് സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​ർ സ​​ഹാ​​യം വെ​​ട്ടി​​ക്കു​​റ​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള നി​​ർ​​ദേ​​ശ​​വും ഈ ​​ബി​​ല്ലി​​ലു​​ണ്ട്.

    ശ്വേ​​ത​​യു​​ടെ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യാ കു​​റി​​പ്പി​​ല്‍ ര​​ണ്ട് അ​​ധ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​രു​​ടെ പേ​​രു​​ക​​ള്‍ കൃ​​ത്യ​​മാ​​യി പ​​രാ​​മ​​ർ​​ശി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ട്ട​​ത് താ​​ല്‍ക്കാ​​ലി​​ക​​മാ​​യെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും അ​​വ​​ർ​​ക്കെ​​തി​​രെ ന​​ട​​പ​​ടി​​യെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ന​​യി​​ച്ചു. പ​​ക്ഷേ, മി​​ക്ക കേ​​സു​​ക​​ളി​​ലും ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക്ക് കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ക്കാ​​രാ​​യ​​വ​​ർ യാ​​തൊ​​രു ന​​ട​​പ​​ടി​​യും നേ​​രി​​ടാ​​തെ ര​​ക്ഷ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ് പ​​തി​​വ്.

    ശ്വേ​​ത​​യു​​ടെ മ​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തെ തു​​ട​​ർ​​ന്ന് വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ മാ​​ന​​സി​​കാ​​രോ​​ഗ്യം സം​​ര​​ക്ഷി​​ക്കാ​​ന്‍ ആ​​വ​​ശ്യ​​മാ​​യ ന​​ട​​പ​​ടി​​ക​​ള്‍ സ്വീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്ക​​ണ​​മെ​​ന്ന് സു​​പ്രീം കോ​​ട​​തി സം​​സ്ഥാ​​ന ഭ​​ര​​ണ​​കൂ​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ക്ക് നി​​ർ​​ദേ​​ശം ന​​ല്‍കി​​യി​​ട്ടു​​ണ്ട്. കേ​​ന്ദ്ര-​​സം​​സ്ഥാ​​ന സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​റു​​ക​​ള്‍ കൃ​​ത്യ​​മാ​​യ ഇ​​ട​​പെ​​ട​​ലു​​ക​​ള്‍ ന​​ട​​ത്തു​​ക​​യും പ​​രാ​​തി​​ക​​ള്‍ ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ള്‍ ന​​ട​​പ​​ടി​​യെ​​ടു​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള സാ​​ഹ​​ച​​ര്യം ഒ​​രു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്താ​​ല്‍ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ള്‍ ത​​ട​​യാ​​ന്‍ ക​​ഴി​​യും. മാ​​ന​​സി​​കാ​​രോ​​ഗ്യം വ​​ർ​​ധി​​പ്പി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള ബോ​​ധ​​വ​​ത്ക​​ര​​ണ ക്ലാ​​സു​​ക​​ളും പ്ര​​യാ​​സം നേ​​രി​​ടു​​ന്ന​​വ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ള്ള കൗ​​ണ്‍സ​​ലി​​ങ്ങും പ​​തി​​വാ​​യി സം​​ഘ​​ടി​​പ്പി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും വേ​​ണം.

    ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത ക​​ലാ​​ല​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ അ​​ക​​ത്തും പു​​റ​​ത്തു​​മാ​​യി വ്യാ​​പി​​ച്ച് കി​​ട​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​യാ​​ണ്. അ​​തി​​ല്‍ കു​​റ്റ​​ക്കാ​​ർ ശി​​ക്ഷി​​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​​ടേ​​ണ്ട​​തും കാ​​ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ ക​​ണ്ടെ​​ത്തി പ​​രി​​ഹ​​രി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട​​തു​​മാ​​യ പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ണ്ട്. മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക-​​സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക-​​സാ​​മ്പ​​ത്തി​​ക-​​അ​​ക്കാ​​ദ​​മി​​ക പ്ര​​ശ്ന​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ക്കൊ​​ക്കെ പ​​രി​​ഹാ​​രം സാ​​ധ്യ​​മാ​​ണ് എ​​ന്ന ബോ​​ധ്യ​​മാ​​ണ് ഓ​​രോ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യും ആ​​ദ്യ​​മാ​​യി ഉ​​ള്‍ക്കൊ​​ള്ളേ​​ണ്ട​​ത്. ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ളി​​ല്‍ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നി​​ച്ചു പോ​​വു​​ന്ന നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി ജീ​​വി​​ത​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ ഉ​​റ്റ​​വ​​ർ​​ക്ക് വ​​റ്റാ​​ത്ത ക​​ണ്ണു​​നീ​​ർ സ​​മ്മാ​​നി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന​​പ്പു​​റം ഒ​​രു സ്വാ​​ധീ​​ന​​വും ഉ​​ണ്ടാ​​ക്കാ​​റി​​ല്ല.

    മ​​ത്സ​​ര പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ ലോ​​ക​​ത്ത് പ​​രാ​​ജ​​യ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​വ​​ർ​​ക്ക് ഇ​​ട​​മി​​ല്ലെ​​ന്ന തെ​​റ്റി​​ദ്ധാ​​ര​​ണ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി മ​​ന​​സ്സു​​ക​​ളി​​ല്‍ ഇ​​ളം പ്രാ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ല്‍ ത​​ന്നെ ചേ​​ക്കേ​​റു​​ന്ന​​തും അ​​ത്ത​​രം പ​​രാ​​ജ​​യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ല്‍ സാ​​ന്ത്വ​​ന സ്പ​​ർ​​ശ​​മേ​​കാ​​ന്‍ മാ​​താ​​പി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ളും ബ​​ന്ധു​​ക്ക​​ളും​​പോ​​ലും മ​​ടി​​കാ​​ണി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തു​​മാ​​ണ് പ​​ല ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ​​യും പ്രേ​​ര​​കം. വി​​ദൂ​​ര പ്ര​​ദേ​​ശ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ല്‍ ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ​​ത്തി​​നും കോ​​ച്ചി​​ങ്ങി​​നും പോ​​വു​​ന്ന മ​​ക്ക​​ളെ ദി​​വ​​സേ​​ന വി​​ളി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും അ​​വ​​രു​​ടെ കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ള്‍ അ​​ന്വേ​​ഷി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും എ​​ന്നും കൂ​​ടെ​​യു​​ണ്ടെ​​ന്ന് ഉ​​റ​​പ്പു കൊ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യേ​​ണ്ട ബാ​​ധ്യ​​ത മാ​​താ​​പി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ള്‍ക്കു​​ണ്ട്.

    കാ​​ര​​ണം അ​​ട​​ച്ചി​​ട്ട മു​​റി​​യി​​ലും ലാ​​ബി​​ലും ലൈ​​ബ്ര​​റി​​യി​​ലും മ​​ണി​​ക്കൂ​​റു​​ക​​ളോ​​ളം സ​​മ​​യം ചെ​​ല​​വി​​ടു​​ന്ന വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ള്‍ പ​​ഠ​​ന​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ അ​​മി​​ത​​ഭാ​​രം കാ​​ര​​ണം സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക​​വ​​ത്ക​​ര​​ണ​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ പൊ​​തു ഇ​​ട​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ല്‍നി​​ന്ന് അ​​ക​​ന്നു പോ​​വു​​ന്ന​​ത് സാ​​ധാ​​ര​​ണ​​മാ​​ണ്. ന​​ല്ല സു​​ഹൃ​​ദ് വ​​ല​​യ​​വും ചേ​​ർ​​ത്തു​​പി​​ടി​​ക്കാ​​ന്‍ കു​​റ​​ച്ച് ക​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ളും ഉ​​ണ്ടാ​​വു​​ന്ന​​ത് ആ​​ത്മ​​ഹ​​ത്യ​​ക​​ളെ വ​​ലി​​യ അ​​ള​​വു​​വ​​രെ ത​​ട​​ഞ്ഞു​​നി​​ർ​​ത്തും. അ​​ത് ഉ​​ന്ന​​ത വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ സ്ഥാ​​പ​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലാ​​ണെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും വീ​​ട​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലാ​​ണെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും

