സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ സി.​പി.​എം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​വി. ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​ൻ ‘മാ​ധ്യ​മ’​വു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ഭി​മു​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യെ നി​സ്സാ​ര​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ടു. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ബി.​ജെ.​പി വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യൊ​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്താ​നാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത് ‘വാ​ജ്‌​പേ​യി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്റെ കാ​ല​ത്തു​ത​ന്നെ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 16 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​രെ വോ​ട്ടു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ19 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി മാ​റി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു’ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ഏ​തു ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഇ​തി​നാ​യി സി.​പി.​എം പോ​ളി​റ്റ്ബ്യൂ​റോ അം​ഗം അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത് എ​ന്ന​തു വ്യ​ക്ത​മ​ല്ല.

കു​റ​ച്ച് ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​ൻ മാ​ഷി​ന്റെ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രാം. കേ​ന്ദ്ര തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്റെ ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം 2024 ലെ ​ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ 19.21 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വോ​ട്ടാ​ണ് എ​ൻ.​ഡി.​എ​ക്ക് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. 2019നേ​ക്കാ​ൾ 3.57 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ർ​ധ​ന. ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ ത​നി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൽ 2019ൽ ​ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന 13 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​ർ​ധി​ച്ച് 16.8 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു; 3.8 ന്റെ ​വ​ർ​ധ​ന.





തൃ​ശൂ​ർ (37.8 ശ​ത​മാ​നം), തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം (35.52 ശ​ത​മാ​നം), ആ​റ്റി​ങ്ങ​ൽ (31.7 ശ​ത​മാ​നം) എ​ന്നീ ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ വോ​ട്ടു ശ​ത​മാ​നം 30 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. 2019ൽ 30 ​ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത് ഒ​രി​ട​ത്ത് മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, 32.32ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​രു​ടെ ടോ​പ് സ്‌​കോ​ർ.

2019ൽ ​ഒ​രി​ട​ത്താ​യി​രു​ന്നു​വെ​ങ്കി​ൽ 2024ലെ​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ 11 നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഒ​ന്നാ​മ​തെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​തെ​ല്ലാം എ​ൽ.​ഡി. എ​ഫി​ന്റെ സി​റ്റി​ങ് സീ​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ്. മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രാ​യ കെ. ​രാ​ജ​ന്റെ ഒ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, വി. ​ശി​വ​ൻ​കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ നേ​മം, ആ​ർ. ബി​ന്ദു​വി​ന്റെ ഇ​രി​ങ്ങാ​ല​ക്കു​ട എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ആ ​പ​ട്ടി​ക​യി​ലു​ണ്ട്. തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം, കോ​വ​ളം, നെ​യ്യാ​റ്റി​ൻ​ക​ര, ഹ​രി​പ്പാ​ട്, കാ​യം​കു​ളം, പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്, മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം, കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് എ​ന്നീ നി​യ​മ​സ​ഭാ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്താ​ണ്.

കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ളേ​റെ പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​പ​ര​മാ​യി വേ​രൂ​ന്നാ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു എ​ല്ലാ​കാ​ല​ത്തും ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വം ശ്ര​മി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​ഖി​ല ഭാ​ര​തീ​യ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ ക​ണ​ക്ക​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്, ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 20 കോ​ടി​യി​ല​ധി​കം ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ​യു​ള്ള, ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ​യു​ടെ കോ​ട്ട​യാ​യ ഉ​ത്ത​ർ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശി​ൽ 8000+ ശാ​ഖ​ക​ളാ​ണ് ആ​ർ. എ​സ്.​എ​സി​ന് ഉ​ള്ള​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ വെ​റും മൂ​ന്ന​ര​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ള്ള കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ല​ത് 5142 എ​ണ്ണ​മാ​ണ്.





ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മ​ധ്യ​വ​ർ​ഗ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വം സ്വാ​ധീ​ന​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി​യ​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ടു ദ​ശാ​ബ്ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കി​ടെ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ വോ​ട്ടു​ബാ​ങ്കാ​യ ഈ​ഴ​വ, തി​യ്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും അ​വ​ർ ക​ട​ന്നു​ക​യ​റി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ജ​ന​സം​ഖ്യ​യു​ടെ 45 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ല​ധി​കം മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളും ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ​രും ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ മൊ​ത്തം വോ​ട്ടു​വി​ഹി​തം പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ചാ​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ഡ​ൽ​ഹി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​നും എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ പി.​കെ. യാ​സ​ർ അ​റാ​ഫ​ത്ത് നി​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

‘‘2009ലെ ​ലോ​ക്സ​ഭാ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത് ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 10 ല​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളാ​ണ്. മു​സ്‍ലിം​ക​ളും ക്രൈ​സ്ത​വ​രും അ​ന്ന് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് വോ​ട്ടു​ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ക​രു​തി​യാ​ൽ, ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ച്ച ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷം വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ളും അ​ന്നു​വോ​ട്ടു​ചെ​യ്ത 90 ല​ക്ഷം ഹി​ന്ദു​വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്. അ​തേ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡം അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​ക്കി​യാ​ൽ 2014ൽ 19 ​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വോ​ട്ടും 2019ൽ 29 ​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വോ​ട്ടു​മാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി നേ​ടി​യ​ത്’’ -യാ​സ​ർ അ​റാ​ഫാ​ത്ത് ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടു​ന്നു. ആ ​ട്രെ​ൻ​ഡ് തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ൽ, 2029 ഓ​ടു​കൂ​ടി ഹി​ന്ദു​വോ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ലെ വോ​ട്ടു​ശ​ത​മാ​നം 50 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ക​ട​ക്കാ​ൻ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് സാ​ധി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്നു.





‘The Kerala Left needs to look in the mirror’ എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ദ ​ഹി​ന്ദു​വി​ലെ​ഴു​തി​യ ലേ​ഖ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യു​ടെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് പി​ന്നി​ൽ, തു​ട​ർ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ൽ.​ഡി.​എ​ഫി​ന്റെ സ​മ​ഗ്രാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ സ്വ​ഭാ​വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തെ​യും കു​റ്റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു​ണ്ട് കാ​ന​ഡ ഡെ​ൽ​ഹൗ​സി യൂ​നി​വേ​ഴ്സി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് സ്റ്റ​ഡീ​സ് ​പ്ര​ഫ​സ​ർ നി​സിം മ​ന്ന​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ. ഒ​രു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് യ​ന്ത്ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​തി​ലൂ​ടെ സി.​പി.​എം ബ​ഹു​ജ​ന പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും പ്ര​ത്യ​യ​ശാ​സ്ത്ര പോ​രാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും കൈ​യൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ത് വ​ല​തു​പ​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി എ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്.

വ​ള​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ളെ​ല്ലാം കൃ​ത്യ​വും വ്യ​ക്ത​വു​മാ​യ ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ളാ​യി മു​ന്നി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ, ബി.​ജെ.​പി​ക്ക് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് സി.​പി.​എം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​ത് അ​ത്യ​ന്തം അ​പ​ക​ട​ക​ര​മാ​ണ്. മ​ധു​ര​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന പാ​ർ​ട്ടി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ ക​ര​ട് രേ​ഖ​യി​ൽ, സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യെ നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ൽ വീ​ഴ്ച പ​റ്റി​യെ​ന്ന വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്ത​ലി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ​യാ​ണ് എം.​വി. ഗോ​വി​ന്ദ​ന്റെ പ​രാ​മ​ർ​ശ​മെ​ന്ന​തും ആ​ശ്ച​ര്യ​മു​ണ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്.