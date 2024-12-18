Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 7:05 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 8:22 AM IST

    ഒരു രാഷ്​ട്രം ഒരു തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഗൂ​ഢ​ത​ന്ത്രം

    ഒരു രാഷ്​ട്രം ഒരു തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്: ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രാ​യ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഗൂ​ഢ​ത​ന്ത്രം
    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഏ​കീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും ഭ​ര​ണ​ച്ചെ​ല​വ് കു​റ​ക്കാ​നും ഭ​ര​ണ​സൗ​ക​ര്യം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​വും എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ‘ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം, ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്’ പ​ദ്ധ​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത​ര​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നു കാ​ട്ട​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര സിം​ഹാ​സ​നം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ്...

    തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ഏ​കീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും ഭ​ര​ണ​ച്ചെ​ല​വ് കു​റ​ക്കാ​നും ഭ​ര​ണ​സൗ​ക​ര്യം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​വും എ​ന്ന പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ക​മ്പ​ടി​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 'ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം, ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്' പ​ദ്ധ​തി കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​ത​ര​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ത്യാ​ഘാ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ൽ തു​റ​ന്നു കാ​ട്ട​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര സിം​ഹാ​സ​നം നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​നും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​നു​മാ​ണ് ഈ ​ന​യ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശ​ക്തി ഉ​രു​ത്തി​രി​ഞ്ഞ​ത് പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​വും ദേ​ശീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളു​ടെ വൈ​വി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ൾ യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ട്ടാ​നു​ള്ള മി​ക​ച്ച അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. ലോ​ക്‌​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പു​ക​ളും ന​ട​ത്തു​ക വ​ഴി ദേ​ശീ​യ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ മൂ​ടി​ക്കെ​ട്ടും; പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളും വി​വി​ധ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടും.

    പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​നും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​നും മേ​ൽ ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യം സ്ഥാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു ന​ട​പ​ടി ബ​ഹു​സ്വ​ര ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ലും കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്ന​ല്ല. ഓ​രോ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​നും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​നും അ​ത്ര​ക​ണ്ട് വി​ല​ക​ൽ​പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന. അ​ത് കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട​ണം.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ച​ക്രം ഒ​രു പ​ക്ഷേ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ചെ​ല​വേ​റി​യ​താ​യി​രി​ക്കാം, പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​ത് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യും പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​വും ഉ​റ​പ്പു​വ​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക മാ​ർ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. പ​ല സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ന​ട​ത്തി നി​ല​വി​ൽ​വ​ന്ന നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​ക​ൾ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട് പാ​ർ​ല​മെ​ന്റ് തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന്റെ സ​മ​യ​മാ​കും വ​രെ കാ​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം വ​രു​ന്ന​തും ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്. കൂ​ടാ​തെ, ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ ഭേ​ദ​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​വു​ന്ന ഈ ​നീ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന ഘ​ട​ന​ത​ന്നെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ ഇ​ട​യു​ണ്ട്.

    ബി.​ജെ.​പി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ ത​ത്ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​നും വ​ലി​യ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​യാ​ണ്. ചെ​ല​വ് കു​റ​വെ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ അ​ധി​കാ​ര തി​ക​വ് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​ർ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​രു​ത​ലോ​ടെ​യും ഒ​രു​മ​യോ​ടെ​യും മു​ന്നോ​ട്ട് വ​രേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ കാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ഈ ​പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി മു​ൻ​പ​ന്തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    (ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ലെ ചീ​ഫ് വി​പ്പാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ) 

