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    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightരഘു റായ്; ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ...
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    date_range 26 April 2026 11:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2026 10:56 AM IST

    രഘു റായ്; ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫ്രെയിം

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    രഘു റായ്; ഒരു ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫ്രെയിം
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    'സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യാനന്തര ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കിതപ്പും കുതിപ്പുമൊക്കെ ഒരൊറ്റ ഷട്ടർ സ്പീഡിൽ കറുപ്പിലും വെളുപ്പിലും ബഹുവർണങ്ങളിലും ചേർത്തു വെച്ച വിഖ്യാത ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർ രഘു റായ് വിടവാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ' അന്ന് ഞാൻ സ്കൂളിൽ പഠിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വൈകുന്നേരം കളികൾക്കിടെ മുറ്റത്ത് ഞങ്ങളെ നോക്കിയിരിക്കുന്ന അച്ഛന്റെ മടിയിൽ ഇടക്കിടെ പോയി ഇരിക്കും. മഴയായിരുന്നു. അച്ഛൻ ഒരു പുസ്തകം മറിച്ചുനോക്കുന്നു-ഇല്ലസ്ട്രേറ്റഡ് വീക്ക്‍ലി ആയിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് ഓർമ. അതിൽ ഒരു ചിത്രം. ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധിയുടെ അവസാന ചിത്രങ്ങളെടുത്ത ആളെന്ന് അച്ഛൻ പറഞ്ഞു. ‘‘ഇതാണ് രഘു റായ്. ബോംബെയിലുള്ള വലിയ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർ. മോളുടെ കല്യാണത്തിന് നമുക്ക്...

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    'സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യാനന്തര ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കിതപ്പും കുതിപ്പുമൊക്കെ ഒരൊറ്റ ഷട്ടർ സ്പീഡിൽ കറുപ്പിലും വെളുപ്പിലും ബഹുവർണങ്ങളിലും ചേർത്തു വെച്ച വിഖ്യാത ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർ രഘു റായ് വിടവാങ്ങുമ്പോൾ'

    അന്ന് ഞാൻ സ്കൂളിൽ പഠിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വൈകുന്നേരം കളികൾക്കിടെ മുറ്റത്ത് ഞങ്ങളെ നോക്കിയിരിക്കുന്ന അച്ഛന്റെ മടിയിൽ ഇടക്കിടെ പോയി ഇരിക്കും. മഴയായിരുന്നു. അച്ഛൻ ഒരു പുസ്തകം മറിച്ചുനോക്കുന്നു-ഇല്ലസ്ട്രേറ്റഡ് വീക്ക്‍ലി ആയിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് ഓർമ. അതിൽ ഒരു ചിത്രം. ഇന്ദിര ഗാന്ധിയുടെ അവസാന ചിത്രങ്ങളെടുത്ത ആളെന്ന് അച്ഛൻ പറഞ്ഞു. ‘‘ഇതാണ് രഘു റായ്. ബോംബെയിലുള്ള വലിയ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫർ. മോളുടെ കല്യാണത്തിന് നമുക്ക് വിളിക്കാം’’.

    ഞാൻ ചിരിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഓടിപ്പോയി. നാട്ടിൻപുറത്തെ ഒരു പാവം മനുഷ്യൻ എന്തെല്ലാം സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങൾ കണ്ടിരുന്നു... പക്ഷേ, ആ പേര് എന്റെ മനസ്സിൽ കിടന്നു. പിന്നെ നിരവധി തവണ ഞാൻ ആ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫറുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പത്രത്തിൽ കണ്ടിരുന്നു. രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധിയുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ, മദർ തെരേസയുടെ അപൂർവ നിമിഷങ്ങൾ, ഭോപാൽ ദുരന്തത്തിന്റെ ഭീകരമുഖം ലോകത്തിനു കാണിച്ച ഫ്രെയിമുകൾ.

    ര​ഘു​ റാ​യ് പകർത്തിയ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ

    വർഷങ്ങൾക്കുശേഷം നിയോഗി ബുക്സിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന സമയം, രഘു റായിയുടെ രണ്ട് പുസ്തകങ്ങൾ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരണത്തിനെത്തി. വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ നമ്പർ അന്വേഷിച്ചു, കിട്ടിയില്ല. പിന്നെയും വർഷങ്ങൾ കഴിഞ്ഞു. ചരിത്രത്തോടും ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫിയോടും കൂടുതൽ അടുപ്പം വന്ന കാലം. വെറുതെ ഒരു ഇ-മെയിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് കുറിച്ചു-ബാല്യകാല ആരാധനയും അച്ഛന്റെ ഓർമകളും ചേർത്ത്. അടുത്ത ദിവസം തന്നെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ അസിസ്റ്റന്റ് അമിത് ചൗഹാന്റെ കോൾ: ‘‘രഘു റായിക്ക് നിങ്ങളോട് സംസാരിക്കണം’’. ഞാൻ പേടിച്ച് കോൾ കട്ട് ചെയ്തു. വീണ്ടും വിളിച്ചു. പരിഭ്രമത്തോടെ സംസാരിച്ചു: ‘‘തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ഒരു ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാൻ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു... താങ്കൾ ഒരു ദിവസം വരുകയാണെങ്കിൽ എടുത്ത ഫോട്ടോകളിൽ ഒരെണ്ണം എനിക്ക് കിട്ടിയാൽ അത് കവർ ഇമേജ് ആക്കണം...”-എങ്ങനെയോ പറഞ്ഞൊപ്പിച്ചു. ‘‘ഞാൻ വരാം’’-അദ്ദേഹം പൊട്ടിച്ചിരിച്ചു.

    എന്റെ ജീവിതം തന്നെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ച രണ്ട് വർഷങ്ങൾ... തിരുവനന്തപുരം പുസ്തകം തീരാറാകുമ്പോൾ അദ്ദേഹം ചോദിച്ചു: ‘‘നമുക്ക് തിരുപ്പതി ബുക്ക് ചെയ്യാം, വരൂ’’. രണ്ട് രാവും പകലും ഞങ്ങൾ തുടർച്ചയായി ബ്രഹ്മോത്സവം ഷൂട്ട് ചെയ്തു. രഘുറായിക്കൊപ്പം പോയതുകൊണ്ട്, ലക്ഷങ്ങൾ വന്നുചേരുന്ന ആ ബ്രഹ്മോത്സവത്തിൽ വിഗ്രഹത്തിനു വളരെ അടുത്തുനിന്ന് ഷൂട്ട് ചെയ്യാൻ എനിക്ക് സാധിച്ചു.

    അദ്ദേഹം ദൈവവിശ്വാസി ആയിരുന്നില്ല. കാമറ തന്നെയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ദൈവം. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് പത്മനാഭസ്വാമി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലും ആറ്റുകാൽ ഭഗവതി ക്ഷേത്രത്തിലും അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കാമറയുമായി കയറാൻ അനുവദിച്ചില്ല. “എനിക്ക് കാമറ ഇല്ലാത്തിടത്ത് ദൈവത്തെ കാണാൻ കഴിയില്ല, ലക്ഷ്മി.” അന്നൊരിക്കൽ പറഞ്ഞു. റായിയുടെ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫി ആഴമേറിയതായിരുന്നു. അതുവരെ ഫോട്ടോകളിൽ കണ്ടിട്ടില്ലാത്ത നിരവധി അടരുകൾ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഓരോ ഫ്രെയിമിലും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫിയെക്കുറിച്ച് വലിയ ഗ്രാഹ്യമൊന്നുമില്ലാത്തയാൾക്കുപോലും, ഒരു റായ് ചിത്രം ഒരു പെയിന്റിങ് പോലെ അനുഭവിക്കാനാകും. ഒരു സാധാരണ ചിത്രത്തിൽ ബാക്ക്ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ ഒന്നോ രണ്ടോ രൂപങ്ങൾ മാത്രം കാണാം. പക്ഷേ, റായ്‌ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ഒരേസമയം പല തലങ്ങൾ-മനുഷ്യർ, യന്ത്രങ്ങൾ, പ്രകൃതി, വെളിച്ചം അങ്ങനെ...എല്ലാം ചേർന്നൊരു സാമൂഹികാവസ്ഥയുടെ സജീവ പ്രതിഫലനം.

    ര​ഘു​ റാ​യ് പകർത്തിയ ദലൈലാമയുടെ ചിത്രം

    ഒരു ആർട്ടിസ്റ്റ് മണിക്കൂറുകളെടുത്ത് വരക്കുന്ന ഒരു ഛായാചിത്രത്തിന്റെ സാന്ദ്രത അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പടങ്ങളിൽ നിമിഷങ്ങൾക്കുള്ളിൽ സംഭവിച്ചിരുന്നു. ചുറ്റുമുള്ള ലോകം അദ്ദേഹം ‘സംഭവങ്ങൾ’ ആയല്ല, നിമിഷങ്ങളായാണ് പരിഗണിച്ചത്. ആ നിമിഷം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടാൽ, സത്യം നഷ്ടപ്പെടും. അതിനാൽ, അദ്ദേഹം ഒരിക്കലും കാമറ താഴെ വെച്ചില്ല. ഒരു ദിവസം മുഴുവൻ എത്ര മണിക്കൂർ യാത്ര ചെയ്താലും, അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കാമറയും കൂടെ തുടർച്ചയായി ചലിച്ചു കൊണ്ടിരിക്കും. രാത്രിയിൽ റൂമിലെത്തിയ ശേഷം, എടുത്ത ഓരോ ചിത്രവും ശ്രദ്ധാപൂർവം പരിശോധിക്കും. ആവശ്യമായത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്ത്, നമ്പർ നൽകി, ക്രമപ്പെടുത്തി സൂക്ഷിച്ചുവെക്കും. ഈ പ്രക്രിയ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാതെ അദ്ദേഹം ഒരിക്കലും വിശ്രമിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല.

    ഓപറേഷൻ ബ്ലൂ സ്റ്റാർ ഘട്ടത്തിൽ അദ്ദേഹം പകർത്തിയ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫി ചരിത്രത്തിൽ നിർണായക വഴിത്തിരിവായി. അതേ വർഷം, മനുഷ്യവേദനയുടെ അളവുകോലുകൾ തകർത്ത മറ്റൊരു ദുരന്തമായ ഭോപാൽ വാതകദുരന്തത്തിലും എടുത്ത ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ചരിത്രത്തിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ജീവിതസാക്ഷ്യമായി അനശ്വരത നേടി. എന്നാൽ, ഈ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ വെറും രേഖപ്പെടുത്തലല്ല അതിനു പിന്നിൽ ജീവിതം പോലും പണയപ്പെടുത്തി നടത്തിയ ഒരു സത്യാന്വേഷണ യാത്രയുണ്ട്. അന്നു സുവർണ ക്ഷേത്രത്തിൽ കാമറകൾക്ക് അനുമതിയില്ലാത്ത സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പോലും, സത്യം പകർത്തണം എന്ന അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ആവശ്യം തടയാനായില്ല. ഒരിക്കൽ അദ്ദേഹം തന്നെയാണ് ആ കഥ പറഞ്ഞത്. ഒരു പൂക്കൂടയിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച, കൈപ്പിടിയിലൊതുങ്ങുന്ന ഒരു ചെറിയ Leica കാമറ. അത് അദ്ദേഹം കാണിച്ചുതന്നപ്പോൾ, ആ ചെറിയ ഉപകരണത്തിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിഞ്ഞിരുന്നത് എത്ര വലിയ ചരിത്രമായിരുന്നു എന്നോർക്കുകയായിരുന്നു ഞാൻ. അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫി തൊഴിൽ മാത്രമായിരുന്നില്ല. ചരിത്രം മറക്കാതിരിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു നിശ്ശബ്ദ നിശ്ചയമായിരുന്നു.

    അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കാർക്കശ്യം പലർക്കും കഠിനമായി തോന്നി. പക്ഷേ, അതിന് ഒരു ലളിത കാരണമുണ്ട്. കാഴ്ചയെ ഒന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ഒരിക്കലും ലഘുവാക്കി, മൃദുവാക്കി മാറ്റിയില്ല. വേദന വേദനയായിട്ടുതന്നെ, അനീതിയെ അതിന്റെ മുഴുവൻ ക്രൂരതയോടെ, മനുഷ്യജീവിതം അതിന്റെ മുഴുവൻ അസ്വസ്ഥതയോടെ അദ്ദേഹം പകർത്തി.അതുകൊണ്ടാണ് ആ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ കാണുമ്പോൾ, ഒരു ചിത്രമല്ല, നേരാണ് കൺമുന്നിൽ എന്നു നമുക്ക് ബോധിക്കുന്നത്. ഓരോ ചിത്രവും ഒരു ചോദ്യമായിരുന്നു: ഇത് കാണാൻ കരുത്തുണ്ടോ നമുക്ക് എന്ന ചോദ്യം. വേദനയെ അദ്ദേഹം സൗന്ദര്യവത്കരിച്ചില്ല. ദുരന്തത്തെ ദൂരെ നിർത്തിയില്ല. അതിനാൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ നമ്മെ അസ്വസ്ഥരാക്കുന്നു. അവ നമ്മെ ഒരു സത്യത്തെ നേരിടാൻ നിർബന്ധിതരാക്കുന്നു.നിരവധി തവണ ഒപ്പം യാത്ര ചെയ്യാനും ദീർഘസമയം ചെലവഴിക്കാനും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രഫിയെ അടുത്തുനിന്ന് കാണാനും ലഭിച്ച അവസരം അപൂർവാനുഭവമായിരുന്നു.

    ആ അടുത്തിരിപ്പിൽ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ച ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാന കാര്യം ഇതാണ്: അദ്ദേഹം ഒരിക്കലും സൗന്ദര്യത്തിനുവേണ്ടി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പകർത്തിയില്ല. സ്ഥാനങ്ങൾ, പദവികൾ, പ്രശസ്തി, സമ്പത്ത്-ഒന്നും ആ കാമറക്കണ്ണുകളെ ആകർഷിച്ചില്ല. ഞങ്ങൾ ഒരുമിച്ച് നടത്തിയ യാത്രകളിൽ വലിയ ആളുകളും പ്രശസ്തരും സമ്പന്നരും അതീവ സുന്ദരരുമൊക്കെ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മുന്നിലൂടെ കടന്നുപോയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ആ മുഖങ്ങളിലൊക്കെ ഒരു പ്രതീക്ഷയുണ്ടായിരുന്നു, ഇപ്പോൾ അദ്ദേഹം കാമറ ഉയർത്തും എന്ന്. പക്ഷേ, അതുണ്ടായില്ല. അതേസമയം, വഴിയരികിൽ കുഞ്ഞിനെ മുന്നിൽ ഇരുത്തിയ ഒരു പൂക്കാരി. അല്ലെങ്കിൽ മണ്ണിൽ നായ്ക്കൊപ്പം കളിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരുന്ന ഒരു കൂലിപ്പണിക്കാരൻ-അദ്ദേഹം പെട്ടെന്ന് നിൽക്കും, കാമറ ഉയർത്തും, മണിക്കൂറുകളോളം അവിടെ സമയം ചെലവിടും. അവിടെ ഒരു ‘വിഷയം’ ഇല്ലായിരുന്നു. മനുഷ്യർ മാത്രം. രണ്ടുവർഷം വിവിധ പ്രോജക്ടുകളിൽ ഒപ്പം പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിട്ടും അദ്ദേഹം എന്റെ ഒരു ചിത്രം എടുക്കണം എന്ന് കൊതിച്ചിട്ടും, അതൊന്ന് ചോദിക്കാൻ എനിക്ക് ധൈര്യമുണ്ടായില്ല.

    ര​ഘു​ റാ​യ് ഡൽഹി തെരുവിൽ

    അത് ചോദിക്കാൻ പറ്റാത്ത അകലത്തായിരുന്നു ഞാൻ-ആ ദൃഷ്ടിയോടുള്ള ബഹുമാനത്തിന്റെ ദൂരത്ത്. ചെമ്പഴന്തി യാത്രയിൽ, ശ്രീനാരായണ ഗുരുവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഒരു പഴയ റിക്ഷയും അതിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ച പ്രതിമയും അവിടെ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം മറ്റെവിടെയോ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ എടുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഞാൻ ആ പ്രതിമയിലേക്ക് ചുറ്റുപാടുകൾ മറന്ന് നിന്നു-അതുതന്നെയാണ് എനിക്കുനേരെ ആ കാമറക്കണ്ണുകൾ തുറന്ന ഏക നിമിഷം. ഞാൻ അറിഞ്ഞില്ല, കണ്ടില്ല. പിന്നീട് മാത്രമാണ് മനസ്സിലായത്-അദ്ദേഹം ഒരു പടം പിടിച്ചതല്ല, ഒരു അവസ്ഥ പകർത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം ഒരിക്കലും നമ്മൾ ‘ആകാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്ന’ നിമിഷങ്ങളെ പകർത്തിയില്ല. നമ്മൾ നമ്മളെ മറക്കുന്ന നിമിഷങ്ങളാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ഒപ്പിയെടുത്തത്.

    എന്റെ അറിവിൽ, അദ്ദേഹത്തോടൊപ്പം അടുത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിച്ച സ്ത്രീകൾ വളരെ കുറവാണ്; ആദ്യ ഭാര്യയോടൊപ്പമുള്ള താജ്മഹൽ പുസ്തകത്തിന് അദ്ദേഹം നൽകിയ ക്രെഡിറ്റിനുശേഷം, കുടുംബത്തിന് പുറത്തായി ഒപ്പം പ്രവർത്തിച്ച ഏക സ്ത്രീ ഞാൻ തന്നെയാകാം. അദ്ദേഹം എനിക്ക് നൽകിയ ബഹുമാനം വിസ്മയമായി തോന്നിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. യാത്രകളിൽ ഒരിക്കലും ഒരു സ്ത്രീയാണ് ഞാൻ എന്ന പരിധിയോ പരിമിതിയോ അദ്ദേഹം സൃഷ്ടിച്ചിട്ടില്ല; ഞാൻ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് ഒരു സഹപ്രവർത്തക മാത്രമായിരുന്നു. കൂടുതൽ ധൈര്യത്തോടെ എഴുതാൻ, കൂടുതൽ കൃത്യതയോടെ ജോലി ചെയ്യാൻ, സ്വന്തം കഴിവിനെ കൂടുതൽ ഉയരത്തിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകാൻ അദ്ദേഹം നിരന്തരം നിർബന്ധിച്ചു. ആ അനുഭവം എന്റെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസം മാറ്റിമറിച്ചു. ജീവിതത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും നിർണായക കൂട്ടുകെട്ടുകളിലൊന്നായി ഞാൻ ആ ബന്ധത്തെ വിലമതിക്കുന്നു. ജീവിച്ചിരുന്ന കാലഘട്ടം മുഴുവൻ, ഇന്ത്യയെ അദ്ദേഹം കാമറയിലൂടെ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. കാലം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ കണ്ണ് മൂടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, അദ്ദേഹം കണ്ടതും നമ്മെ കാണിച്ചതും എന്നും പ്രകാശമായി നമ്മുടെ കൂടെയുണ്ടാവും.

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    News Summary - Raghu Rai; An Indian Frame
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