വരുന്ന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് എത്ര സജ്ജമാണ് കോൺഗ്രസ്?

    വിദേശത്തേക്ക് ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് കുട്ടികൾ പഠിക്കാനായി പോകുന്ന സമകാലിക പ്രവണത ഉൾക്കൊണ്ട്, അതേക്കുറിച്ച് ആഴത്തിലുള്ള ഒരു ജനകീയ സർവേ നടത്തി സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിഫലനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കാൻ വിദ്യാർഥി-യുവജന സംഘടനകൾക്ക് സാധിക്കുമായിരുന്നുഅടുത്ത് നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന കേരള നിയമസഭ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളിലും ആസന്നമായ നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലും കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം പുലർത്തുന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും കേരളത്തിലെ മാറി മറിയുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയ അടിയൊഴുക്കുകളും സൂക്ഷ്മമായ പരിചിന്തനത്തിന് വിധേയമാക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. സി.പി.എം പ്രധാനമായും ഉന്നംവെക്കുന്നത് ഇപ്പോൾ നടക്കുന്ന ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളല്ല, ഒന്നര വർഷത്തിനുശേഷം...

    അടുത്ത് നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന കേരള നിയമസഭ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളിലും ആസന്നമായ നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലും കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം പുലർത്തുന്ന ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും കേരളത്തിലെ മാറി മറിയുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയ അടിയൊഴുക്കുകളും സൂക്ഷ്മമായ പരിചിന്തനത്തിന് വിധേയമാക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. സി.പി.എം പ്രധാനമായും ഉന്നംവെക്കുന്നത് ഇപ്പോൾ നടക്കുന്ന ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പുകളല്ല, ഒന്നര വർഷത്തിനുശേഷം നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ അധികാരത്തുടർച്ച നേടലാണ്​ അവരുടെ ലക്ഷ്യം. അതിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയൊരുക്കലാണ് ഈ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കാലത്ത് സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന കോലാഹലങ്ങളെല്ലാം. പാലക്കാട് ഇത്തവണയും ജയിച്ചുകയറാൻ തങ്ങൾക്കാവില്ലെന്ന് അവർക്ക് നന്നായറിയാം. ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ തൃശൂർ മോഡൽ ഡീൽ നടപ്പാക്കാനായാൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് മുക്തഭാരതം സ്വപ്നം കാണുന്ന ബി.ജെ.പി നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ പ്രത്യുപകാരം ചെയ്യുമെന്നും മൂന്നാം ഊഴം നേടാനാകുമെന്നും സി.പി.എം കിനാവ് കാണുന്നു. ഈ ഉപതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്​ വേളയിൽ അനാവശ്യ വിവാദങ്ങൾ സൃഷ്​ടിച്ച്​ സി.പി.എമ്മും ബി.ജെ.പിയും ഒരു മുന്നണി കണക്കെ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്​ നമ്മൾ കണ്ടതാണ്​. ഇതിന് തടയിടാനുള്ള തന്ത്രം മെനയാൻ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ?

    പോഷക-ബഹുജന സംഘടനകളെ കാര്യമായി പരിഗണിക്കുന്ന, കുറഞ്ഞ പക്ഷം ആ പ്രതീതിയെങ്കിലും സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന സി.പി.എമ്മിൽ നിന്ന് ഭിന്നമായി കെ.എസ്.യു, യൂത്ത്കോൺഗ്രസ്, മഹിള കോൺഗ്രസ്, ഓവർസീസ് കോൺഗ്രസ് തുടങ്ങിയ പോഷക സംഘടനകളെയും കാര്യമായി എടുക്കാത്ത ഉപരിപ്ലവ സംഘടന സമീപന രീതിയാണ് കോൺഗ്രസിന്. ഇത് ഈ സംഘടനകളുടെ വളർച്ചക്കും കോൺ​ഗ്രസിന്റെ ഗുണകരമായ ഭാവിക്കും ഏറെ ദോഷം ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. കേരളത്തിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ നടന്ന കോളജ് ഇലക്ഷനുകളിലെ റിസൽട്ടുകൾ പരിശോധിച്ചാൽ അത് വ്യക്തമാവും. മിക്കവാറും എല്ലാ കോളജുകളിലും എസ്.എഫ്.ഐ നേട്ടമുണ്ടാക്കി. ഇത് നിസ്സാരമായി തള്ളിക്കളയാനാവില്ല. പാർട്ടിയുടെ പ്രതിച്ഛായ നഷ്ടപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന രാഷ്ട്രീയ സംഭവ വികാസങ്ങൾ ഏറെയുണ്ടായിട്ടും സി.പി.എമ്മിന്റെയോ അനുബന്ധ സംഘടനകളുടെയോ രാഷ്ട്രീയ അടിത്തറ ദുർബലമാകുന്നില്ല എന്നത് കേരളത്തിലെ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം ഗൗരവപരമായി തന്നെ കാണണം. നിയതമായ രാഷ്ട്രീയബോധമില്ലാതെ ആസന്നമായ അധികാര രാഷ്ട്രീയ മോഹവലയത്തിൽ കിടന്നുകൊണ്ടുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രീയ അർധ സുഷുപ്തിയാണ് കെ.എസ്.യുവിന്റെ തളർച്ചക്ക് കാരണം.

    വയലാർ രവി, എ.കെ. ആന്റണി, വി.എം. സുധീരൻ, മുല്ലപ്പള്ളി രാമചന്ദ്രൻ, രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല, കെ.സി. വേണുഗോപാൽ തുടങ്ങിയ നേതാക്കന്മാരെ സൃഷ്ടിച്ചതും അവരുടെ കീഴിൽ ക്രിയാത്മകമായ പ്രവർത്തനം കാഴ്ചവെച്ച യുവനിര ഉയർന്നുവന്നതും കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ പോഷക സംഘടനകളിലൂടെയാണ്. ഇന്ന് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മേഖലയിൽ എന്തൊക്കെ പ്രയാസങ്ങളും പ്രതിസന്ധികളും വിദ്യാർഥികൾ നേരിടുന്നെന്ന അന്വേഷണം പോലും നടക്കുന്നില്ല. ഉദാഹരണത്തിന് വിദേശത്തേക്ക് ലക്ഷക്കണക്കിന് കുട്ടികൾ പഠിക്കാനായി പോകുന്ന സമകാലിക പ്രവണത ഉൾക്കൊണ്ട്, അതേക്കുറിച്ച് ആഴത്തിലുള്ള ഒരു ജനകീയ സർവേ നടത്തി സാമൂഹിക പ്രതിഫലനത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പഠിക്കാൻ വിദ്യാർഥി-യുവജന സംഘടനകൾക്ക് സാധിക്കുമായിരുന്നു. സത്യത്തിൽ പല രക്ഷിതാക്കളും തങ്ങളുടെ വീടും പറമ്പും വിറ്റോ പണയപ്പെടുത്തിയോ ആണ് മക്കളുടെ നിർബന്ധം കാരണം വിദേശത്ത് പഠിക്കാൻ അയക്കുന്നത്. ഇതിന്റെ സാമൂഹിക സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രത്യാഘാതം മനസ്സിലാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടുള്ള ഒരു പഠനമെങ്കിലും കെ.എസ്.യു നടത്തിയിരുന്നുവെങ്കിൽ അത് കാമ്പസിൽ മാത്രമല്ല കാമ്പസിന് പുറത്തുള്ള പൊതുസമൂഹത്തിലും മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമുണ്ടാക്കുമായിരുന്നു.

    കെ.എസ്.യു, യൂത്ത് കോൺഗ്രസ് വിഭാഗങ്ങളുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ ദിശാബോധത്തെ പരിപോഷിപ്പിക്കാൻ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം പ്രായോഗികമായ ഇടപെടൽ നടത്തുന്നില്ലെന്നത് ക്രിയാത്മക വിമർശനമായി കാണേണ്ടതാണ്. രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല കെ.പി.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റായിരുന്ന കാലത്ത് അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ ദീർഘവീക്ഷണത്തിൽ വിദേശ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ പ്രത്യേകിച്ച്, ഗൾഫിലെ മലയാളികളായ കോൺഗ്രസുകാരെ ഒരുമിച്ചുചേർത്ത് പടുത്തുയർത്തിയ പോഷക സംഘടനയാണ് ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി. പ്രഥമ ഗ്ലോബൽ പ്രസിഡൻറായിരുന്ന അഡ്വ.സി.കെ. മേനോന്റെ വിയോഗ ശേഷം ഓവർസീസ് ഘടകത്തിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനം ശോഷിച്ചു. പിന്നീടതിന് പുനരുജ്ജീവനം നൽകാൻ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വത്തിന് കഴിയാതെ പോയി.

    സംഘാടന ശേഷിയും നേതൃഗുണങ്ങളുമുണ്ടായിട്ടും സ്വന്തം നാട്ടിൽ ഒരു പഞ്ചായത്ത് മെംബർ പോലും ആവാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചിട്ടില്ലാത്ത, പാർട്ടിയോടുള്ള സ്നേഹവും കൂറും ഒന്നുകൊണ്ടുമാത്രം വിദേശങ്ങളിൽ ജോലിയോടൊപ്പം സംഘടനാപ്രവർത്തനവും ഏകോപിപ്പിച്ച് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്ന കോൺഗ്രസുകാർ പലപ്പോഴും നാട്ടിലെ പ്രവർത്തർക്കുപോലും മാതൃകയാണ്. ജീവകാരുണ്യ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ ഊന്നിയാണ് ഓവർസീസ് ഇന്ത്യൻ കൾച്ചറൽ കോൺഗ്രസിന്റെ വിവിധ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലുള്ള യൂനിറ്റുകൾ പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്നത്. സീറ്റിനുവേണ്ടി കളം മാറാനും മറുകണ്ടം ചാടാനും നിൽക്കുന്നവർ കോൺഗ്രസിനകത്ത് ഇനിയുമുണ്ടെങ്കിൽ അവർ കണ്ട് പഠിക്കേണ്ട മാതൃക രാഷ്ട്രീയമാണ് വിദേശ രാജ്യങ്ങളിലെ കോൺഗ്രസുകാരുടെ പ്രസ്ഥാനത്തോടുള്ള കൂറും ആത്മാർഥതയും.

    വസ്തുതപരമായി പറഞ്ഞാൽ ശരിയാണ്, വരുന്ന നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ യു.ഡി.എഫിന് മികച്ച ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിൽ വിജയിച്ചുകയറാൻ അനുകൂലമായ സാഹചര്യമാണ് ഇപ്പോൾ കേരളത്തിലുള്ളത്. അത് ജനകീയമായ ഒരു തീരുമാനമാണ്. എന്നാൽ, രാഷ്ട്രീയമായി അത് അത്രയൊന്നും എളുപ്പമല്ല എന്നത് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം അറിയേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    ഹരിയാന ഇലക്ഷൻ അവലോകനത്തിൽ രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി പറഞ്ഞ രാഷ്ട്രീയ കാരണങ്ങൾ കേരളത്തിലും ബാധകമാണ്. നേതാക്കൾ തങ്ങളുടെ താൽപര്യങ്ങൾ മാത്രം നോക്കിയതാണ് അവിടെ പരാജയപ്പെടാനുള്ള കാരണങ്ങളിൽ പ്രധാനം. ഹരിയാനയിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് തിരിച്ചുവരുമെന്ന് മിക്കവാറുമെല്ലാ എക്സിറ്റ് പോളുകളും വ്യക്തമാക്കിയതാണ്. എന്നിട്ടും എങ്ങനെ തോറ്റു? അമിതമായ ആത്മവിശ്വാസവും എതിർ രാഷ്ട്രീയ നീക്കങ്ങളെ ബുദ്ധിപരമായി കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാനുള്ള പ്രാപ്തിക്കുറവുമാണ് പ്രധാന കാരണങ്ങളെന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രീയ നിരീക്ഷകർ പറയുന്നു. ഹരിയാനയിൽ സംഭവിച്ച തെറ്റ് കേരളത്തിൽ ആവർത്തിക്കാതിരിക്കാനുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പ് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം ഇന്ന് മുതലെങ്കിലും തുടങ്ങണം. കോളജ് യൂനിയൻ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഫലങ്ങളെയും ചെറുതായി കാണരുത്. പുതിയ തലമുറയുടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ സൂചനയാണത്. അതിനെ ആ വിധത്തിൽ കണ്ടുകൊണ്ട് കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതൃത്വം ഊർജസ്വലമായി പോഷക സംഘടനകളെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടിയിരിക്കുന്നു. നിയമസഭക്കകത്ത് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് വി.ഡി. സതീശന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സർക്കാറിനെതിരെ ആഞ്ഞടിക്കുന്ന ഭരണവിരുദ്ധ പോരാട്ടം സഭക്ക് പുറത്ത് ജനകീയ പ്രശ്നമാക്കി മാറ്റാൻ സംഘടനപരമായി കോൺഗ്രസിന് കഴിയുന്നുണ്ടോയെന്നതും വിചിന്തനത്തിന് പാത്രമാവേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.

    (ഇന്ത്യൻ ഓവർസീസ് കോൺഗ്രസ് മിഡിലീസ്റ്റ് കൺവീനറാണ് ലേഖകൻ)

