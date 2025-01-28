Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightOpinionchevron_rightArticleschevron_rightറി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​ന്റെ...
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jan 2025 7:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jan 2025 8:18 AM IST

    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ച​രി​ത്രം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ച​രി​ത്രം
    cancel

    നോ​ട്ടു​റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ല്‍ പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ട്രോ​മ​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്നു ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും മോ​ചി​ത​രാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​റ​ന്‍സി​നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ ക​റ​ൻ​സി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന, മ​ല​യാ​ള​പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ഫാ​ന്റ​സി പ​ര​സ്യ​വാ​ര്‍ത്ത വാ​യി​ച്ചു മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ ഏ​താ​ണ്ട് ഒ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്കം പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​രാ​വാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം. മോ​ദി ഒ​രു സാ​യ​ന്ത​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം എ​ന്ത് വി​ഡ്ഢി​ത്ത ന​യ​വും ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന...

    നോ​ട്ടു​റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ല്‍ പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ട്രോ​മ​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്നു ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും മോ​ചി​ത​രാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​റ​ന്‍സി​നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ ക​റ​ൻ​സി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന, മ​ല​യാ​ള​പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ഫാ​ന്റ​സി പ​ര​സ്യ​വാ​ര്‍ത്ത വാ​യി​ച്ചു മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ ഏ​താ​ണ്ട് ഒ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്കം പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​രാ​വാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം. മോ​ദി ഒ​രു സാ​യ​ന്ത​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം എ​ന്ത് വി​ഡ്ഢി​ത്ത ന​യ​വും ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന ധാ​ര​ണ ജ​ന​മ​ന​സ്സി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റു​ന്നി​ല്ല

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ എ​ഴു​പ​ത്താ​റാ​മ​ത് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​സ​ര​ത്തി​ല്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ക​ട​ന്നു​പോ​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പു​ന​രാ​ലോ​ചി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​ചി​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഒ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞാ​ല്‍ അ​തി​ശ​യോ​ക്തി​യ​ല്ല. മു​ഗ​ള്‍ ഭ​ര​ണ​കാ​ല​ത്ത് ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​ശ​ക്തി ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യും പാ​കി​സ്താ​നു​മാ​യി അ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന ദ​ക്ഷി​ണേ​ഷ്യ​യി​ലെ വി​ശാ​ല ഭൂ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശം. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, മൂ​ന്നു ശ​താ​ബ്ദ​ക്കാ​ലം നീ​ണ്ട കൊ​ളോ​ണി​യ​ല്‍ കൊ​ള്ള​യു​ടെ ഫ​ല​മാ​യി അ​തി​ദാ​രി​ദ്ര്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ടു​കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണേ​ഷ്യ എ​ടു​ത്തെ​റി​യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു. നെ​ഹ്റു​വും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​വും നേ​രി​ട്ട ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ വെ​ല്ലു​വി​ളി ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര-​വൈ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​ത്തെ സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യെ മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​വു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പാ​ര്‍ട്ടി​യു​ടെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള വി​പ്ര​തി​പ​ത്തി​യും നി​സ്സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​വും ഹി​ന്ദു​ത്വ വി​ഘ​ട​ന​വാ​ദി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​ന​യോ​ടു​ള്ള അ​സം​തൃ​പ്തി​യും വി​ദ്വേ​ഷ​വും കാ​ര്‍ഷി​ക-​വ്യാ​വ​സാ​യി​ക മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഉ​ട​ന​ടി മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ല്‍ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു​വ​ന്ന ക​ലാ​പ​സാ​ധ്യ​ത​ക​ളും ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന മു​ര​ടി​പ്പി​നെ മ​റി​ക​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ അ​ത്ഭു​ത​ങ്ങ​ളൊ​ന്നും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​വും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. പ​ക്ഷേ, നെ​ഹ്‌​റു​വും കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​വും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത് തി​ക​ച്ചും ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ഞെ​ട്ടി​ച്ച ഒ​രു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള തീ​രു​മാ​ന​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. സോ​വി​യ​റ്റ് യൂ​നി​യ​നി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡ് സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ല്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ എ​ളു​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള നി​ശ്ചി​ത​കാ​ല സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മാ​തൃ​ക ഒ​രു ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ല്‍ പ​രീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ മു​തി​രു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് എ​ളു​പ്പ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. പ​ക്ഷേ, അ​തി​നു​ള്ള ലോ​കാ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം അ​പ്പോ​ഴേ​ക്ക് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​രു​ന്നു.

    ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം എ​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ തീ​രു​മാ​നം

    ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഐ​ൻ​സ്​​റ്റൈ​നെ​പ്പോ​ലു​ള്ള ചി​ന്ത​ക​ര്‍ സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് ചി​ന്ത​ക​ള്‍ അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന നി​ഗ​മ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ര്‍ന്നി​രു​ന്നു. 1949ല്‍ ‘​എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സം?’ എ​ന്ന ലേ​ഖ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ആ​ൽ​ബ​ർ​ട്ട് ഐ​ൻ​സ്​​റ്റൈ​ൻ എ​ഴു​തി​യ​ത് മു​ത​ലാ​ളി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യ തി​ന്മ​ക​ളെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കാ​ൻ ഒ​രു സോ​ഷ്യ​ലി​സ്റ്റ് സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മു​ന്‍നി​ര്‍ത്തി​യു​ള്ള ഒ​രു വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​മ്പ്ര​ദാ​യ​വും ആ​വി​ഷ്ക​രി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ഒ​രേ​യൊ​രു മാ​ർ​ഗ​മേ​യു​ള്ളൂ എ​ന്ന് ത​നി​ക്ക് ബോ​ധ്യ​മു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ത്ത​ര​മൊ​രു സ​മ്പ​ദ്‌​വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ, ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന​മാ​ർ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ത​യി​ല്‍, ആ​സൂ​ത്രി​ത​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് അ​ഭി​കാ​മ്യം എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം എ​ഴു​തി. സ​ഹ​ജീ​വി​ക​ളോ​ടു​ള്ള ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വാ​ദി​ത്ത​ബോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ഊ​ന്ന​ല്‍ ന​ല്‍കി​യ​ത്. ഈ ​ആ​ശ​യ​ത്തെ ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​വു​മാ​യി ചേ​ര്‍ത്തു​വെ​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടും അം​ബേ​ദ്‌​ക​റു​ടെ ലോ​കം​ക​ണ്ട ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യ ഭ​ര​ണ​ഘ​ട​നാ​ധി​ഷ്ഠി​ത സം​വ​ര​ണ​ത​ത്ത്വ​ത്തെ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടും സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ​ത്തെ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റി​ത​ര​മാ​യ ശൈ​ലി​യി​ല്‍ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​പു​ന​ര്‍നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ധീ​ര​വും അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തു​മാ​യ പാ​ത​യാ​ണ് നെ​ഹ്‌​റു സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഇ​തി​നെ അ​ങ്ങേ​യ​റ്റം പു​ച്ഛ​ത്തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്ക​ക​ത്തും പു​റ​ത്തും പ​ല​രും നോ​ക്കി​ക്ക​ണ്ട​ത്.

    ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് മു​പ്പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലും നാ​ല്‍പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ ആ​ലോ​ച​ന​ക​ള്‍ ന​ട​ന്നി​രു​ന്നു (വി​ശ്വേ​ശ്വ​ര​യ്യ​യു​ടെ പ​ദ്ധ​തി, വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​ക​ളു​ടെ ബോം​ബെ പ്ലാ​ന്‍, എം.​എ​ന്‍. റോ​യി​യു​ടെ പീ​പ്ള്‍സ് പ്ലാ​ന്‍, ശ്രീ​മ​ന്‍ നാ​രാ​യ​ന്റെ ഗാ​ന്ധി​യ​ന്‍ പ്ലാ​ന്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണം). എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, മൂ​ര്‍ത്ത​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ല്‍ അ​തി​നു രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​രൂ​പം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​വു​ന്ന​ത് 1938ൽ ​സു​ഭാ​ഷ്‌​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ബോ​സ് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ​ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്‌​റു​വി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ല്‍ പ്ലാ​നി​ങ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ്. കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ ഹ​രി​പു​ര സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ത് തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ക്കു​ക​യും മേ​ഘ്‌​നാ​ഥ് ഷാ ​റ​ഷ്യ​ൻ മാ​തൃ​ക​യി​ലു​ള്ള സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യം മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​വെ​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ല​ബ്ധി​ക്കു​ശേ​ഷം 1948-49ൽ ​സ​മി​തി​യു​ടെ നി​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ന്റെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​സ​മി​തി ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ ക​മീ​ഷ​ൻ രൂ​പ​വ​ത്ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശി​പാ​ർ​ശ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. കെ.​എ​ന്‍. രാ​ജ്, അ​മ​ര്‍ത്യ സെ​ന്‍, മ​ഹാ​ല​നോ​ബി​സ്, മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍സി​ങ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ പ്ര​ഗ​ത്ഭ ധ​ന​ശാ​സ്ത്ര​ജ്ഞ​ര്‍ പ​ല ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ മൂ​ന്നു പ​ദ്ധ​തി​ക​ള്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​നം ഉ​റ​പ്പി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ല്‍ മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍സി​ങ് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം കൊ​ടു​ത്ത 1985ലെ ​ഏ​ഴാം പ​ഞ്ച​വ​ത്സ​ര പ​ദ്ധ​തി​യാ​ണ് ‘ഹി​ന്ദു​വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ചാ​നി​ര​ക്ക്’ എ​ന്ന് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ള്‍ പ​രി​ഹ​സി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന 3-4 ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ച എ​ന്ന പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യെ ക​ര​ക​യ​റ്റി ആ​റു​ശ​ത​മാ​നം വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ച എ​ന്ന​നി​ല​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ആ​ദ്യ​മാ​യി എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, എ​ൺ​പ​തു​ക​ളി​ലെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ അ​സ്ഥി​ര​ത്വം ഈ ​നേ​ട്ട​ത്തെ ശാ​ശ്വ​തീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ക​ഴി​യാ​ത്ത​വി​ധം സ​ങ്കീ​ർ​ണ​ത​ക​ള്‍ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​താ​വു​ക​യും മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ൻ സൗ​ത്ത് ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​ന​റ​ലാ​യി പോ​യ​തോ​ടെ എ​ൺ​പ​തു​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​വ​സാ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സി​ത​ര സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളു​ടെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് ത​ക​ര്‍ച്ച​യെ നേ​രി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    തൊ​ണ്ണൂ​റു​ക​ളി​ലെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ക്ര​മീ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍

    ഈ ​സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യി​ല്‍ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ത​മാ​യി നി​യോ ലി​ബ​റ​ല്‍ പ​രി​ഷ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ടി​വ​ന്ന​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, എ​ണ്‍പ​തു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ത്ത​ന്നെ ഈ ​പ​രി​ഷ്കാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കാ​ന്‍ നി​ര്‍ബ​ന്ധി​ത​രാ​യ ചി​ല ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​ന്‍-​ലാ​റ്റി​ന​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​പ്പോ​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ ത​ക​ര്‍ന്ന​ടി​ഞ്ഞി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല, സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ഒ​രു പ​രി​ധി​വ​രെ അ​പ്ര​സ​ക്ത​മാ​യി തീ​ര്‍ന്നെ​ങ്കി​ലും അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ഘ​ട​ന നി​ല​നി​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​ള്ള സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ മു​തി​ര്‍ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തി​നി​ട​യി​ല്‍വ​ന്ന ബി.​ജെ.​പി ഭ​ര​ണം ഈ ​അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ അ​ട്ടി​മ​റി​ച്ചു. അ​തു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് വാ​ജ്പേ​യി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ 2004ല്‍ ​അ​വ​ര്‍ ‘ഇ​ന്ത്യ തി​ള​ങ്ങു​ന്നു’​എ​ന്ന ഉ​പ​രി​പ്ല​വ​മാ​യ മു​ദ്രാ​വാ​ക്യം മു​ഴ​ക്കി​യ​തും എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ അ​ത് പാ​ടേ തി​ര​സ്ക​രി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ര​ണ്ടു​വ​ട്ടം മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ന്‍ സി​ങ് പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യി കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റു​ക​ളെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​റ്റി​യ​തും.

    ര​ണ്ടാ​യി​ര​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ലോ​ക​ത്ത് കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ശ​ക്തി​യോ​ടെ വേ​രു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ മൂ​ല​ധ​നം മു​ന്‍കാ​ല മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ല്‍നി​ന്നു വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​യി സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ളെ ഭ​യ​ക്കു​ന്ന ഒ​ന്നാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. മ​റി​ച്ച് അ​തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത​ന്ത്രം​ത​ന്നെ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ്ര​തി​സ​ന്ധി​ക​ളെ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ യ​ന്ത്ര​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള സാ​ധൂ​ക​ര​ണ​മാ​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​തി​നാ​ല്‍ത്ത​ന്നെ അ​ടി​ക്ക​ടി ആ​ഗോ​ള സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക​ക്കു​ഴ​പ്പ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ കെ​ട്ട​ഴി​ച്ചു വി​ടു​ക​യും അ​തി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ക​ര​ക​യ​റാ​ന്‍ എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ല്‍ കൂ​ടു​ത​ല്‍ ഓ​ട്ടോ​മേ​ഷ​ന്‍ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി മു​ന്നോ​ട്ടു​പോ​വു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ് മൂ​ല​ധ​നം സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച സ​മീ​പ​നം. ഇ​തി​ല്‍ അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​യ​ട​ക്കം നി​ര​വ​ധി രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ലി​ട​റി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴും മ​ന്‍മോ​ഹ​ൻ​സി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ അ​സാ​ധാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യ ചെ​റു​ത്തു​നി​ൽ​പി​ന്റെ പാ​ത​യാ​ണ് കാ​ട്ടി​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഒ​ബാ​മ​യ​ട​ക്കം പ​ല ലോ​ക​നേ​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​യും അ​ത്ഭു​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ നേ​ട്ട​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​ത്. എ​ന്നാ​ല്‍, കോ​ൺ​ഗ്ര​സ് സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​നെ​തി​രെ അ​ണ്ണാ​ഹ​സാ​രെ മു​ത​ല്‍ അ​ദ്വാ​നി വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള​വ​രു​ടെ ഗൂ​ഢാ​ലോ​ച​ന മു​ത​ലാ​ക്കി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട് ബി.​ജെ.​പി​യി​ല്‍ ഉ​യ​ര്‍ന്നു​വ​ന്ന മോ​ദി-​ഷാ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം മ​ത​ഭൂ​രി​പ​ക്ഷ​വാ​ദ​ത്തെ ക​പ​ട​മാ​യ നി​യോ​ലി​ബ​റ​ല്‍ വി​രു​ദ്ധ​ത​യു​ടെ​യും അ​സം​ഗ​ത​മാ​യ അ​ഴി​മ​തി ആ​രോ​പ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും മ​റ​വി​ല്‍ അ​ധി​കാ​രം നേ​ടി​യ​തോ​ടെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ന്‍ സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഒ​രു ത​ത്ത്വ​ദീ​ക്ഷ​യും ദീ​ര്‍ഘ​വീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​വു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഇ​ള​ക്കി​മ​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് നാം ​ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണ ക​മീ​ഷ​ന്‍ പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട് ചാ​പി​ള്ള​യാ​യ നി​തി ആ​യോ​ഗി​നെ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും അ​വ​ര്‍ കാ​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ തു​ട​ര്‍ക്ക​ഥ​ക​ള്‍

    തു​ട​ര്‍ന്നു​ണ്ടാ​യ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പ​രാ​ജ​യ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഈ ​പം​ക്തി​യി​ല്‍ ഞാ​ന്‍ മു​മ്പ് അ​ക്ക​മി​ട്ട് അ​പ്പ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ എ​ഴു​തി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. നോ​ട്ടു റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്ക​ല്‍ പോ​ലു​ള്ള പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ട്രോ​മ​യി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴും മോ​ചി​ത​രാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​റ​ന്‍സി​നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ ക​റ​ൻ​സി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ള​പ​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വ​ന്ന ഫാ​ന്റ​സി പ​ര​സ്യ​വാ​ര്‍ത്ത വാ​യി​ച്ചു മ​ല​യാ​ളി​ക​ള്‍ ഏ​താ​ണ്ട് ഒ​ന്ന​ട​ങ്കം പ​രി​ഭ്രാ​ന്ത​രാ​വാ​നു​ള്ള കാ​ര​ണം. മോ​ദി ഒ​രു സാ​യ​ന്ത​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍, നോ​ട്ടു​ക​ള്‍ റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി എ​ന്നു​പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ഈ ​ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ടം എ​ന്ത് വി​ഢ്ഡി​ത്ത ന​യ​വും ന​ട​പ്പി​ലാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന ധാ​ര​ണ ജ​ന​മ​ന​സ്സി​ല്‍നി​ന്നും വി​ട്ടു​മാ​റു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ എ​വി​ടെ എ​ത്തി​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി ഈ ​കു​റി​പ്പ് അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​മ്പ് ഒ​ന്ന് പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ക്കാം. ക്രോ​ണി മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ന​ല്‍കു​ന്ന മി​ത​മാ​യ പ​രി​ലാ​ള​ന​ക​ള്‍ പൊ​തു​വി​ല്‍ ഭ​ര​ണ​കൂ​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​ശ്വാ​സ്യ​ത കു​റ​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മൂ​ല​ധ​ന നി​ക്ഷേ​പ​ത്തി​ല്‍ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ ഇ​ടി​വു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കു​ക​യു​മാ​ണ്‌. പ​ണ​പ്പെ​രു​പ്പ​വും ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​ല​വ​ർ​ധ​ന​വും സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ച മു​ര​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. തൊ​ഴി​ലി​ല്ലാ​യ്മ പെ​രു​കു​ന്നു. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ സ​മ്പ്ര​ദാ​യം​ത​ന്നെ ഒ​രോ​വ​ര്‍ഷ​വും ഡ്രോ​പ്ഔ​ട്ട്‌ എ​ളു​പ്പ​മാ​ക്കി ഡി​ജി​റ്റ​ല്‍ മൂ​ല​ധ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഗി​ഗ് സ​മ്പ​ദ്‍വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ തൊ​ഴി​ല്‍സേ​ന മാ​ത്ര​മാ​യി ഒ​ടു​ങ്ങാ​ന്‍ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ പ്രേ​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ചാ​നി​ര​ക്ക് കു​റ​ഞ്ഞു​കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ് ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ 5.2 ശ​ത​മാ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ എ​ത്തി​നി​ല്‍ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​ര​ട്ട​സം​ഖ്യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള വ​ള​ര്‍ച്ചാ​നി​ര​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് കു​തി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​പ്പോ​ഴ​ത്തെ അ​വ​സ്ഥ​യാ​ണി​ത്. ഇ​പ്പോ​ള്‍ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ന്‍ പോ​കു​ന്ന ബ​ജ​റ്റി​ല്‍ ഒ​രു പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​യും ആ​ര്‍ക്കു​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​ത് ഈ ​ദു​ര​വ​സ്ഥ​യു​ടെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ല്‍വേ​ണം മ​ന​സ്സി​ലാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്. റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക് 76 വ​ര്‍ഷം പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ള്‍ നാം ​നേ​രി​ടു​ന്ന​ത് പ്ര​ത്യാ​ശ​യു​ടെ എ​ല്ലാ നാ​ള​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ണ​യു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​ത്വ​ത്തെ​യാ​ണ്. സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക ന​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ ദി​ശാ​ബോ​ധ​മു​ള്ള സ​ര്‍ക്കാ​റി​നെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന​ത് അ​നി​വാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​ബോ​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ തീ​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യും ഉ​യ​രേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:digital currencyIndian Economy'
    News Summary - Economic History of the Republic
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X