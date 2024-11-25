Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 1:19 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 3:02 AM GMT

    ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ലേ?

    ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ലേ?
    പച്ചപ്പട്ടണിഞ്ഞ നാട്ടിൽ കൃഷി ഊർജിതപ്പെടുത്താൻ നമുക്ക് താൽപര്യമില്ല. എന്നാൽ, മരുഭൂമിയിൽ പച്ചപ്പ് സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുകയും അതിൽ വിജയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. നമ്മുടെ കഴിവും ചിന്താശേഷിയും പ്രാഗല്ഭ്യവും ജന്മനാടിനുകൂടി ഉപകരിക്കും വിധം മാറ്റിയെടുക്കേണ്ടതില്ലേ?പൊ​തു​വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ലും കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ലു​മെ​ല്ലാം ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ടി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ച​ർ​ച്ച വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല’ എ​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള സം​സാ​രം പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ, അ​വ​ന​വ​ന്‍റെ നാ​ടേ​തോ ആ...

    പൊ​തു​വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ലും കു​ടും​ബ​വേ​ദി​ക​ളി​ലു​മെ​ല്ലാം ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ടി​നെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച്​ ച​ർ​ച്ച വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല’ എ​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലു​ള്ള സം​സാ​രം പ​ല​പ്പോ​ഴും കേ​ൾ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഓ​ർ​ക്കാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു കാ​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ട്. യ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ, അ​വ​ന​വ​ന്‍റെ നാ​ടേ​തോ ആ ​ഇ​ട​ത്തെ ചു​റ്റി​പ്പ​റ്റി​യു​ള്ള സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​ണ​പ​ര​മാ​യ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഇ​തി​ലൂ​ടെ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​വെ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന്. പൂ​ർ​വ​കാ​ല അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്നും പ​ല​രും പ​റ​യാ​റു​ണ്ട്. വി​ശേ​ഷി​ച്ച് വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും വാ​ണി​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും കാ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ.

    ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​രാ​യ പ​ല വ്യ​വ​സാ​യി​ക​ളും വ്യാ​പാ​രി​ക​ളും നി​സ്​​തു​ല​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ പു​റം​നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന അ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    മി​ടു​ക്ക​രാ​യ മ​ല​യാ​ളി പ്ര​ഫ​ഷ​ന​ലു​ക​ൾ വി​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​ഭി​മാ​ന​ക​ര​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​ത് സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​കു​ന്നി​ല്ല? അ​വ​രി​ൽ ചി​ല​രു​ടെ​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും സം​സാ​ര​ത്തി​ലും ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല’ എ​ന്ന പ​തി​വ് വാ​ച​കം വ​രാ​റു​മു​ണ്ട്.

    ഇ​തി​ന്‍റെ കാ​ര​ണം, ബു​ദ്ധി​ജീ​വി​ക​ളാ​യ എ​ന്‍റെ ചി​ല സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളോ​ട് ആ​രാ​ഞ്ഞു. ഉ​ത്ത​രം ര​സാ​വ​ഹ​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല’ എ​ന്ന് പ​റ​യു​ന്ന​തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ർ​ഥം, ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് മാ​ത്ര​മ​ല്ല; ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മി​ല്ല എ​ന്നു​കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്- അ​വ​ർ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​ഭാ​ഷ്യം ഞാ​ൻ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും വി​ശ്വ​സി​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല.

    എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണോ ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്, അ​തു​ത​ന്നെ നാ​ളെ​യും തു​ട​ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന സ്​​റ്റാ​സ്​​​കോ കാ​ഴ്ച​പ്പാ​ട് ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ടി​നെ ഗ്ര​സി​ച്ചി​ട്ട് നാ​ളേ​റെ​യാ​യി എ​ന്ന​ത് വാ​സ്ത​വ​മാ​ണ്. ന​മു​ക്ക് സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യു​ള്ള ചി​ല മേ​ന്മ​ക​ളെ നാ​ടു​നീ​ളെ കൊ​ട്ടി​ഗ്ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും എ​ന്നാ​ൽ സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​യു​ടെ​യും അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ​യും കാ​ര്യം വ​രു​മ്പോ​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മ​ന നി​ല​പാ​ട് സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​വ​രാ​ണ് ന​മ്മി​ൽ പ​ല​രും. എ​ന്നാ​ലോ, അ​ന്യ​നാ​ടു​ക​ളു​ടെ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​യെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് പ​റ​യാ​ൻ ന​മു​ക്ക് എ​ന്നും നൂ​റ് നാ​വാ​ണ്.

    ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല, അ​വി​ടെ എ​ല്ലാം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം ശ​രി​ക്കും നി​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​ണ്ടോ’ -എ​ന്‍റെ ചി​ല പ്ര​വാ​സി സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളോ​ട് ഞാ​ൻ ചോ​ദി​ച്ചു. ‘പു​റം​നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ വി​ക​സ​ന കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വേ​ഗ​മു​ണ്ട്. ഇ​വി​ടെ അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​റ​വാ​യ​ത് കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് പു​റം​നാ​ട് ക​ർ​മ​ഭൂ​മി​യാ​യി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. അ​വി​ടെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ്​ ഇ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യൊ​രു അ​ഭി​പ്രാ​യം ഉ​ട​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്​’ -അ​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഈ ​നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലെ ഭ​ര​ണ​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും രീ​തി​യു​മ​ല്ല ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ള്ള​ത്. വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്​​ത സ്വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് വി​ശാ​ല​മാ​യ തോ​തി​ൽ ചെ​വി​കൊ​ടു​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട്​ നി​ല​കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്ന സം​വി​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ള്ള​ത്. അ​തി​ന്റേ​താ​യ കാ​ല​താ​മ​സം തീ​രു​മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലു​മു​ണ്ടാ​കും. ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന്​ പ്ര​ച​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​ൾ ഒ​ര​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ൽ നാം ​സൃ​ഷ്​​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ശൂ​ന്യ​ത നാം ​ത​ന്നെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യാ​കു​ന്നു. അ​തു​മൂ​ലം നാ​ടി​നു​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന അ​പ​ഖ്യാ​തി ആ​രും ഓ​ർ​ക്കു​ന്നി​ല്ല. കൃ​ഷി​യി​ലോ വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ത്തി​ലോ മ​റ്റു നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കു​ന്ന മാ​റ്റ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഇ​വി​ടെ ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ൾ ‘കേ​ര​ളം തീ​ർ​ത്തും വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​ണ്, അ​ത് അ​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ ന​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ഴി​യൂ’ എ​ന്ന വാ​ദ​വു​മാ​യി ഈ ​വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​ന്നെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​ദ്യം ഓ​ടി​വ​രി​ക. ഇ​ത്ത​രം വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ആ​ശ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​യും ജ​നാ​ധി​പ​ത്യ​പ​ര​മാ​യി ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളാ​നു​ള്ള ഇ​ടം ഇ​വി​ടെ​യു​ണ്ട് എ​ന്ന​തും നാം ​ഓ​ർ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട കാ​ര്യ​മാ​ണ്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ലും പ​റ​യ​ട്ടെ, ന​മ്മു​ടെ നാ​ടി​നെ എ​ല്ലാ അ​ർ​ഥ​ത്തി​ലും പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​യി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട​ല്ലേ മ​റ്റു നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത​മാ​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​ത്?

    കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ -ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ- സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക സു​ര​ക്ഷ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചെ​ല്ലാം നാം ​ഏ​റെ ഊ​റ്റം കൊ​ള്ളാ​റു​ണ്ട്. അ​ത് ന​മ്മു​ടെ അ​തു​ല്യ​ത​യാ​യി ലോ​ക​ത്തി​ന് മു​മ്പി​ൽ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കാ​റു​മു​ണ്ട്. അ​ത്ത​രം രം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ തി​ള​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം നാ​ട് പു​രോ​ഗ​തി പ്രാ​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ വി​ക​സ​ന​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ​യും തൊ​ഴി​ല​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ധു​നി​ക ശാ​സ്ത്ര-​സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക വി​ജ്ഞാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അ​ടി​ത്ത​റ​യു​ള്ള വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യു​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ നാം ​തി​രി​ച്ച​റി​യ​ണം. നാ​ടി​​ന്റെ അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി ക​ട​ന്നാ​ൽ, ഈ ​ചി​ന്ത​യു​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ പ്ര​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി നാം​ത​ന്നെ മാ​റു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത് ഒ​രു​പ​രി​ധി​വ​രെ വി​രോ​ധാ​ഭാ​സ​മാ​ണ്.

    സ്വ​ന്തം നൈ​പു​ണ്യം ജ​ന്മ​നാ​ടി​ന്‍റെ പു​രോ​ഗ​തി​ക്കാ​യി സ​മ​ർ​പ്പി​ക്കാ​ൻ എ​ന്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് വൈ​മു​ഖ്യം കാ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന ചോ​ദ്യം നാം ​ന​മ്മോ​ട് ത​ന്നെ ചോ​ദി​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്. മു​റ്റ​ത്തെ മു​ല്ല​യെ​ക്കാ​ൾ എ​ത്ര​യോ നി​ല​വാ​രം കു​റ​ഞ്ഞ മു​ല്ല​തൈ​ക​ളെ ന​ട്ടു​വ​ള​ർ​ത്തു​വാ​ൻ നാ​മെ​ല്ലാം ഓ​ടി​ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്നു. പ​ച്ച​പ്പ​ട്ട​ണി​ഞ്ഞ നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൃ​ഷി ഊ​ർ​ജി​ത​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ൻ ന​മു​ക്ക് താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മി​ല്ല. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ പ​ച്ച​പ്പ് സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യും അ​തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു. ഇ​ത് ഒ​രു ഉ​ദാ​ഹ​ര​ണം മാ​ത്ര​മാ​ണ്. ന​മ്മു​ടെ ക​ഴി​വും ചി​ന്താ​ശേ​ഷി​യും പ്രാ​ഗ​ല്ഭ്യ​വും ജ​ന്മ​നാ​ടി​നു​കൂ​ടി ഉ​പ​ക​രി​ക്കും വി​ധം മാ​റ്റി​യെ​ടു​ക്കേ​ണ്ട​തി​ല്ലേ? ഇ​ന്ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ഖേ​ന​യും അ​ല്ലാ​തെ​യും ഈ ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ട്. മ​റ്റു പ​ല​നാ​ടു​ക​ളി​ലും ഇ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​ത്ര സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​വും സ്വാ​ഭി​മാ​നം സം​ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു​ള്ള ജീ​വി​ത​വും ഈ ​നാ​ട് ന​മു​ക്ക് ഉ​റ​പ്പു​ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു​മു​ണ്ട്. ആ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ, ‘ഇ​വി​ടെ ഒ​ന്നും ന​ട​ക്കി​ല്ല’ എ​ന്ന നെ​ഗ​റ്റീ​വ് മൊ​ഴി പൊ​ളി​ച്ചെ​ഴു​തേ​ണ്ട സ​മ​യ​മാ​യി​ല്ലേ?

    ഇ​ന്നു നാം ​കാ​ണു​ന്ന ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ഒ​ട്ടു​വ​ള​രെ ന​ന്മ​ക​ൾ​ക്കും വി​ത്തി​ട്ട് വെ​ള്ളം പ​ക​ർ​ന്ന, ദേ​ഷൈ​ക​ദൃ​ക്കു​ക​ളാ​ൽ അ​ന്നും ഇ​ന്നും വി​മ​ർ​ശി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ള്ള പ്ര​ഥ​മ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ​ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്റു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ർ​ക്കു​ക: ‘പൗ​ര​ത്വം എ​ന്ന​ത്​ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തോ​ടു​ള്ള സേ​വ​നം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ഉ​ൾ​ക്കൊ​ള്ളു​ന്നു.’

