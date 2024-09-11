Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    പി​ണ​റാ​യി മോ​ദി​യെ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്ക് ക​ണ്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ

    പി​ണ​റാ​യി മോ​ദി​യെ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്ക് ക​ണ്ട​പ്പോ​ൾ
    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​സ് ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ്യൂ​റോ വ​ഴി പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ചാ​ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ കു​റി​പ്പ് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നുകേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ വ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി തി​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​യി​ട്ട് ഒ​ന്ന​ര​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​കാ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും...

    കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​സ് ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ്യൂ​റോ വ​ഴി പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ചാ​ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ കു​റി​പ്പ് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു

    കേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ വ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി തി​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​യി​ട്ട് ഒ​ന്ന​ര​യാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി. സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ഗ​തി​യി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​കാ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​​പ്പെ​ട്ട മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ കേ​ര​ള ഹൗ​സ് മു​ഖേ​ന ന​ൽ​കാ​റു​ണ്ട്; ആ​രു​മാ​യൊ​ക്കെ, എ​പ്പോ​ഴൊ​ക്കെ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ആ ​കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഗ്ര​ഹം എ​​ന്താ​ണെ​ന്ന് വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പാ​യി ഇ​റ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​വേ​ദ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ക​ർ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. സ​മ​യ​വും സാ​വ​കാ​ശ​വു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ന​ട​ത്താ​റു​മു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​ന​വാ​രം ന​ട​ന്ന പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ-​ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ഇ​തൊ​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല. ഭരണത്തിന്റെ മൂന്നാമൂഴമേറിയ ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച എ​ന്തി​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നോ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​​യും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ത​മ്മി​ൽ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്താ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നോ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രോ​ട് വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യി​ല്ല. എ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ വ​ര​വെ​ന്ന് ചോ​ദി​ച്ച​വ​രോ​ടൊ​ക്കെ​യും അ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക് മാ​ത്ര​മേ വ​ര​വി​ന്റെ ഉ​​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​മ​റി​യൂ എ​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ എ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് വ​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി എ​ന്താ​ണ് ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യെ​ന്നും ചോ​ദി​ച്ച് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ നാ​ലു​ത​വ​ണ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ചു​റ്റി​ലും കൂ​ടി. മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി മൗ​നം ഭ​ജി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ​ന്ത് വാ​ർ​ത്ത ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ലെ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​ക്ഷ​രാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​രു​ട്ടി​ൽ ത​പ്പി. കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​സ് ഇ​ൻ​ഫ​ർ​മേ​ഷ​ൻ ബ്യൂ​റോ വ​ഴി പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ചാ​ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ കു​റി​പ്പ് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​​ന്നേ ദി​വ​സം മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ശ്ര​യി​ക്കാ​നു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഭാ​വ​നാ​വി​ലാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ചു​ള്ള​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പി​ന്നീ​ട് വ​ന്ന റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ പ​ല​തും. വ​യ​നാ​ട് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്നും അ​തം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള വി​ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഒ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ള​യ സ​ഹാ​യം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ച​ർ​ച്ച​യെ​ന്നാ​യി മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം. ഇ​തൊ​ന്നു​മ​ല്ല, പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​ദ​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യെ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കേ​വ​ലം ആ​ചാ​ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത്തെ ഭാ​ഷ്യം.

    സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ അ​നു​ഗ​മി​ക്കാ​റു​ള്ള ചീ​ഫ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യോ സി.​പി.​എം എം.​പി​യോ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ മോ​ദി​യും പി​ണ​റാ​യി​യും മാ​ത്ര​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള​റി​യാ​ൻ ഒ​രു വ​ഴി​യു​മി​ല്ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഒ​ന്നു​കി​ൽ മോ​ദി​യും പി​ണ​റാ​യി​യും ഇ​ത് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ​ല്ല​തും പ​റ​യ​ണം. അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സു​ക​ൾ ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വ​ല്ല​തും അ​റി​യി​ക്ക​ണം. അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​റ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും നി​വേ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ക​ർ​പ്പ് പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വി​വ​രം കി​ട്ടി. ഇ​തൊ​ന്നും ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​റി​യി​പ്പ് ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വൃ​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മാ​സം 29ന് ​തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​ര​ത്ത് ന​ട​ന്ന സ​ർ​വ​ക​ക്ഷി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വി​ടെ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നും മി​ണ്ടാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യി അ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ​കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റും പാ​ലി​ച്ച മൗ​നം വാ​ർ​ത്ത​യാ​യ​തോ​ടെ 24 മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സ് അ​തി​ന്റെ ചി​ത്രം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ച് സ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് വാ​ച​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​റി​ച്ചു. ‘വ​യ​നാ​ട് ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ലും അ​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ ഒ​രു കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി. ബാ​ധി​ച്ച മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ വേ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​നും പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ​ത്തി​നും പ​ര​സ്പ​ര സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു’ എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കു​റി​പ്പ്. വ​യ​നാ​ട് പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ പ​ദ്ധ​തി സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചോ ധ​ന​സ​ഹാ​യം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചോ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഉ​റ​പ്പ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​റ​യു​ന്നി​​ല്ല. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ച​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ടെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നോ വ​യ​നാ​ടി​നോ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി വ​ല്ല​തും ല​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ഹാ​യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് 29ലെ ​സ​ർ​വ​ക​ക്ഷി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത പ്ര​മു​ഖ നേ​താ​വ് ഈ ​ലേ​ഖ​ക​നോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്. യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റേ​താ​യി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ഇ​റ​ക്കി​യ വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ലും പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യോ അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ന​ന്ത​ര​ഫ​ല​മോ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച വി​വ​ര​മി​ല്ല. ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ൽ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പ് കി​ട്ടാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഏ​ജ​ൻ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യം തേ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും വാ​യ്പ​ക​ൾ എ​ഴു​തി​ത്ത​ള്ളാ​ൻ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് വാ​ർ​ത്താ​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. മൂ​ന്നാ​മൂ​ഴം അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യി കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്റെ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യു​ടെ വി​ശ​ദാം​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​ത്ര​യും ഗോ​പ്യ​മാ​ക്കി വെ​ച്ച​തെ​ന്തി​നാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ബാ​ക്കി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ന​രേ​ന്ദ്ര മോ​ദി​യെ കാ​ണാ​ൻ ഡ​ൽ​ഹി​യി​ൽ വ​ന്ന, പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷം ഭ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും കാ​ണി​ക്കാ​ത്ത ര​ഹ​സ്യ​സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​മാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി കാ​ണി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​തെ വ​യ്യ. 

