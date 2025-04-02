Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Articles
    Posted On
    2 April 2025 6:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    2 April 2025 8:30 AM IST

    അ​​വ​​ധി ന​​ൽ​​ക​​രു​​ത​​റി​​വി​​ന്

    അ​​വ​​ധി ന​​ൽ​​ക​​രു​​ത​​റി​​വി​​ന്
    തീ​​ക്ഷ്ണ​​മാ​​യ വേ​​ന​​ൽ​​ചൂ​​ടി​​നെ വെ​​ല്ലു​​ന്ന മ​​ന​​സ്സു​​മാ​​യി ചെ​​റി​​യ ക്ലാ​​സു​​ക​​ളി​​ലെ കു​​രു​​ന്നു​​ക​​ൾ മു​​ത​​ൽ ബി​​രു​​ദാ​​ന​​ന്ത​​ര വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ൾ വ​​രെ ക​​ഴി​​യു​​ന്ന സ​​മ​​യ​​മാ​​ണ്​ പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​കാ​​ലം. കു​ഞ്ഞു​മ​ക്ക​ളു​ടെ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി അ​വ​ർ അ​വ​ധി കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ടാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ഠി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​വ​രു​ടെ ചേ​ട്ട​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും ചേ​ച്ചി​മാ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ വ​രാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തേ​യു​ള്ളൂ. ഒ​​രു​വ​​ർ​​ഷം കൊ​​ണ്ട് എ​​ന്തെ​​ല്ലാം പ​​ഠി​​ച്ചു, ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ണ്ടു എ​​ന്ന​​തെ​​ല്ലാം...

    ഒ​​രു​വ​​ർ​​ഷം കൊ​​ണ്ട് എ​​ന്തെ​​ല്ലാം പ​​ഠി​​ച്ചു, ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ണ്ടു എ​​ന്ന​​തെ​​ല്ലാം അ​​ന്തി​​മ​​മാ​​യി വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്താ​നാ​ണ്​ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ. എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ, ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലും സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലും ക​​ണ​​ക്കി​​ലും ഭാ​​ഷ​​യി​​ലു​​മെ​​ല്ലാ​​മു​​ള്ള മി​​ക​​വു​​ക​​ൾ വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്ത​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന​​പ്പു​​റം ഒ​​രു മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ന്‍റെ വ്യ​​ക്തി​​ത്വ വി​​കാ​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ ആ​​ധാ​​ര​​ശി​​ല​​ക​​ളാ​​യ മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക​​വും ശാ​​രീ​​രി​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ മി​​ക​​വു​​ക​​ൾ ഒ​​രു ഘ​​ട്ട​​ത്തി​​ലും പ​​രി​​ശോ​​ധ​​ന​​ക്ക് വി​​ധേ​​യ​​മാ​​കാ​​റി​​ല്ല.

    ഒ​​രു​വ​​ർ​​ഷം കൊ​​ണ്ട് എ​​ന്തെ​​ല്ലാം പ​​ഠി​​ച്ചു, ഉ​​ൾ​​ക്കൊ​​ണ്ടു എ​​ന്ന​​തെ​​ല്ലാം അ​​ന്തി​​മ​​മാ​​യി വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്താ​നാ​ണ്​ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ. എ​​ന്നാ​​ൽ, ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലും സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക ശാ​​സ്ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലും ക​​ണ​​ക്കി​​ലും ഭാ​​ഷ​​യി​​ലു​​മെ​​ല്ലാ​​മു​​ള്ള മി​​ക​​വു​​ക​​ൾ വി​​ല​​യി​​രു​​ത്ത​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന​​തി​​ന​​പ്പു​​റം ഒ​​രു മ​​നു​​ഷ്യ​​ന്‍റെ വ്യ​​ക്തി​​ത്വ വി​​കാ​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ ആ​​ധാ​​ര​​ശി​​ല​​ക​​ളാ​​യ മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക​​വും ശാ​​രീ​​രി​​ക​​വു​​മാ​​യ മി​​ക​​വു​​ക​​ൾ ഒ​​രു ഘ​​ട്ട​​ത്തി​​ലും പ​​രി​​ശോ​​ധ​​ന​​ക്ക് വി​​ധേ​​യ​​മാ​​കാ​​റി​​ല്ല. 


    ഏ​​റെ​​ക്കാ​​ലം വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ വ​​കു​​പ്പി​​ന്‍റെ അ​​മ​​ര​​ത്തി​​രു​​ന്ന ആ​​ളാ​​യി​​ട്ടും എ​​ന്തു​​കൊ​​ണ്ട് ഈ ​​ഘ​​ട​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ മൂ​​ല്യ​​നി​​ർ​​ണ​​യ​​ത്തി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്ന് താ​ര​ത​മ്യേ​ന പു​​റ​​ത്താ​​കു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്ന​​തു സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ച് എ​​നി​​ക്കി​​പ്പോ​​ഴും പൂ​ർ​ണ വ്യ​​ക്ത​​ത​​യി​​ല്ല. അ​​ത് അ​​ധ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​രു​​ടെ തെ​​റ്റു​​മ​​ല്ല. പാ​​ഠ​​ഭാ​​ഗ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും പാ​​ഠാ​​നു​​ബ​​ന്ധ പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും പാ​​ഠ്യേ​​ത​​ര പ്ര​​വ​​ർ​​ത്ത​​ന​​ങ്ങ​​ളും മേ​​ള​​ക​​ളു​​മെ​​ല്ലാ​​മാ​​യി ഒ​​ത്തി​​രി​​യൊ​​രു​​പാ​​ട് കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ അ​​ധ്യ​​യ​​ന വ​​ർ​​ഷാ​​രം​​ഭം മു​​ത​​ൽ അ​​ധ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​ർ​​ക്ക് ചെ​​യ്തു​​തീ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ണ്ട്. സ്വാ​​ഭാ​​വി​​ക അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക​​ളും ഇ​​ട​​ക്കി​​ടെ വ​​രു​​ന്ന പെ​​രു​​മ​​ഴ​​യും പ്ര​​യാ​​സ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും മൂ​​ല​മു​ള്ള അ​​ധ്യ​​യ​​ന ന​​ഷ്ട​​വു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ്, ഓ​​രോ വ​​ർ​​ഷ​​വും അ​​ധ്യ​​യ​​ന​​ത്തി​​നാ​​യി ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​ത് ക​​ഷ്ടി 200 ദി​​വ​​സ​​മാ​​ണ്. സ്വാ​​ഭാ​​വി​​ക​​മാ​​യും ഒ​​രു വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യു​​ടെ വ്യ​​ക്തി​​ത്വ വ​​ള​​ർ​​ച്ച സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ച മൂ​​ല്യ​​നി​​ർ​​ണ​​യം ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ പ​​രി​​ഗ​​ണ​​ന​​യി​​ൽ പെ​​ടാ​​തെ പോ​​കു​​ന്നു. സ​​മ​​യ​​ക്കു​​റ​​വ് കൊ​​ണ്ടും മ​​റ്റും മാ​​താ​​പി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ൾ​​ക്കും അ​​തി​​ന് സാ​​ധി​​ക്കു​​ന്നി​​ല്ല. ചു​​രു​​ക്ക​​ത്തി​​ൽ പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നു​​ള്ള അ​​റി​​വു​​ക​​ൾ ഹൃ​​ദി​​സ്ഥ​​മാ​​ക്കി ഉ​​ത്ത​​ര​ക്ക​ട​​ലാ​​സി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് അ​​ക്ഷ​​ര​​മാ​​ക്കി പ​​ക​​ർ​​ത്തു​​ക എ​​ന്ന​​തി​​ൽ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ പ്ര​​ക്രി​​യ അ​​വ​​സാ​​നി​​ക്കു​​ന്നു. അ​​വി​​ടെ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക്ക് ന​​ഷ്ട​​മാ​​കു​​ന്ന​​ത് ആ​​ഴ​​മേ​​റി​​യ ചി​​ന്ത​​യും കാ​​ഴ്ച​​പ്പാ​​ടു​​മാ​​ണ്. ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ സ​​മ്പ്ര​​ദാ​​യ​​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​​ച്ച് വി​​ദ്യാ​​ഭ്യാ​​സ വി​​ച​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ർ പ​​ല​​പ്പോ​​ഴും മു​​ന്നോ​​ട്ടു​​വെ​​ച്ച നി​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളാ​​ണി​​ത്. അ​​ത് പ​​രി​​ഹ​​രി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള ശ്ര​​മ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ സ​​ർ​​ക്കാ​​റു​​ക​​ൾ ന​​ട​​ത്തി​​വ​​രു​​ന്നു​​ണ്ട് എ​​ന്ന​​ത് അ​​ങ്ങേ​​യ​​റ്റം ശു​​ഭോ​​ദ​ർ​​ക്ക​​വു​​മാ​​ണ്.

    പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​കാ​​ല​​വും ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ് അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്തേ​​ക്ക് ക​​ട​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ പ​​ല​രീ​​തി​​യി​​ലു​ള്ള ആ​​സൂ​​ത്ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക​​ളു​​ടെ മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ലു​​ണ്ടാ​​കും. ചി​​ല​​ർ അ​​ടു​​ത്ത ര​​ണ്ടു​മാ​​സ​​ത്തെ ക​​ളി​​ക​​ൾ എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്ക​​ണം എ​​ന്ന​​തു​സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ച ആ​​ലോ​​ച​​ന​​ക​​ളി​​ലാ​​ണെ​​ങ്കി​​ൽ മാ​​താ​​പി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ളു​​ടെ ജോ​​ലി​​സ്ഥ​​ല​​ത്ത് താ​​മ​​സി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​വ​​ർ നാ​​ട്ടി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് പോ​​കു​​ന്ന​​ത് സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ച ആ​​സൂ​​ത്ര​​ണ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലാ​​യി​​രി​​ക്കും. എ​​ന്‍റെ കു​​ട്ടി​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്തെ അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ല​​വും അ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യൊ​​ക്കെ ത​​ന്നെ​​യാ​​യി​​രു​​ന്നു. കേ​​ര​​ള​​ത്തി​​ൽ ഏ​​റ്റ​​വും കൂ​​ടു​​ത​​ൽ ഉ​​ഷ്ണം അ​​നു​​ഭ​​വ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ന്ന പാ​​ല​​ക്കാ​​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​​ന്നു എ​​ന്‍റെ വേ​​ന​​ല​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ലം. ചൂ​​ടി​​ന്‍റെ കാ​​ഠി​​ന്യം ഒ​​ട്ടും അ​​റി​​യാ​​തെ പ​​ന്തു​​ക​​ളി​​ച്ചും മ​​റ്റു കാ​​യി​​ക വി​​നോ​​ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ ഏ​​ർ​​പ്പെ​​ട്ടും ചെ​​റു​​കൂ​​ടാ​​ര​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ കെ​​ട്ടി കൂ​​ട്ട​​മാ​​യി ക​​ഥാ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ വാ​​യി​​ച്ചു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ലം തി​​മി​​ർ​​ത്തു​​ല്ല​​സി​​ച്ച​​ത് ഈ ​​സ​​ന്ദ​​ർ​​ഭ​​ത്തി​​ൽ ഓ​​ർ​​ക്കു​​ക​​യാ​​ണ്.


    ഏ​​റെ മ​​ത്സ​​രാ​​ധി​​ഷ്ഠി​​ത​​മാ​​യ ഇ​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്ത് പാ​​ഠ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ലെ അ​​റി​​വു​​ക​​ൾ കൊ​​ണ്ടു​മാ​​ത്രം ഒ​​രു വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​ക്ക് ആ​​ധു​​നി​​ക കാ​​ല​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ സ​​ങ്കീ​​ർ​​ണ​​ത​​ക​​ളെ അ​​ഭി​​മു​​ഖീ​​ക​​രി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ ക​​ഴി​​യി​​ല്ല. ഒ​​രു​​പാ​​ട് പ​​ഠി​​ച്ച് പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​യു​​മെ​​ഴു​​തി ത​​ള​​ർ​​ന്ന വി​​ദ്യാ​​ർ​​ഥി​​യോ​​ട് അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ല​​ത്തും പ​​ഠി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ പ​​റ​​യു​​ക​​യാ​​ണോ ഈ ​​കു​​റി​​പ്പു​​കാ​​ര​​ൻ എ​​ന്ന സം​​ശ​​യം ഉ​​യ​​ർ​​ന്നേ​​ക്കാം. ഇ​​വി​​ടെ പ​​റ​​യു​​ന്ന​​ത് ക​​ഴി​​ഞ്ഞ 10 മാ​​സം ന​​ട​​ത്തി​​യ​​തു​പോ​​ലു​​ള്ള പ​​ഠ​​ന പ്ര​​ക്രി​​യ​​യെ കു​​റി​​ച്ച​​ല്ല. മ​​റി​​ച്ച് വേ​​ന​​ല​​വ​​ധി​​യു​​ടെ എ​​ല്ലാ സ​​ന്തോ​​ഷ​​ങ്ങ​​ളും നി​​ല​​നി​​ർ​​ത്തി, ക​​ളി​​യും ത​​മാ​​ശ​​യും വി​​നോ​​ദ​​വു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം ഇ​​ട​​ക​​ല​​ർ​​ത്തി ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ ശേ​​ഷി​​ക​​ളെ, അ​​ഭി​​രു​​ചി​​ക​​ളെ രാ​​കി​​മി​​നു​​ക്കി​​യെ​​ടു​​ക്കു​​ന്ന​​തി​​നെ കു​​റി​​ച്ചാ​​ണ്. ഒ​​രു ഉ​​ദാ​​ഹ​​ര​​ണം പ​​റ​​യാം: നി​​ർ​​മി​​ത ബു​​ദ്ധി, മെ​​ഷീ​​ൻ ലേ​​ണി​​ങ്, റോ​​ബോ​​ട്ടി​​ക്സ് തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ പു​​തി​​യ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ ട്രെ​​ൻ​​ഡി​​ങ്ങാ​​യ വി​​ജ്ഞാ​​ന രൂ​​പ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​​ച്ച് മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ലാ​​ക്കി​​യെ​​ടു​​ക്കാ​​ൻ, പ്രാ​​ഥ​​മി​​ക​​മാ​​യ അ​​വ​​ബോ​​ധ​​മെ​​ങ്കി​​ലും ആ​​ർ​​ജി​​ക്കാ​​ൻ ഈ ​​അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ലം ഉ​​പ​​യോ​​ഗ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്തി​​യാ​​ൽ എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ​​യു​​ണ്ടാ​​കും? ക​​ളി​​യും വി​​നോ​​ദ​​വും ഇ​​ത്ത​​രം അ​​റി​​വു​​ക​​ളു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം പ്ര​​ദാ​​നം​​ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ല കു​​ട്ടി​​ക്കൂ​​ട്ടാ​​യ്മ​​ക​​ളും ക്യാ​​മ്പു​​ക​​ളും പ​​ല സം​​ഘ​​ട​​ന​​ക​​ളും സം​​ഘ​​ടി​​പ്പി​​ക്കാ​​റു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​വ​​യി​​ലെ​​ല്ലാം ഭാ​​ഗ​​മാ​​യി ക്രി​​യാ​​ത്മ​​ക​​മാ​​യി ഈ ​​അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ലം ഉ​​പ​​യോ​​ഗ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​ത്ത​​ണം.

    ഇ​​ത്ത​​രം പ​​രി​​പാ​​ടി​​ക​​ളി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് ആ​​രും ന​​മ്മെ ത​​ള്ളി​പ്പ​​റ​​ഞ്ഞ​​യ​​ക്കി​​ല്ല, ഒ​​രു പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​​ക്കും ന​​മ്മെ നി​​ർ​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യു​​മി​​ല്ല. പ​​രീ​​ക്ഷ​പ്പേ​​ടി​​യി​​ല്ലാ​​തെ, ശാ​​സ​​ന​​ക​​ളി​​ല്ലാ​​തെ സ്വ​​ത​​ന്ത്ര​​മാ​​യ മ​​ന​​സ്സോ​​ടെ പു​​തു​​പു​​ത്ത​​ൻ അ​​റി​​വു​​ക​​ൾ നേ​​ടാ​​നു​​ള്ള, നൈ​പു​ണി​ക​ൾ ആ​​ർ​​ജി​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള ഒ​​ന്നാ​​ന്ത​​രം അ​​വ​​സ​​ര​​മാ​​ണി​​ത്. ഇ​​നി കാ​​യി​​ക വി​​നോ​​ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് മാ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​യി സ​​മ​​യം നീ​​ക്കി​​വെ​​ക്കാ​​നാ​​ണ് നി​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ പ​​ദ്ധ​​തി​​യെ​​ങ്കി​​ൽ അ​​വി​​ടെ​​യും ചി​​ല കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ ശ്ര​​ദ്ധി​​ക്ക​​ണം. വി​​വി​​ധ കാ​​യി​​ക വി​​നോ​​ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ ഏ​​ർ​​പ്പെ​​ടു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ ന​​മു​​ക്ക് ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന ഊ​ർ​​ജം കേ​​വ​​ല ഉ​​ത്സാ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ന്റേ​​ത​​ല്ല, പ​​ര​​സ്പ​​ര​​മു​​ള്ള പ​​ങ്കു​​വെ​​ക്ക​​ലി​ന്റേ​തും കൂ​​ട്ടാ​​യ്മ​​യു​ടേ​​തും കൂ​​ടി​​യാ​​ണ്. ഫു​​ട്ബാ​​ളി​​ൽ ഫോ​​ർ​​വേ​ഡ് മാ​​ത്രം വി​​ചാ​​രി​​ച്ചാ​​ൽ ഗോ​​ൾ പി​​റ​​ക്കി​​ല്ല. ഗോ​​ൾ കീ​​പ്പ​​ർ മു​​ത​​ൽ ഡി​​ഫ​​ൻ​​ഡ​​ർ​​മാ​​രും മി​​ഡ്ഫീ​​ൽ​​ഡ​​ർ​​മാ​​രും ഫോ​​ർ​​വേ​ഡു​​മാ​​രും ഒ​​രേ താ​​ള​​ത്തി​​ൽ, ഐ​​ക്യ​​ബോ​​ധ​​ത്തോ​​ടെ ക​​ളി​​ക്കു​​മ്പോ​​ൾ മാ​​ത്ര​​മാ​​ണ് ഗോ​​ൾ സാ​​ധ്യ​​മാ​​വു​​ക. കാ​​യി​​ക വി​​നോ​​ദ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്ന് നാം ​​നി​​ർ​​ബ​​ന്ധ​​മാ​​യും ആ​​ർ​​ജി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട സാ​​മൂ​​ഹി​​ക ബോ​​ധം ഇ​​താ​​ണ്.


    വാ​​യ​​ന, സാ​​ഹി​​ത്യം, ക​​ലാ​​കാ​​യി​​ക​രം​​ഗം തു​​ട​​ങ്ങി​​യ സൃ​​ഷ്ടി​​പ​​ര​​മാ​​യ കാ​​ര്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ളി​​ൽ സ​​ജീ​​വ​​മ​​ല്ലാ​​ത്ത കു​​ട്ടി​​ക​​ളാ​​ണ് പ​​ല​​പ്പോ​​ഴും ല​​ഹ​​രി​​യു​​ടെ​​യും ക്രി​​മി​​ന​​ലി​​സ​​ത്തി​​ന്‍റെ​​യും വ​​ല​​യി​​ൽ പെ​​ടാ​​റു​​ള്ള​​ത്. ഒ​​രു ചെ​​റി​​യ പ്ര​​തി​​സ​​ന്ധി ഉ​​ണ്ടാ​​യാ​​ൽ പോ​​ലും മാ​​ന​​സി​​ക​​മാ​​യി ത​​ക​​ർ​​ന്നു​​പോ​​കു​​ന്ന യു​​വ​​ത​​ല​​മു​​റ​​യെ​യാ​ണ് നാ​​മി​​ന്ന് കാ​​ണു​​ന്ന​​ത്. സ​​മീ​​പ​​കാ​​ല​​ത്തു​​ണ്ടാ​​യ നി​​ര​​വ​​ധി അ​​തി​​ക്ര​​മ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​​ല്ലാം അ​​തി​​ന്‍റെ തെ​​ളി​​വാ​​ണ്. ദു​​ഷി​​ച്ച ചി​​ന്ത​​ക​​ളി​​ൽ​​നി​​ന്നും തെ​റ്റാ​യ ചെ​യ്തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ആ​​രോ​​ഗ്യ​​ക​​ര​​മാ​​യ മ​​ന​​സ്സി​​ലേ​​ക്ക് മാ​​റാ​​ൻ എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ സാ​​ധി​​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന​​തു സം​​ബ​​ന്ധി​​ച്ച് കു​​ട്ടി​​ക​​ളും ര​​ക്ഷി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ളും അ​​ധ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​രു​​മെ​​ല്ലാം ഗൗ​​ര​​വ​​ത്തി​​ൽ ആ​​ലോ​​ചി​​ക്ക​​ണം. ന​​ല്ല പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​ടെ വാ​​യ​​ന അ​​തി​​നു​​ള്ള മി​​ക​​ച്ച മ​​രു​​ന്നാ​​ണ്. ഗ്ര​​ന്ഥ​​ങ്ങ​​ളു​​മാ​​യു​​ള്ള അ​​ടു​​പ്പം ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ മ​​ന​​സ്സു​​ക​​ളെ ശാ​​ന്ത​​വും വി​​ശാ​​ല​​വു​​മാ​​ക്കും.

    ന​​മ്മു​​ടെ കൈ​​വ​​ശ​​മു​​ള്ള മൊ​​ബൈ​​ലും ക​​മ്പ്യൂ​​ട്ട​​റും മ​​റ്റും ഉ​​പ​​യോ​​ഗി​​ച്ചും ന​​ല്ല ചി​​ന്ത​​ക​​ളും കാ​​ഴ്ച​​പ്പാ​​ടു​​ക​​ളും സ്വാ​​യ​​ത്ത​​മാ​​ക്കാ​​ൻ സാ​​ധി​​ക്കും. സ​​മൂ​​ഹ​​ത്തി​​ൽ എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ ഇ​​ട​​പെ​ട​​ണം, മാ​​താ​​പി​​താ​​ക്ക​​ളോ​​ടു​​ള്ള പെ​​രു​​മാ​​റ്റം എ​​ന്താ​​യി​​രി​​ക്ക​​ണം, അ​​ധ്യാ​​പ​​ക​​രെ ആ​​ദ​​രി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട​​ത് എ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ, കു​​ടും​​ബ​​ത്തി​​ലെ​​യും നാ​​ട്ടി​​ലെ​​യും മു​​തി​​ർ​​ന്ന​​വ​​രോ​​ട് പെ​​രു​​മാ​​റേ​​ണ്ട​​തെ​​ങ്ങ​​നെ... ഇ​​തെ​​ല്ലാം നാം ​​ആ​​ർ​​ജി​​ക്കേ​​ണ്ട ഗു​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​​ണ്. ചു​​രു​​ക്ക​​ത്തി​​ൽ ന​​ല്ല പൗ​​ര​​രാ​​യി മാ​​റാ​​ൻ നാം ‘​​പ​​ഠി​​ക്കു​​ക’ ത​​ന്നെ വേ​​ണ്ട​​തു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​ത് പാ​​ഠ​​പു​​സ്ത​​ക​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക​​പ്പു​​റ​​ത്തു​നി​​ന്ന് ല​​ഭി​​ക്കു​​ന്ന നൈ​പു​ണി​യും വൈ​ദ​ഗ്​​ധ്യ​വും (skill& expertise) ആ​​ണ്. എ​​ല്ലാ​​വ​​രും അ​​വ​​ര​​വ​​രു​​ടെ അ​​വ​കാ​​ശ​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ​ക്കു​റി​​ച്ച് അ​​മി​​ത​​മാ​​യി ആ​​കു​​ല​​രാ​​വു​​ക​​യും ഉ​​ത്ത​​ര​​വാ​​ദി​​ത്ത​​ങ്ങ​​ളെ വി​​സ്മ​​രി​​ക്കു​​ക​​യും ചെ​​യ്യു​​ന്ന കാ​​ല​​ത്ത്, ഈ ​​അ​​വ​​ധി​​ക്കാ​​ലം ഇ​ത്ത​​രം ന​​ന്മ​ക​​ൾ ആ​​ർ​​ജി​​ച്ചെ​​ടു​​ക്കാ​​നു​​ള്ള ഉ​​ത്ത​​മ അ​​വ​​സ​​ര​​മാ​​ക്കി മാ​​റ്റാ​​ൻ നാം ​​ശ്ര​​ദ്ധി​​ക്ക​​ണം.

    വി​​ഖ്യാ​​ത ശി​​ൽ​​പി മൈ​​ക്കി​​ൾ ആ​​ഞ്ച​​ലോ​​യു​​ടെ വാ​​ക്കു​​ക​​ൾ കു​​റി​​ച്ചി​​ടാം.
    ‘‘ഒ​​രോ ക​​ട്ട ക​​ല്ലി​​നു​​ള്ളി​​ലും ഒ​​രു ശി​​ൽ​​പ​​മു​​ണ്ട്. അ​​ത് ക​​ണ്ടെ​​ത്തു​​ക എ​​ന്ന​​ത​​ത്രെ ഒ​​രു ശി​​ൽ​​പി​​യു​​ടെ ദൗ​​ത്യം.’’

