    14 March 2025 6:30 AM IST
    14 March 2025 8:18 AM IST

    ത​ന്ന​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ത്തി​യ സൂ​ര്യ​ൻ

    ചി​റ​കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ ​കൊ​ടു​ത്ത് ക​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കു​റു​കെ പ​റ​ന്ന പ​ക്ഷി എ​ന്നാ​ണ് ക​വി​യും ക​ഥാ​കൃ​ത്തു​മാ​യ പി.​കെ. പ്ര​കാ​ശ് കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​നെ ഒ​രു ക​ഥ​യി​ൽ വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ അ​ണ​ഞ്ഞു​പോ​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളു​ടെ അ​ര​ണ്ട ഇ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്ക് വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വു​മാ​യെ​ത്തു​ന്ന ജ്ഞാ​ന​വെ​ളി​ച്ച​മാ​യാ​ണ് ‘ജാ​ഗ’ എ​ന്ന നോ​വ​ലി​ൽ ഡോ. ​എം.​ബി. മ​നോ​ജ് കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​നെ വി​ശേ​ഷി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    ആ​ധു​നി​കാ​ന​ന്ത​രം നാ​ട് മൊ​ത്തം വ​ഴി​ക​ളും നി​ർ​മി​ത​ക​ളും​കൊ​ണ്ട് വെ​ളി​ച്ചം നി​റ​ഞ്ഞ​പ്പോ​ൾ ആ ​നാ​ടി​ന്റെ വെ​ളി​ച്ച​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്ത് നി​ഴ​ൽ​പോ​ലെ വീ​ണു​പോ​യ ഇ​രു​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ദ​ലി​ത​രു​ടെ ജീ​വി​തം എ​ന്ന് ആ​വു​ന്ന​ത്ര ഉ​റ​ക്കെ പ​റ​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ച് ത​ന്റെ വൈ​ജ്ഞാ​നി​ക ജീ​വി​തം​കൊ​ണ്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    ന​വോ​ത്ഥാ​നാ​ന​ന്ത​രം ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ച് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. ദേ​ശീ​യ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​രി​മി​തി​ക​ളെ പ​രി​ഹ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഡോ. ​അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ ത​ന്റെ ജ്ഞാ​ന​ജീ​വി​തം​കൊ​ണ്ട് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ പു​രോ​ഗ​മ​ന​ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളെ രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​തി​ലും വ​ള​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന​തി​ലും ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​സ്റ്റ് പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​ങ്കു​ണ്ട്. ഭൂ​പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രി​ൽ ഭൂ​മി നി​ക്ഷി​പ്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​തി​ലും ആ ​പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കാ​നാ​വു​ന്ന​തു​മ​ല്ല.


    ഭൂ​പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ഭൂ​മി ല​ഭി​ച്ചു എ​ന്ന ഒ​രു ‘മ​യ​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന​ക​ത്താ​ണ്’ ദ​ലി​ത് ആ​ദി​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളും ‘വി​ജ​യ​ശ്രീ​ലാ​ളി​ത​രാ​യി’ ജീ​വി​ച്ചു പോ​ന്ന​ത്. കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി ന്റെ ​ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ളാ​ണ് ഭൂ​മി വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ക്കാ​ൾ പ്ര​ത്യു​ൽ​പാ​ദ​ന ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത് എ​ന്ന സ​ത്യം വ്യ​വ​ച്ഛേ​ദി​ച്ചു പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു​ത​ന്ന​ത്.

    ഭൂ​പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണം ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ർ​ക്ക് ഭൂ​മി ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യ ദ​ലി​ത​ർ​ക്കും ആ​ദി​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഭൂ​മി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ആ ​യാ​ഥാ​ർ​ഥ്യം.

    26,000 പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി കോ​ള​നി​ക​ളും 6000 ആ​ദി​വാ​സി കോ​ള​നി​ക​ളും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ന് പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഭൂ​പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണം ന​ട​പ്പാ​യ​ത്. കോ​ള​നി ജീ​വി​തം പൊ​തു​ധാ​രാ ജീ​വി​ത​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യെ​ല്ലാം വേ​റി​ടു​ന്നു​വെ​ന്നും എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യെ​ല്ലാം അ​പ​ര​ലോ​ക​ങ്ങ​ളെ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്നും കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ച് ത​ന്റെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ​ഭാ​ഷ​യി​ലൂ​ടെ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ എ​ഴു​തി​യ​റി​യി​ച്ചു .ആ​ദി​വാ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ അ​ന്യാ​ധീ​ന​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഭൂ​മി​യെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി വി​ട്ട​തി​ലും കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലു​ക​ൾ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മാ​ണ്. മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ പേ​രും വി​പ്ല​വ​മാ​യി വാ​ഴ്ത്തു​മ്പോ​ഴും, വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ ബി​ൽ ദ​ലി​ത് ആ​ദി​വാ​സി സ​മൂ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ളെ എ​യ്ഡ​ഡ് നി​യ​മ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​പോ​ലു​ള്ള വ​ലി​യ ജോ​ലി സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും പു​റ​ത്താ​ക്കു​ന്നു എ​ന്ന കാ​ര്യ​വും​സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​മാ​യി പ​റ​യാ​നും ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ത​ന്നെ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    സ​മു​ദാ​യ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്ന ആ​ശ​യ​ലോ​ക​ത്തെ ദ​ലി​ത് സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നാ​യ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് സൊ​സൈ​റ്റി​യും ശ്രീ​നാ​രാ​യ​ണ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ഉ​പ​ജാ​തി​ക​ളെ ഇ​ല്ലാ​താ​ക്കി വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത സ​മു​ദാ​യ​മാ​യി അ​ന്ത​സ്സാ​ർ​ജി​ച്ച​ത് പോ​ലെ നൂ​റി​ലേ​റെ വ​രു​ന്ന പ​ട്ടി​ക​ജാ​തി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഒ​റ്റ സ​മു​ദാ​യ​മാ​യി പ​രി​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്ക​ണം എ​ന്ന കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റ ചി​ന്ത​ക​ൾ ദ​ലി​ത് രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സൈ​ദ്ധാ​ന്തി​ക​മാ​യ പി​ൻ​ബ​ലം ന​ൽ​കി.

    എ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ക്കു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് ഒ​രു സ​മൂ​ഹം ച​രി​ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ട​യാ​ള​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത് മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​ര​യെ പി​ള​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കൊ​ണ്ട്, മ​റ്റൊ​രു മു​ഖ്യ​ധാ​ര​യെ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കാ​നു​ത​കു​ന്ന സ​വി​ശേ​ഷ​മാ​യ ഭാ​ഷ നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ് കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ച് മ​ല​യാ​ള​സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ചെ​യ്ത ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ൽ.


    ഏ​ക​പ​ക്ഷീ​യ​വും വം​ശീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യം എ​ഴു​ത്തി​നെ​യും ച​രി​ത്രം എ​ഴു​ത്തി​നെ​യും കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ച് അ​പ​നി​ർ​മി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്. ഒ​രാ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഷ എ​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ് വം​ശീ​യ​ത വേ​റു​ന്ന​ത് എ​ന്ന് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം പ​ല​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ണി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    ച​ന്തു​മേ​നോ​ന്റെ ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ മ​ല​യാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച നോ​വ​ലാ​ണ്. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ നാ​യ​ന്മാ​ർ അ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ആ​രും ആ ​നോ​വ​ലി​ൽ ക​ട​ന്നു​വ​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല എ​ന്ന് വ​സ്തു​ത​യെ വി​ശ​ക​ല​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ സാ​ധി​ച്ചു. അ​ത്ത​രം നോ​വ​ലു​ക​ളി​ൽ തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് ഇ​സ്‍ലാം അ​പ​ര​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്ന​തും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ശ​ദ​മാ​യി വ്യാ​ഖ്യാ​നി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    നോ​വ​ൽ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി അ​ഭി​ജാ​ത​നി​രൂ​പ​ക​ർ അ​ധി​കം ചേ​ർ​ത്ത വാ​ഴ്ത്തു​മൊ​ഴി​ക​ളെ തി​രു​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് വാ​യ​ന​യു​ടെ ദ​ലി​ത് പാ​ഠം എ​ന്ന പു​സ്ത​ക​ത്തി​ലെ ‘ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ ഒ​രു രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ പു​ന​ർ​വാ​യ​ന’ എ​ന്ന ലേ​ഖ​നം. ഇ​ന്ദു​ലേ​ഖ​യു​ടെ പ​തി​നെ​ട്ടാം അ​ധ്യാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക​ൾ സ​വ​ർ​ണ പു​രു​ഷ​ൻ അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ ചി​ന്ത​ക​ളോ​ട് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന എ​തി​ർ​വ​ച​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് എ​ന്ന നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണം എ​ന്നെ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചി​ട​ത്തോ​ളം ഏ​റ്റ​വും വി​ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​വ​രം ന​ൽ​ക​ലാ​ണ്.

    പോ​ത്തേ​രി കു​ഞ്ഞ​മ്പു​വി​ന്റെ സ​ര​സ്വ​തീ വി​ജ​യം എ​ന്ന നോ​വ​ലി​നെ എ​ഴു​ത്തി​ലൂ​ടെ വീ​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് കേ​ര​ളം മ​റ​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ​രി​ഷ്ക​ര​ണം എ​ന്ന കെ. ​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ ലേ​ഖ​നം.

    ആ​ദ്യ​ത്തെ മ​ല​യാ​ള സി​നി​മാ സം​വി​ധാ​യ​ക​നാ​യ ജെ.​സി. ഡാ​നി​യ​ൽ അ​വ​ർ​ണ​നാ​യ​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ സി​നി​മ​യാ​യ വി​ഗ​ത​കു​മാ​ര​നെ ത​മ​സ്ക​രി​ക്കാ​ൻ സി​നി​മാ​ച​രി​ത്ര​നി​ർ​മി​തി കാ​ട്ടി​ക്കൂ​ട്ടി​യ

    അ​നീ​തി​ക​ളെ എ​ത്ര​യോ വൈ​കി​യാ​ണ് കേ​ര​ളീ​യ സ​മൂ​ഹം ച​ർ​ച്ച​ക്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. സ​മാ​ന​മാ​യ വം​ശീ​യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​രീ​തി​യാ​ണ് സ​ര​സ്വ​തീ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ന്മേ​ലും വ​രേ​ണ്യ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച​ത്.


    നീ​തി​പൂ​ർ​വ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​മ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്താ​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചു​വെ​പ്പി​ച്ച സ​ര​സ്വ​തീ വി​ജ​യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളെ പു​തി​യ വാ​യ​ന​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തു​റ​ന്നി​ടു​വാ​ൻ കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ സ​ര​സ്വ​തീ വി​ജ​യ പ​ഠ​ന​ത്താ​ൽ സാ​ധ്യ​മാ​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    അ​തു​വ​രെ കേ​ര​ള​ത്തി​ലെ സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​ക​ൾ അ​യി​ത്തം ക​ൽ​പ്പി​ച്ചു മാ​റ്റി​നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ആ ​കൃ​തി കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തി​നു​ശേ​ഷം ആ ​പ​ഠ​ന​ത്തെ മു​ഖ​വു​ര ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​കൊ​ണ്ട് പാ​ഠ​പു​സ്ത​ക​മാ​യി വ​ന്നു എ​ന്ന​തും ശ്ര​ദ്ധേ​യ​മാ​ണ്.

    ദ​ലി​ത​ൻ എ​ന്ന കെ.​കെ. കൊ​ച്ചി​ന്റെ ആ​ത്മ​ക​ഥ അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് താ​ഴെ​ക്കൊ​ടു​ത്ത വാ​ച​ക​ങ്ങ​ൾ​കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ണ് ‘ബൃ​ഹാ​ഖ്യാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജാ​ക്ക​ന്മാ​രു​ടെ​യും കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ​യും പ​ട​യോ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​ണു​ള്ള​ത്.

    പ​രി​ചാ​ര​ക​രും ച​ത​ഞ്ഞ മ​നു​ഷ്യ​രും ഭാ​രം വ​ലി​ച്ചു ത​ള​ർ​ന്നു​വീ​ഴു​ന്ന മൃ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മി​ല്ല. ച​രി​ത്ര സ്ര​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ ഈ ​അ​വ​ഗ​ണി​ത​രും അ​ദൃ​ശ്യ​രാ​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രും കൂ​ടി​യാ​ണ്. സ്ഥൂ​ല ലോ​ക​ത്തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ബ​ഹി​ഷ്കൃ​ത​മാ​യ സൂ​ക്ഷ്മ​ലോ​ക​ത്തി​നും ഇ​ടം കി​ട്ടേ​ണ്ട​തു​ണ്ട്.’

    വെ​ളി​ച്ച​മെ​ത്താ​ത്ത ധ്രു​വ​പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും വെ​ളി​ച്ച​മെ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​ൻ ത​ന്നെ​ത്താ​ൻ ക​ത്തി​യ മ​റ്റൊ​രു സൂ​ര്യ​നാ​യി​രു​ന്നു കൊ​ച്ചേ​ട്ട​ൻ.

    ഈ ​നാ​ടി​ന്റെ ഇ​നി​വ​രു​ന്ന സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​വി​പ്ല​വ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വ​ഴി​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കാ​യി ആ ​വെ​ളി​ച്ച​വും ചൂ​ടും ഞ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നെ​ഞ്ചി​ലേ​റ്റു​ന്നു.

