Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട്...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sep 2024 3:00 AM GMT

    ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ​മ​രം; ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് 85 വ​യ​സ്സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ​മ​രം; ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന് 85 വ​യ​സ്സ്
    cancel

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഐ​തി​ഹാ​സി​ക​മാ​യ ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​നും പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നും 85 വ​ർ​ഷം തി​ക​യു​ക​യാ​ണി​ന്ന്. മ​ല​ഞ്ച​ര​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ള​നി​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പൊ​ന്മു​ടി​യു​ടെ താ​ഴ്വാ​ര​ത്തെ പെ​രി​ങ്ങ​മ്മ​ല മു​ത​ൽ വാ​മ​ന​പു​രം വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് തി​ങ്ങി​പ്പാ​ർ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രും ക​ർ​ഷ​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളും കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ന്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച് വി​റ്റും വാ​ങ്ങി​യു​മാ​ണ് ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. 1936ൽ ​സ​ർ സി.​പി രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ...

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ഐ​തി​ഹാ​സി​ക​മാ​യ ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​നും പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​നും 85 വ​ർ​ഷം തി​ക​യു​ക​യാ​ണി​ന്ന്. മ​ല​ഞ്ച​ര​ക്കു​ക​ളു​ടെ വി​ള​നി​ല​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പൊ​ന്മു​ടി​യു​ടെ താ​ഴ്വാ​ര​ത്തെ പെ​രി​ങ്ങ​മ്മ​ല മു​ത​ൽ വാ​മ​ന​പു​രം വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് അ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് തി​ങ്ങി​പ്പാ​ർ​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രും ക​ർ​ഷ​ക തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളും കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക ഉ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ന്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ച് വി​റ്റും വാ​ങ്ങി​യു​മാ​ണ് ജീ​വി​തം ന​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. 1936ൽ ​സ​ർ സി.​പി രാ​മ​സ്വാ​മി തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ ദി​വാ​നാ​യി സ്ഥാ​ന​മേ​റ്റ​തോ​ടെ നി​കു​തി ഘ​ട​ന​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ഭ​ര​ണ പ​രി​ഷ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നു. ച​ന്ത​ക​ളി​ൽ സാ​ധ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന് അ​മി​ത നി​കു​തി​യാ​യി. അ​മി​ത നി​കു​തി ന​ൽ​കാ​ൻ വി​സ​മ്മ​തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ​യും ഗു​ണ്ട​ക​ളെ​യും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തും ക​ള്ള​ക്കേ​സു​ക​ൾ എ​ടു​ത്ത് ലോ​ക്ക​പ്പി​ല​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും പ​തി​വാ​യി.

    1938 ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 23ന് ​തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ സ്റ്റേ​റ്റ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രെ​യും അ​ണി​നി​ര​ത്തി പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ സ​മ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കാ​ൻ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ചു. ഭ​ര​ത​ന്നൂ​ർ, പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട്, ക​ല്ല​റ മി​തൃ​മ്മ​ല, മു​തു​വി​ള അ​രു​വി​പ്പു​റം, ചെ​റു​വാ​ളം ന​ന്ദി​യോ​ട് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ര​ഹ​സ്യ യോ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​മി​ത​മാ​യ ച​ന്ത​പ്പി​രി​വി​നെ ചെ​റു​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​മ​ര പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​ലോ​ചി​ച്ചു. അ​യ​ൽ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​മാ​യ ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ലി​ലും സ​മ​രം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    1938 സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ 29ന് ​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ട​യ്ക്ക​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു തീ​യി​ട്ടു. മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ൽ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​​പ്പെ​ട്ട പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് ഭീ​ക​രാ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും സ​മ​ര പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ഈ ​സ​മ​യം ക​ല്ല​റ​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ കൊ​ച്ച​പ്പി​പി​ള്ള എ​ന്ന യു​വാ​വി​നെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത് പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. ക്ഷു​ഭി​ത​രാ​യ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ ക​ല്ല​റ​യി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും കൊ​ച്ച​പ്പി പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ മോ​ച​നം സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മ​ത​നാ​യ പ​ട്ടാ​ളം കൃ​ഷ്ണ​നെ നി​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ് മൃ​ത​പ്രാ​യ​നാ​യ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ലാ​ണ് കൊ​ച്ച​പ്പി പി​ള്ള​യെ​ന്ന​റി​ഞ്ഞ ജ​നം മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം മു​ഴ​ക്കി ക​ല്ലും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​ർ​ച്ച് ചെ​യ്തു.

    സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഇ​ര​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റി ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പി​ന് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ചെ​റു​വാ​ളം കൊ​ച്ചു നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ ആ​ചാ​രി​യും പ്ലാ​ങ്കി​ഴി​ൽ കൃ​ഷ്ണ​പി​ള്ള​യും പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്റെ വെ​ടി​യേ​റ്റ് മ​രി​ച്ചു​വീ​ണു. മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റു​ക​ൾ നീ​ണ്ടു​നി​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സു​കാ​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സ​മ​ര​ക്കാ​രെ ത​ട​വ​റ​യി​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചു കൊ​ല്ലാ​ക്കൊ​ല ന​ട​ത്തി. പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് സി.​പി​യു​ടെ പ​ട്ടാ​ള​വും പൊ​ലീ​സും ഭീ​ക​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു. പ​ത്മ​നാ​ഭ​പി​ള്ള എ​ന്ന സ​മ​ര നേ​താ​വ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന് പി​ടി​കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​തെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്തു. ചി​ല​ർ ജ​യി​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ കൊ​ടി​യ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേ​റ്റ് അ​കാ​ല​മൃ​ത്യു​വി​നി​ര​യാ​യി. പ​ട്ടാ​ളം കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, കൊ​ച്ച​പ്പി പി​ള്ള എ​ന്നി​വ​രെ കു​റ്റ​വാ​ളി​ക​ളെ​ന്ന് വി​ധി​ച്ച് തി​രു​വി​താം​കൂ​ർ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം തൂ​ക്കി​ലേ​റ്റി. പോ​രാ​ളി ജ​മാ​ൽ ല​ബ്ബാ, എ​ൻ. ചെ​ല്ല​പ്പ​ൻ വൈ​ദ്യ​ൻ (എ​ൻ.​സി വൈ​ദ്യ​ൻ) തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ്രാ​യ​ക്കു​റ​വി​ന്റെ ആ​നു​കൂ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ൽ തൂ​ക്കു​മ​രം ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി ക​ഠി​ന ശി​ക്ഷ​യും വി​ധി​ച്ചു.

    എ​ൻ.​സി വൈ​ദ്യ​ൻ പി​ന്നീ​ട് ക​ല്ല​റ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​കാ​ല പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി. പോ​രാ​ളി​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പി​ൽ​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് ക​ർ​ഷ​ക പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടേ​യും ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ​യും നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി മാ​റി​യ​ത് മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ഇ​ട​തു​പ​ക്ഷ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഏ​റെ ഗു​ണ​ക​ര​മാ​യി.

    ക​ല്ല​റ പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ സ​മ​ര​ത്തി​ന് യോ​ജി​ച്ച സ്മാ​ര​കം നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​നും സ​മ​ര​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സ്കൂ​ൾ പാ​ഠ്യ​പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന ആ​വ​ശ്യ​വും പു​തു​ത​ല​മു​റ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​യ​രു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. വി​പ്ല​വ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ങ്ങോ​ട് പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ന്റെ പ​ഴ​യ ഔ​ട്ട് പോ​സ്റ്റ് കെ​ട്ടി​ട​വും പ​ഴ​യ മു​ദ്ര​ക​ളും വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള മ​റ്റ് അ​ട​യാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളും സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് പു​രാ​വ​സ്തു വ​കു​പ്പി​നോ​ട് നേ​രി​ട്ടും നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭ​യി​ലും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ലും കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് 100 വ​ർ​ഷം പ​ഴ​ക്ക​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ത സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​ണ് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ​കു​പ്പ് മു​ഖാ​ന്ത​ര​വും ത​ദ്ദേ​ശ സ്വ​യം​ഭ​ര​ണ വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കീ​ഴി​ലും പൈ​തൃ​ക സ്മാ​ര​ക​മാ​ക്കി നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്താ​ൻ വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തു​ട​രു​ക​ത​ന്നെ ചെ​യ്യും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kallara-Pangode Struggle
    News Summary - Kallara-Pangode Struggle
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick