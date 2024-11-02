Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    2 Nov 2024 1:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    2 Nov 2024 2:58 AM GMT

    ഗ​സ്സ​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ​വ​രേ​ണ്യ​രു​ടെ പ​ങ്ക്

    ഗ​സ്സ​യു​ടെ ദു​രി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ​വ​രേ​ണ്യ​രു​ടെ പ​ങ്ക്
    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ വം​ശീ​യ​ ഉ​ൻ​മൂ​ല​ന അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും, നി​ല​വി​ലെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തീ​വ്ര​ത സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് മ​റ്റ് ചി​ല ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗാ​സ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ. ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ട മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ, ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ത് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. അ​വ​സാ​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം വീ​ടു​വി​ട്ട് പ​ലാ​യ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ...

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ വം​ശീ​യ​ ഉ​ൻ​മൂ​ല​ന അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും, നി​ല​വി​ലെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തീ​വ്ര​ത സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് മ​റ്റ് ചി​ല ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ് 

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗാ​സ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന ദൃ​ഢ​നി​ശ്ച​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ. ഈ ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ പാ​ർ​പ്പി​ട മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ൾ, സ്കൂ​ളു​ക​ൾ, ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ​യെ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ത് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. അ​വ​സാ​ന​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം വീ​ടു​വി​ട്ട് പ​ലാ​യ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ നി​ർ​ബ​ന്ധി​ത​രാ​യി. പോ​കാ​തെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ തു​ട​രാ​മെ​ന്ന് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച പ​ല​രും കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വും മ​റ്റ് അ​വ​ശ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും പ​ര്യാ​പ്ത​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തി​നാ​ൽ പ​ട്ടി​ണി​യു​ടെ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി​യും നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    മ​റ്റ് ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ നി​ര​വ​ധി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​വി​ടെ​യും ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മാ​ധ്യ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രാ​ണ് നി​ര​ന്ത​ര ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​യ മ​റ്റൊ​രു വി​ഭാ​ഗം.​ഒ​ട്ട​ന​വ​ധി കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി ബോം​ബു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വെ​ടി​യു​ണ്ട​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​ര​യാ​യെ​ന്ന​തും ശ്ര​ദ്ധി​ക്കു​ക, കു​റേ വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ മി​ക്ക​വാ​റും എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യ ഒ​രു മാ​തൃ​ക​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലെ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നെ​തി​രാ​യ വം​ശീ​യ​ ഉ​ൻ​മൂ​ല​ന അ​ജ​ണ്ട​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ലും, നി​ല​വി​ലെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ തീ​വ്ര​ത സൂ​ചി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന് മ​റ്റ് ചി​ല ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ഗ​സ്സ തീ​ര​ത്തെ എ​ണ്ണ, വാ​ത​ക ശേ​ഖ​രം എ​ത്ര​യും വേ​ഗം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കി​യെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ കൈ​വ​ശ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള തി​ടു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്നി​ലെ​ന്ന് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ സു​ര​ക്ഷ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ഗ​സ്സ​യെ ഒ​രു ബ​ഫ​ർ സോ​ണാ​യി മാ​റ്റാ​ൻ ടെ​ൽ അ​വീ​വ് ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും ചി​ല വി​ശ​ക​ല​ന വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​ർ നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    പ​രോ​ക്ഷ​മാ​യ ല​ക്ഷ്യം എ​ന്തു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​യാ​ലും, ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ൽ ‘നി​യ​മ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ’ അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശം ന​ട​ത്തി​യെ​ന്ന് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നീ​തി​ന്യാ​യ കോ​ട​തി (ഐ. ​സി. ജെ) ​വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി​യ ഒ​രു രാ​ജ്യം ഒ​രു നാ​ടി​നെ​യും അ​വി​ടു​ത്തെ ജ​ന​ത​യെ​യും കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ വം​ശീ​യ ശു​ദ്ധീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ര​യാ​ക്കി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നെ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു കൊ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് സ​ക​ല മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്.​അ​തി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന​ത് നേ​രു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്. ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നെ​തി​രാ​യും മൊ​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ടെ​ൽ അ​വീ​വ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ പൗ​ര​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ല​പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. 2023 ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു വ​ർ​ഷ​മാ​യി ഗ​സ്സ​യി​ലും വെ​സ്റ്റ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ലും എ​ന്താ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് ബ​ദ​ൽ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ശ​ത​മാ​യി പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.​ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​നും മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും പൗ​ര​സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്നി​ട്ടും മ​നു​ഷ്യ​കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ശ​ബ്ദ​ത്തെ അ​ഹ​ങ്കാ​ര​ത്തോ​ടെ അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ക്രൂ​ര​ത തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. അ​വ​രെ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും ഗ്രൂ​പ്പു​ക​ളു​ടെ​യും സ​ന്തു​ലി​ത​മാ​യ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ടു​ക​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലും അ​വ​ർ തീ​ർ​ത്തും അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    പി​ന്നി​ൽ ചി​ല ശ​ക്ത​രാ​യ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​നീ​തി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു കാ​ര​ണം. യു.​എ​സ് വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗം ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് പ​ണ​വും ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സ​മി​തി​യി​ലെ വീ​റ്റോ അ​ധി​കാ​രം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്റെ അ​രു​താ​യ്മ​ക​ളെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു നി​ർ​ത്താ​നും അ​വ​ർ സ​ദാ സ​ന്ന​ദ്ധ​മാ​ണ്. ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗ​വും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് വി​ശ്വ​സ്ത പൂ​ർ​വം ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു. ജ​ർ​മ്മ​ൻ ആ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഈ ​​തെ​മ്മാ​ടി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന് പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​മാ​കു​ന്നു.

    ന​മ്മി​ൽ പ​ല​രും മു​ൻ​പും ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ള്ള​തു പോ​ലെ ഇ​രു​പ​താം നൂ​റ്റാ​ണ്ടി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ്, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ൽ താ​ൽ​പ്പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ൽ​പ്പ​ന്ന​മാ​യി രൂ​പ​മെ​ടു​ത്ത​താ​ണ് ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളെ​യും ലെ​ബ​നാ​നി​ക​ളെ​യും കൂ​ട്ട​ക്കൊ​ല ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ, ബ്രി​ട്ടീ​ഷ് വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗം അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ഒ​ത്താ​ശ ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ര​ണം. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന് അ​ന്ധ​മാ​യ പി​ന്തു​ണ ന​ൽ​കാ​നു​ള്ള ജ​ർ​മ്മ​ൻ വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഔ​ത്സു​ക്യം മു​പ്പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും നാ​ൽ​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ​യും നാ​സി വം​ശ​ഹ​ത്യ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ കു​റ്റ​ബോ​ധ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് കി​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. വ​ർ​ഗീ​യ​വും വം​ശീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്രം പി​ന്തു​ട​രു​ന്ന സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന പി​ന്തു​ണ വീ​ടും കു​ടും​ബ​വും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട നി​ര​പ​രാ​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​രെ മ​ര​ണ​വും സ​ർ​വ​നാ​ശ​വും വി​ത​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ എ​ത്ര​മാ​ത്രം പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന​മേ​കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന് തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ കൂ​ട്ടാ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല ഈ ​വ​രേ​ണ്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ.

    അ​തു കൊ​ണ്ടു ത​ന്നെ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചും എ​ന്തു കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് അ​വ​രും പ​ശ്ചി​മേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ മ​റ്റ് നി​വാ​സി​ക​ളും ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ​യും സ​യ​ണി​സ​ത്തി​ന്റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ​യും എ​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച അ​വ​ബോ​ധം സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ജ​ർ​മ്മ​നി, ബ്രി​ട്ട​ൻ, യു​എ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ പൗ​ര​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ബ​ദ​ൽ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​ത്ത​രം അ​വ​ബോ​ധം വ​ള​ർ​ന്ന് വ്യാ​പി​ച്ചാ​ൽ, ഈ ​പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​രു​ക​ൾ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ നി​യ​മാ​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നോ​ട് വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നാ​ത്മ​ക മ​നോ​ഭാ​വം സ്വീ​ക​രി​​ച്ചേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​ത് അ​സം​ഭ​വ്യ​മാ​യ കാ​ര്യ​മൊ​ന്നു​മ​ല്ല. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ​യും പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തെ​യും അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന നി​ക്ഷി​പ്ത താ​ൽ​പ്പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​തി​ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു മാ​റ്റം ഇ​നി​യു​മേ​റെ​ക്കാ​ലം ഒ​രു സ്വ​പ്ന​മാ​യി തു​ട​രും. പ​ക്ഷേ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ൽ​പ​മെ​ങ്കി​ലും നീ​തി പു​ല​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഉ​റ​ച്ച് ആ​ഗ്ര​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ വ​രേ​ണ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​നും അ​വ​ർ നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന യു​എ​ൻ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ പോ​ലു​ള്ള സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മു​ന്നി​ലും അ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന​പ്പു​റ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    (പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​കാ​ര​ൻ ത​ക​ഴി ശി​വ​ശ​ങ്ക​ര​പ്പി​ള്ള​യു​ടെ ഉ​റ്റ ബ​ന്ധു​വാ​യ ഡോ. ​ച​ന്ദ്ര മു​സ​ഫ​ർ മ​ലേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ണ​ൽ മൂ​വ്മെ​ന്റ് ഫോ​ർ എ ​ജ​സ്റ്റ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് (JUST) പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ണ്).

