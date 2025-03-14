Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 14 March 2025 6:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 March 2025 8:18 AM IST
തന്നത്താൻ കത്തിയ സൂര്യൻtext_fields
bookmark_border
എഴുത്തിലേക്ക് പ്രവേശിക്കുമ്പോഴാണ് ഒരു സമൂഹം ചരിത്രത്തിൽ അടയാളപ്പെടുന്നത് മുഖ്യധാരയെ പിളർത്തിക്കൊണ്ട്, മറ്റൊരു മുഖ്യധാരയെ നിർമിക്കാനുതകുന്ന സവിശേഷമായ ഭാഷ നിർമിക്കുകയാണ് കെ.കെ. കൊച്ച് മലയാളസാഹിത്യത്തിൽ ചെയ്ത ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സാംസ്കാരിക ഇടപെടൽ...
News Summary - Dr AK Vasu about KK Kochu
cancel
Show Full Article
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
TAGS:KK Kochu
Next Story