അവർക്കുമുണ്ട് അവകാശങ്ങളും സ്വപ്നങ്ങളും

    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നത് നഗരങ്ങളിലാണ്. അവരില്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിനും 18നും 45നും ഇടയിലാണ് പ്രായം. കുറഞ്ഞ കൂലി മാത്രം കിട്ടുന്നവരാണ് ഇവരില്‍ മഹാഭൂരിപക്ഷവും. കേന്ദ്ര ഗവൺമെന്റ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ THE CODE ON SOCIAL SECURITY, 2020ല്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ നിര്‍വചിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് ‘gig worker’ means a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship; എന്നാണ്. സോഷ്യല്‍ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി കോഡ് 2020 ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ പരമ്പരാഗത തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകള്‍ക്ക് വെളിയില്‍ കിടക്കുന്ന Informal തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്‌. അതായത് പരമ്പരാഗത മേഖലയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന തൊഴില്‍ സുരക്ഷ, വേതന സുരക്ഷ,...

    ഇന്ത്യയിലെ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നത് നഗരങ്ങളിലാണ്. അവരില്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷത്തിനും 18നും 45നും ഇടയിലാണ് പ്രായം. കുറഞ്ഞ കൂലി മാത്രം കിട്ടുന്നവരാണ് ഇവരില്‍ മഹാഭൂരിപക്ഷവും. കേന്ദ്ര ഗവൺമെന്റ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയ THE CODE ON SOCIAL SECURITY, 2020ല്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ നിര്‍വചിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് ‘gig worker’ means a person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship; എന്നാണ്. സോഷ്യല്‍ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി കോഡ് 2020 ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ പരമ്പരാഗത തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകള്‍ക്ക് വെളിയില്‍ കിടക്കുന്ന Informal തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലകളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്‌. അതായത് പരമ്പരാഗത മേഖലയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന തൊഴില്‍ സുരക്ഷ, വേതന സുരക്ഷ, മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട തൊഴില്‍ സാഹചര്യങ്ങള്‍ എന്നിവ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് നല്‍കാന്‍ ഇന്റര്‍നെറ്റ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം കമ്പനികളെ നിര്‍ബന്ധിതമാക്കുന്ന യാതൊന്നും ഈ ലേബര്‍ കോഡില്‍ ഇല്ല. ഇതിനെതിരെ ഉയർന്ന ശക്തമായ മുറവിളികൾക്കൊടുവിൽ കേന്ദ്ര ഗവൺമെന്റിന്‍റെ സോഷ്യല്‍ സെക്യൂരിറ്റി നെറ്റ് വര്‍ക്കിലേക്ക് ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെക്കൂടി പ്രവേശിപ്പിക്കാൻ നടപടികള്‍ തുടങ്ങി. സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പോര്‍ട്ടലില്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്യണമെന്നും കൃത്യമായ കാരണം കാണിച്ച് മുന്‍‌കൂര്‍ നോട്ടീസില്ലാതെ ഇവരെ പിരിച്ചുവിടരുതെന്നുമടക്കമുള്ള നിര്‍ദേശങ്ങള്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.

    ഇതരസംസ്ഥാന കുടിയേറ്റ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് അവരുടെ പേരുകള്‍ രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നതിനായും കാലാകാലങ്ങളില്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അവര്‍ക്ക് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്ന ക്ഷേമപെന്‍ഷന്‍പോലുള്ള ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമാക്കുന്നതിനുമായി തുടങ്ങിയ eShram പോര്‍ട്ടലില്‍ ഇപ്പോള്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്കും പേര് രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്യാം. അവര്‍ക്കും ഒരു Universal Account Number കിട്ടും. നിലവിലുള്ള ക്ഷേമസംവിധാനത്തില്‍ ഒരു വീതം ലഭിക്കുമെന്നതിനപ്പുറം മുഴുവന്‍ സമയ തൊഴിലാളിയായി പരിഗണിക്കാന്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ തയാറാവാത്തത് ഗിഗ് മേഖലയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നവരെ കൂടുതല്‍ അരക്ഷിതരാക്കുന്നു. മതിയായ വേതനമോ തൊഴില്‍ സുരക്ഷയോ തൊഴിലാളി സൗഹൃദ തൊഴില്‍ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളോ നല്‍കാതെ കുറഞ്ഞ കൂലിയില്‍, നാളെ ഈ ജോലിയുണ്ടാവുമോ എന്ന പേടിയോടെ, ജീവിതത്തിന് യാതൊരുവിധ സുരക്ഷയുമില്ലാതെ അങ്ങേയറ്റം അരക്ഷിതരായി ജീവിക്കേണ്ട അവസ്ഥയിലേക്ക് രാജ്യത്തെ യുവജനങ്ങളെ തള്ളിവിടുന്ന കോര്‍പറേറ്റ് മുതലാളിത്തത്തെ പിന്തുണക്കുന്നതരത്തിലാണ് നമ്മുടെ ലേബര്‍ കോഡുകള്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ സമീപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. കുറഞ്ഞ കൂലിക്ക് അടിമകളെപ്പോലെ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ യഥാർഥ അവസ്ഥ മറച്ചുവെച്ചുകൊണ്ട് മുതലാളിത്ത അനുകൂല അക്കാദമിക്കുകളും ഗവേഷകരും കൂടി പടച്ചുവിട്ട പച്ചക്കള്ളമാണ് ഇഷ്ടാനുസരണം തൊഴിലെടുക്കുന്ന സ്വതന്ത്രരായ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെന്ന ഇമേജും അവര്‍ അങ്ങേയറ്റം തൊഴില്‍ സംതൃപ്തി അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന മനുഷ്യരാണെന്ന വാദവും.

    സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മേഖലയിലും സ്വകാര്യ ഫോര്‍മല്‍ തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നവരുമായ ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന യാതൊരുവിധ കൂലിയോ സേവനവേതന വ്യവസ്ഥകളോ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് ലഭ്യമല്ല. ശമ്പളത്തോടെയുള്ള അവധികളോ പ്രസവ അവധികളോ പോലെയുള്ള അവകാശങ്ങള്‍ ഗിഗ് മേഖലയില്‍ ജോലിയെടുക്കുന്ന ആളുകള്‍ക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്നില്ല, അവര്‍ക്കതിന് അര്‍ഹതയുണ്ടെങ്കിലും. തോട്ടിപ്പണി എടുത്താലും നിങ്ങള്‍ ബ്രഹ്മം ആണെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ്​ ജാതീയമായി തോട്ടിപ്പണി എടുക്കാന്‍ നിര്‍ബന്ധിതരായവരെ സനാതന സംസ്​കാര വക്താക്കൾ വഞ്ചിക്കുന്ന അതേ രീതിയിലാണ്​ രാപകല്‍ അധ്വാനിക്കുന്ന ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് മതിയായ കൂലിയോ അനുകൂല്യങ്ങളോ കൊടുക്കാതെ അവരെ ‘സ്വതന്ത്ര തൊഴിലാളികള്‍, Boss of their own’ എന്നൊക്കെ ചങ്ങാത്ത മുതലാളിത്ത വക്താക്കൾ പുകഴ്ത്തുന്നത്.

    പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം മേഖലയില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം കമ്പനികള്‍ തങ്ങളെ തൊഴില്‍ദാതാക്കളായി പരിഗണിക്കുന്നില്ല. അവരുടെ വീക്ഷണത്തില്‍ ഫുഡ് ഡെലിവറി ആപ്പിലൂടെ ഭക്ഷണം ഓര്‍ഡര്‍ ചെയ്യുന്ന ഉപഭോക്താവ് ഡെലിവറി ബോയിയുടെ സേവനം ഒരു ചെറിയ സമയത്തേക്ക്, ഒരു നിശ്ചിത ആവശ്യത്തെ മുന്‍നിര്‍ത്തി വില നൽകി വാങ്ങുകയാണ്​. ഈ രണ്ടു കൂട്ടരെയും തമ്മില്‍ ബന്ധിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ഇടനിലക്കാരന്‍ മാത്രമാണ് പ്ലാറ്റ് ഫോമുകള്‍. അല്ലാതെ അവരല്ല തൊഴില്‍ദാതാക്കള്‍ എന്നാണ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം വക്താക്കള്‍ അവകാശപ്പെടുന്നത്. സേവന വേതന സുരക്ഷയുള്ള പരമ്പരാഗത തൊഴില്‍ മേഖലക്ക് പുറത്ത് കിടക്കുന്നവരെന്ന് ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികളെ നിര്‍വചിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കോര്‍പറേറ്റ് വാദത്തെയാണ് പിന്തുണക്കുന്നത്. Code on Wages 2019, Industrial Relation Code,2020, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, Social Security Code 2020 പോലെ നിലവില്‍ ഫോര്‍മല്‍ തൊഴിലിടങ്ങളിലെ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്ക് ബാധകമായ നിയമങ്ങളുടെ പരിരക്ഷകള്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്കും ലഭ്യമാക്കുകയാണ് വേണ്ടത്. സമൂഹത്തിലെ ഒരു ശതമാനം വരുന്ന അതിസമ്പന്നര്‍ ദേശീയവരുമാനം മൊത്തമായി പോക്കറ്റിലാക്കിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന വര്‍ത്തമാന ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളിയായി മാറുക എന്നത് വരുംകാല ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ഓരോ ചെറുപ്പക്കാരെയും കാത്തിരിക്കുന്ന വിധിയാണ്. അതുകൊണ്ടുതന്നെ മെച്ചപ്പെട്ട തൊഴിലും വരുമാനവും സേവന വ്യവസ്ഥകളും തൊഴില്‍ ആനുകൂല്യങ്ങളും കേവല ഭരണകൂട ഔദാര്യം എന്ന മട്ടിലല്ലാതെ തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ അവകാശമെന്ന നിലക്കുതന്നെ രാജ്യത്തെ മുഴുവന്‍ തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ക്കും ലഭ്യമാക്കേണ്ട ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം ഭരണകൂടത്തിനുണ്ട്. കാണാമറയത്ത് ഇരുന്നുകൊണ്ട് ഇടനിലക്കാരന്‍ കളിക്കുന്ന ഇന്റര്‍നെറ്റ് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകളെ തൊഴില്‍ദാതാക്കളായി നിര്‍വചിച്ച് അവരുടെ ചൂഷണത്തിന് മൂക്കുകയറിടുകയാണ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്. ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളി സ്കൂട്ടറില്‍ കറങ്ങിനടക്കുന്ന ടൂറിസ്റ്റല്ല. അവര്‍ക്ക് പുലര്‍ത്താന്‍ കുടുംബവും പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കാന്‍ സ്വപ്നങ്ങളുമുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഭരണഘടന നല്‍കുന്ന സ്വാഭിമാനത്തോടെ ജീവിക്കാനുള്ള അവകാശം ഗിഗ് തൊഴിലാളിക്കുമുണ്ട്. ചങ്ങാത്ത മുതലാളിയുടെ വരുമാനത്തില്‍ കുറവ് വന്നാല്‍ നമ്മുടെ ദേശീയവരുമാനം കുറയുമെന്നും വളര്‍ച്ചനിരക്ക് കുറയുമെന്നും തൊഴിലില്ലായ്മ പെരുകുമെന്നും തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ കൂലി കൂടിയാല്‍ പണപ്പെരുപ്പം കൂടുമെന്നും നാട് മുടിയുമെന്നും പറയുന്ന മുതലാളിത്ത കള്ളങ്ങള്‍ ഇനിമേല്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കപ്പെടരുത്.

    (അവസാനിച്ചു)

    ● കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂര്‍ ഗവ.കോളജിൽ അസോസിയേറ്റ് പ്രഫസറാണ് സിയര്‍ മനുരാജ്.

    ● ഡോ. ബാബു സി.സി കാലിക്കറ്റ് യൂനിവേഴ്സിറ്റിയുടെ മുൻ പരീക്ഷാ കൺട്രോളറാണ്.

