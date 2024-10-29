Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightസി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നെ...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 1:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Oct 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാം കാ​പ്സ്യൂ​ൾ മ​തി​യാ​വി​ല്ല

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാം കാ​പ്സ്യൂ​ൾ മ​തി​യാ​വി​ല്ല
    cancel

    ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​മാ​രു​ടെ സ​ച്ച​രി​ത​മാ​ർ​ഗം തു​ട​രാ​നു​ള്ള ദൈ​വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​നും പൊ​രു​ത്ത​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള തേ​ട്ടം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഴ്ച​പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്​. സ​ർ​വ​ലോ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യു​ള്ള പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അം​ശ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​യാ​ണ്​ ‘വി​ചാ​ര​ധാ​ര’ മു​ത​ൽ സം​ഘ്​​പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന്‍റെ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ന്യാ​യം. ആ ​ആ​രോ​പ​ണം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത്​ വി​ചി​ത്രം​ത​ന്നെഏ​തു ചെ​കു​ത്താ​നു​മാ​യും കൂ​ട്ടു​പി​ടി​ച്ചും നി​ന്നു പി​ഴ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്​ വ​ഴ​ക്കം ഒ​ന്നു​വേ​റെ ത​ന്നെ....

    ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​മാ​രു​ടെ സ​ച്ച​രി​ത​മാ​ർ​ഗം തു​ട​രാ​നു​ള്ള ദൈ​വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​നും പൊ​രു​ത്ത​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള തേ​ട്ടം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഴ്ച​പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്​. സ​ർ​വ​ലോ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യു​ള്ള പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അം​ശ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​യാ​ണ്​ ‘വി​ചാ​ര​ധാ​ര’ മു​ത​ൽ സം​ഘ്​​പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന്‍റെ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ന്യാ​യം. ആ ​ആ​രോ​പ​ണം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത്​ വി​ചി​ത്രം​ത​ന്നെ

    ഏ​തു ചെ​കു​ത്താ​നു​മാ​യും കൂ​ട്ടു​പി​ടി​ച്ചും നി​ന്നു പി​ഴ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്​ വ​ഴ​ക്കം ഒ​ന്നു​വേ​റെ ത​ന്നെ. ‘വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി അ​ങ്ങോ​ട്ടു​മി​ങ്ങോ​ട്ടും മ​ല​ത്തൊ​ട്ടി ത​ല​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ....​ഇ​ന്നി​പ്പോ​ൾ ഒ​റ്റ​യ​ടി​ക്ക്​ എ​ല്ലാം മ​റ​ക്കാ​നും പൊ​റു​ക്കാ​നും ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ പാ​ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും?’. സാ​മ്രാ​ജ്യ​ത്വ​ദു​ര മൂ​ത്ത്​ ഹി​റ്റ്​​ല​റു​മാ​യി യൂ​റോ​പ്പി​നെ വീ​തം​വെ​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഖ്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ൻ, അ​ത്​ ര​ണ്ടാം ലോ​ക​യു​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​നു തി​രി​കൊ​ളു​ത്തി, സോ​വി​യ​റ്റ്​ യൂ​നി​യ​നെ തി​രി​ഞ്ഞു​കൊ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഈ ​ആ​ത്മ​ഗ​തം ‘പി​ശാ​ചു​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ സ​ഖ്യം: ഹി​റ്റ്​​ല​ർ-​സ്റ്റാ​ലി​ൻ സ​ന്ധി 1939-1941’ എ​ന്ന കൃ​തി​യി​ൽ റോ​ജ​ർ മൂ​ർ​ഹൗ​സ്​ രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു. നി​ൽ​ക്ക​ക്ക​ള്ളി​യി​ല്ലാ​തെ വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ ക​ര​ഞ്ഞു​തീ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, ക​ണ്ണി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട​വ​രെ ശ​കാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ലൈ​ൻ.

    ഇ.​എം.​എ​സി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ദ്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​മേ​റ്റ്​ 16 മാ​സം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ കൊ​ല്ല​ത്തെ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​പി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മ​രം ചെ​യ്ത​വ​ർ​ക്കു​നേ​രെ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വെ​ടി​വെ​പ്പി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​സ​മി​തി​യി​ൽ വാ​ർ​ത്ത​യെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്​ ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ വെ​ടി​വെ​ച്ചു​​കൊ​ല്ലു​ക​യോ എ​ന്ന്​ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും ത​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു​വ​ത്രെ. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​ന്ന്​ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളോ​ടു മാ​പ്പ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന​തി​ൽ​ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്കെ​ട്ടാ​യി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ച​ർ​ച്ച പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കെ ക​ഥ മാ​റി. പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ തൊ​ട്ടാ​ൽ മ​നോ​വീ​ര്യം കു​റ​യും, വീ​ര്യം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ൽ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റു വി​രു​ദ്ധ​രു​ടെ ക​രു​ത്തു കൂ​ടും, അ​തു കൂ​ടി​യാ​ൽ ന​മ്മു​ടെ ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്‍റ്​ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ഴും, വീ​ണാ​ൽ അ​ത്​ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്​ അ​ടി​യാ​കും എ​ന്നാ​യി തീ​സി​സ്. അ​ങ്ങ​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നെ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു പ്ര​മേ​യം പാ​സാ​ക്കി. അ​ത്​ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കെ. ​ദാ​മോ​ദ​ര​നെ ശ​ട്ടം​കെ​ട്ടി. ‘ഞാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്ന​ര​മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ത​നി വാ​യാ​ടി​ത്തം. മൂ​ന്നു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ര​ണം ഞാ​ൻ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​പി​യി​ൽ ആ​രോ​പി​ച്ചു. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ​കൊ​ല​ക്ക് കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​തെ​ന്തി​നെ​ന്നു വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​രോ​ട്​ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു....​ അ​ന്നു രാ​ത്രി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​ട​ങ്ങി​യെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ എ​നി​ക്ക്​ ഉ​ള്ളി​ൽ ഓ​ക്കാ​നം വ​ന്നു. ഉ​റ​ങ്ങാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യെ ന്യാ​യീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ണി ഞാ​ൻ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​നി​ക്ക് ഭ്രാ​ന്തു പി​ടി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നു തോ​ന്നി. ഞാ​ൻ ഭാ​ര്യ​യെ ശ​കാ​രി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നെ ഇ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​ച്ച പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളോ​ട്​ ആ​ക്രോ​ശി​ക്കു​ക​യും ശ​കാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നു പ​ക​രം ഞാ​ൻ ഭാ​ര്യ​യോ​ട്​ വ​ക്കാ​ണം കൂ​ടി’-​എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ‘ന്യൂ ​ലെ​ഫ്റ്റ്​ റി​വ്യൂ’​വിന് നൽകിയ അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ തു​റ​ന്നു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ മ​ർ​​ദ​നോ​പാ​ധി​യു​ടെ മ​നോ​വീ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്​ ജ​ന​ജീ​വ​നെ​ക്കാ​ൾ വി​ല​യി​ടു​ന്ന സ​ർ സി.​പി​മു​ത​ൽ ബൂ​ർ​ഷ്വാ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ന്യാ​യം ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റു​ക​ൾ ക​ടം​കൊ​ണ്ട​ത്​ അ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ​പൊ​ലീ​സി​ൽ പ്ര​ക​ട​മാ​യ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്​ സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​വും വം​ശ​വെ​റി​യും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കും ഇ​ട​തു​സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നും വി​ന​യാ​യി​ട്ടും ഇ.​എം.​എ​സ്​ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ കീ​ഴ്​​വ​ഴ​ക്കം പി​ണ​റാ​യി​യും തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​ലെ വി​മ്മി​ട്ടം തീ​ർ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​നെ​യും മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ളെ​യും ശ​കാ​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​നി​ഞ്ഞി​റ​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം.

    അബുൽ അഅ്‍ല മൗദൂദി, കാൾ മാക്സ്

    ശ​കാ​രം ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​നും മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്കും നേ​രെ

    ഭ​ര​ണം മു​ഖം കെ​ടു​മ്പോ​ഴും വോ​ട്ടു​ലാ​ഭ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ണു​ന​ട്ടു​മാ​ണ്​ ഈ ​മു​സ്​​ലിം വി​രു​ദ്ധ പ​ട​യ​ണി എ​ന്നു സ​മു​ദാ​യം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​ഞ്ഞെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​തി​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തെ​ളി​യി​ക്കു​ന്നു. മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ളെ മാ​റ്റി​നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​വോ​ട്ട്​ നേ​ടി​ത്ത​രി​ക​യെ​ന്ന ക​ണ​ക്കു​കൂ​ട്ട​ലി​ലാ​ണ്​ എ​ൺ​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ൽ ശ​രീ​അ​ത്തി​നെ​തി​രെ ഇ.​എം.​എ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​ര​സ്യ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം. സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മും ഇ​ട​ത്തും വ​ല​ത്തു​മു​ള്ള ന​വ​ലി​ബ​റ​ലു​ക​ളും നാ​വാ​യൊ​രു മാ​തൃ​ഭൂ​മി​യും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ ഈ ​യു​ദ്ധ​മു​ന്ന​ണി. മു​സ്​​ലിം വീ​ടു​ക​ളെ​യും സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളെ​യും വ​ട്ട​മി​ടു​ന്ന ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണ​ക്ക​ണ്ണു​ക​ൾ ഇ​ത​ര സ​മു​ദാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ മ​റ​ക്കു​ട​ക​ൾ ക​ട​ന്നു ചെ​ല്ലാ​റി​ല്ല. ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ന്നം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ചി​ല​രെ നാ​ട്ട​ക്കു​റി​യാ​ക്കും, അ​വ​രെ മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്​ എ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്​ എ​ന്നു വ​രു​ത്താ​ൻ. ശ​രീ​അ​ത്ത്​ വി​വാ​ദ​കാ​ല​ത്ത്​ അ​ത്​ മു​സ്​​ലിം ലീ​ഗാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പി​ന്നെ​പ്പി​ന്നെ ഇ​ത​ര മു​സ്​​ലിം​ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക​ക്ഷി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി. അ​ടു​ത്ത കാ​ല​ത്താ​യി ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക്കാ​ണ്​ ആ ​യോ​ഗം.

    ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത്​ അ​ന്ന് മാ​ർ​ക്സി​സ്റ്റ്, ഇ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്​

    ഒ​രു ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റു​കാ​ര​ൻ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മു​സ്​​ലിം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തെ​യും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​നെ​യും വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന പി. ​ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ന്‍റെ കൃ​തി​യാ​ണ്​ മു​സ്​​ലിം ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പു​തി​യ ​വെ​ടി​മ​രു​ന്ന്. പ്ര​കാ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​രി കൊ​ളു​ത്തി​യ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​മു​ഖം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ഉ​പ​തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്​ അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്ട്​​ മു​സ്​​ലിം വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ പി​ണ​റാ​യി സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്​ ഒ​ന്നും കാ​ണാ​തെ​യാ​വി​ല്ല. സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്‍റെ അ​ങ്ങു​ന്നി​ങ്ങോ​ള​മു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ ​ഒ​ട്ടേ​റെ സ​ന്ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ട്. എ​ഴു​തി​ത്ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സം​ഗം അ​തി​ന്‍റെ തീ​ർ​പ്പാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മു​സ്​​ലിം രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള സി.​പി.​എം ന​യം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​തു​പ്ര​കാ​രം മു​സ്​​ലിം​ലീ​ഗ്​ റി​ഫോ​മി​സ്റ്റ്. ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി റി​വൈ​വ​ലി​സ്റ്റ്. ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തേ​ത്​ പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണ​വാ​ദം, ര​ണ്ടാ​മ​ത്തേ​ത് പ​ഴ​യ​തി​ന്‍റെ പു​ന​രു​ജ്ജീ​വ​നം. ര​ണ്ടി​നും അ​ർ​ഥ​ഭേ​ദ​മു​ണ്ട്​ -ലീ​ഗു​കാ​ർ​ ഭീ​ക​ര​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട​ക്കി​ട​പ്പു​കാ​ർ. ജ​മാ​അ​ത്ത്​ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സ്​ പ​തി​പ്പ്.

    പ​ന്തീ​രാ​ണ്ടി​നു​മ​പ്പു​റം മാ​തൃ​ഭൂ​മി ബു​ക്സ്​ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്‍റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ക്ലാ​സ്​ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​ൻ കൂ​ടി​യാ​യ ഹ​മീ​ദ്​ ചേ​ന്ന​മം​ഗ​ലൂ​രി​ന്‍റെ ‘ദൈ​വ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം’ എ​ന്ന ഇ​സ്​​ലാം ആ​ക്ഷേ​പം പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ന്ന്​ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി മാ​ർ​ക്സി​സ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പ​ക​ർ​പ്പാ​ണ്​ എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​രോ​പ​ണം. പു​സ്ത​ക പ്ര​ചാ​ര​ണാ​ർ​ഥം മാ​തൃ​ഭൂ​മി ആ​ഴ്ച​പ്പ​തി​പ്പ്​ 2011 ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന്​ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച മു​ഖ്യ​ലേ​ഖ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ശീ​ർ​ഷ​കം ‘മൗ​ദൂ​ദി​സ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ‘ഒ​റി​ജി​ന​ൽ’ കാ​ൾ മാ​ർ​ക്സി​ൽ’ എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. മ​ത​ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൾ എ​ന്ന​തി​ലു​പ​രി രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ചി​ന്ത​ക​ള​ത്രെ മൗ​ദൂ​ദി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​തി​ന്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഹെ​ഗ​ലി​ന്‍റെ​യും മാ​ർ​ക്​​സി​ന്‍റെ​യും മ​റ്റും ആ​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​രാ​ത​രം കോ​പ്പി​യ​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​വ​ശ്യാ​നു​സൃ​തം വ​ക്രീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ന്ന​ത്തെ വാ​യ​ന. ജീ​വി​ത​വും മ​ര​ണ​വും പോ​ലെ നേ​ര​വും ത​ര​വും നോ​ക്കി ചാ​പ്പ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കും.

    ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്റെ സാ​ർ​വ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​യി​ൽ ആ​ർ.​എ​സ്.​എ​സി​നൊ​പ്പ​മോ?

    സ​ർ​വ​രാ​ജ്യ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ സം​ഘാ​ട​ന​മാ​ണ്​ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സം. അ​തി​ന്‍റെ ​നേ​താ​വ്​ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തെ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക്ക്​ ക​ണ്ട കു​റ്റം സാ​ർ​വ​ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത. അ​താ​വ​ട്ടെ, ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യ​ല്ല, ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ ‘കു​റ്റ​വും’. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രും സ​ർ​​വ​ലോ​ക​രു​ടെ​യും നാ​ഥ​നി​ൽ വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന, ഒ​​രേ ദി​ശ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ പ്രാ​ർ​ഥി​ക്കു​ന്ന, ഒ​രേ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥം പ്ര​മാ​ണ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന, ഒ​രേ പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക​ന്മാ​രെ​യും ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​മാ​രെ​യും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വി​ശ്വാ​സ​സം​ഹി​ത​യും ജീ​വി​ത​രീ​തി​യു​മാ​ണ​ല്ലോ ഇ​സ്​​ലാം (അ​തി​ന്‍റെ മ​നോ​ഹ​ര വ​ർ​ണ​ന ഇ​ഖ്​​ബാ​ൽ പാ​ടി​യ​ത്​ പ​ണ്ട്​ ശം​ഖും​മു​ഖം പ്ര​സം​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്​ ‘ബ​ക്ക​റ്റും ക​ട​ൽ​വെ​ള്ള​വും’ ക​ഥ കു​റി​ച്ചു​ത​ന്ന​യാ​ളോ​ട്​ ചോ​ദി​ച്ചാ​ൽ മ​തി). ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​മാ​രു​ടെ സ​ച്ച​രി​ത​മാ​ർ​ഗം തു​ട​രാ​നു​ള്ള ദൈ​വാ​ധീ​ന​ത്തി​നും പൊ​രു​ത്ത​ത്തി​നു​മു​ള്ള തേ​ട്ടം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ളു​ടെ ആ​ഴ്ച​പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ്​. സ​ർ​വ​ലോ​ക​ർ​ക്കു​മാ​യു​ള്ള പ്രാ​ർ​ഥ​ന ന​മ​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അം​ശ​മാ​ണ്. ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ ഈ ​സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​ത​യാ​ണ്​ ‘വി​ചാ​ര​ധാ​ര’ മു​ത​ൽ സം​ഘ്​​പ​രി​വാ​റി​ന്‍റെ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ ന്യാ​യം. ആ ​ആ​രോ​പ​ണം മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​യ​രു​ന്ന​ത്​ വി​ചി​ത്രം​ത​ന്നെ. ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജി​യെ​പോ​ലു​ള്ള മ​ഹാ​പു​രു​ഷ​ന്മാ​ർ പു​ക​ഴ്ത്തി​യ​താ​ണ് ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​മാ​രു​ടെ മാ​തൃ​ക​ജീ​വി​തം. മാ​ർ​ക്സി​സ്റ്റ്​ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മ​ത​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ജീ​വ​നെ​ടു​ക്കും മു​മ്പ്​ പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ​ൽ​ക്ക​ഥ​ക​ൾ കു​ഞ്ഞു​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ഠി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.

    മറന്നോ പാകിസ്താൻ തീസിസ്​?

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഇ​സ്​​ലാം എ​ന്ന​ത്​ ഇ​ട​തു ലി​ബ​റ​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടു​കെ​ട്ടി​ന്​ ഒ​രു ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ​വാ​ക്കാ​ണ്. അ​തി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഇ​സ്​​ലാമാണ് പഥ്യം. മ​ൻ​മോ​ഹ​ൻ സി​ങ്ങി​നും തോ​മ​സ്​ ​​ഐ​സ​ക്കി​നും ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ക്​ ബാ​ങ്കി​ങ്​ വി​ൻ​ഡോ തു​റ​ക്കാ​നും കി​ഫ്​​ബി​യി​ൽ നി​ക്ഷേ​പം തേ​ടാ​നും പ​ലി​ശ​ര​ഹി​ത സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ കൊ​ള്ളാം. ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സം ജ​ന​കീ​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ലെ​നി​നും സ്റ്റാ​ലി​നും മു​ത​ൽ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ബോ​ധം മു​ത​ൽ​ക്കൂ​ട്ടാം. കൊ​ൽ​ക്ക​ത്ത തീ​സി​സ്​ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന സി.​പി.​എം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കാ​ർ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഡോ. ​ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ർ അ​ധി​കാ​രി​യു​ടെ പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ തീ​സി​സ്​ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​റി​ല്ല. അ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും പി.​സി. ജോ​ഷി​യും പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ന് പി​ന്തു​ണ​പാ​ടി അ​വി​ഭ​ക്ത മു​സ്​​ലിം​ലീ​ഗി​നെ പാ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ നോ​ക്കി​യ​ത്​ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​ന്‍റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ്. അതേ, ഇ​സ്​​ലാം എ​ന്ന ജീ​വി​ത​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ​വും ഉ​ൾ​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്​ ആ​ർ​ക്കും നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​നും ജ​ന​ത​ക്കും​ വേ​ണ്ടി​യു​ള്ള മ​ത​പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യാ​ഹ്വാ​നം (അ​വ​രു​ടെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​നേ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ന​ല്ല) ​സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ മ​ഖ്​​ദൂ​മി​ലും മ​മ്പു​റം ത​ങ്ങ​ന്മാ​രി​ലും ഉ​മ​ർ ഖാ​ദി​യി​ലും അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കാ​തെ ഇ​ന്നും തു​ട​രു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വെ​ച്ച വോ​ട്ടെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ സ​മ്മ​തി​ദാ​നാ​വ​കാ​ശം ദൈ​വാ​രാ​ധ​ന​പോ​ലെ അ​ർ​ഥ​വ​ത്താ​യി നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ആ​ഹ്വാ​നം മു​ഴ​ങ്ങി​യ​ല്ലോ. രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മും ത​മ്മി​ലെ ഈ ​ബ​ന്ധം തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ൻ സ​ഖാ​വി​നെ​പോ​ലെ ജ​മാ​അ​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ കൃ​തി​ക​ൾ പ​ര​തേ​ണ്ട. ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ്​ ഗ്ര​ന്ഥ​കാ​ര​ൻ എ​ൻ.​എം. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ​ലി എ​ഴു​തി ‘ചി​ന്ത’ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ച്ച ‘ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മും രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മും’ വാ​ങ്ങി വാ​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ മ​തി.

    രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യ സ്വ​യം​ബോ​ധ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക വേ​ഷം​കെ​ട്ടു​കാ​രെ കാ​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ മു​സ്​​ലിം​ക​ൾ മു​ന്നി​ട്ടി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തി​ലെ അ​സ്വ​സ്ഥ​ത​യാ​വാം ക​ല​ക്കി​യ പൂ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പു​തി​യ വോ​ട്ടു​തേ​ടി​യി​റ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​സ്​​ലാ​മി​നെ പ്ര​ശ്ന​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പ്രേ​ര​ണ. പ​ക്ഷേ, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​നെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ഈ ​ഇ​സ്​​ലാം ആ​ക്ഷേ​പ കാ​പ്സ്യൂ​ൾ മ​തി​യാ​വി​ല്ല.

    (അ​വ​സാ​നി​ച്ചു)

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:CPMAnti Muslim remarkAnti Malappuram Remarks
    News Summary - Islam capsule not enough to save CPM
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick