    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 8 March 2025 6:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 March 2025 8:41 AM IST

    മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം: സ്ത്രീ​ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ

    സ്ത്രീ​ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണം സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് എ​ഴു​തു​ക​യും പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​പോ​ലും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ വ​ഴി​യി​ലെ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക ഘ​ട​ക​മാ​യ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം. മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ ക്ഷേ​മം ഒ​രു വ്യ​ക്തി​ഗ​ത പ്ര​ശ്ന​മ​ല്ല; മ​റി​ച്ച്, ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​നം​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യി​ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു​വ​രു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം. ഈ ​അ​വ​ഗ​ണ​ന ബോ​ധ​പൂ​ർ​വ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ തു​ല്യ​ത​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ...

    പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​രു​മാ​യി താ​ര​ത​മ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ, സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജീ​വ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യ, ഹോ​ർ​മോ​ൺ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​വു​മാ​യ ചി​ല വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​ക​ളും നേ​രി​ടേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്നു. ഇ​തി​നു പു​റ​മെ​യാ​ണ് ലിം​ഗ​പ​ദ​വി അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യു​ള്ള വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ആ​ധി​ക്യ​വും. ഈ ​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ത്തെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നൊ​പ്പം ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ൽ നീ​തി​പൂ​ർ​വ​ക​മാ​യ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്തം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു ത​ട​സ്സ​വും സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്നു.


    ഹോ​ർ​മോ​ൺ അ​സ​ന്തു​ലി​താ​വ​സ്ഥ​യും മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​വും

    സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഹോ​ർ​മോ​ൺ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ മൂ​ഡ് സ്വി​ങ് അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വം, ഗ​ർ​ഭ​ധാ​ര​ണ​കാ​ലം, പ്ര​സ​വാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ഘ​ട്ടം, ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വ​വി​രാ​മം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഇ​ത് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​കു​ന്നു. പ്രീ​മെ​ൻ​സ്ട്രു​വ​ൽ ഡി​സ്ഫോ​റി​ക് ഡി​സോ​ർ​ഡ​ർ (PMDD) പോ​ലു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ൾ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ത്തെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കും​വി​ധം ബാ​ധി​ക്കാം. പ്ര​സ​വാ​ന​ന്ത​ര വി​ഷാ​ദം (Postpartum Depression) സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളി​ൽ ദുഃ​ഖം, ഉ​ത്ക​ണ്ഠ, ക്ഷീ​ണം എ​ന്നി​വ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും കു​ഞ്ഞി​നോ​ടു​ള്ള വൈ​കാ​രി​ക​ബ​ന്ധം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ട് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. അ​തു​പോ​ലെ, ആ​ർ​ത്ത​വ​വി​രാ​മ കാ​ല​ത്തെ ഹോ​ർ​മോ​ൺ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​മൂ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന മൂ​ഡ് സ്വി​ങ്സ്, ക്ഷീ​ണം, മാ​ന​സി​ക സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദം എ​ന്നി​വ സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വി​ത ഗു​ണ​നി​ല​വാ​ര​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​കൂ​ല​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​തൊ​ന്നും മ​ല​യാ​ളി വീ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ട്ടും​ത​ന്നെ ഗൗ​ര​വ​മാ​യി പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടാ​റി​ല്ല. പ​ക​രം അ​ശ്ര​ദ്ധ, അ​ല​സ​ത, ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഒ​ളി​ച്ചോ​ട്ടം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കു​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചു​മ​ത്തി കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദം ചെ​ലു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​ണ് പ​തി​വ്.

    ലിം​ഗ​വി​വേ​ച​ന​വും സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​വും

    തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പൊ​തു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന രം​ഗ​ത്തും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ കൊ​ടി​യ വി​വേ​ച​ന​മാ​ണ് നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ജോ​ലി​സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ ശ​മ്പ​ള​വും പ​രി​മി​ത​മാ​യ തൊ​ഴി​ൽ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​ണ് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ന​ന്ദി​യോ വേ​ത​ന​മോ അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മോ ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ത്ത വീ​ട്ടു ജോ​ലി ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ചു കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കാ​ൻ ഇ​ര​ട്ടി അ​ധ്വാ​ന​മാ​ണ് സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ലും സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ലും അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന വി​വേ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലു​ക​ളും അ​വ​രെ ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന മാ​ന​സി​ക സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ആ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കും ന​യി​ച്ചേ​ക്കാം. ഈ ​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മൂ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന പ്ര​ശ്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​രു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വു​ക​ളെ ത​ക​ർ​ക്കു​ക​യോ അ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്യും. വ്യ​ക്തി-​പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യി ഇ​ട​പെ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള മി​ക​വി​നെ​യും അ​ത് പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും.


    എ​ന്താ​ണ് പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മാ​ർ​ഗം?

    സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളു​ടെ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യം അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ൾ, അ​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ ആ​ത്മ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​ത്തെ​യും, തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ക​ഴി​വി​നെ​യും, ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​ക്ഷ​മ​ത​യെ​യും ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു. നി​യ​മ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ഉ​ന്ന​ത വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളെ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ൽ-​സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ തു​ല്യ​മാ​യ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തെ​യും അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ക്കും. ഈ ​സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ സ്ത്രീ ​സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​തി​നാ​യി സു​സ്ഥി​ര​വും, ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മാ​യ ക​ർ​മ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്ക​ണം. സ്ത്രീ ​സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ സ്ത്രീ​ശാ​ക്തീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ കാ​ത​ലാ​ണെ​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യു​ക.

    (തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ഗ​വ. മാ​ന​സി​കാ​രോ​ഗ്യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക്ക​ൽ സൈ​ക്കോ​ള​ജി​സ്റ്റാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

