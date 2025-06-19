Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Articles
    Posted On
    19 Jun 2025 6:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    19 Jun 2025 8:28 AM IST

    ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ത​ല​മാ​റ്റം ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ല​വ​ര മാ​റ്റു​മോ?

    ഇ​റാ​ന്റെ ത​ല​മാ​റ്റം ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ത​ല​വ​ര മാ​റ്റു​മോ?
    ട്രം​പ്​-​നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു സ​ഖ്യം പി​ന്തി​രി​യു​മോ, ഇ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു വ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന്മ​ര​ണ തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കു മു​തി​രു​മോ, അ​തി​ൽ​പി​ന്നെ, ലോ​കം ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ ഭൂ​പ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ഉ​ദ്വേ​ഗ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന ന്യാ​യം ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ല്ലേ? സ​ദ്ദാം ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം കൈ​യ​ട​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ച കൂ​ട്ട ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച്​ മേ​ഖ​ല​യെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​മു​ക്ത​മാ​ക്ക​ണം. അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ...

    ട്രം​പ്​-​നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു സ​ഖ്യം പി​ന്തി​രി​യു​മോ, ഇ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു വ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന്മ​ര​ണ തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കു മു​തി​രു​മോ, അ​തി​ൽ​പി​ന്നെ, ലോ​കം ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ ഭൂ​പ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ഉ​ദ്വേ​ഗ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ​റാ​ഖി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റാ​ൻ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​രു​ന്ന ന്യാ​യം ഓ​ർ​മ​യി​ല്ലേ? സ​ദ്ദാം ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം കൈ​യ​ട​ക്കി​വെ​ച്ച കൂ​ട്ട ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണാ​യു​ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച്​ മേ​ഖ​ല​യെ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​മു​ക്ത​മാ​ക്ക​ണം. അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ഇ​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ കാ​ര​ണം ക​ല്ലു​വെ​ച്ച നു​ണ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു ബോ​ധ്യ​മാ​യി. കൂ​ട്ട ന​ശീ​ക​ര​ണാ​യു​ധം ത​രി​മ്പും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. അ​തോ​ടെ, അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക അ​ധി​നി​വേ​ശ​ല​ക്ഷ്യം മാ​റ്റി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചു -ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ലെ സ​ദ്ദാം ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ മ​റി​ച്ചി​ട​ണം.

    ഒ​രാ​ഴ്ച മു​മ്പ്​ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ന്‍റെ മ​ർ​മ​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി, തെ​ഹ്​​റാ​ന്‍റെ സൈ​നി​ക​ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​രെ​യും ശാ​സ്ത്ര, സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക, ത​ന്ത്ര​വി​ദ​ഗ്​​ധ​രെ​യും കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ന്യാ​യ​വും ഇ​റാ​ന്‍റെ ആ​ണ​വാ​യു​ധ ഭീ​ഷ​ണി ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ര​ണ്ടു​നാ​ൾ പി​ന്നി​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും ല​ക്ഷ്യം മാ​റി. ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ലും ലി​ബി​യ​യി​ലും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക ചെ​യ്ത​തു​പോ​ലെ റെ​ജിം ചേ​ഞ്ച്​ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​മാ​റ്റ​മാ​യി പു​തി​യ ഉ​ന്നം. ​​​​​​

    പ​ര​മോ​ന്ന​ത ആ​ത്മീ​യ​നേ​താ​വ്​ ആ​യ​ത്തു​ല്ല അ​ലി ഖാം​ന​ഈ​യു​ടെ ത​ല​യെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണം. ജൂ​ൺ 16ന്​ ​തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച എ.​ബി.​സി ന്യൂ​സ്​ ​ചാ​ന​ലി​ന്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ ബി​ന്യ​മി​ൻ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു: ഖാം​ന​ഈ​യെ കൊ​ന്നാ​ൽ സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷം രൂ​ക്ഷ​മാ​കു​ക​യ​ല്ല, അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ക​യേ ഉ​ള്ളൂ. ത​ലേ​ന്നാ​ൾ ഫോ​ക്സ്​ ന്യൂ​സു​മാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ഴും സൈ​നി​ക​നീ​ക്കം ഭ​ര​ണ​മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ലാ​ശി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പ​നം.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ എ​ന്നാ​ൽ അ​​മേ​രി​ക്ക എ​ന്നാ​ണ​ല്ലോ. കാ​ന​ഡ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ ജി-7​ ​ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഇ​ട​ക്കു​വെ​ച്ച്​ മ​ട​ങ്ങും​വ​ഴി ​യു.​എ​സ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ്​ ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ്​ ട്രം​പ്​ വി​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​ലേ​ഖ​ക​രോ​ട്​ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്, വെ​ടി​നി​ർ​ത്ത​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച​യ​ല്ല, അ​തി​ലും മി​ക​ച്ച​താ​ണ്​ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യി​ലെ​ന്നാ​ണ്. എ​ന്താ​ണ്​ ഉ​ദ്ദേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്​ എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ന്, ഒ​രു യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ അ​ന്ത്യം എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​റു​പ​ടി.

    അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ട്രം​പ് ഇ​താ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി​യു​മാ​യി ക​ള​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി. ഖാം​ന​ഈ നി​രു​പാ​ധി​കം കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങ​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഒ​ളി​യി​ടം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ാ​മെ​ന്നും കൊ​ല്ലാ​തെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തൂ​ത്തെ​റി​യു​മെ​ന്നു​മാ​ണ്​ ട്രം​പി​ന്‍റെ പോ​ർ​വി​ളി.

    ഇ​ത്ര​നാ​ൾ ഒ​ളി​യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ട്രം​പ്. ഇ​റാ​ൻ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ വേ​ണ്ട​ത്ര താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യം കാ​ണി​ക്കാ​ത്ത അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യു​ടെ നി​ല​പാ​ട്​ അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​തി​ശ​യ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​മ​യ​മെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ ട്രം​പ്​ പു​റ​ത്തു​ചാ​ടി.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്‍റെ ക​ണ​ക്കു​തെ​റ്റി​ച്ച്​ ഇ​റാ​ൻ

    ഇ​റാ​​ൻ സൈ​നി​ക​നി​ര​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ​രെ കൊ​ന്ന് ജൂ​ൺ 13ന്​ ​തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റ്റം തെ​ഹ്​​റാ​ന്‍റെ ക​ന​ത്ത തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യോ​ടെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ശ​ക്തി പ്രാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കും ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പ്​ മു​ന്ന​ണി​യി​ലെ ഹി​സ്​​ബു​ല്ല, ഹൂ​തി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നീ നോ​ൺ സ്​​റ്റേ​റ്റ്​ ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രാ​യ ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം​​പോ​ലെ അ​നാ​യാ​സ​മാ​വി​ല്ല ഒ​രു പ​ര​മാ​ധി​കാ​ര രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​വു​മാ​യു​ള്ള ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ എ​ന്ന്​ ​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്​ ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി ബോ​ധ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​വ​ണം.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ സൈ​ന്യ​ത്തി​ലും ഭ​ര​ണ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ലും ചാ​ര​ശൃം​ഖ​ല സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ഉ​ന്ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ച്ച തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​യാ​ണ്​ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​തും. ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ ചാ​ര​സം​ഘ​ട​ന ‘മൊ​സാ​ദി’​ന്‍റെ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​വും ശാ​സ്ത്ര​സാ​​ങ്കേ​തി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളും തെ​ഹ്​​റാ​ൻ ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടു.

    ഗ​സ്സ​ക്കും ഹി​സ്​​ബു​ല്ല​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രാ​യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ണ്ട്​ ആ​ഹ്ലാ​ദി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന യു​ദ്ധ​വെ​റി​യ​രാ​യ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ലെ വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ക്കാ​ർ മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഇ​ത്ര തു​ട​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ ഒ​രു തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി നി​ന​ച്ച​ത​ല്ല. അ​തി​നെ നേ​രി​ടാ​ൻ ത​ക്ക മ​നോ​വീ​ര്യ​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ അ​തി​ൽ പി​ടി​ച്ച്​ സ​യ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്​ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത്​ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം പ​രി​ക്ഷീ​ണ​മാ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​ന്​ സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യൊ​രു നി​ല​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും എ​ല്ലാം അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പി​ന്തു​ണ​യി​ൽ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്​ എ​ന്നും ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ​കൂ​ടി തെ​ളി​യി​ച്ചു, നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്‍റെ യു.​എ​സി​നെ മൂ​ച്ചു​ക​യ​റ്റി യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ വ​ലി​ച്ചി​ഴ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​വും അ​തി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി ക​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ടു​ത്തു​ചാ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ട്രം​പി​ന്‍റെ തീ​രു​മാ​ന​വും.

    കൊ​ല​യാ​ളി​യു​ടെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​സു​വി​ശേ​ഷം

    ഫ​ല​സ്​​തീ​നി​ലെ കു​ഞ്ഞു​മ​ക്ക​ളെ പ​ട്ടി​ണി​ക്കി​ട്ടു കൊ​ല്ലു​ക​യും സ​ഹാ​യം ത​ട​യു​ക​യും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​ക​ളി​ലും അ​ഭ​യാ​ർ​ഥി ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളി​ലും ബോം​ബി​ട്ടു ത​ക​ർ​ത്ത്​ അ​റു​പ​തി​നാ​യി​ര​ത്തോ​ളം പേ​രെ കൊ​ന്നൊ​ടു​ക്കി​യ ശേ​ഷം ഇ​റാ​നു നേ​രെ കൊ​ല​വി​ളി ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ ന്യാ​യം പൈ​ശാ​ചി​ക​ഫ​ലി​ത​മാ​ണ്. ‘‘ഇ​റാ​നി​ലെ ധീ​ര​രാ​യ വി​ശി​ഷ്ട​ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടെ ശ്വാ​സ​വാ​യു അ​പ്പ​ടി ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം വ​ലി​ച്ചൂ​റ്റു​ക​യാ​ണ്. ഈ ​സ​മ​യ​ത്ത്​ ഉ​ണ​ർ​ന്നെ​ണീ​റ്റ്​ രം​ഗ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങാ​നു​ള്ള തീ​രു​മാ​നം ഇ​റാ​നി ജ​ന​ത​യു​ടേ​താ​ണ്​’’ -‘ഫോ​ക്സ്​ ന്യൂ​സി’​നോ​ട്​ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    യു​ദ്ധം​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ അ​മ​ർ​ത്തി​​പ്പി​ടി​ച്ച സ്വ​ന്തം ത​ട്ട​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ ജ​ന​വി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​നു മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ക​യ​റി​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു​വി​ന്‍റെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​സു​വി​ശേ​ഷം. ഇ​റാ​നി​ലും യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക ശി​യാ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ജ​ന​വി​കാ​രം ശ​ക്ത​മാ​ണ്. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​വും ആ​വി​ഷ്കാ​ര, മാ​ധ്യ​മ​സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​വു​മൊ​ക്കെ ഏ​തു ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷാ(​സ്വേ​ച്ഛാ)​ധി​പ​ത്യ ഭ​ര​ണ​ക്ര​മ​ത്തി​​ലെ​ന്ന​പോ​ലെ ഇ​റാ​നി​ലും അ​ടി​ച്ച​മ​ർ​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    ശി​യാ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​മ​ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ തീ​വ്ര​യാ​ഥാ​സ്ഥി​തി​ക​ത മ​നു​ഷ്യാ​വ​കാ​ശ ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. 2022 സെ​പ്​​റ്റം​ബ​ർ 16ന് ​കു​ർ​ദി​ഷ് യു​വ​തി മ​ഹ്​​സ അ​മീ​നി മ​ത​കാ​ര്യ​പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ ​അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്​ ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ മാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ണ്ട പ്ര​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​​ക്ഷോ​ഭ​ക്കാ​രെ ത​ട​വും തൂ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ല​യു​മൊ​ക്കെ വി​ധി​ച്ച്​ നേ​രി​ട്ട ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പ്ര​തി​ഷേ​ധം വി​ളി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ത്തി.

    ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ലെ വെ​ണ്ണ​പ്പാ​ളി​യി​ൽ ചി​ല​ർ​ക്കും കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ദു​ർ​വി​നി​യോ​ഗ, അ​വി​ഹി​ത സ​മ്പാ​ദ​ന, അ​ഴി​മ​തി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​യ​ർ​ന്നു. ഈ ​മാ​സാ​ദ്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ തെ​ഹ്​​റാ​നി​ലെ മു​ഖ്യ​പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​രി​ലൊ​രാ​ളു​​ടെ മ​ക​നെ​യും മ​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ഴി​മ​തി​ക്കു​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നാ​ല​ര ദ​ശ​ക​ത്തോ​ളം അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന, പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി ഉ​​പ​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ല​യു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക്​ റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​നെ​തി​രെ ഭ​ര​ണ​വി​രു​ദ്ധ വി​കാ​രം ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ലേ അ​ത്ഭു​ത​മു​ള്ളൂ.

    കൂ​ത്തി​ന്​ പ​ഴ​യ പാ​വ​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ പ​തി​പ്പ്​

    ഈ ​ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​ശൈ​ഥി​ല്യം മു​ത​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത്​ ഇ​റാ​ഖി​ൽ സ​ദ്ദാം ഹു​സൈ​നെ മ​റി​ച്ചി​ട്ട്​ ഇ​യാ​ദ്​ അ​ല്ലാ​വി, നൂ​രി അ​ൽ മാ​ലി​കി തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പാ​വ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​​ത്തെ പ്ര​തി​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ച രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഇ​സ്​​​ലാ​മി​ക​വി​പ്ല​വ​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ നാ​ടു​വി​ട്ട മു​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ രി​സാ ഷാ ​പ​ഹ്​​ല​വി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ രി​സാ പ​ഹ്​​ല​വി​യെ ഇ​റാ​നി​ൽ കു​ടി​യി​രു​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള കൊ​ണ്ടു​പി​ടി​ച്ച ശ്ര​മം പ​ടി​ഞ്ഞാ​റ്​ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    പ്ര​വാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന ഇ​റാ​ൻ ആ​ക്ടി​വി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ളും ഖാം​ന​ഈ വി​രു​ദ്ധ​രു​മാ​ണ്​ അ​തി​നു പി​റ​കി​ൽ. ഇ​റാ​നി​ലെ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​ഭ​ര​ണം ദു​ർ​ബ​ല​മാ​യെ​ന്നും ജ​ന​ത​ക്ക്​ യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സ​മ​യ​മാ​ണ്​ ആ​ഗ​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്നും തെ​ഹ്​​റാ​നി​ലെ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ താ​ൻ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ എ​ന്നും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​യു​ന്ന രി​സാ പ​ഹ്​​ല​വി വി​വി​ധ പാ​ശ്ചാ​ത്യ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്​ ന​ൽ​കി​യ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഇ​റാ​ൻ ജ​ന​ത​യെ കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യി വാ​യി​ക്കാ​തെ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന ഇ​ത്ത​രം നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ലി​നെ​യും അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യെ​യും മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ലോ​ക​ത്തെ​ത്ത​ന്നെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ നാ​ശ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ ന​യി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ സ്വ​ത​ന്ത്ര നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ർ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​ത​റി​ഞ്ഞു​ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ്​ ഫ്രാ​ൻ​സ്​ അ​ട​ക്ക​മു​ള്ള യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ൻ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ യാ​ങ്കി-​ഇ​സ്രാ​യേ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​പ​ര​മാ​യ നീ​ക്ക​ങ്ങ​ളെ എ​തി​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കി ട്രം​പ്​-​നെ​ത​ന്യാ​ഹു സ​ഖ്യം പി​ന്തി​രി​യു​മോ, ഇ​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടാ​നി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു വ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ജീ​വ​ന്മ​ര​ണ തി​രി​ച്ച​ടി​ക്കു മു​തി​രു​മോ, അ​തി​ൽ​പി​ന്നെ, ലോ​കം ഇ​ന്ന​ത്തെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​ഭൂ​പ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ല​നി​ൽ​ക്കു​മോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ഉ​ദ്വേ​ഗ​ത്തോ​ടെ ഉ​റ്റു​നോ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

