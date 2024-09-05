Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    5 Sep 2024 1:19 AM GMT
    5 Sep 2024 2:57 AM GMT

    ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​നും അ​ൻ​വ​റും അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ട്ട​മു​ഖ​വും

    ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​നും അ​ൻ​വ​റും അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഇ​ര​ട്ട​മു​ഖ​വും
    വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ജാ​വ്ദേ​ക്ക​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കാ​ര്യം ഇ.​പി. ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ൻ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​തും പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​തും സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം ​അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​രാ​ഹി​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ ശ​രി​യു​ണ്ട്​ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം ചി​ല ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ശ​രി​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും...

    വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ്യ​ത്യാ​സ​മു​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ജാ​വ്ദേ​ക്ക​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കാ​ര്യം ഇ.​പി. ജ​യ​രാ​ജ​ൻ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി സ​മ്മ​തി​ച്ച​തും പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​തും സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്റെ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി മ​ര്യാ​ദ​ക​ൾ പ്ര​കാ​രം ​അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​രാ​ഹി​ത്യ​മാ​ണ്. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​തി​ൽ വ​ലി​യ ശ​രി​യു​ണ്ട്​ എ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ആ​ദ്യ​ദി​വ​സം ചി​ല ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​രോ​പ​ണം ശ​രി​യാ​ണെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും പ്ര​തി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി​ലാ​വും. സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ലെ അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളി​ലെ ‘സ​ദാ​ചാ​രം’ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​യാ​ണി​ത്. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ പ​ര​സ്യ​മാ​യി ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​തി​ലാ​ണോ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി തെ​റ്റ്​ കാ​ണു​ക? അ​തോ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും കു​റ്റാ​രോ​പി​ത​രാ​ണെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലോ?

    അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത

    സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ശി​ക്ഷ​ണ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ധാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത അ​തി​​ന്റെ വി​ധേ​യ​ത്വ​മാ​ണ്. സ്വ​യം​വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നും തെ​റ്റു​തി​രു​ത്താ​നും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​ധേ​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ സാ​രം. ഈ ​ത​ത്ത്വ​ത്തി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ വ​ലി​പ്പ​ച്ചെ​റു​പ്പ​മി​ല്ല. ഇ.​എം.​എ​സി​നെ​പോ​ലും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഘ​ട​ന തി​രു​ത്തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്കോ ശാ​സ​ന​ക്കോ വി​ധേ​യ​രാ​യ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ല​രും പി​ന്നെ ഉ​യ​ർ​ന്ന്​ വ​രാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യോ സ്വ​യം ഉ​രു​കി​ത്തീ​രു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്​​ത​താ​ണ് സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​​ന്റെ ​ച​രി​ത്രം. സ്വ​യം വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നം സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​ന്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​വേ​ദി​യി​ലെ ആ​ത്മീ​യ​ത​യും വി​മ​ർ​ശ​നം​ പു​റ​ത്ത്​ പ​ര​സ്യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്​ ക​ടു​ത്ത ശി​ക്ഷ ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക ലം​ഘ​ന​വു​മാ​ണ്. 1998 പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട്​ സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ചൂ​ടേ​റി​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്ക്​ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ക​യും 35 വ​ർ​ഷം സി.​ഐ.​ടി.​യു സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ​പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കെ.​എ​ൻ. ര​വീ​ന്ദ്ര​നാ​ഥ് ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ എ​ണ്ണം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ പ​ല​രെ​യും വെ​ട്ടി​നി​ര​ത്തു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്​ ‘സേ​വ്​ സി.​പി.​എം ഫോ​റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ഇ.​കെ. നാ​യ​നാ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കെ ​പൊ​ളി​റ്റി​ക്ക​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന പി. ​ശ​ശി അ​ന്ന്​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഇ​ട​പാ​ടു​ക​ളും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക​ളി​ൽ ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന്ദ​നാ​ണ്​ ​അ​തി​ന്​ ഊ​ർ​ജം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ശ​ശി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ പ​രാ​തി ന​ൽ​കി​യ ഡി.​വൈ.​എ​ഫ്.​ഐ​യി​ലെ വ​നി​താ നേ​താ​വ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ൾ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ എ​വി​ടെ​യു​മി​ല്ല. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം സം​സ്ഥാ​ന സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​റ്റ​വും അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തെ പേ​രാ​യാ​ണ്​ ശ​ശി​യെ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ പ​രി​ഗ​ണി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​തി​ന്​ ശേ​ഷ​മാ​ണ്​ ആ​രോ​പ​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​നാ​യ​ത്. അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം ശ​ശി ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ​എ​വി​ടെ​യും പ്ര​ത്യ​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ല്ല. പി​ന്നീ​ട്​ അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യി രം​ഗ​​പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. വൈ​കാ​തെ​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ്ടും സ​ജീ​വ​മാ​യി. ര​ണ്ടാം പി​ണ​റാ​യി സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​​ന്റെ വ​ര​വും ഇ​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പ​മാ​ണ്. വി.​എ​സ്. അ​ച്യു​താ​ന​ന്ദ​​ൻ പ​ക്ഷ​വും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി അ​സ്​​ത​മി​ച്ച സു​വ​ർ​ണാ​വ​സ​രം. പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​ൻ എ​ന്ന ഏ​ക​ധ്രു​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​ശി നേ​രെ ചെ​ന്നു​ക​യ​റി​യ​ത്​ സം​സ്ഥാ​ന ഭ​ര​ണ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​​ന്റെ സി​രാ​കേ​​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ. അ​വി​ടെ​യാ​ണി​പ്പോ​ൾ വീ​ണ്ടും വി​വാ​ദം ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ടി നി​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​റി​​ന്റെ പ​ര​സ്യ പ്ര​സ്​​താ​വ​ന മാ​ത്ര​മേ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ച​ട്ട​മ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ തെ​റ്റാ​വു​ന്നു​ള്ളൂ. പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​​ന്റെ കാ​മ്പും കാ​ത​ലും ആ​രും അം​ഗീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​തി​ല്ല. അ​ത്​ പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​നെ​യും പി. ​ശ​ശി​യെ​യും പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യി​ൽ നീ​തി​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​വു​ന്ന​തെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പി​ണ​റാ​യി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര വി​ചാ​ര​ണ​ക്ക്​ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടേ​ണ്ട​താ​ണ്. ഒ​ന്നാം പി​ണ​റാ​യി മ​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ​യി​ൽ ഏ​റെ ജ​ന​പ്രി​യ​ത നേ​ടി​യ കെ.​കെ. ശൈ​ല​ജ​യെ​പ്പോ​ലു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​ട്ടും ഭ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ജീ​ർ​ണ​ത തു​ട​ർ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ഏ​റ്റെ​ടു​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന വി​ശാ​ല സൂ​ക്ഷ്​​മ​ത കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ്​ മ​​ന്ത്രി​സ​ഭ മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ മാ​റി​യ​ത്. പി​ണ​റാ​യി അ​വ​ശേ​ഷി​ച്ച​ത്​ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​​ലു​ള്ള പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ വി​ശ്വാ​സം മൂ​ല​മാ​ണ്. പു​തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സം മു​ന്നി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ൽ, പി​ണ​റാ​യി​ക്ക്​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ന​ൽ​കി​യ ര​ണ്ടാം അ​വ​സ​രം മ​റ്റ്​ മ​​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രെ മാ​റ്റി​നി​ർ​ത്തു​​മ്പോ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​ത്​ പോ​ലൊ​രു ജീ​ർ​ണ​ത​യാ​യി മാ​റി​യെ​ന്ന്​ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ക്കാം.

    പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​റി​​ന്റെ പി​ന്നി​ൽ ​​ആ​രും ഇ​ല്ലാ​തി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​റ​പ്പാ​ണ്. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ഒ​റ്റ​ക്ക​ല്ലെ​ങ്കി​ൽ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഇ​തേ വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്​ പി​ണ​റാ​യി വി​ജ​യ​നും പി. ​ശ​ശി​യും എ​ന്ത്​ മ​റു​പ​ടി​യാ​ണ്​ ന​ൽ​കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ മ​ർ​മം. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്കം വി​ധേ​യ​ത്വം മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, തെ​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള മൂ​ശ​യാ​ണ്​ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ സ​ത്യ​​മെ​ങ്കി​ൽ ഒ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ ത​രം​താ​ഴ്​​ത്ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രാ​ൾ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​​ന്ത്രി​യു​ടെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ലേ​ക്ക്​ തി​രി​ച്ചു​വ​ന്ന്​ ​വീ​ണ്ടും വി​വാ​ദ​പു​രു​ഷ​നാ​യി തീ​ർ​ന്ന​തി​നെ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ്​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഇ​നി കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്യു​ക?

    ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര പ്ര​ള​യം

    വി​ഭാ​ഗീ​യ​ത ഇ​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്​ പു​റ​ത്ത്​ മേ​നി​ന​ടി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന വി​ധം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി അ​ച്ച​ട​ക്ക​ത്തി​​ന്റെ വാ​ൾ ത​ല​ക്ക്​ മീ​തെ ഉ​ണ്ടെ​ങ്കി​ലും സി.​പി.​എം ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​മാ​യി വ​ലി​യ അ​ന്തഃ​സം​ഘ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്കാ​ണ്​ നീ​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്​ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​റി​​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ നീ​ക്കം. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഘ​ട​ന​യോ ത​ത്ത്വ​മോ അ​റി​യാ​ത്ത ആ​ള​ല്ല അ​ൻ​വ​ർ. പ​ക്ഷേ, പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഘ​ട​ന​യ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര​രം​ഗ​ത്ത്​ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ചാ​ൽ പ​രി​ഹൃ​ത​മാ​വാ​ത്ത​ത്ര ഉ​ന്ന​ത​ത​ല ബ​ന്ധ​മു​ള്ള വി​ഷ​യ​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന ഗൗ​ര​വ​മു​ണ്ട്​ ഈ ​വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലി​ൽ. പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഘ​ട​ന​യോ​ടു​ള്ള അ​വി​ശ്വാ​സ​മ​ല്ല, മ​റി​ച്ച്​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ സ​ദാ​ചാ​ര​​ത്തെ മു​റു​കെ​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള അ​റ്റ​കൈ പ്ര​യോ​ഗം എ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ൽ അ​ൻ​വ​റി​ന്റെ വെ​ളി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ലി​നെ കാ​ണാ​നു​ള്ള വി​വേ​കം പാ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്ക്​ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വു​മോ എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ്​ ചോ​ദ്യം. അ​ത​ല്ല, പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ത​ത്ത്വം എ​ന്ന വ​ര​ട്ടു​വാ​ദ​ത്തി​ല​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത​മാ​യി പൊ​തു​വേ​ദി​യി​ൽ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​റി​നെ അ​വ​മ​തി​ച്ചെ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ൽ കാ​ര്യം ക​ണ്ടാ​ൽ സി.​പി.​എ​മ്മി​​ന്റെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ ആ​ശ​യ​പ​ര​മാ​യ അ​ധഃ​പ​ത​ന​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും അ​ത്.

    സി.​പി.​എം ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ വ​കു​പ്പ്​ 12ൽ ​ ​പാ​ർ​ട്ടി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ണ്ണി​പ്പ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ‘പാ​ർ​ട്ടി യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ല്‍വെ​ച്ച് പാ​ർ​ട്ടി ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക​ളെ​യും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ​യും വി​മ​ര്‍ശി​ക്കു​ക’ എ​ന്ന​ത് അ​വ​കാ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാ​ണ്. ഇ​ത​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച്​ പി.​വി. അ​ൻ​വ​ർ ചെ​യ്​​ത​ത്​ പാ​ർ​ട്ടി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ഭ​ര​ണ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ചു​മ​ത​ലാ നി​ർ​വ​ഹ​ണ​ത്തി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തെ​റ്റ്​ തു​റ​ന്നു​കാ​ട്ടു​ക​യാ​ണ്. വ്യ​ക്തി​പ​ര​മാ​യ കു​റ്റാ​രോ​പ​ണം മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല. ഭ​ര​ണ​രം​ഗ​ത്ത്​ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്​​ട്രീ​യ​മാ​യ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ്​ ഉ​ന്ന​യി​ച്ച​ത്. ജ​ന​പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി എ​ന്ന പ​ദ​വി​കൂ​ടി ഇ​തി​നോ​ട്​ ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ച്​ വി​ല​യി​രു​ത്തി​യാ​ൽ വ​ലി​യ അ​പാ​ക​ത കാ​ണാ​നി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, അ​ത്ര​ത്തോ​ളം വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യി മു​ഖ്യ​മ​​ന്ത്രി​യും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ ക​ണ്ണ​ട​ച്ച്​ പി​ന്തു​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​രും ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​മോ എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ അ​റി​യാ​നു​ള്ള​ത്.

    EP Jayarajan Kerala News PV Anvar
