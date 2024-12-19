Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 6:54 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Dec 2024 8:23 AM IST

    പെട്ടിയിലും വാക്കിലും ചതിയാണ്; സൂക്ഷിക്കുക

    പെട്ടിയിലും വാക്കിലും ചതിയാണ്; സൂക്ഷിക്കുക
    ഗൾഫ് നാടുകളിൽ ലഹരിക്കേസിൽപെടുന്നവരിൽ ഏറെയും നാട്ടിലെ ഏജന്റുമാരോ വിദേശരാജ്യങ്ങൾ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന മാഫിയകളോ ഒരുക്കുന്ന കെണിയിൽ കുരുങ്ങുന്നവരാണെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അധികൃതരും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരും സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ഒമ്പത് മാസം മുമ്പ് അത്തരത്തിലൊരു മാപ്പില്ലാ ചതിയിൽ കുരുങ്ങിയ കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിക്ക് സൗദിയിൽ 25 വർഷം തടവ് ശിക്ഷയാണ് വിധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ആ കഥ ഇങ്ങനെ: എട്ട് വർഷം മുമ്പ് ഒമാനിൽ ജോലി തേടിയെത്തിയശേഷം, വിവിധ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളാൽ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാൻ കഴിയാതെ വലഞ്ഞ മനുഷ്യൻ എങ്ങനെയും നാട്ടിലെത്തിയാൽ മതിയെന്ന് ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിരിക്കെയാണ് ഒമാനിൽനിന്ന് സൗദിയിലെത്തിയാൽ,...

    ഗൾഫ് നാടുകളിൽ ലഹരിക്കേസിൽപെടുന്നവരിൽ ഏറെയും നാട്ടിലെ ഏജന്റുമാരോ വിദേശരാജ്യങ്ങൾ കേന്ദ്രീകരിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന മാഫിയകളോ ഒരുക്കുന്ന കെണിയിൽ കുരുങ്ങുന്നവരാണെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അധികൃതരും സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരും സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. ഒമ്പത് മാസം മുമ്പ് അത്തരത്തിലൊരു മാപ്പില്ലാ ചതിയിൽ കുരുങ്ങിയ കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശിക്ക് സൗദിയിൽ 25 വർഷം തടവ് ശിക്ഷയാണ് വിധിക്കപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.

    ആ കഥ ഇങ്ങനെ: എട്ട് വർഷം മുമ്പ് ഒമാനിൽ ജോലി തേടിയെത്തിയശേഷം, വിവിധ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളാൽ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാൻ കഴിയാതെ വലഞ്ഞ മനുഷ്യൻ എങ്ങനെയും നാട്ടിലെത്തിയാൽ മതിയെന്ന് ആഗ്രഹിച്ചിരിക്കെയാണ് ഒമാനിൽനിന്ന് സൗദിയിലെത്തിയാൽ, അവിടെ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ചെയ്യാൻ ആളുണ്ടെന്നും എളുപ്പത്തിൽ നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കാമെന്നുമുള്ള ഉറപ്പുമായി ഒരു ‘നന്മ മരം’ പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെട്ടത്.

    അയാൾതന്നെ സൗദിയിലേക്കുള്ള വാഹനവും ഏർപ്പാട് ചെയ്തു. ഇക്കാര്യം, നാട്ടിൽ ഭാര്യയെയും കുടുംബത്തെയും അറിയിച്ചതോടെ അവിടെയും സന്തോഷനാളുകളായി. ‘ലാൻഡ് ക്രൂസ് വാഹനം ഡ്രൈവ് ചെയ്താണ് സൗദിയിലേക്ക് വരുന്നത്. അവിടെ, ഒരു മലയാളി സഹായത്തിനുണ്ടാകും. വാഹനം അദ്ദേഹത്തെ ഏൽപിച്ചശേഷം ഉടൻ വിമാനം കയറി നാട്ടിലെത്താം. എയർപോർട്ടിൽ കാണാം’ -ഭാര്യക്കുള്ള സന്ദേശം ഇങ്ങനെയായിരുന്നു. സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ കുടുംബം വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെത്തി കാത്തുനിന്നു. എന്നാൽ, വിമാനം വന്നുപോയിട്ടും കാത്തിരുന്നയാൾ മാത്രം പുറത്തെത്തിയില്ല. തുടർന്നു നടന്ന അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് കെണിയുടെ ആഴം തിരിച്ചറിയുന്നത്.

    മസ്കത്തിൽനിന്ന് ഏൽപിച്ച വാഹനം ഓടിച്ച് യുവാവ് അതിർത്തി കടന്ന് സൗദിയിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചപ്പോൾ കാത്തിരുന്നത് കസ്റ്റംസും നാർകോട്ടിക് കൺട്രോൾ വിഭാഗവുമായിരുന്നു. വാഹനം നിർത്തിച്ച് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ മുഴുവൻ പരിശോധിച്ചു. ഇരട്ട ഇന്ധന ടാങ്കുള്ള വാഹനത്തിന്റെ റിസർവസ് ടാങ്കിനുള്ളിൽനിന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വാരി പുറത്തിട്ട വസ്തുക്കൾ കണ്ട് അയാൾ നടുങ്ങി.

    ‘ഷാബു’ എന്ന പേരിലറിയപ്പെടുന്ന സൗദിയിൽ നിരോധിക്കപ്പെട്ട മെറ്റാഫിറ്റാമിൻ മയക്കുഗുളികകൾ. നർകോട്ടിക് വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യലിനിടയിലാണ് താൻ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന വണ്ടിയുടെ എക്സ്ട്രാ ഫ്യൂവൽ ടാങ്കിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നത് ഈ ഗുളികകളായിരുന്നെന്നും അത് 43 കിലോ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നെന്നുമെല്ലാം ഈ സാധു അറിയുന്നത് തന്നെ.

    ഇതേപോലെ യു.എ.ഇയിൽവെച്ച് പരിചയപ്പെട്ട മലയാളിയുടെ ജോലി വാഗ്ദാനം വിശ്വസിച്ച് വാഹനവും കൊണ്ട് ഖത്തർ വഴി സൗദിയിലെത്തി ജയിലിലായ കേരളത്തിലെ തെക്കൻ ജില്ലയിൽനിന്നുള്ള യുവാവിന് ലഹരി കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനെത്തുടർന്ന് 15 വർഷത്തെ തടവുശിക്ഷയാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്.

    വലിയൊരു ശതമാനമാളുകൾ ചതിയിൽപെട്ട് ലഹരിക്കടത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ജയിലഴികൾക്കുള്ളിലാകുമ്പോൾ, പെട്ടെന്ന് പണം സമ്പാദിക്കാൻ നിയമവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തനത്തിന് കൂട്ടുനിൽക്കുന്നവരുമുണ്ട്. അങ്ങനെ, ലഹരി ഗുളിക കടത്ത് തൊഴിലാക്കിയ ഒരു മലയാളി നാല് മാസം മുമ്പ് സൗദി- ജോർഡൻ അതിർത്തിയിൽവെച്ച് പിടിക്കപ്പെട്ടു.

    ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങൾക്കുമിടയിൽ ചരക്കുലോറിയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായിരുന്ന യുവാവ് പതിയെ ഗുളിക കടത്ത് അധിക സമ്പാദ്യത്തിനുള്ള മാർഗമാക്കി മാറ്റുകയായിരുന്നു. വടക്കൻ സൗദിയിലെ അൽ ജൗഫ് ജയിലിൽ കഴിയുന്ന യുവാവിന് 30 വർഷത്തെ തടവുശിക്ഷയാണ് വിധിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഔഷധം കൂടിയായ ലഹരി ഗുളികയാണ് പിടിക്കപ്പെട്ടതെന്നതിനാലാണ് ഇവർ മരണശിക്ഷയിൽനിന്ന് ഒഴിവായത്.

    ലഹരിക്കെണിയുടെ ബോളിവുഡ് സ്റ്റൈൽ

    ബട്‌ല ഹൗസ്, സഡക് 2 തുടങ്ങിയ ആക്ഷൻ ത്രില്ലറുകളിൽ അഭിനയിച്ച ബോളിവുഡ് നടി ക്രിസൻ പരേര (27) മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്ത് സംഘത്തിന്‍റെ കൊടും ചതിയിൽപ്പെട്ടാണ് ഷാർജ ജയിലിൽ 25 ദിവസത്തോളം കഴിഞ്ഞത്. 2023 ഏപ്രിൽ ഒന്നിന് ക്രിസനെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ പൊലീസ് തടഞ്ഞുവെച്ചതായി കുടുംബാംഗങ്ങളും അഭിഭാഷകരുമാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ അധികൃതരെ അറിയിച്ചത്.

    നടി ലഹരിമരുന്ന് കടത്ത് കേസിൽ തടവിലാണെന്ന വിവരമാണ് ദുബൈയിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ കോൺസുലേറ്റിന് ലഭിച്ചത്. എന്നാൽ അത് കൃത്യമായ ആസൂത്രണത്തോടെ നടന്ന ചതിയാണെന്ന് മുംബൈ പൊലീസ് കണ്ടെത്തി. കഴിഞ്ഞവർഷം ഒരു ടാലന്‍റ് മാനേജ്‌മെന്‍റ് കമ്പനിയിൽനിന്നുള്ള ഒരാൾ ക്രിസനെ പരിചയപ്പെടുകയും ദുബൈയിൽ ഹോളിവു‍ഡ് സീരീസ് ഷൂട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനെക്കുറിച്ച് സംസാരിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. ഇതിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാനായി എയർ ടിക്കറ്റും ഹോട്ടൽ ബുക്കിങ് രേഖകളും അയച്ചുകൊടുത്തു.

    വിമാനത്തിൽ കയറുന്നതിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പായി സംഘാടകർ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽനിന്ന് ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുമെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് ഒരാൾ ഒരു ട്രോഫി കൈമാറി. അതിനുള്ളിൽ അയാൾ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച ലഹരിമരുന്നാണ് ഷാർജ രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ പരിശോധനയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. രണ്ടുപേർ ചേർന്ന് മകളെ കബളിപ്പിച്ചതാണെന്ന് ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്തി നടിയുടെ മാതാവ് നടത്തിയ നിയമ പോരാട്ടമായിരുന്നു കേസിൽ വഴിത്തിരിവായത്.

    ഇവരുടെ പരാതിയിൽ രാജേഷ് ബൊറാത്തെ, ആന്‍റണി പോൾ എന്നിവരെ നാർകോട്ടിക് ഡ്രഗ്‌സ് ആൻഡ് സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് സബ്‌സ്റ്റാൻസസ് ആക്‌ട് പ്രകാരം മുംബൈയിൽ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. തുടർന്ന് മുംബൈ പൊലീസ് നൽകിയ വിവരങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിച്ച ഷാർജ കോടതി നടിയെ കുറ്റമുക്തയാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    തിരിച്ചറിയല്‍ കാര്‍ഡ് നല്‍കി പിടിച്ച പുലിവാല്‍

    ഒരു കസ്റ്റമറോട് കാണിച്ച ദയയാണ് തലശ്ശേരി കായത്ത് റോഡ്‌ സ്വദേശി അറക്കൽ പറക്കാട്ട് നൗജസ് ഹനീഫിന് പൊല്ലാപ്പായത്. 2023 ഒക്ടോബറിൽ അജ്മാനിലാണ് സംഭവം. അറബ് സ്വദേശി എന്ന് തോന്നിക്കുന്നയാള്‍ സ്ഥാപനത്തിനോട് ചേർന്ന് സ്ഥാപിച്ച എ.ടി.എം മെഷീനിൽ പണം നിക്ഷേപിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നു. എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ഐ.ഡി ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാൽ ശ്രമം പരാജയപ്പെടുന്നു.

    അതുവഴി കടന്നുപോയ രണ്ടുപേരോട് സഹായം അഭ്യർഥിച്ചെങ്കിലും അവർ ചെവികൊടുത്തില്ല. ഇത് കണ്ടാണ് സ്ഥാപനത്തിലെ മാനേജറായ നൗജസ് ഹനീഫിന് ദയ തോന്നി എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ഐ.ഡി കൈമാറുന്നത്. അതുപയോഗിച്ച് എ.ടി.എമ്മിൽ പണം നിക്ഷേപിച്ച കസ്റ്റമർ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞ് സ്ഥലം കാലിയാക്കി. അൽപം കഴിഞ്ഞ് ദുബൈ പൊലീസിൽനിന്ന് വിളി വന്നപ്പോഴാണ് ചതി മനസ്സിലായത്.

    മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഇടപാടിനായി ഏജന്‍റിന്‍റെ അക്കൗണ്ടിൽ പണം നിക്ഷേപിച്ചത് നൗജസ് ഹനീഫിന്‍റെ എമിറേറ്റ്സ് ഐ.ഡി ഉപയോഗിച്ചാണ്. ഇത് തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞാണ് ദുബൈ പൊലീസ് വിളിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഒരുദിവസം നീണ്ടുനിന്ന ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യലിനിടെ നടന്ന സംഭവം മുഴുവൻ വിശദീകരിച്ചു.

    അറബി ഭാഷ അത്യാവശ്യം അറിയാവുന്നത് കൊണ്ട് നിരപരാധിത്വം പരമാവധി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ ബോധ്യപ്പെടുത്താന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചു. പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ വിശദ പരിശോധനയിൽ നിരപരാധിയാണെന്ന് ബോധ്യപ്പെട്ടതോടെ നൗജസിനെ വിട്ടയക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.

    ചില്ലിക്കാശിന് ലഹരികടത്ത്; പെരുവഴിയിലായത് ഒരു കുടുംബം

    2023 ആഗസ്റ്റിൽ ഗൂഢല്ലൂരിൽനിന്ന് ഒരു കൗമാരക്കാൻ ‘ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം’ ദോഹ ബ്യൂറോയിലെ നമ്പർ തപ്പിയെടുത്ത് ഒരു സന്ദേശമയച്ചു. നാട്ടിൽ മത്സ്യകച്ചവടം നടത്തിയിരുന്ന അവന്റെ പിതാവ് ഒരുമാസത്തിനുള്ളിൽ തിരിച്ചുവരാമെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് പോയതാണ്. എത്തിയശേഷം ഒന്നു രണ്ടു തവണ വിളിച്ച് ​വേഗം ​ഫോൺ കട്ട് ചെയ്തു.

    പിന്നീട് വിവരങ്ങളൊന്നുമില്ല. എവിടെയാണെന്ന് അറിയാൻ സഹായിക്കണം- ഇതായിരുന്നു സന്ദേശം. സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ പിന്തുണയോടെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി വഴി നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിൽ ഇയാൾ ലഹരിയുമായെത്തി പിടിയിലായി ജയിലിലാണെന്ന വിവരം ലഭിച്ചു.

    മൂന്ന് മക്കളും ഭാര്യയും പ്രായമായ മാതാവും അടങ്ങിയ കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ അത്താണിയായിരുന്നു ആ മനുഷ്യൻ. സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രാരബ്ധം പെരുകിയതിനിടെ ആരോ പറഞ്ഞുകേട്ട് ബംഗളൂരുവിൽനിന്ന് ദോഹയിലേക്കുള്ള ലഹരിക്കടത്ത് സംഘത്തിന്റെ കാരിയറായതാണ്. സന്ദർശക വിസയിൽ ഖത്തറിൽ പോയി വരാനുള്ള ചെലവും പ്രതിഫലമായി ഒരു തുകയുമായിരുന്നു വാഗ്ദാനം.

    ഗൾഫിലെ നിയമക്കുരുക്കും കഠിനമായ ശിക്ഷയുമൊന്നും അറിയാതെ ആ യുവാവ് ആ കെണിയിൽ ചാടി. അഞ്ചു കിലോയോളം കഞ്ചാവുമായി ദോഹയിലെത്തിയതോടെ പിടിയിലായി. അയാൾ പത്തു വർഷത്തെ തടവുശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുമ്പോൾ, നാട്ടിലൊരു കുടുംബം തീ തിന്ന് ജീവിതം ഉരുകിത്തീർക്കുന്നു.

    ടി.​കെ. മ​നാ​ഫ്,ന​ജീം കൊ​ച്ചു​ക​ലു​ങ്ക്,ബി​നീ​ഷ് തോ​മ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളോ​ടെ...

    (തു​ട​രും)

    TAGS:Gulf countriesDrug MafiaDrug cases
