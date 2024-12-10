Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​ണ​ണം വ്യാ​പാ​രി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ൾ

    ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ കാ​ണ​ണം വ്യാ​പാ​രി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ശ​ങ്ക​ക​ൾ
    കേ​ന്ദ്രം പി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി, ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ്, കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ടാ​ക്സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ നി​കു​തി​ക​ൾ ഏ​ത​ള​വി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​നാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വ്യാ​പാ​രി-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും വ​ലി​യ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 16ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​നെ നോ​ക്കി​ക്കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്. പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള 15ാം ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​ക​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​ട്ടും ആ​ശാ​വ​ഹ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ...

    കേ​ന്ദ്രം പി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി, ഇ​ൻ​കം ടാ​ക്സ്, കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് ടാ​ക്സ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ നി​കു​തി​ക​ൾ ഏ​ത​ള​വി​ൽ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​ത് ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​മാ​യ ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​നാ​ണ്. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും വ്യാ​പാ​രി-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​വും വ​ലി​യ പ്രാ​ധാ​ന്യ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് 16ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​നെ നോ​ക്കി​ക്കാ​ണു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള 15ാം ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​ക​ൾ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​ട്ടും ആ​ശാ​വ​ഹ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന​തു കാ​ര​ണം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന വി​ഹി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ വ​ൻ​കു​റ​വു​ണ്ടാ​യി. ഇ​തു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ഞെ​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കു ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും വി​ക​സ​ന-​ക്ഷേ​മ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ സാ​ര​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. അ​തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഘാ​തം വ്യാ​പാ​ര-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ലും ദൃ​ശ്യ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    2026 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ഞ്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷം കേ​ര​ള സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്‍റെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​ക്കും അ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ വേ​ഗ​വും നി​ർ​ണ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തും കേ​ന്ദ്ര നി​കു​തി വി​ഹി​തം, ഗ്രാ​ന്‍റു​ക​ൾ, ദു​രി​താ​ശ്വാ​സ നി​ധി, വാ​യ്പ ന​യം മു​ത​ലാ​യ​വ നി​ശ്ച​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​തും 16ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രി​ക്കും.

    ഇ​വ​യെ​ല്ലാം കേ​വ​ലം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ക​സ​ന പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ക്കം കൂ​ട്ടു​ക മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല മ​റി​ച്ചു സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ​ത​ന്നെ ഉ​ത്തേ​ജി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വി​ഭാ​ജ്യ ഘ​ട​ക​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്. നി​ർ​ഭാ​ഗ്യ​മെ​ന്നു പ​റ​യ​ട്ടെ ഈ ​ദി​ശ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പ്രാ​ബ​ല്യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള 15ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ല്ല.

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ നി​കു​തി വി​ഹി​തം 1.925 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​തു​ക്കി​യ​ത് സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല വ്യാ​പാ​രി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​നും വ​ലി​യ ആ​ഘാ​ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കി. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​സു​ര​ക്ഷാ പെ​ൻ​ഷ​ൻ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ക്ഷേ​മ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ൾ താ​ളം​തെ​റ്റി.

    അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​ത​ന്നെ സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൈ​യി​ൽ പ​ണ​ല​ഭ്യ​ത ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യി കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ഇ​ത് അ​വ​രു​ടെ വാ​ങ്ങ​ൽ ശേ​ഷി​യെ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യി ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യും വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ മാ​ന്ദ്യ​ത്തി​നു വ​ഴി​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി​യെ വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റും വ്യാ​പാ​രി-​വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​ക​ളും സ്വാ​ഗ​തം ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ഏ​ഴു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ അ​നു​ഭ​വം വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തു​മ്പോ​ൾ നി​രാ​ശ​യാ​ണ് ഫ​ലം. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​കു​തി നി​ർ​ണ​യ അ​ധി​കാ​രം ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​യെ​ന്നു മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല ഫെ​ഡ​റ​ൽ ത​ത്ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​രു​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ വി​ഭ​വ സ​മാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഒ​രു​പ​രി​ധി​വ​രെ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന് വ​ലി​യ നേ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി. പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ നി​കു​തി​യി​ലേ​തു​പോ​ലെ പ​രോ​ക്ഷ നി​കു​തി​യി​ലും അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ആ​ധി​പ​ത്യം നേ​ടാ​നാ​യി. സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യി​പോ​ലും ചൊ​ൽ​പ്പ​ടി​ക്ക് നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​യി ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി​യെ പ്ര​യോ​ജ​ന​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നാ​യി.

    ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലും ജി.​എ​സ് .ടി ​പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ചു. നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ അ​വ്യ​ക്ത​ത​ക​ൾ നീ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നോ, റി​ട്ടേ​ൺ ഫ​യ​ലി​ങ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഘൂ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നോ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും സാ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. സു​താ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ത​ർ​ക്ക പ​രി​ഹാ​ര സം​വി​ധാ​നം ഇ​നി​യും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​സ​ജ്ജ​മാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    നി​ര​ക്ക് ഏ​കീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ പേ​രി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി ചു​മ​ത്തു​വാ​നു​ള്ള നീ​ക്കം അ​ണി​യ​റ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നാ​ണ് അ​റി​വ്. ഇ​ത് ഒ​രു കാ​ര​ണ​വ​ശാ​ലും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നാ​വി​ല്ല. അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ കെ​ട്ടി​ട വാ​ട​ക​ക്കു​മേ​ൽ 18 ശ​ത​മാ​നം ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി ന​ൽ​കേ​ണ്ട ബാ​ധ്യ​ത വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളു​ടെ ത​ല​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​വെ​ച്ച​തി​നും യാ​തൊ​രു ന്യാ​യീ​ക​ര​ണ​വു​മി​ല്ല.

    ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര കു​ത്ത​ക​ക​ളും ഫ്ലി​പ്കാ​ർ​ട്, ആ​മ​സോ​ൺ​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ഭീ​മ​ന്മാ​രും ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി ചെ​റു​ത​ല്ല. സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണം ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റാ​ക​ട്ടെ മേ​ൽ​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​നു​കൂ​ല​മാ​യ ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കു​റ​ച്ചു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​പോ​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു വാ​രി​ക്കോ​രി നി​കു​തി ഇ​ള​വു​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ചെ​റു​കി​ട വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് യാ​തൊ​രു പ​രി​ഗ​ണ​ന​യും ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ കേ​ന്ദ്ര ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ൽ വി​ദേ​ശ ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ളു​ടെ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് നി​കു​തി നി​ല​വി​ലെ 40 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 35 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി കു​റ​ച്ചു.

    സ്റ്റാ​ർ​ട്ട​പ് ക​മ്പ​നി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വി​ദേ​ശ നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ന്മേ​ൽ ചു​മ​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന എ​യ്ഞ്ച​ൽ നി​കു​തി പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും നി​ർ​ത്ത​ലാ​ക്കി, ഫ്ലി​പ്കാ​ർ​ട് , ആ​മ​സോ​ൺ പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഇ-​കോ​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ് ഓ​പ​റേ​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​രു​ടെ ടി.​ഡി.​എ​സ് നി​ര​ക്ക് ഒ​രു ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 0.1ശ​ത​മാ​ന​മാ​യി കു​റ​ച്ചു. മോ​ദി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് നി​കു​തി​യി​ൽ മാ​ത്രം ര​ണ്ടു ല​ക്ഷം കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ഇ​ള​വു​ക​ളാ​ണ് കു​ത്ത​ക​ക​ൾ​ക്കു ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്.

    കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​ത്ത​രം കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​റ്റ് പ്രീ​ണ​ന​ത്തി​നു നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മേ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നു​ത​കു​ന്ന ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ​ക​ൾ 16ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക​ണം. ജി.​എ​സ്.​ടി​ക്കു പു​റ​മെ, സെ​സും സ​ർ​ചാ​ർ​ജു​ക​ളും വ​ലി​യ തോ​തി​ൽ വ​ർ​ധി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ന​ട​പ​ടി​യും അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണം. ഇ​വ ര​ണ്ടും കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​നു മാ​ത്രം ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ ഡി​വി​സി​ബി​ൾ പൂ​ളി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ ചോ​ർ​ച്ച​യു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കും.

    2024-25 ലെ ​ബ​ജ​റ്റ് എ​സ്റ്റി​മേ​റ്റ് പ്ര​കാ​രം കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​ന്‍റെ നി​കു​തി ഇ​ത​ര വ​രു​മാ​നം നാ​ലു ല​ക്ഷം കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​ക്ക് മു​ക​ളി​ലെ​ത്തു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​ണ​ക്ക്. ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​താ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ടോ​ള്‍ വ​രു​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ വ​ന്ന ഗ​ണ്യ​മാ​യ വ​ർ​ധ​ന​യാ​ണ് ഈ ​മു​ന്നേ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര​ണം. 2022-23 ല്‍ 41,342 ​കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​ണ് ടോ​ള്‍ ഇ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​ത് 2030 ആ​കു​മ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്കും 1.30 ല​ക്ഷം കോ​ടി രൂ​പ​യാ​യി ഉ​യ​രു​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഉ​റ​പ്പ്.

    സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഇ​ര​ക​ളാ​ണ് വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ൾ. ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​ക​ൾ ടൗ​ണു​ക​ളെ ര​ണ്ടാ​യി കീ​റി​മു​റി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​പാ​രം പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക​മാ​യി പ​രി​മി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ഇ​തു കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി. പ​ക്ഷേ, ഇ​തി​ലും നേ​ട്ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത് കേ​ന്ദ്ര സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റാ​ണ്. വ​ലി​യ വ​രു​മാ​ന​മാ​ണ് ടോ​ൾ പി​രി​വി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​വ​ർ​ക്കു ല​ഭി​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​കു​ന്ന​ത്. കോ​ടി​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് രൂ​പ മു​ട​ക്കി ഭൂ​മി ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ത്ത് ന​ല്‍കി​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ഹി​തം ല​ഭി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത് ന്യാ​യ​മാ​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    മ​റ്റൊ​രു പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ്ര​ശ്നം ദു​ര​ന്ത​നി​വാ​ര​ണ സ​ഹാ​യ നി​ധി​യു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​ണ്. കേ​ര​ളം​പോ​ലു​ള്ള ഇ​ക്കോ സെ​ന്‍സി​റ്റി​വാ​യ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ദു​ര​ന്ത​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​ര്‍വ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ടു​ത്തി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ആ​ഴ​ത്തി​ന് ആ​നു​പാ​തി​ക​മാ​യ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​മോ പു​ന​ര​ധി​വാ​സ പാ​ക്കേ​ജോ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ചി​ല്ല. നി​ല​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ വേ​ർ​തി​രി​വ് അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് കൃ​ത്യ​മാ​യ മാ​ന​ദ​ണ്ഡ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്നേ മ​തി​യാ​കൂ. ഇ​തി​നു​വേ​ണ്ട​താ​യ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ 16ാം ധ​ന​കാ​ര്യ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്ക​ണം.

    (കേ​ര​ള വ്യാ​പാ​രി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി ഏ​കോ​പ​ന സ​മി​തി സം​സ്ഥാ​ന പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​ണ് ലേ​ഖ​ക​ൻ)

