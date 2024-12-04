Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    4 Dec 2024 1:36 AM GMT
    4 Dec 2024 1:36 AM GMT

    വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിൽ വാശി ആർക്കാണ്?

    വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിൽ വാശി ആർക്കാണ്?
    ഓരോ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് വരുമ്പോഴും അതിന്റെ ഫലമറിയുമ്പോഴും വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾ സജീവ ചർച്ചയാകും. രാജ്യത്തെ ജനാധിപത്യ പ്രക്രിയയെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള വിശ്വാസ്യതക്ക് ഇത്ര കണ്ട് ഹാനിയുണ്ടാക്കിയ മറ്റൊരു ചർച്ചയുണ്ടാവില്ല. വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് രാജ്യത്തെ വലിയൊരു വിഭാഗം ജനങ്ങളിൽ സംശയമുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് നീതിപൂർവകവും നിഷ്പക്ഷവുമാണെന്ന വിശ്വാസത്തിന് കോട്ടം തട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും കേ​ന്ദ്ര തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷനും തുറന്നു സമ്മതിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഓരോ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രഖ്യാപന വാർത്തസമ്മേളനത്തിലും വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള ആക്ഷേപങ്ങൾ ചോദ്യങ്ങളായി ഉയരാറുമുണ്ട്. ആ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ...

    തലപ്പത്തുള്ളവരുടെ സാ​ങ്കേതിക പരിജ്ഞാനത്തിന്റെ അഭാവം കൊണ്ടാകാം, സാ​ങ്കേതിക ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ആ നിലക്ക് തൃപ്തികരമായ മറുപടി നൽകാൻ പല​പ്പോഴും കമീഷനായിട്ടില്ല. അത്തരത്തിലൊന്നായിരുന്നു ഹരിയാന നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന്റെ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ നടന്നപ്പോൾ ചില വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിൽ മാത്രം ബാറ്ററി 99 ശതമാനം ചാർജും അവശേഷിച്ചത് എന്തുകൊണ്ടാണെന്ന ചോദ്യം. വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിൽ പഴയതും പുതിയതുമുണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ബാറ്ററി ചാർജ്​ പുതിയതിൽ കൂടുതലും പഴയതിൽ കുറവുമായിരിക്കാം എന്നായിരു​ന്നു മുഖ്യ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷണർ രാജീവ് കുമാർ പറഞ്ഞ മറുപടി. മറുപടി അത്ര ശരിയായില്ലെന്ന് സ്വയം തോന്നിയത് കൊണ്ടാകാം ത​നിക്കരികെ ഇരിക്കുന്നവരോട് അങ്ങനെ തന്നെയല്ലേ എന്നദ്ദേഹം ചോദിക്കുന്നുണ്ടായിരുന്നു. 99 ശതമാനം ബാറ്ററി ചാർജുള്ള വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം ഒരു പാർട്ടിക്ക് മാത്രം കൂടുതൽ വോട്ടുകൾ കിട്ടിയെന്ന പരാതിയുടെ മർമത്തെ അദ്ദേഹം സ്പർശിക്കാതെ വിടുകയും ചെയ്തു. ഇതേ പരാതി മഹാരാഷ്​ട്രയിലെ വോട്ടെണ്ണൽ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുമുയർന്നു.

    ​തകരാറുണ്ടാകുമ്പോഴും ഏകപക്ഷീയമാകുന്നോ​?

    ഏത് ചിഹ്നത്തിൽ കുത്തിയാലും ഒരേ പാർട്ടിയുടെ ചിഹ്നത്തിൽ മാത്രം വോട്ട് വീഴുന്ന കാരണത്താൽ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ദിവസം പല ബൂത്തുകളിലും വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾ മാറ്റേണ്ടിവരാറുണ്ട്. മോക്ക് പോളിങ് വേളയിലോ യഥാർഥ വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചശേഷമോ ഇങ്ങനെ കണ്ട് വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾ മാറ്റുന്നത് ഇന്നൊരു വാർത്തയേ അല്ലാതായിട്ടുണ്ട്. വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിന്റെ തകരാർ കൊണ്ടാണെന്നും യന്ത്രം മാറ്റിയതോടെ പ്രശ്നം പരിഹരിച്ചെന്നും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും കമീഷനും വിശദീകരണവും നൽകും. ഇങ്ങനെ വന്ന പരാതികളിലെല്ലാം കേടായ വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് രാജ്യത്തെ ഒരു പാർട്ടിയുടെ ചിഹ്നത്തിൽ മാത്രം വോട്ടുവീഴുന്ന പരാതിക​ളാണുയർന്നിട്ടുള്ളത്. ഈ പാർട്ടിക്കാവട്ടെ, ഏത് ബട്ടൺ അമർത്തിയാലും എതിരാളികളുടെ ചിഹ്നത്തിലേക്ക് എല്ലാ വോട്ടുകളും പോകുന്നുവെന്ന പരാതി ഇക്കാലമത്രയും ഉന്നയിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നിട്ടുമില്ല.

    സുതാര്യതയിൽ താരതമ്യമില്ല

    ബാലറ്റ് പേപ്പർ വോട്ടിൽനിന്ന് വ്യത്യസ്തമായി താൻ ചെയ്ത സ്ഥാനാർഥിക്ക് തന്നെയാണ് വോട്ടു വീണിരിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് ഉറപ്പിക്കാൻ ഒരു വോട്ടർക്കും കഴിയാതെവരുന്നതാണ് വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള സംശയങ്ങളുടെ അടിസ്ഥാനം. ഓരോ വോട്ടറും തന്റെ സ്ഥാനാർഥിക്ക് വോട്ടുചെയ്ത് മടക്കിയിടുന്ന ബാലറ്റ് പേപ്പറുകൾതന്നെയാണ് വോട്ടായി എണ്ണുന്നത് എന്നതാണ് ആ വോട്ടിങ് രീതിയിലെ സുതാര്യത. വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിലാകട്ടെ, തന്റെ സ്ഥാനാർഥിയുടെ ചിഹ്നമൊട്ടിച്ച യന്ത്രഭാഗത്ത് വിരലമർത്തുന്നുവെന്നല്ലാതെ ആ വോട്ട് എവിടെ പോയി വീണു എന്ന കാര്യത്തിൽ വോട്ടർ പൂർണമായും ഇരുട്ടിലാണ്. ഈ പ്രക്രിയയിൽ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷന്റെ സംവിധാനങ്ങളെ മുഖവിലക്കെടുത്ത് താൻ ചെയ്ത വോട്ട് അതേ സ്ഥാനാർഥിക്കുതന്നെ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടാകും എന്ന വിശ്വാസത്തിൽ ബൂത്തിൽനിന്ന് മടങ്ങുകയാണ് വോട്ടർ ചെയ്യുന്നത്.

    വിശ്വാസമാർജിക്കാൻ വിവിപാറ്റിനുമായില്ല

    ഇത് സുതാര്യമായ ജനാധിപത്യ രീതിയല്ലെന്ന് പാർട്ടികളും വോട്ടർമാരും വിമർശിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിന് ചെലവഴിച്ച തുകക്ക് സമാനമായ തുക ചെലവിട്ട് ഓരോ വോട്ടറും ചെയ്യുന്ന വോട്ട് സ്ക്രീനിൽ കണ്ട്​ ഉറപ്പാക്കാനായി ‘വിവിപാറ്റ്’ ഏർപ്പെടുത്തിയത്​. വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിൽ കാണിക്കുന്ന വോട്ടുകളിൽ വല്ല സംശയവുമുയർന്നാൽ വിവിപാറ്റ് തുറന്ന് ചിഹ്നം പതിഞ്ഞ കടലാസുകൾ എണ്ണിനോക്കാമല്ലോ എന്നായിരുന്നു എല്ലാ വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾക്കുമൊപ്പം കോടികൾ ചെലവിട്ട് വിവിപാറ്റ് ഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിന് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്ന ന്യായം. എന്നാൽ, സുതാര്യതക്കായി കൊണ്ടുവന്ന വിവിപാറ്റുകൾ എണ്ണണമെന്ന്​ ആവശ്യമുയർന്നപ്പോൾ എല്ലാ മണ്ഡലത്തിലും എല്ലാ വിവിപാറ്റും എണ്ണാനാവില്ലെന്ന നിലപാടെടുക്കുന്ന കമീഷനെയാണ് കണ്ടത്. അത് പ്രായോഗികമല്ലെന്നും ഫലമറിയാൻ സമയമേറെ എടുക്കുമെന്നുമാണ് അവ എണ്ണാതിരിക്കാൻ പറഞ്ഞ ന്യായം. ഓരോ മണ്ഡലത്തിലും വളരെ കുറഞ്ഞ ശതമാനം വിവിപാറ്റുകൾ എണ്ണിനോക്കാമെന്ന നിലപാടാണ് കമീഷൻ പാർട്ടികൾക്ക് മുന്നിലും കോടതിയിലും എടുത്തത്. ഒരു മണ്ഡലത്തിലെ മുഴുവൻ വോട്ടും വിവിപാറ്റുമായി തട്ടിച്ചുനോക്കാനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമം അതിസങ്കീർണവും ചെലവേറിയതുമാക്കിയതോടെ വിവിപാറ്റ് കൊണ്ട് വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിന്റെ വിശ്വാസ്യത തിരിച്ചുപിടിക്കാമെന്ന പ്രതീക്ഷയും അസ്തമിച്ചു.

    ബാലറ്റ് പേപ്പറിനോട് അസഹിഷ്ണുതയെന്തിന്?

    അതുകൊ​ണ്ടാണ് നീതിപൂർവകവും നിഷ്പക്ഷവുമായ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ബാലറ്റ് പേപ്പറിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുപോകണമെന്ന ആവശ്യം പൂർവാധികം ശക്തിപ്രാപിക്കുന്നത്. അത്തരമൊരാവശ്യമുയരുമ്പോഴേക്കും തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷനും കമീഷന്റെ സത്യവാങ്മൂലങ്ങൾ മാത്രം മുഖവിലക്കെടുത്ത് സുപ്രീം​കോടതിയും അസഹിഷ്ണുതയോടെ അവഗണിച്ചു തള്ളുന്നതെന്തുകൊണ്ടാണ്? ജനാധിപത്യത്തിൽ വ്യത്യസ്ത വീക്ഷണങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇടമുള്ളതുപോലെ ജനാധിപത്യ പ്ര​ക്രിയയെക്കുറിച്ചും വീക്ഷണ വൈജാത്യമുണ്ടാകുന്നതിലെന്താണ് തെറ്റ്?

    വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിൽനിന്ന് ബാലറ്റിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങണമെന്ന കാമ്പയിനുമായി രാജ്യത്ത് ഒരു പ്രസ്ഥാനം ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് അത് നടപ്പാക്കിയ കോൺഗ്രസ് തന്നെ പറയുമ്പോൾ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് കമീഷനും രാജ്യം ഭരിക്കുന്ന കക്ഷിയും ഒരേ സ്വരത്തിൽ എതിർക്കുന്നതെന്തിനാണ്?

    വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾക്ക് ചെലവഴിച്ച കോടികൾ വെറുതെയാവില്ലേ എന്നാണെങ്കിൽ വിവിപാറ്റുകൾക്ക് ഉപയോഗിച്ച കോടികളും വെറുതെയായിട്ടുണ്ടല്ലോ.

    കോൺഗ്രസ് പദ്ധതിക്ക് ബി.ജെ.പിക്കെന്തിന് വാശി?

    വോട്ടുയന്ത്രത്തിന് ഒരു പ്രശ്നവുമില്ലെന്ന് അത് നടപ്പാക്കിയ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് പി. ചിദംബരവും അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ മകൻ കാർത്തി ചിദംബരവും വാദിക്കുന്നതും മനസ്സിലാക്കാം. എന്നാൽ, തങ്ങൾ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന വോട്ടുയന്ത്രം ഒരു പരാജയമാണെന്ന് കോൺഗ്രസ് തന്നെ അംഗീകരിച്ചത് ബി.ജെ.പി ആഘോഷിക്കുകയല്ലേ വേണ്ടത്. കോൺഗ്രസ് കൊണ്ടുവന്ന കാലത്ത് അതിനെതിരെ ബി.ജെ.പി നടത്തിയ പ്രചാരണത്തിന്റെയും എഴുതിയ പുസ്തകങ്ങളുടെയും കോടതിയിൽ നടത്തിയ നിയമപോരാട്ടത്തിന്റെയും വിജയമായി അത് ആഘോഷിക്കാൻ ബി.ജെ.പിക്ക് അർഹതയുമുണ്ട്. എന്നാൽ, അതിന് മുതിരാതെ ഓരോ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ശേഷവും വോട്ടുയന്ത്രങ്ങൾക്കെതിരെ മുറവിളി ഉയരു​മ്പോൾ ആ കോൺഗ്രസ് പദ്ധതിയെ കമീഷനെക്കാൾ വർധിത വീര്യത്തിൽ ന്യായീകരിക്കാനും വിമർശിക്കുന്നവരെ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ ജനാധിപത്യ സംവിധാനത്തിൽ വിശ്വാസമില്ലാത്തവരായി ചിത്രീകരിക്കാനും ബി.ജെ.പി ഊർജം ചെലവിടുന്നതെന്തിനാണ്. ഹരിയാനക്ക് പിന്നാലെ മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലും പ്രചാരണ​വേളയിലെ പ്രവണതകളെ കീഴ്മേൽ മറിച്ചിട്ട് പ്രവചനാതീതവും പ്രതീക്ഷക്കപ്പുറവുമുള്ള വോട്ടും സീറ്റും ലഭി​ച്ച് അധികാരത്തിലേറാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു പാർട്ടിക്ക് വോട്ടുയന്ത്രമായാലെന്ത്? ബാലറ്റായാലെന്ത്?

