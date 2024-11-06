Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 12:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Nov 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    നിരപരാധികളുടെ രക്തം കൊണ്ട്​ വിജയം തേടു​മ്പോൾ

    നിരപരാധികളുടെ രക്തം കൊണ്ട്​ വിജയം തേടു​മ്പോൾ
    ഒരു വർഷക്കാലം ഗസ്സയിൽ നാൽപതിനായിരത്തിലേറെ മനുഷ്യരെ കശാപ്പ് ചെയ്തശേഷം, ഇപ്പോൾ കുരുതിക്കളം ലബനാനിലേക്കുകൂടി വ്യാപിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. മനുഷ്യാവകാശ സംഘടനകളുടെ അപേക്ഷകളും ഐക്യരാഷ്ട്രസഭയുടെ താക്കീതുകളും പുച്ഛത്തോടെ അവഗണിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് നരഹത്യ തുടരുന്ന ഇസ്രായേൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്ന കശാപ്പുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾ പലതും അന്താരാഷ്ട്രതലത്തിൽ നിരോധിച്ചവയാണ്​. ഗസ്സയിലെ ജനസംഖ്യയിൽ ഏഴുശതമാനം തദ്ദേശവാസികൾ രക്തസാക്ഷികളായിരിക്കുന്നു. അതിന്റെ എത്രയോ ഇരട്ടി അംഗഭംഗം വന്നും ശരീരവൈകല്യം ബാധിച്ചും ആശുപത്രികളിലും ആതുരാലയങ്ങളിലും കഴിയുകയാണ്. 2023-24 വർഷത്തെ വംശനാശകാലം എന്നു വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുന്നവരുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, നെതന്യാഹുവിനോട് ‘ഇതൊന്നു നിർത്തൂ’ എന്നുപറയാൻ ചങ്കൂറ്റമുള്ള ലോകനേതാക്കൾ കുറവ്​.

    അമേരിക്കയും ബ്രിട്ടനും ഫ്രാൻസും ജർമനിയും പലരൂപത്തിൽ ഇസ്രായേലിനെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. യഥാർഥത്തിൽ, കഴിഞ്ഞ എഴുപത് വർഷമായി തുടർന്നുപോരുന്ന അതിക്രമങ്ങൾപോലെ ഈ കൂട്ടക്കൊലയും വിസ്മൃതിയിലാഴുമെന്ന പ്രതീക്ഷയാണ് അവരെ മുന്നോട്ടു നയിക്കുന്നത്!

    നെതന്യാഹുവും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ സന്തത സഹചാരിയായ ധനകാര്യമന്ത്രി ബെസാലെൽ സ്മോറ്റ്റിച്ചും പങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന പരിപാടികളിൽ സ്റ്റേജിന് പിന്നിൽ എപ്പോഴും ഒരു ‘വിശാല ഇസ്രായേലി’ന്റെ ഭൂപടം കാണാം. സ്മോറ്റ്റിച്ച് കുറച്ചുമുമ്പ് ഒരു ടി.വി ഇൻറർവ്യൂവിൽ ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ അതിർത്തി ഡമാസ്കസ് വരെയാണെന്നുവരെ വീമ്പിളക്കി. ഇതു ശക്തമായ പ്രതിഷേധങ്ങൾ വിളിച്ചുവരുത്തി. പിന്നീട് ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ അതിർത്തിയെക്കുറിച്ചു ചോദിച്ചപ്പോൾ അത് മധ്യധരണ്യാഴിമുതൽ ജോർഡാൻ നദിവരെയാണെന്നും ക്രമേണ ക്രമേണ സാവകാശം അതു പൂർത്തീകരിക്കപ്പെടുമെന്നും അയാൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. സയണിസ ഉപജ്ഞാതാവ് തിയോഡാർ ഹർസൽ പത്തൊമ്പതാം നൂറ്റാണ്ടിൽ പറഞ്ഞുവെച്ചതാണിത്. എന്നാൽ, ഇപ്പോൾ ഇസ്രായേലിലെ തീവ്ര വലതുപക്ഷ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നേതാക്കളെല്ലാം ഇത് ഏറ്റുപറയുന്നു. അവരുടെ ആവശ്യം ഗസ്സയും വെസ്റ്റ്ബാങ്കും ലബനാനിന്റെയും സിറിയയുടെയും ഭാഗങ്ങളും ഗോലാൻ കുന്നുകളും എല്ലാം ചേര്‍ത്ത് ഇസ്രായേലിനെ വിപുലീകരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    ഇസ്രായേൽ പലസ്തീനികളെ തടവറയിലാക്കുകയും അവരുടെ എല്ലാ പൈതൃകങ്ങളും ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും പുണ്യഗേഹമായ മസ്ജിദുൽ അഖ്സയിൽ പ്രാർഥന തടയുകയും ചെയ്തപ്പോൾ ഇതൊക്കെയും ലോകരാഷ്ട്രങ്ങൾ കണ്ടുനിന്നു. അമേരിക്കയും സഖ്യകക്ഷികളും ഒപ്പം നിന്നാൽ യുദ്ധം വിജയിക്കുമെന്ന് കണക്കാക്കിയ അദ്ദേഹം പ്രസ്താവിച്ചു: ഇത് ഒരു ജീവന്മരണ പോരാട്ടമാണ്, നന്മയും തിന്മയും തമ്മിലും ഇരുട്ടും വെളിച്ചവും തമ്മിലുമുള്ള പോരാട്ടം! ഇത് നമ്മുടെ, പ്രത്യേകിച്ചും എന്റെ ദൗത്യമാണ്’. യൂറോപ്യൻ ജൂതവംശജരെക്കുറിച്ചും ഇസ്രായേലി രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തെക്കുറിച്ചും സ്റ്റാൻഫോഡ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയിൽ ഗവേഷണം നടത്തുന്ന ഒസ്ഗൂർ ദിക്മെൻ ഒരു കാര്യം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർക്കുന്നുണ്ട്: നെതന്യാഹു സാധാരണനിലയിൽ ഒരു മതനിഷ്ട പാലിക്കുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാരനല്ല. പക്ഷേ, നാട്ടിൽ നഷ്ടമാകുന്ന പ്രതിച്ഛായ തിരിച്ചുപിടിക്കാൻ ഇതുതന്നെയേ മാർഗമുള്ളൂ!

    2018ൽ യു.എസ്​ പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്ന ഡൊണൾഡ് ട്രംപ് ജറൂസലം ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ തലസ്ഥാനമായി കരുതി അമേരിക്കൻ എംബസി അവിടേക്ക് മാറ്റിയതോടെ ഇനി ആരെയും പേടിക്കേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും എന്തും ചെയ്യാമെന്നും നെതന്യാഹു കണക്കുകൂട്ടി. ഇസ്തംബൂൾ സർവകലാശാലയിൽ അമേരിക്കയിലെ ‘ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ’ മൂവ്മെൻറിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് പഠനം നടത്തുന്ന അസ്ലി നൂർ ദുസ്ഗുൻ നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെ പ്രസംഗങ്ങളും യഹൂദരുടെ ഐതിഹ്യങ്ങളിലുള്ള വിശ്വാസങ്ങളും പഠനവിധേയമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. അവരുടെ വീക്ഷണത്തിൽ, നെതന്യാഹുവിനെ ഒരുതരം മനോവിഭ്രാന്തി പിടികൂടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. 1977 മുതൽ ഭരണത്തിലേറിയ പാർട്ടിയുടെ നേതാവ് എന്നനിലയിൽ ജനകീയനായിരുന്ന നെതന്യാഹുവിനു ഇപ്പോൾ പത്ത് ശതമാനം ജനസമ്മതിയേ ഉള്ളൂ. ഇത് അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കുഴക്കുന്നത് സ്വാഭാവികമാണ്. ആളുകള്‍ തന്നെ വകവരുത്തുമോ എന്നു ഭയപ്പെടുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം കൊലപാതകങ്ങൾക്ക് കൂട്ടുനിൽക്കുമല്ലോ!

    നെതന്യാഹു ട്രംപിന്റെ തിരിച്ചുവരവിന് കാത്തിരിക്കുകയാണത്രെ. അമേരിക്കയിൽ 25 ശതമാനം ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ വിഭാഗം ഉണ്ടെന്നാണറിവ്. ഇവർ പല ഗ്രൂപ്പുകളാണ്. എങ്കിലും ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ കാര്യം വരുമ്പോൾ ഇവരെല്ലാം യോജിക്കുന്നു. ഇത് ഡോണാൾഡ് ട്രംപിനു ആശ്വാസമാണ്, അത് തന്നെയാണ് നെതന്യാഹുവിന്റെയും പ്രതീക്ഷ.

    TAGS:GazaIsrael Palestine ConflictLebanon
