    രാ​ഹു​ലി​ന്റെ നി​ഷ്‍ക​ള​ങ്ക​ത​യും പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക​ത​യും

    വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഓ​രോ അ​ന്യാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ക​ഥ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​ൻ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ രാ​ഹു​ലി​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ പ​ര​ന്ന വാ​യ​ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക ബു​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​റി​യാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.
    ‘‘ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും മോ​ശ​മാ​യ കാ​ര്യം അ​തി​ൽ ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ​മാ​യി ഒ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്. വേ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു ശേ​ഷം മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​യാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഹി​ന്ദു രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് ഏ​റ്റ​വും ആ​രാ​ധ്യ​മാ​യ​ത്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ സം​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ആ​ചാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​നു​ഷ്ഠാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​നം മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളോ​ളം ന​മ്മെ നി​ർ​വ​ചി​ച്ച ഈ ​മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​യാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടെ നി​യ​മം’’ -ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന സ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​റി​ന്റെ ഈ ​വി​ചാ​രം ആ​ദ്യം ഇം​ഗ്ലീ​ഷി​ലും പി​ന്നീ​ട് ഹി​ന്ദി​യി​ലും രാ​ഹു​ൽ കേ​ൾ​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    വ​ല​തു​കൈ​യി​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യും ഇ​ട​തു​കൈ​യി​ൽ മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​യും പി​ടി​ച്ച്, ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പോ​രാ​ട്ടം ഇ​വ ത​മ്മി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യെ പ്ര​തി​​രോ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നേ​താ​വി​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ടോ എ​ന്ന് ചോ​ദി​ച്ച​​തോ​ടെ ബ​ഹ​ളം​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു​ങ്ങി​വ​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി​മാ​രു​ടെ നാ​വി​റ​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​യി.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​​യെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന കൊ​ണ്ട​ല്ലെ​ന്നും മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണെ​ന്നും സ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നെ പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ വ​ന്ന് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​റെ അ​വ​ഹേ​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ ബെ​ഞ്ചു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഒ​ന്നും പ​റ​യാ​നി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സ്ഥി​തി​യാ​യി.

    ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സി​നെ​യും സ​വ​ർ​ക്ക​റെ​യും മ​നു​സ്മൃ​തി​യെ​യും പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷം പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ചാ​ൽ സ​ഭാ​രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കം​ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്നാ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ടാ​റു​ള്ള ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം മൗ​ന​ത്തി​ല​മ​ർ​ന്നു. മു​ൻ നി​യ​മ മ​ന്ത്രി​യും സു​പ്രീം​കോ​ട​തി അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നു​മാ​യ ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​വ് ര​വി​ശ​ങ്ക​ർ പ്ര​സാ​ദ് ക്ര​മ​പ്ര​ശ്ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ഒ​ന്ന് പൊ​ങ്ങി​നോ​ക്കി​യ​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ച​ട്ട​പ്ര​കാ​രം ഖ​ണ്ഡി​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​തി​യാ​യ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തി​രി​കെ ഇ​രു​ന്നു.

    രാ​ഹു​ലി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗ​തി​മാ​റു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് പി​ന്നീ​ട് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. അ​തി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​ക​ട്ടെ, ചെ​റി​യൊ​രു നാ​ക്കു​പി​ഴ​​യും. ആ​റേ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി​യെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​തി​ന് പ​ക​രം ആ​റേ​ഴു വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള യു​വാ​വെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ നി​സ്സാ​ര​മാ​യ നാ​ക്കു​പി​ഴ തി​രു​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ബി.​ജെ.​പി എം.​പി​മാ​രു​ടെ പ​രി​ഹാ​സ​ത്തി​ലും ബ​ഹ​ള​ത്തി​ലും പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഒ​ഴു​ക്ക് മു​റി​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഏ​ക​ല​വ്യ​ന്റെ ക​ഥ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് മു​ഴു​മി​ച്ച് അ​ടു​ത്ത ഘ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ക​ട​ന്ന​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും അ​ത് താ​നി​ന്ന​ലെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് സ​മാ​ജ്‍വാ​ദി പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​താ​വ് അ​ഖി​ലേ​ഷ് യാ​ദ​വ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തു കേ​ട്ട് രാ​ഹു​ൽ പ​ത​റി. അ​ത് താ​ങ്ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​റു​പ​ടി ന​ൽ​കി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ്ര​സം​ഗം പി​ടി​വി​ട്ടു ജാ​തി സെ​ൻ​സ​സും സം​വ​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന പ​ഴ​യ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ വീ​ണ്ടും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച് പാ​തി​വ​ഴി​യി​ലെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ രാ​ഹു​ൽ പ്ര​സം​ഗം നി​ർ​ത്തി.

    നി​സ്സാ​ര​മാ​യ ര​ണ്ട് പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട രാ​ഹു​ലി​ന് മു​ഖ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് അ​ത് മ​റ​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല. പ്ര​സം​ഗം അ​പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ അ​മ്പ​ര​പ്പി​ലും അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ലു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് എം.​പി​മാ​ർ. അ​വ​രാ​രും പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ രാ​ഹു​ലി​നെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ച​തു​മി​ല്ല. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി മ​റു​പ​ടി പ്ര​സം​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴും പ്ര​സം​ഗം കൈ​വി​ട്ട നി​രാ​ശ​​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​ഹു​ൽ മു​ക്ത​നാ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ ​മു​ഖം പ​റ​യു​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    വ​യ​നാ​ടി​നെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധാ​നം ചെ​യ്ത് സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ ത​ലേ​ന്നാ​ള​ത്തെ ക​ന്നി​പ്ര​സം​ഗം ഇ​തി​ന് നേ​ർ വി​പ​രീ​ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​സാ​ക്ഷി​ക​ളാ​യ​വ​രെ സ്മ​രി​ച്ച് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ട്ട പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യു​ള്ള രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​​ഴേ​ക്കും വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ കി​ട്ടാ​തെ പ​ത​റി.

    അ​തു​ക​ണ്ട് അ​മി​ത് ഷാ​യും രാ​ജ്നാ​ഥും അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ ബെ​ഞ്ച് പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​ക്ക് മാ​ർ​ക്കി​ട്ട് അ​ട​ക്കം പ​റ​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യും ഇ​ത് ക​ണ്ടു. അ​തോ​ടെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ് വി​ട്ടു​പോ​യ ആ ​ഭാ​ഗം എ​ഴു​തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന പ്ര​സം​ഗം നോ​ക്കി ഒ​രു​വി​ധം പൂ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ​യും ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പി​ന്നീ​ട് അ​ധി​കം ക​ട​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന കാ​ല​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ത​നി​ക്ക് പ​ഥ്യ​മെ​ന്നു ക​ണ്ട് ഹാ​ഥ​റ​സി​ലെ​യും സം​ഭ​ലി​ലെ​യും വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ​യും ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന അ​ന്യാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ഹൃ​ദ​യ​സ്പ​ർ​ശി​യാ​യി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച് അ​വ​ർ സ​ഭ​യെ നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​മാ​ക്കി; പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ച്ചു ചി​രി​ച്ച കേ​ന്ദ്ര മ​ന്ത്രി പി​യൂ​ഷ് ഗോ​യ​ലി​ന്റെ മു​ഖ​ത്തു നോ​ക്കി, വേ​ദ​ന പ​റ​യു​മ്പോ​ൾ താ​ങ്ക​ളെ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ചോ​ദി​ച്ച് വാ​യ​ട​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ത്തി.

    വ​ർ​ത്ത​മാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഓ​രോ അ​ന്യാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും ക​ഥ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് അ​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​ൻ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ൻ രാ​ഹു​ലി​നെ​പ്പോ​ലെ പ​ര​ന്ന വാ​യ​ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക ബു​ദ്ധി​ക്ക​റി​യാ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ത​റി​പ്പോ​യ ത​ന്റെ വാ​ക്കു​ക​ളെ ആ ​പ്രാ​യോ​ഗി​ക ബു​ദ്ധി​യി​ലൂ​ടെ തി​രി​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഒ​രു ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ ഗൗ​ര​വം തൊ​ട്ടു​തീ​ണ്ടാ​ത്ത പ്ര​സം​ഗം​കൊ​ണ്ട് ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തെ പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക നി​ശ്ശ​ബ്ദ​യാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. സ​ഭ​യെ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ കൈ​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ത​ന്റെ ക​ന്നി​പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ൾ മി​ക​ച്ച​താ​ണ് പെ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​സം​ഗ​മെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ് സ​ഭ​യെ സാ​ക്ഷി​യാ​ക്കി രാ​ഹു​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ നെ​റു​ക​യി​ൽ ചും​ബി​ച്ച​തും.

