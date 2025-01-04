Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    4 Jan 2025 6:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Jan 2025 6:39 AM IST

    കേരളം ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കരളാണ്; ശത്രുരാജ്യമല്ല

    ‘‘കേ​ര​ളം ഒ​രു മി​നി പാ​കി​സ്താ​നാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം ഭീ​ക​ര​രാ​ണ്. ഭീ​ക​ര​രു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​കൊ​ണ്ട് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം എം.​പി​മാ​ർ ആ​കു​ന്ന​ത്’’ -മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മ​ന്ത്രി നി​തേ​ഷ് റാ​ണെ ഒ​രു പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ച​താ​ണി​ത്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഐ​ക്യ​വും അ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ​ത​യും കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ടും പ്രീ​ണ​ന​മോ വി​വേ​ച​ന​മോ കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​മോ പ​ക​യോ...

    ‘‘കേ​ര​ളം ഒ​രു മി​നി പാ​കി​സ്താ​നാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം ഭീ​ക​ര​രാ​ണ്. ഭീ​ക​ര​രു​ടെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​കൊ​ണ്ട് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ​ല്ലാം എം.​പി​മാ​ർ ആ​കു​ന്ന​ത്’’ -മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര മ​ന്ത്രി നി​തേ​ഷ് റാ​ണെ ഒ​രു പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ച​താ​ണി​ത്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഐ​ക്യ​വും അ​ഖ​ണ്ഡ​ത​യും കാ​ത്തു​സൂ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തോ​ടും പ്രീ​ണ​ന​മോ വി​വേ​ച​ന​മോ കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ക​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​മോ പ​ക​യോ വെ​ച്ചു​പു​ല​ർ​ത്തു​ക​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​തൊ​ട്ട് സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളാ​ണി​ദ്ദേ​ഹം. സ​ത്യ​പ്ര​തി​ജ്ഞ ലം​ഘ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ മ​ന്ത്രി ഇ​തു​വ​രെ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശം പി​ൻ​വ​ലി​ക്കു​ക​യോ മാ​പ്പ് പ​റ​യു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, പ്ര​തി​പ​ക്ഷ ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് വ​സ്തു​ത​പ​ര​മാ​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ൽ​പോ​ലും എം.​പി, എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള​ട​ക്കം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് നാ​മെ​ത്ര ക​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. 17ാം ലോ​ക്സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ക്ക് എം.​പി സ്ഥാ​നം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശം ത​ല​നാ​രി​ഴ​കീ​റി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച് അ​ണു​മ​ണി​യ​ള​വി​ൽ കു​റ്റം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യാ​ണ്! എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ അ​നു​കൂ​ലി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ ഭാ​ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു പോ​ലും ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട പ​രി​ര​ക്ഷ​യു​ണ്ട്.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തോ​ട് സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള വെ​റു​പ്പും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​വും ഇ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ​യും തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​ത​ല്ല. രാ​ജ്യ​മൊ​ട്ടു​ക്ക് വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ വി​ഷ​ച്ചെ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട്ടു മു​ള​പ്പി​ച്ച് അ​വ​യി​ലെ വി​ഷ​ക്കാ​യ​ക​ൾ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ തീ​റ്റി​ച്ച് മ​താ​ന്ധ​രാ​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴും കേ​ര​ള മ​ണ്ണ് അ​വ​യെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​യാ​റാ​യി​ല്ല. വി​ദ്യ​ക​ൾ മാ​റി​മാ​റി പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും തി​ര​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള​ത്തോ​ട് ഇ​ക്കൂ​ട്ട​ർ​ക്ക് ശ​ത്രു​ത വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടേ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളും ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളും ശ​ത്രു​രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തോ​ട് പെ​രു​മാ​റു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ർ​ഹ​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഹി​തം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കാ​തെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​മാ​യി ശ്വാ​സം മു​ട്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും ചൂ​ര​ൽ​മ​ല -മു​ണ്ട​ക്കൈ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ബാ​ധി​ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ശ്വാ​സം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഈ ​പ​ക​പോ​ക്ക​ലി​ന്റെ തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ്. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന​യ​ച്ച ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​റി​ന്റെ ചെ​ല​വു​കാ​ശ് പോ​ലും തി​രി​ച്ചു​ചോ​ദി​ച്ച കേ​ന്ദ്ര ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ബാ​ധി​ത പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​തി​ന്റെ ചെ​ല​വു​കൂ​ടി കേ​ര​ളം വ​ഹി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​ട്ടാ​ലും അ​തി​ശ​യി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ല!

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്ന മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മൂ​ല്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​ക്കും എ​തി​രാ​യ പ​ര​മ​ത​വി​ദ്വേ​ഷം വി​ള​മ്പ​ലും ഇ​ത​ര മ​ത​സ്ഥ​രെ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്ക​ലും ആ​രാ​ധ​നാ​ല​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക​ലും വ​ക​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​ക്കാ​ത്ത​തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലാ​ണ് ന​മ്മ​ൾ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ​ർ ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം സ​ഹി​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​രു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന് തെ​ല്ല് അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ത്തോ​ടെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ പ​റ​യ​ണം. വി​ഷ-​വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളെ ചെ​റു​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യ​ത്തെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ക വ​ഴി മ​നു​ഷ്യ ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ര​ൾ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന ദൗ​ത്യ​മാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​വും മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ളും ചെ​യ്തു​കൊ​ണ്ടി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​പി​ൽ മ​ത​ത്തി​നും ജാ​തി​ക്കു​മ​പ്പു​റം മ​നു​ഷ്യ​ത്വ​ത്തെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യാ​ക്കി നീ​ങ്ങ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം പ​ഠി​പ്പി​ച്ച ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ ഗു​രു​വും മ​മ്പു​റം ത​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​യ്യ​ൻ​കാ​ളി​യും ചാ​വ​റ​യ​ച്ച​നു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​ഹാ​ര​ഥ​ന്മാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ക​ർ​ന്നു​കി​ട്ടി​യ നേ​രും നെ​റി​വു​മാ​ണ് ന​മ്മു​ടേ​ത്.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ അ​പ​കീ​ർ​ത്തി​ക​ര​മാ​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ മ​ണ്ണൊ​രു​ക്കി​യ​തി​ൽ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നും പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യാ​തെ വ​യ്യ. അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​യാ​യി പ​ല സി.​പി.​എം നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ​യും പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സം​ഘ്പ​രി​വാ​ർ ശൈ​ലി​യാ​ണ്. വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക ഗാ​ന്ധി​യും വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​ത് മു​സ്‍ലിം വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ തീ​വ്ര​വാ​ദ ശ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ വോ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് മു​മ്പ് പ്ര​സം​ഗി​ച്ച പാ​ർ​ട്ടി പോ​ളി​റ്റ് ബ്യൂ​റോ അം​ഗം എ. ​വി​ജ​യ​രാ​ഘ​വ​നെ ത​ള്ളാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല, ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​യെ​യും എ​സ്.​ഡി.​പി.​ഐ​യെ​യു​മാ​ണ് ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ച്ച​ത് എ​ന്നു പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​തി​ലു​മ​ർ​ഥ​മി​ല്ല. രാ​ഹു​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ​യും പ്രി​യ​ങ്ക​യു​ടെ​യു​മെ​ല്ലാം ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം​ത​ന്നെ നാ​ലു​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​ക​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സി.​പി.​എം ആ​രോ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​ല്ലാം​കൂ​ടി അ​വ​രു​ടെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ര​ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം വോ​ട്ടി​ല്ല. അ​പ്പോ​ൾ പി​ന്നെ മു​സ്‍ലിം സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ത്തെ​യ​ല്ല ല​ക്ഷ്യം​വെ​ച്ച​ത് എ​ന്നു പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ എ​ന്തു യു​ക്തി​യാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്? ഗാ​ന്ധി​വ​ധ​വും ബാ​ബ​രി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ധ്വം​സ​ന​വും ഗു​ജ​റാ​ത്ത് വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യു​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള വി​ധ്വം​സ​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി ന്യൂ​ന​പ​ക്ഷ സ​മു​ദാ​യ സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളെ സ​മീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ലൂ​ടെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി എ​ന്താ​ണ് ല​ക്ഷ്യം​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഈ ​സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ച​ങ്ങാ​ത്തം കൂ​ടു​ക​യും വോ​ട്ട് വാ​ങ്ങു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഭീ​ക​ര​ത ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​വി​ടെ​നി​ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യി എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​നു​കൂ​ടി ഉ​ത്ത​രം ന​ൽ​കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    കേ​വ​ലം വോ​ട്ട്ബാ​ങ്ക് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ടി കേ​ര​ളീ​യ പൊ​തു​ബോ​ധ​ത്തെ​യും മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തെ​യും വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​മാ​യി മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ഴി​മ​രു​ന്നി​ടു​ക​യാ​ണ് ചെ​യ്ത​തെ​ന്ന യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. മെ​ക് 7 വ്യാ​യാ​മ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പി. ​മോ​ഹ​ന​ൻ മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യും ഇ​തി​നോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ത്ത് വാ​യി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. മു​സ്‍ലിം സ​മൂ​ഹം പൊ​തു​വെ അ​ത​തു കാ​ല​ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യം നോ​ക്കി, മ​ത​നി​ര​പേ​ക്ഷ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ത​കും വി​ധ​മാ​ണ് നി​ല​പാ​ടെ​ടു​ക്കാ​റ്. അ​ത് അ​നു​കൂ​ല​മ​ല്ലാ​താ​കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ആ​ക്ഷേ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യും പൈ​ശാ​ചി​ക​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് ഒ​ട്ടും ന​ന്ന​ല്ല. ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ത​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് കൊ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തെ​യൊ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്കം വി​ഴു​ങ്ങാ​ൻ വാ​പി​ള​ർ​ത്തി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ വേ​താ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ഇ​നി​യും തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ന്നീ​ട് വി​ല​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധി​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യ​ട​ക്കം രം​ഗ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യി​ട്ടും ഫ​ല​മു​ണ്ടാ​യെ​ന്ന് വ​രി​ല്ല.

