Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightരക്തസാക്ഷികളുടെ...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 1:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 3:12 AM GMT

    രക്തസാക്ഷികളുടെ ഉമ്മയുമായി മുഖാമുഖം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    രക്തസാക്ഷികളുടെ ഉമ്മയുമായി മുഖാമുഖം
    cancel

    സർവകലാശാലകൾ സകലതും ​ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ വംശഹത്യാ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ നശിച്ചുപോയതിനാൽ ഗസ്സയിൽ ഒരിടത്തും ഇപ്പോൾ ക്ലാസ് മുറി പഠനമില്ല. ഞാൻ പഠിക്കുന്ന അൽ അഹ്സർ സർവകലാശാല ഏതെങ്കിലുമൊക്കെ വിധത്തിൽ ഓൺലൈൻ ക്ലാസുകൾ നൽകുന്നുണ്ട്. മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ ബാറ്ററിയുടെ ചാർജ് വറ്റിപ്പോയില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് ക്ലാസ് കേൾക്കാം. എന്തുതന്നെയായാലും ജേണലിസം ബിരുദ പഠനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കണമെന്നും ​ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ യുദ്ധക്കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ഡോക്യുമെന്റ് ചെയ്ത് വെക്കണമെന്നും തീരുമാനിച്ചുറച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഞാൻ. സെപ്​റ്റംബറിൽ ഒരു പ്രഫസർ നഗരദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പകർത്താൻ അസൈൻമെന്റ് തന്നു. നാസർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സിൽനിന്ന് പടങ്ങളെടുക്കാനായിരുന്നു എന്റെ പ്ലാൻ. ഓരോ...

    സർവകലാശാലകൾ സകലതും ​ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ വംശഹത്യാ ആക്രമണത്തിൽ നശിച്ചുപോയതിനാൽ ഗസ്സയിൽ ഒരിടത്തും ഇപ്പോൾ ക്ലാസ് മുറി പഠനമില്ല. ഞാൻ പഠിക്കുന്ന അൽ അഹ്സർ സർവകലാശാല ഏതെങ്കിലുമൊക്കെ വിധത്തിൽ ഓൺലൈൻ ക്ലാസുകൾ നൽകുന്നുണ്ട്. മൊബൈൽ ഫോൺ ബാറ്ററിയുടെ ചാർജ് വറ്റിപ്പോയില്ലെങ്കിൽ ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് ക്ലാസ് കേൾക്കാം. എന്തുതന്നെയായാലും ജേണലിസം ബിരുദ പഠനം പൂർത്തിയാക്കണമെന്നും ​ഇസ്രായേലിന്റെ യുദ്ധക്കുറ്റങ്ങൾ ഡോക്യുമെന്റ് ചെയ്ത് വെക്കണമെന്നും തീരുമാനിച്ചുറച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഞാൻ.

    സെപ്​റ്റംബറിൽ ഒരു പ്രഫസർ നഗരദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ പകർത്താൻ അസൈൻമെന്റ് തന്നു. നാസർ മെഡിക്കൽ കോംപ്ലക്സിൽനിന്ന് പടങ്ങളെടുക്കാനായിരുന്നു എന്റെ പ്ലാൻ. ഓരോ ദിവസവും അവിടെ മുറിവേറ്റവരും വയ്യാത്തതുമായ അനേകമനേകം മുഖങ്ങൾ കണ്ടു. അതിനിടയിൽ പ്രായമേറിയ ഒരു പെൺമുഖം എന്റെ മനസ്സിലുടക്കി. അവരെ ഞാനവിടെ എന്നും കാണാറുണ്ട്, ഒരേ സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ചു തന്നെ.

    ഇഖ്‍ലാസ് അൽ ഹുസൈനി എന്നായിരുന്നു അവരുടെ പേര്. പ്രായം ഏകദേശം എഴുപത് വരും. തേങ്ങിക്കരയുന്നതിനിടയിൽ അവർ തന്റെ കഥ പറഞ്ഞു. ഇസ്രായേലി സേന അവരുടെ ഭർത്താവിനെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തി. ഏതാനും ആഴ്ചകൾക്കുശേഷം ഈദ് (31), അഹ്മദ് (26), ഖാലിദ് (17) എന്നീ ആൺമക്കളെയും. ഭക്ഷണം വാങ്ങാൻ വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് പുറത്തുപോയതാണ് നാലുപേരും. പിന്നെക്കേൾക്കുന്നത് ബോംബാക്രമണത്തിന്റെ വാർത്തയാണ്. ഗുരുതര പരിക്കുകളേറ്റ ഭർത്താവിനെയും മക്കളെയും തീവ്രപരിചരണത്തിനായി കൊണ്ടുവന്നത് നാസ്സർ ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലേക്കായിരുന്നു.

    ഈദിന്റെ കാലുകൾ മുറിഞ്ഞുപോയിരുന്നു, അഹ്മദിന്റെ കാൽപാദങ്ങളും കൈകളും ഖാലിദിന്റെ ദേഹമാസകലം പൊള്ളിയിരുന്നു. എന്നാൽ, ജനുവരി മധ്യത്തോടെ ഇസ്രായേൽ സൈന്യം ആശുപത്രിയിലും ആക്രമണവും ഉപരോധവും തുടങ്ങിയതോടെ അവിടവും സുരക്ഷിതമല്ലാതായി. കോംപ്ലക്സിന് നേരെ ഇസ്രായേലി സൈന്യം നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണത്തിനിടെ ഇഖ്‌ലാസും മക്കളും ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന മുറിയിലാണ് ഒരു ഷെൽ വന്ന് പതിച്ചത്.

    രണ്ട് മക്കൾ എന്റെ കൺമുന്നിൽവെച്ചാണ് രക്തസാക്ഷികളായത്, ഖാലിദിന് മുറിവുകൾക്കുമേൽ വീണ്ടും മുറിവേറ്റു. ഞാനവനെ കെട്ടിപ്പിടിച്ച് സഹായത്തിനായി പൊട്ടിക്കരഞ്ഞു, പക്ഷേ, ഡോക്ടർമാർക്ക് എത്താവുന്ന സാഹചര്യമായിരുന്നില്ല അപ്പോൾ. മുറിവുകളിൽനിന്ന് ചോരവാർന്നൊഴുകി എന്റെ കൈകളിൽ കിടന്ന് ഖാലിദും രക്തസാക്ഷിത്വം പുൽകി- ഇഖ്‍ലാസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    പിന്നെയും മൂന്നുനാൾ ഭക്ഷണമോ വെള്ളമോ ഇല്ലാതെ അവർ അതിനുള്ളിൽ കുടുങ്ങിക്കിടന്നു. ഒടുവിൽ, ഉടുവസ്ത്രമല്ലാതെ ഒന്നും കൂടെ കൊണ്ടുപോകരുത് എന്ന കർശന നിബന്ധനയോടെ റഫയിലേക്കുള്ള ദീർഘപാതയിലൂടെ പോകാൻ സൈന്യം അവരെ അനുവദിച്ചു. പറ്റുന്ന രീതിയിലെല്ലാം പീഡിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു സൈന്യത്തിന്റെ ഉദ്ദേശം. അടക്കം ചെയ്യാനായിപ്പോലും മക്കളുടെ കീറിമുറിഞ്ഞ ശരീരം വിട്ടുകൊടുത്തില്ല. ഇളയ മകന്റെ കുപ്പായത്തിന്റെ ചോരപുരണ്ട ഒരു ചീന്തുമെടുത്ത് ഇഖ്‍ലാസ് പുറത്തേക്ക് വന്നു.

    ഇപ്പോൾ എല്ലാ ദിവസവും ഇഖ്‍ലാസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വരും. മക്കൾ പിടഞ്ഞുവീണ മുറിയുടെ അടുത്ത് പരതിനടക്കും. മാസത്തിലൊരിക്കൽ രക്തസാക്ഷികളുടെ കൂട്ടക്കുഴിമാടത്തി​ൽ ചെന്നിരുന്ന് ഖുർആൻ പാരായണം ചെയ്യും. അവ​രെ ഞാൻ എത്രമാത്രം സ്നേഹിച്ചിരുന്നുവെച്ചും ലോകം ഞങ്ങളെ ഏതുവിധത്തിലാണ് വഞ്ചിച്ചതെന്നും ഞാൻ മക്കളോട് പറയും- ഇഖ്‍ലാസ് വീണ്ടും കണ്ണുതുടച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:UniversitiesIsrael Palastine ConflictGenocidal attack
    News Summary - Israel Palastine Conflict
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick