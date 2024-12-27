Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightകാലം സാക്ഷി......
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 9:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Dec 2024 9:56 AM IST

    കാലം സാക്ഷി... ചരി​​ത്രം സാക്ഷി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കാലം സാക്ഷി... ചരി​​ത്രം സാക്ഷി
    cancel

    നിറഞ്ഞുകത്തിയ നിലവിളക്കിന് സമീപം മലയാളത്തിന്റെ സാഹിത്യ കുലപതി എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായർ വെള്ള പുതച്ചുറങ്ങി. രോഗശയ്യയിൽനിന്ന് തിരിച്ചുവരാനുള്ള മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രാർഥനകൾ അസ്ഥാനത്താക്കിയായിരുന്നു രണ്ടാമൂഴമില്ലാത്ത ആ നിദ്ര. മഹാമൗനത്തിലായ കഥാനായകൻ സൃഷ്ടിച്ച കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായി അടുത്തവരാകും മൗനം തളംകെട്ടിയ ‘സിതാര’യിലേക്ക് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് എത്തിയവരിൽ ഏറിയ പങ്കും.ശ്വാസതടസ്സവും ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ രോഗങ്ങളും കാരണം എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായരെ ഡിസംബർ 16നാണ് കോഴിക്കോട് ബേബി മെമ്മോറിയൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്. ചികിത്സക്കിടെ ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനമുണ്ടായതോടെ ഡിസംബർ 20ന് ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരമായി. ഇതോടെ...

    നിറഞ്ഞുകത്തിയ നിലവിളക്കിന് സമീപം മലയാളത്തിന്റെ സാഹിത്യ കുലപതി എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായർ വെള്ള പുതച്ചുറങ്ങി. രോഗശയ്യയിൽനിന്ന് തിരിച്ചുവരാനുള്ള മലയാളത്തിന്റെ പ്രാർഥനകൾ അസ്ഥാനത്താക്കിയായിരുന്നു രണ്ടാമൂഴമില്ലാത്ത ആ നിദ്ര. മഹാമൗനത്തിലായ കഥാനായകൻ സൃഷ്ടിച്ച കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെ എഴുത്തുകാരനുമായി അടുത്തവരാകും മൗനം തളംകെട്ടിയ ‘സിതാര’യിലേക്ക് വീട്ടിലേക്ക് എത്തിയവരിൽ ഏറിയ പങ്കും.

    ശ്വാസതടസ്സവും ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ രോഗങ്ങളും കാരണം എം.ടി. വാസുദേവൻ നായരെ ഡിസംബർ 16നാണ് കോഴിക്കോട് ബേബി മെമ്മോറിയൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്. ചികിത്സക്കിടെ ഹൃദയസ്തംഭനമുണ്ടായതോടെ ഡിസംബർ 20ന് ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരമായി. ഇതോടെ തീവ്രപരിചരണ വിഭാഗത്തി​ലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. പിന്നീടും ആരോഗ്യനില കൂടുതൽ വഷളായി. മരു​ന്നിനോട് ശരീരം ചെറിയതോതിൽ പ്രതികരിച്ചെങ്കിലും ആരോഗ്യനിലയിൽ കാര്യമായ പുരോഗതിയുണ്ടായില്ല.

    തുടർന്ന് ഡിസംബർ 25ന് രാത്രി ഒമ്പതോടെ എം.ടിയുടെ ഹൃദയത്തിന്റെയും വ്യക്കകളുടെയും പ്രവർത്തനം മന്ദീഭവിച്ചതായി ഡോക്ടർമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ ആശങ്കയേറി. പത്തുമണിയോടെ തിരിച്ചുവരവില്ലാത്ത ലോകത്തേക്ക് എം.ടി യാത്രയായതായി ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രഖ്യാപനം വന്നു. ചാനലുകളിലൂടെയും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെയും മരണവിവരമറിഞ്ഞതോടെ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്കും കൊട്ടാരം റോഡിലെ ‘സിതാര’ വീട്ടിലേക്കും ആളുക​ളുടെ ഒഴുക്കായിരുന്നു.

    മരണസമയം ഭാര്യ സരസ്വതി, മകൾ അശ്വതി, മരുമകൻ ശ്രീകാന്ത്, സന്തത സഹചാരി ശ്രീരാമൻ എന്നിവർ ആശുപത്രിയിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. ഉടൻ അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളും ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ചെത്തി. പിന്നാലെ മുൻ എം.എൽ.എ എ. പ്രദീപ് കുമാർ, എഴുത്തുകാരൻ എം.എൻ. കാരശ്ശേരി, ടി.പി. ദാസൻ എന്നിവരും എത്തി മരണശേഷമുള്ള ആ​ശുപത്രി നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി. അപ്പോഴേക്കും ആശുപത്രി പരിസരം വാർത്ത റിപ്പോർട്ട് ​ചെയ്യാത്തിയ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകരാലും എം.ടിയെ ഒരുനോക്ക് കാണാനെത്തിയ ആളുകളാലും നിറഞ്ഞു.

    ഇതിനിടെ മന്ത്രി എ.കെ. ശശീന്ദ്രനെത്തി. ചേതനയറ്റ എം.ടിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം മന്ത്രിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽനിന്ന് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി ആംബുലൻസിൽ കയറ്റി. സരോവരം മിനി ബൈപ്പാസിലൂടെ ആംബുലൻസ് രാത്രി 11.50ഓടെ കൊട്ടാരം റോഡിലെ വീട്ടിലെത്തി. അപ്പോഴേക്കും വീടും പരിസരവും ആളുകളാൽ നിറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. ഇതിനകം തന്നെ സംസ്ഥാന സർക്കാർ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച നടക്കാനിരുന്ന മന്ത്രിസഭ യോഗം ഉൾപ്പെടെ മാറ്റിവെച്ച് രണ്ടുദിവസത്തെ ഔദ്യോഗിക ദുഃഖാചരണം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ​പൊതുദർശനമുണ്ടാവില്ലെന്നും വ്യാഴാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാലുവരെ വീട്ടിൽ സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം വൈകീട്ട് അഞ്ചിന് മാവൂർ റോഡ് സ്മൃതിപഥത്തിൽ സംസ്കരിക്കുമെന്ന അറിയിപ്പും വന്നു.

    അപ്പോഴേക്കും ചാനലുകളിലൂടെ നേതാക്കളും പ്രമുഖരും എം.ടിയെ അനുസ്മരിക്കാനും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലാകെ ആദരാഞ്ജലിയർപ്പിച്ചുള്ള എം.ടി ചിത്രങ്ങൾ നിറയാനും തുടങ്ങി. എം.ടിയെ കാണാൻ രാത്രിതന്നെ മന്ത്രി വി. അബ്ദുറഹിമാൻ, മുസ്‍ലിം ലീഗ് സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷൻ പാണക്കാട് സാദിഖലി തങ്ങൾ അടക്കമുള്ളവർ വീട്ടിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. വ്യാഴാഴ്ച പുലർച്ച അഞ്ചോടെ നടൻ മോഹൻലാലും എം.ടിയെ അവസാനമായി കാണാനെത്തി. തുടർന്ന് വൈകീട്ട് നാലുവരെയുള്ള സമയത്തിനിടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയൻ, മന്ത്രിമാരായ സജി ​ചെറിയാൻ, എ.കെ. ശശീന്ദ്രൻ, പി.എ. മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ്, പി. പ്രസാദ്, കെ. കൃഷ്ണൻകുട്ടി, എം.ബി. രാജേഷ്, കെ.എൻ. ബാലഗോപാൽ, കടന്നപ്പള്ളി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ തുടങ്ങിയവരും സ്പീക്കർ എ.എൻ. ഷംസീർ, ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറി ശാരദ മുരളീധരൻ, ഡി.ജി.പി ഷെയ്ഖ് ദര്‍വേശ് സാഹിബ്, സാഹിത്യം, സിനിമ, രാഷ്ട്രീയ, മത, സാമൂഹിക രംഗത്തെ പ്രമുഖർ അടക്കമുള്ളവരും എത്തി അന്തിമോപചാരമർപ്പിച്ചു.

    കഥകളുടെ നാലുകെട്ട് തീർത്ത പെരുന്തച്ചന് യാത്രാമൊഴിയേകാൻ നാടി​ന്റെ നാനാദിക്കുകളിൽനിന്ന് ആയിരങ്ങളാണ് സിതാരയിലേക്ക് ഒഴുകിയെത്തിയത്. വിതുമ്പിയും കണ്ണീർപൊഴിച്ചും നെടുവീർപ്പിട്ടും അവർ എം.ടിക്ക് അന്തിമോപചാരമർപ്പിച്ചു. നേരം പുലരും മുമ്പേ തുടങ്ങിയ ജനപ്രവാഹം വൈകീട്ടുവരെ ഇടമുറിയാതെ തുടർന്നു. വീടുമുതൽ കൊട്ടാരം റോഡുവരെ മിക്കസമയവും നീണ്ട വരിയായിരുന്നു. ‘ഭൗതികശരീരം പൊതുദർശനത്തിന് വെച്ച് ആളുകൾക്ക് ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടുണ്ടാക്കരുത്, റോഡുകളിൽ വാഹനഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെടരുത്’ എന്നിങ്ങനെയുള്ള എം.ടിയുടെ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾ ശിരസാവഹിച്ചായിരുന്നു മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക​ളെല്ലാം.

    വൈകീട്ട് 3.20 മുതൽ 3.50വരെ ആളുകളെ നിയന്ത്രിച്ച്, ഭാര്യ സരസ്വതിയും മകൾ അശ്വതിയും അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളും അന്തിമോപചാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ വീട്ടിൽവെച്ചുതന്നെ നിർവഹിച്ചു. ഈ സമയം പുറത്ത് കാത്തുനിന്നവർക്കും അവസാനനോക്ക് കാണാൻ അവസരം നൽകിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ പുഷ്പങ്ങളാൽ അലങ്കരിച്ച ആംബുലൻസിൽ വൈകീട്ട് എം.ടിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം വയനാട് റോഡ് -മാവൂർ റോഡ് വഴി സ്മൃതിപഥത്തിലെത്തിച്ചു. ഇവിടെയും വൻ ജനാവലിയാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്. പൂർണ ഔദ്യോഗിക ബഹുമതികൾക്കുശേഷം സഹോദര പുത്രൻ ടി. സതീശന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് സംസ്കാര ചടങ്ങുകൾ നടന്നത്. പിന്നാലെ 5.23ന് എം.ടിയുടെ ദേഹത്തെ വാതക ശ്മശാനത്തിലെ തീനാളം ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി. തുടർന്ന് സ്മൃതിപഥിൽ മന്ത്രിമാരടക്കം പ​ങ്കെടുത്ത അനുശോചനയോഗവും ചേർന്നു. ഇതോടെ ഏഴര പതിറ്റാണ്ടിലേറെ നീണ്ട സാഹിത്യ പുണ്യം കാലം സാക്ഷിയായുള്ള ചരിത്രമായി മാറി. 

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:M.T Vasudevan nairdemisefuneral
    News Summary - Time is witness... History is witness
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X