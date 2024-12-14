Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_right...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 1:39 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    ആ​യു​ധ​ക്ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ പി​ന്നാ​മ്പു​റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ആ​യു​ധ​ക്ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ പി​ന്നാ​മ്പു​റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    cancel

    റോ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​പ​ണ​നം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം​സു​മാ​യി ഒ​രു പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത ക​രാ​ർ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലെ ഡീ​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ക​മ്പ​നി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് ഒ​രു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം ആ ​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​തു​മി​ല്ല. അ​തി​നു ര​ണ്ടു​നാ​ൾ മു​മ്പ്​ ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം​സ് യു.​കെ ഒ​രു പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​റ​ക്കി....

    റോ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​പ​ണ​നം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം​സു​മാ​യി ഒ​രു പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത ക​രാ​ർ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​ർ​മ​നി​യി​ലെ ഡീ​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ക​മ്പ​നി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് ഒ​രു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യം ആ ​പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​തു​മി​ല്ല.

    അ​തി​നു ര​ണ്ടു​നാ​ൾ മു​മ്പ്​ ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പു​തി​യ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ർ​ണാ​യ​ക അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം​സ് യു.​കെ ഒ​രു പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​റ​ക്കി. ‘‘ഉ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​തീ​വ കൃ​ത്യ​ത​യോ​ടെ തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​നും’’ ‘‘യു.​കെ​യി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ജോ​ലി​ക​ൾ’’ ന​ട​ത്താ​നും ഈ ​ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൈ​നി​ക​ർ​ക്ക് എ​പ്ര​കാ​രം സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​വും എ​ന്ന​തി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും ആ ​പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​ക്കി.

    എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റം​സ് യു.​കെ ഒ​രു ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് സം​രം​ഭ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന അ​നു​മാ​നം സ​ത്യ​സ​ന്ധ​മ​ല്ല. അ​ത് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് സി​സ്റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​നു​ബ​ന്ധ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​ണ് - പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ആ ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന വ​സ്തു​ത ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷം നീ​ണ്ട വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യും ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ ല​ബ​നാ​നു നേ​രെ ബോം​ബാ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ട​യി​ലും യൂ​റോ​പ്പും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ര​ക്ത​പ​ങ്കി​ല​മാ​യ ആ​യു​ധ​ക്ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം മു​ട​ക്ക​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ബ്രി​ട്ട​നും മ​റ്റ് ചി​ല പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ആ​യു​ധ ക​യ​റ്റു​മ​തി​യി​ൽ കു​റ​വു​വ​രു​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​യു​ധ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​റ​ക്കു​മ​തി​യും നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ണ്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ന​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​ലി​നും അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നും വേ​ണ്ട ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴെ​ല്ലാം ഇ​തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് രീ​തി.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​ത് യൂ​റോ​പ്പാ​ണ്. റ​ഷ്യ​യു​ടെ യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ത്തി​നു പി​ന്നാ​ലെ കു​തി​ച്ചു​യ​ർ​ന്ന യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സൈ​നി​ക ബ​ജ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ര​മാ​വ​ധി പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് ക​മ്പ​നി.

    ‘‘റ​ഷ്യ-​യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ യു​ദ്ധം പോ​ലെ​യു​ള്ള സ​മീ​പ​കാ​ല സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ’ ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ളും ചു​റ്റി​ത്തി​രി​ഞ്ഞ് ന​ട​ന്ന് ല​ക്ഷ്യം സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധോ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​ക്ഷ​മ​ത​യോ​ടെ കൃ​ത്യ​നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണം പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും പ​ര​മ്പ​രാ​ഗ​ത രീ​തി​ക​ളേ​ക്കാ​ൾ ചെ​ല​വ് കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണി​തെ’’​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ ആ​യു​ധ​ക്ക​ച്ച​വ​ട​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ വി​പ​ണ​ന​ത​ന്ത്രം കാ​ണാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കും.

    മ​റ്റൊ​രു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​യു​ധ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യ റാ​ഫേ​ൽ, യു​ക്രെ​യ്ൻ യു​ദ്ധം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ശേ​ഷം നാ​റ്റോ​യി​ൽ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന ഫി​ൻ​ല​ൻ​ഡി​ന് മി​സൈ​ൽ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ സം​വി​ധാ​നം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ ​ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന വാ​ദ​ത്തോ​ടെ റാ​ഫേ​ൽ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടി​നെ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു ഫി​ന്നി​ഷ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് അ​ല​ക്‌​സാ​ണ്ട​ർ സ്റ്റ​ബ്.

    പോ​ള​ണ്ട്, നെ​ത​ർ​ല​ൻ​ഡ്‌​സ്, സ്പെ​യി​ൻ എ​ന്നീ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ 12 മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ റാ​ഫേ​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മി​സൈ​ലു​ക​ളോ മി​സൈ​ൽ ലോ​ഞ്ച​റു​ക​ളോ വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ക​രാ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​പ്പു​വെ​ച്ചു. ചെ​റു​കി​ട ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​യു​ധ നി​ർ​മാ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പോ​ലും കു​റെ ക​രാ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ളെ വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ചി​ടാ​ൻ നി​ർ​മി​ത ബു​ദ്ധി​യ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ദ്യ പ്ര​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ന്ന സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഷൂ​ട്ട​ർ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച പു​തി​യ റൈ​ഫി​ൾ സ്കോ​പ്പു​ക​ൾ (ഉ​ന്നം വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​വി​നെ ഫോ​ക്ക​സ് ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭാ​ഗം) ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ന് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​താ​യി മാ​ർ​ച്ചി​ൽ ബി.​ബി.​സി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഷൂ​ട്ട​ർ എ​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​രു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​നേ​രെ ഉ​ന്നം പി​ടി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഈ ​ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നു​മു​ള്ള വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ ബി.​ബി.​സി മ​റ​ച്ചു​പി​ടി​ച്ചു.

    ഗ​സ്സ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച പു​തി​യ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക​വി​ദ്യ​യി​ൽ റൂ​സ്റ്റ​ർ എ​ന്ന ഹൈ​ബ്രി​ഡ് റോ​ബോ​ട്ടി​ക് ഡ്രോ​ണും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. നാ​റ്റോ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​നും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നും 50ല​ധി​കം റോ​ബോ​ട്ടി​ക് സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​റ്റ​ഴി​ച്ചെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റൂ​സ്റ്റ​റി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച റോ​ബോ​ട്ടി​ക്ക​ൻ എ​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​പ​നം അ​വ​കാ​ശ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ബി​ന്യ​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്റെ​യും സ​ഹ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ​യും ര​ക്ത​ക്കൊ​തി ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ ത​ക​ർ​ത്തു​വെ​ന്ന് നി​സ്സം​ശ​യം പ​റ​യാം.

    ഈ ​സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ത​ക​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ആ​യു​ധ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ൾ ത​ടി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ഴു​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഡി​മാ​ൻ​ഡ്​ റെ​ക്കോ​ഡ് ത​ല​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​യാ​ണ് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്. 21 ബി​ല്യ​ൺ ഡോ​ള​റി​ല​ധി​കം മൂ​ല്യ​മു​ള്ള ഓ​ർ​ഡ​റു​ക​ളാ​ണ് എ​ൽ​ബി​റ്റ് നി​ല​വി​ൽ കൊ​ടു​ത്തു​തീ​ർ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള​ത്. വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ലാ​ഭം കൊ​യ്യു​ന്ന സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​യു​ധം വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ പു​ര​സ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്, അ​വ​ർ അ​തി​നു സ​മാ​ധാ​നം പ​റ​യേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.


    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Marketing of rocketMunitionsArms trade
    News Summary - Marketing of rocket munitions
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick