Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightപ്രകൃതി ദുരന്തങ്ങൾ;...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 7:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Jan 2025 8:49 AM IST

    പ്രകൃതി ദുരന്തങ്ങൾ; അനുതാപമാണ് വേണ്ടത്, അപഹാസമല്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    പ്രകൃതി ദുരന്തങ്ങൾ; അനുതാപമാണ് വേണ്ടത്, അപഹാസമല്ല
    cancel

    പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക തി​ന്മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ദൈ​വി​ക ശി​ക്ഷ​യാ​ണ​തെ​ന്നൊ​രു അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ജ​ന​ക​മാ​യ ആ​ഖ്യാ​നം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​രാ​റു​ണ്ട്. കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ലെ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ട്ടു​തീ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും അ​താ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​വാ​ചാ​ടോ​പ​ത്തി​ന് ദൈ​വ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ധ്രു​വീ​ക​ര​ണം, അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ, ധാ​ർ​മി​ക നി​സ്സം​ഗ​ത എ​ന്നി​ത്യാ​ദി ദു​ഷ്പ്ര​വ​ണ​ത​ക​ളെ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും. സ്വ​ന്തം സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന...

    പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക തി​ന്മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ദൈ​വി​ക ശി​ക്ഷ​യാ​ണ​തെ​ന്നൊ​രു അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ജ​ന​ക​മാ​യ ആ​ഖ്യാ​നം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നു​വ​രാ​റു​ണ്ട്. കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ലെ സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന കാ​ട്ടു​തീ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും അ​താ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​വാ​ചാ​ടോ​പ​ത്തി​ന് ദൈ​വ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ധ്രു​വീ​ക​ര​ണം, അ​നാ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ൽ, ധാ​ർ​മി​ക നി​സ്സം​ഗ​ത എ​ന്നി​ത്യാ​ദി ദു​ഷ്പ്ര​വ​ണ​ത​ക​ളെ വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യും.

    സ്വ​ന്തം സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ‘പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണം’ ആ​യി ചി​ത്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ സം​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ‘ദൈ​വി​ക ശി​ക്ഷ’​യാ​യി മു​ദ്ര​കു​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു സ​മീ​പ​നം ല​ളി​ത​മാ​യി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ശു​ദ്ധ​കാ​പ​ട്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    പാ​പി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞു​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ശി​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​യ​ല്ല പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ന്ന് വി​വി​ധ മ​ത​പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​മ്മെ ഓ​ർ​മി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ (5:8) ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കു​ന്നു: ‘‘ഒ​രു ജ​ന​ത​യോ​ടു​ള്ള അ​മ​ര്‍ഷം നീ​തി പാ​ലി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ നി​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ക്ക് പ്രേ​ര​ക​മാ​ക​രു​ത്‌. നി​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നീ​തി പാ​ലി​ക്കു​ക. അ​താ​ണ് ധ​ര്‍മ​നി​ഷ്ഠ​യോ​ട് ഏ​റ്റ​വും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ത്കു​ന്ന​ത്‌.’’ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പാ​പി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ദൈ​വി​ക ന്യാ​യ​വി​ധി​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന ധാ​ര​ണ യേ​ശു നി​ര​സി​ച്ചു (ലൂ​ക്കാ 13:1-5). ഹൈ​ന്ദ​വ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ഹിം​സ​ക്കും അ​നു​ക​മ്പ​ക്കും ഊ​ന്ന​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു.

    കാ​ലി​ഫോ​ർ​ണി​യ​യി​ൽ ഈ​യി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ കാ​ട്ടു​തീ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ, മ​സ്ജി​ദു​ക​ൾ, ച​ർ​ച്ചു​ക​ൾ, സി​ന​ഗോ​ഗു​ക​ൾ, ക്ഷേ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ ഒ​രു​പോ​ലെ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മ​ത​മു​ള്ള​വ​രെ​യും അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​വ​രെ​യും, സ​മ്പ​ന്ന​രെ​യും ദ​രി​ദ്ര​രെ​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം വി​വേ​ച​ന​ര​ഹി​ത​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഇ​ത്ത​രം ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ദൈ​വി​ക കോ​പ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഫ​ല​മ​ല്ല; മ​റി​ച്ച്, സ്വാ​ഭാ​വി​ക പ്ര​ക്രി​യ​ക​ളു​ടെ ഫ​ല​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​ക്തം. പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​രാ​യ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ​തി​വാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു മാ​ന​സി​കാ​വ​സ്ഥ വെ​ച്ചു​പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ത്ര​മാ​ത്രം അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​വും അ​പ​ക്വ​വു​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ചി​ന്തി​ച്ചു​നോ​ക്കൂ.

    മ​ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ വം​ശ​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യോ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ല​ല്ല പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​വ ഭൗ​തി​ക​വും പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​വു​മാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രു​ടെ ചെ​യ്തി​ക​ളാ​ൽ അ​വ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വ​ഷ​ളാ​കു​ന്നു. വ​ന​ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണം, മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണം, അ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ത​മാ​യ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വ്യ​തി​യാ​നം ലോ​ക​മെ​മ്പാ​ടു​മു​ള്ള ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തീ​വ്ര​ത വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ള​പ്പൊ​ക്കം, വ​ര​ൾ​ച്ച, ചു​ഴ​ലി​ക്കാ​റ്റ് എ​ന്നി​വ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ലാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്തം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​ണ്.

    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​യോ​ടു​ള്ള മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രാ​ശി​യു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കാ​നും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​മാ​യി പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളെ കാ​ണ​ണം. സം​സ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം, മ​ത​പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഭൂ​മി​യു​ടെ പ​രി​പാ​ല​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഊ​ന്ന​ൽ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. ഭാ​വി​ത​ല​മു​റ​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഗ്ര​ഹ​ത്തെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​മാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് ഓ​ർ​മ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​ള​യ​മോ ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലോ ഒ​ഡി​ഷ​യി​ലെ ചു​ഴ​ലി​ക്കാ​റ്റോ ബാ​ധി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കു വേ​ണ്ടി അ​വ​രു​ടെ മ​ത- സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക- രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്കാ​തെ​യാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ൾ ഐ​ക്യ​ദാ​ർ​ഢ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും സ​ഹാ​യ​മെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ കൈ​കോ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും. പാ​ലി​സാ​ഡ്സി​ലാ​വ​ട്ടെ, ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ലാ​വ​ട്ടെ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​രെ​ല്ലാം അ​നു​താ​പ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​വ​കാ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ്. എ​ല്ലാ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടും ഇ​തേ അ​നു​ക​മ്പ പു​ല​ർ​ത്ത​ണം. ഗ​സ്സ പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ ദു​രി​ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​ഹീ​ന ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​യ മ​ർ​ദ​ക​ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, കാ​ട്ടു​തീ ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും പാ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി​ക അ​വ​ഗ​ണ​ന വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദ​ത്ത ച​ക്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്. ആ​ഗോ​ള അ​സ​മ​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള നി​രാ​ശ​യും അ​മ​ർ​ഷ​വു​മൊ​ന്നും മ​റ്റൊ​രാ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​​ന്തോ​ഷി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണ​മ​ല്ല. പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​നി​ർ​മി​ത ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​വും സ​ഹാ​നു​ഭൂ​തി​യും ക​രു​ണ​യു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മാ​നു​ഷി​ക ഗു​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ക​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​റ​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക.

    (കാ​ന​ഡ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന നി​യ​മ​ജ്ഞ​നും അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളി​ലെ നിയമ പ്ര​ഫ​സ​റു​മാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:California Firenatural disasters
    News Summary - natural disasters
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X