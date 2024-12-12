Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    12 Dec 2024 2:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    12 Dec 2024 2:51 AM GMT

    സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ സി​ൻ​ഡ്രോം

    കൂ​ടെ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ന​ല്ല​വ​രും കൂ​ടെ​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ മ​ത​വാ​ദി​ക​ളും എ​ന്ന ന​യം സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന് പ​ണ്ടേ​യു​ണ്ട്
    സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ സി​ൻ​ഡ്രോം
    വെ​നീ​സി​ലെ സൈ​നി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ അ​തി​സു​ന്ദ​രി​യായ ഡെ​സ്ഡി​മോ​ണയെ വരിച്ചു. അവരെ...

    ഇ​ഷ്ട​ഭാ​ജ​നം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന് തോ​ന്നു​മ്പോ​ൾ അ​വ​രോ​ടു തോ​ന്നു​ന്ന പ​ക​യെ​യും തു​ട​ർ​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന മനോവി​ഭ്രാ​ന്തി​യെ​യും ആ​ണ് മ​നഃ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ സി​ൻഡ്രോം എ​ന്ന് വി​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വി​വാ​ഹ​ാഭ്യ​ർ​ഥ​ന നി​ര​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രോ​ട് പ​ക തോ​ന്നു​ക​യും കൊ​ല​പാ​ത​ക​ത്തി​ലും ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ലും എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന മനോരോ​ഗ​മാ​ണ​ത്. ഷേ​ക്സ്പി​യ​റു​ടെ ‘ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ’​യി​ലെ മു​ഖ്യ ക​ഥാ​പാ​ത്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ചെ​യ്തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഈ ​പേ​ര് വ​ന്ന​ത്.

    വെ​നീ​സി​ലെ സൈ​നി​ക ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ അ​തി​സു​ന്ദ​രി​യായ ഡെ​സ്ഡി​മോ​ണയെ വരിച്ചു. അവരെ മോ​ഹി​ച്ച സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ അ​സൂ​യ മൂ​ത്ത് ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ക​റ്റാ​ൻ ഡെ​സ്ഡി​മോ​ണ​ക്ക് പ​ര പു​രു​ഷ ബ​ന്ധ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ക​ള്ള​ത്തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. പ്ര​ണ​യി​നി വ​ഞ്ചി​ച്ചെ​ന്നും ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ​ക്ക് അ​വ​ൾ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​മെ​ന്നും അ​സൂ​യാ​ലു​ക്ക​ൾ വി​ശ്വ​സി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വെ​റു​പ്പും നി​രാ​ശ​യും ക​ലി​യും നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ ഡെ​സ്ഡ​മോ​ണ​യെ കൊ​ന്നു, സ്വ​യം ജീ​വ​നൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    2019ലെ ​പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ സീ​റ്റി​ലൊ​തു​ങ്ങി ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ മു​ത​ലാ​ണ് സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്ന് മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗി​നോ​ട് പ്ര​തി​പ​ത്തി തോ​ന്നി​ത്തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത്. മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് മ​തേ​ത​ര ക​ക്ഷി​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ലീ​ഗു​കാ​ർ ന​ല്ല​വ​രാ​ണെ​ന്നും സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​ര​ക്കെ പ്ര​ശം​സി​ക്കാ​നും തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലും ത്രി​പു​ര​യി​ലും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​രി​ട്ട ദു​ര്യോ​ഗം കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ലീ​ഗ് കൂ​ടെ വേ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ലീ​ഗി​നെ കി​ട്ടി​യാ​ൽ മ​റ്റു ചെ​റു​കി​ട പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ​യും സി.​പി.​ഐ​യെ​യും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യാ​ലും സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വാ​ണ് സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ ഈ ​പ്രേ​മ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണം.

    പൗ​ര​ത്വ​നി​യ​മ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വ്യാ​പ​ക​മാ​യി സി.​പി.​എം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ റാ​ലി​ക​ളും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ഐ​ക്യ​ധാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​വു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​അ​നു​രാ​ഗ ചേ​ഷ്ട​ക​ളാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​വ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ലീ​ഗി​ന്റെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളെ ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സി.​പി.​എം മ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​ത് മാ​ന​ത്ത് ക​ണ്ട മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം അ​തി​ലൊ​ന്നും വീ​ണി​ല്ല. ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന യു.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മ​റു​ക​ണ്ടം ചാ​ടി വ​രാ​ൻ മാ​ത്രം എ​ന്തു മി​ക​വാ​ണ് എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​നു​ള്ള​ത് എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ലീ​ഗ് ഉ​ന്ന​ത നേ​തൃ​ത്വം മു​ത​ൽ എം.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ വ​രെ ചോ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്.

    തു​റ​ന്ന​ടി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ആ ​പ്രേ​മ​നി​രാ​സ മു​ദ്ര സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നെ ചൊ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 2024ലെ ​ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ലും പി​ന്നീ​ട് ന​ട​ന്ന ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളി​ലും തോ​ൽ​വി ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ പ്രേ​മ​നൈ​രാ​ശ്യം വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​രൂ​പം കൈ​വ​രി​ച്ച രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വി​രോ​ധ​മാ​യി മാ​റി. ആ ​ദേ​ഷ്യ​മാ​ണ് മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സാ​ദി​ഖ​ലി ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​യു​മാ​യി ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച് ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കാ​ൻ വ​രെ അ​വ​രെ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്; വ​ർ​ഗീ​യാ​രോ​പ​ണം വ​രെ എ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    മു​ൻ​കാ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ട​തു​മു​ന്ന​ണി​യെ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​ല​പാ​ടെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി, എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളും അ​വ​രെ കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ടെ വി​ദ്വേ​ഷം വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു. മു​മ്പൊ​ന്നും വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യ​ല്ലാ​തി​രു​ന്ന ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​യെ ക​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വാ​ദി​ക​ളാ​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​മാ​യി സി.​പി.​എം നേ​തൃ​ത്വം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും 1996 മു​ത​ൽ 2015 വ​രെ പ​ല ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ​പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​നം സി.​പി. എ​മ്മി​ന്ന് പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നും ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​ർ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സി.​പി.​എം ഇ​തു​വ​രെ അ​തി​ന് മ​റു​പ​ടി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. തെ​ക്കും വ​ട​ക്കു​മാ​യി പ​ല ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഇ​ട​തു മു​ന്ന​ണി ഭ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ​യു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്.

    കൂ​ടെ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ന​ല്ല​വ​രും കൂ​ടെ​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​ർ വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ മ​ത​വാ​ദി​ക​ളും എ​ന്ന ന​യം സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന് പ​ണ്ടേ​യു​ണ്ട്. കൂ​ടെ നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ത്ത പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളെ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന്ന് ഇ​ഷ്ട​ക്കേ​ടു​ള്ള സ്വ​ന്തം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​രോ​ടു​പോ​ലും പ​ക വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും കൊ​ല്ലു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പു​തു​മ​യ​ല്ല. ടി.​പി. ച​ന്ദ്ര​ശേ​ഖ​ര​നും ഈ ​ഒ​ഥ​ല്ലോ സി​ൻ​ഡ്രി​മി​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​യാ​ണ്. കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​വ​രെ ഇ​ക​ഴ്ത്തി​യ​തി​നും ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​താ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ​തി​നും എ​ണ്ണി​യാ​ൽ തീ​രാ​ത്ത ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട് സി.​പി.​എം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ.

    മു​സ്‍ലിം ലീ​ഗ് അ​പ്രാ​പ്യ​മാ​കു​ക​യും ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​യും ജ​നം ഒ​ന്നാ​കെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ​യും കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​യു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ സി.​പി.​എം ആ​കെ ക​ലി​യി​ലാ​ണ്. ക​ലി മൂ​ത്ത് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വൈ​ര​നി​ര്യാ​ത​ന​മാ​യി മാ​റു​ന്നു. വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ന​ക്കു​ന്നു. യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​നും രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ശ​ത്രു​ക്ക​ളാ​യ വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ ഉ​പാ​ധി​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ എ​തി​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റാ​വു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യാ​ത്ത പ​ക്ഷം അ​ടു​ത്ത പൊ​തു​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പോ​ടെ ബം​ഗാ​ളി​ലെ​യും ത്രി​പു​ര​യി​ലെ​യും​പോ​ലെ അ​പ്ര​തി​ഹ​ത​മാ​യ നാ​ശ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്നേ​ക്കാം.

