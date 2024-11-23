അവർക്കുമുണ്ട് അവകാശങ്ങളും സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും

ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നത് നഗരങ്ങളിലാണ്. അവരില്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിനും 18നും 45നും ഇടയിലാണ് പ്രായം. കുറഞ്ഞ കൂലി മാത്രം കിട്ടുന്നവരാണ് ഇവരില്‍ മഹാഭൂരിപക്ഷവും. കേന്ദ്ര ഗവൺമെന്റ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ THE CODE ON SOCIAL SECURITY, 2020ല്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ നിര്‍വചിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് ‘gig worker’ means a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship; എന്നാണ്. സോഷ്യല്‍ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി കോഡ് 2020 ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ പരമ്പരാഗത തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകള്‍ക്ക് വെളിയില്‍ കിടക്കുന്ന Informal തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്‌. അതായത് പരമ്പരാഗത മേഖലയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന തൊഴില്‍ സുരക്ഷ, വേതന സുരക്ഷ,...